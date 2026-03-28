On March 27, 2026, Stanislav Krapivnik — a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain executive, and military-political analyst now based in Russia — gave his assessment of two converging crises: an attack on a key Russian position on the Baltic coast, and what he describes as a permanent or near-permanent collapse of Gulf energy infrastructure.

His conclusion is that these developments, stacked on top of an already-disrupted global fertilizer supply chain, will produce a food crisis by mid-summer 2026 — not as a possibility, but as a predictable consequence of conditions already in place.

Krapivnik has held senior supply chain roles across Eurasia and has direct operational experience with refinery construction and industrial logistics — the exact systems now under stress.

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Russia Cuts Fuel Exports at the Start of Planting Season

On March 28, 2026, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced a ban on gasoline exports starting April 1, running through July 31. The reason given: instability in global oil markets caused by the U.S.-Iran conflict is driving significant price volatility, and Russia needs to protect domestic supply. Diesel for non-producers has been under a ban through the same period.

The timing is direct. Southern European planting season starts in April. Northern European planting runs from May onward.

Diesel is not optional for industrial-scale farming — it powers every tractor, every plow, every planting rig on large commercial farms. Farms operating hundreds of acres cannot substitute manual labor. Without diesel at the right moment in the planting window, crops don’t go in the ground.

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Russia has historically exported between 120,000 and 170,000 barrels of gasoline per day. That volume is now directed inward. Europe, which has been rebuilding diesel supply chains since the 2022 rupture with Russian energy markets, now faces that disruption again — this time coinciding with a broader energy shock from the Gulf.

The Fertilizer Supply Chain Has Already Collapsed

The Strait of Hormuz effectively closed on February 28, 2026, following the start of U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran. Maritime traffic through the strait fell by 97% in the days following the strikes. This is not a shipping delay — it is a physical cutoff.

The Gulf is the center of gravity for global nitrogen fertilizer production. The region accounts for roughly 46% of global urea exports, 25% of ammonia trade, and 44% of seaborne sulfur supply — sulfur being the essential feedstock for phosphate fertilizers DAP and MAP.

Qatar’s state fertilizer company QAFCO operates the world’s largest urea production site at 5.6 million metric tons of annual output — approximately 14% of global supply. QAFCO went offline on March 4 after QatarEnergy halted LNG production due to the conflict. With no gas feedstock, there is no urea.

Urea prices in Egypt — the standard bellwether for global nitrogen — rose from $400–490 per ton before the war to approximately $700 by mid-March, a roughly 50% increase in under three weeks. Ammonia is up 20–24%. These are not futures moves — they reflect the physical absence of product in the market.

Chris Lawson, VP at commodity analysis firm CRU, put the scope plainly: around 30% of exportable fertilizer supply is simply not available right now. Roughly 2.1 million tons of finished urea stockpile cannot be loaded onto vessels — it is sitting in warehouses on the wrong side of the blockade.

Krapivnik’s supply chain point here is specific: nitrogen fertilizer cannot be stockpiled by farmers across seasons the way potash or phosphate sometimes can. As commodity analyst Dawid Heyl of Ninety One told CNBC: “You can skip a season of potash, you can skip a season of phosphates, but you can’t skip a season of nitrogen.” Without nitrogen applied during the planting window, yield collapses.

Infrastructure Damage and Repair Timelines

Krapivnik draws on his direct construction and supply chain experience to make a point that gets lost in standard commodity reporting: specialized industrial infrastructure does not get repaired quickly. Pressure vessels, custom-fabricated steel assemblies, and gas processing equipment are not off-the-shelf items.

A single refinery segment can take 7–8 months to rebuild. Custom components require dedicated manufacturing runs. Europe does not have the domestic gas supply or the manufacturing scale to substitute for Gulf output.

QatarEnergy has indicated the damage to Ras Laffan facilities — the world’s largest LNG complex — could take three to five years to fully repair. Even if the Strait reopened tomorrow, that production does not come back online next month.

The downstream effects are already cascading. India’s IFFCO has begun scaling back urea output because imported LNG feedstock has become prohibitively expensive. Pakistan and Bangladesh have halted fertilizer production entirely. Egypt has lost its gas imports from Israel and is now competing on the LNG spot market at elevated prices. European manufacturer Yara has been forced to scale back production at its Babrala plant in India due to feedstock shortages.

The 2026 disruption is structurally different from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine fertilizer crisis. In 2022, the shock was primarily cost-driven — gas prices rose, production became expensive, but product could still be rerouted. In 2026, the disruption is physical. There are no pipeline or land alternatives capable of moving bulk ammonia and urea volumes out of the Persian Gulf. The product is either there or it isn’t.

The Baltic Front and Further Escalation Risk

Krapivnik has also addressed a drone attack on a Russian position on the Baltic coast. Ukrainian drones have transited Baltic state airspace — including Estonian airspace — en route to targets in Russia’s Leningrad region, striking port facilities. He describes this as evidence that the war’s geographic scope is widening beyond Ukraine proper, with NATO member territory functioning as a corridor for attacks on Russian infrastructure.

Russia’s Baltic export infrastructure is under direct stress. Loadings at Primorsk and Ust-Luga — Russia’s two largest Baltic oil export terminals — have been suspended following attacks that caused fires and infrastructure damage. The Black Sea terminal at Novorossiysk is operating below schedule. These disruptions compound the global energy picture at a moment when the Gulf is already offline.

Krapivnik’s argument is that these are not isolated incidents but a pattern of escalation across multiple fronts simultaneously — Iran, the Baltic, Ukraine — and that the energy and agricultural consequences are being treated as separate stories when they are a single interconnected crisis.

The Planting Season Timeline

The World Economic Forum has noted that the current disruption has hit precisely during planting season in much of the Northern Hemisphere, running from mid-February through early May. In the United States, the mid-April deadline for nitrogen application to corn crops is a hard cutoff. Missing it doesn’t mean a reduced yield — it means the decision about that crop is effectively already made.

UNCTAD’s Chief of Transport Frida Youssef stated that countries and farmers are now in the spring purchasing window for fertilizers for the next harvest. If they cannot get supply, or if prices are too high, crop yields fall. The countries with the least capacity to pay elevated prices feel it first and hardest.

Krapivnik’s predicted timeline follows directly from this: Southern Europe begins planting in April, Northern Europe in May. The fertilizer and diesel shortages are already present. If they persist through the planting window — which is likely given multi-year repair timelines on Gulf infrastructure — the harvest shortfall becomes measurable in late summer. That is when the second wave of the crisis becomes visible as food prices and food availability shift.

American farmers are already feeling the early pressure. The American Farm Bureau Federation has warned that corn and grain production is facing a catastrophic time, with diesel prices exceeding $5 per gallon. Fitch Ratings has raised its 2026 ammonia and urea price expectations by approximately 25% and warned that a prolonged Strait closure could push that higher still.

Where This Goes

The structural picture Krapivnik is describing doesn’t require many assumptions. It requires only that the current situation not change: the Strait remains effectively closed or constrained, Russia’s export ban stays in place through July, Gulf infrastructure remains offline, and China continues restricting its own fertilizer exports to protect domestic supply.

Under those conditions — which are the current conditions — the planting season in Europe and North America proceeds with reduced or more expensive inputs. Yields fall or costs rise sharply. The harvest arrives late summer with a shortfall. Food prices follow. The countries most exposed are those already import-dependent on fertilizer and food: South and Southeast Asia, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, parts of the Middle East.

This is Krapivnik’s read of what the supply chain data already shows is in motion. The inputs that determine the 2026 harvest are being purchased or not purchased right now. The window to change the outcome is the same window the planting season occupies. After May, the harvest is largely determined.

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