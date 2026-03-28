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Sarah Connor's avatar
Sarah Connor
2h

It is a slow motion global train wreck. Everyone should be helping to mitigate this by planting a garden this spring.

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SandraLea's avatar
SandraLea
3h

I think the Trump regime knows it is about to starve the rest of the world. And doesn’t care.

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