Photo by NASA on Unsplash

My mother smoked Newports and my father smoked whatever was on the counter, and between them they had lit enough cigarettes by 1984 to give a small municipality lung cancer. They were sixteen and seventeen. They had run away from separate houses in separate towns for the same reason, which was that staying was worse, and they met the way people met then, which is that somebody’s cousin had a car.

I want to be clear that they were not the good kind of poor. There is a version of poverty that America likes, the kind with a grandmother and a garden and a hymn, and my parents were not that. They were the other kind. They were vain. My mother did her eyeliner in the rearview mirror of a car that was not running, in a driveway that was not ours, and she looked good doing it, and she knew it, and she would tell you. My father had a jacket he kept in a garment bag. There was frequently no food, but there was always the jacket.

People assume that being born to teenagers is chaotic, and it is, but the chaos has a schedule. The first of the month was one thing. The fifteenth was another. My mother could tell you the interest rate on a loan against a car title the way other mothers could tell you a recipe, from memory, with feeling. Three hundred dollars. She said it like the punchline to a joke she’d stopped finding funny somewhere around the fourth or fifth time she told it.

The men who made those loans were not gangsters. That’s the part nobody believes. They were regular men in short-sleeved dress shirts, in a strip mall, next to a place that did nails. They had a laminated sign and a little bell on the door. One of them had a bowl of butterscotch candies on the counter and I took them, every time, by the fistful, and he never said anything about it, because the butterscotch was budgeted for. Every predator I have met in my life has had a bowl of candy on the counter and a reason it was your fault.

There was a period — I was maybe eight — when my mother had a job at a place that sold vacuum cleaners over the phone, and she was good at it, because she was charming and she was a liar, and those are the same muscle. She came home and did an impression of the people she’d sold to. She could do the little pause a person makes when they’re about to agree to something they can’t afford. She’d do the pause and then look at us and raise one eyebrow, and my brother and I would howl, and I understood, in the way children understand things sideways, that this was also an impression of her.

She lost that job for reasons that were explained to me and were not true.

I learned about Nestlé in my twenties, at a dinner party, from a woman with a nose ring who was doing an MPH, and I want to record here that I made it about myself within four minutes. I did not know how to hold a fact that large without immediately trying it on.

The story, if you don’t know it: a formula company goes into places with unsafe water and no money, and it markets infant formula as the modern choice, the choice a good mother makes. Free samples in the maternity ward — enough free samples that the mother’s own milk dries up, which takes about a week, which is roughly how long the samples last. Now she has to buy it. Now she is diluting it, because it’s expensive, mixing it with water that isn’t clean, feeding it to an infant whose immune system was supposed to come from her.

I spent about ten years telling people at parties that this killed ten million babies. I want to be honest, since we’re here: I have never been able to source that number cleanly. I got it from someone who got it from someone. The sourced version is that UNICEF has put the annual toll of infants not being breastfed at around a million and a half, which is not a Nestlé number, it’s a global number, and Nestlé is a fraction of it and also arguably the reason a lot of it exists. There was a boycott starting in ’77. There’s a WHO marketing code from ’81 that the company agreed to and that watchdogs have accused it of skirting more or less continuously since.

So: not ten million. Just an unbelievable number of dead infants, spread out over decades and continents so that no single person ever had to look at more than a few of them at a time. I’ve noticed this is the actual technology. Not the formula. The spreading out.

In 2008 my mother owned a house. I don’t want to oversell this. It was a house in the way a boat with a hole in it is a boat. But she had gotten it in 2005, with a mortgage that a man in an office had explained to her using a highlighter, and for about three years she was a woman who owned a house, and she was insufferable about it, and it was the best thing that ever happened to her.

The rate adjusted. She called me about it and I did not understand what she was describing, because I was twenty-two and stupid, and I said something like “can’t you just refinance,” which is a sentence I would now like to go back in time and cut out of my own mouth with a knife.

The bank that held her mortgage was made whole. I want to be very precise. Her house was taken, and the institution that took it received public money, and the men who designed the instrument that took it received bonuses that year, and no one went to prison, and my mother moved into an apartment above a laundromat and lived there for eleven years, and in that apartment she kept the highlighted mortgage documents in a drawer, the way you keep a diagnosis.

Twelve million or so foreclosures nationally. Again, you’ll notice: spread out. A number that big, if it happened in one place on one day, would be a war. Because it happened one kitchen at a time it was a market correction.

The word I keep coming back to is purged. My parents were purged out of their families in 1984, and my mother was purged out of the ownership class in 2008, and both times the machinery involved was paperwork and a polite man.

Somewhere in there I learned to step over people.

I want to describe the actual mechanics, because I think people who didn’t grow up doing it imagine something dramatic. It’s not dramatic. There’s a body in a doorway on a Tuesday and you’re going to be late, and you make a small adjustment in your stride, maybe eight inches, and it costs you nothing, and the amazing part is that the first time you do it you feel it and by the fortieth time you don’t. Forty. That’s the whole number. Forty repetitions and a human being becomes weather.

Meanwhile the city was building. This is the thing that took me the longest to see, because it looks like design. Bars welded across the middle of benches, sold as armrests. Studs in the flat concrete under the overpass. Slanted ledges. That gravel they pour in a rectangle where a rectangle of person used to fit. There’s a whole vocabulary for it now — hostile architecture, defensive design — and the euphemism is doing so much work that you can hear it sweating.

A city that cannot house you will spend real money, actual line-item public money, on a metal bar whose only function on this earth is to make sure you cannot lie down. Somebody designed that bar. Somebody had a rendering. Somebody presented it, and got notes, and went back and revised it, and got a check.

Okay. The pig.

I was twenty-three and I lived in Buffalo in a building that I will describe as a squat, because that’s what it was, though “mega-squat” is what we called it, and there were, at the high end, nineteen people in it. It had a staircase that you had to know about. It had a piano nobody could play. It had a mural on the third floor of a wolf that everyone agreed was bad.

A group of us went to an auction upstate, and I no longer remember the reason, and I have interrogated this memory for two decades and the reason does not come back. There was a plan. The plan involved a pig. Somebody said the words “we can process it ourselves” with total confidence, the way people that age say things, and we bought a pig that weighed nine hundred pounds.

Nine hundred pounds. I would like you to picture your own body, and then picture five of you, and then understand that this is a conservative estimate.

We got it home. I am skipping how, because how involves a truck and a friend’s shoulder injury and a story that isn’t this one. And then we looked at it, in the side yard, in July, and every single one of us understood simultaneously and without saying it out loud that no part of the plan past this point existed.

So it sat there.

For a while we referred to it as a project. Then we stopped referring to it. It was July in Buffalo and it swelled, and there was a day where it made a sound, and by the second week the smell had achieved a kind of physical presence, a smell you could see the edges of, a smell that entered the house and sat down.

The neighbor called the police. He told them, and I have this from the officer, that he was quite certain we had a dead body on the side of the house.

The officer came around the corner and saw what it was and had a moment — I watched it happen on his face — where relief and disgust arrived at the same time and canceled out and left him with nothing, just a man standing in a yard in the heat. He looked at the pig for a while. Then he looked at me. He said, “What was the plan?”

And I told him the truth, which was that I didn’t know.

I’ve been vegan for a long time now and people assume the pig is why, and it isn’t, or it isn’t in the direct way. What the pig did was slower.

Because here’s what I actually think about, which is that at some point that animal was alive and standing in a pen at an auction, and a number of people including me looked directly at it and did not see anything. We saw an amount. We saw a project. It took nine hundred pounds of rotting flesh and a police officer to make it register as a thing that had been someone, and even then what registered was mostly the smell, which is to say it registered as an inconvenience to me.

That’s the blind side. Not cruelty. Cruelty at least involves noticing. It’s that a creature can stand in front of you, fully present, with a face and preferences and a mother, and your eyes will slide off it like it’s a bench with a bar in the middle.

Humanity’s entire moral architecture is built on the assumption that we are the only ones in the room. We think our shit doesn’t stink. We are, in fact, the only species that has ever been able to arrange to have its shit taken somewhere else, and we’ve decided this constitutes a difference in kind.

Now, the part where I become the guy at the party again.

There is a class of extremely wealthy person currently working on the problem of jurisdiction. Not in secret — they publish. Thiel put money into seasteading years ago, and has written, in a piece people still argue about, that he no longer believes freedom and democracy are compatible. Charter cities keep getting built: a private zone in Honduras, a special jurisdiction here, an economic zone there, each one with its own law and its own courts and its own definition of who is a resident and who is a guest, and every single one of them is pitched as an experiment, because experiment is a word that means nobody voted for this.

I’ll grant that “reeducation camps until you pledge allegiance to the corporation” is not on anyone’s slide deck. What’s on the slide deck is arbitration clauses and residency contracts and a security force that reports to a board. The camp is a thing my imagination does with a contract when I read one at two in the morning. But I’d point out that a place you can be expelled from for non-compliance, where your housing is your employment and your employment is your legal standing, has already solved the problem the camp was invented to solve, and it did it with HR.

Company towns are not new. That’s actually my whole point. The novelty isn’t the model, it’s that the model has learned to describe itself as freedom, and that a generation of very smart men have convinced themselves that the reason the last version failed was insufficient technology rather than the fact that people hated it.

A friend of mine sings — really sings, the kind of voice that makes a room go quiet — and she posted something recently about freedom for Iran, and I sat with my thumb over the screen for a long time.

Because here’s the thing I can’t unlearn. Before 1979, the majority of Iranian women could not read. In rural areas it was worse than the national number, and the national number was already an indictment. And then over the following decades, under the government we are told is the darkness, female literacy went to near-universal among young women, and Iranian women became a majority of university entrants, and they are all over engineering and medicine and the sciences at rates that would embarrass most of Europe.

I don’t say this because I want to defend a theocracy. I say it because “free Iran” is a phrase that, in an American mouth, has a specific history, and that history is a coup in 1953, and a Shah with a secret police, and the phrase is usually deployed about three weeks before somebody starts talking about airstrikes. The word “free” in American foreign policy has never once been an adjective. It’s a verb, and it’s transitive, and the object is always a country with oil.

And also — I’m going to hold both of these, because I got tired of being the guy who only holds one — Iranian women protesting Iranian laws are not confused about their own lives, and I don’t get to hand them a literacy statistic as if it settles something. A woman can be the first in her family to read and still want the state out of her hair. Those aren’t in tension. They’re both what happens when you educate everybody: they start having opinions, including about you.

What I object to isn’t her post. It’s that we in this country have been trained to know exactly one fact about every place on earth, and it’s always the fact that makes an intervention sound compassionate.

Meanwhile China put in more high-speed rail in fifteen years than exists in the rest of the world combined, and we cannot finish a subway line in Manhattan, and the American response to this has been to produce a great deal of commentary about it.

Nutrition is the same racket in a lab coat. Every few years a study lands, and it is funded by the industry the study is about, and the finding is subtle and the headline is not, and by the time anyone traces the money there’s a new study. The sugar industry paid Harvard researchers in the sixties to point the finger at fat, and we ran a national experiment on that for forty years, and the experiment involved my mother, who was told that the margarine was the healthy one, and who believed it, because a man on television with credentials said so, and who did not have the time or the training or the money to do anything but believe it.

You cannot have an informed public and a for-profit information supply. Those are two settings on the same dial.

And Elon is going to the moon. Not to the moon. Around it, past it, at it — the announcements have changed shape so many times that I’ve stopped tracking, and I notice that this is also a technology, the announcement that supersedes the previous announcement before anyone can check the previous announcement.

Here is the actual reason I can’t get behind it, and it isn’t the rockets. Rockets are great. It’s that the pitch is always escape. Backup planet. Multiplanetary species. Which means that at the top of the wealth distribution, the men who own the machinery have looked at the situation and concluded that the problem is the address.

There’s no exit. There’s a pig in the side yard, and it’s July, and it’s swelling, and you can’t move away from it, and there is no version of this where somebody else’s neighbor calls somebody else’s police.

My mother died in that apartment above the laundromat. She was sixty-one. She smoked until the last year, and in the last year she switched to the vape, and she was very proud of this, and she wanted credit for it, and I gave her credit for it.

Near the end she got on the subject of the house — not angry, which surprised me. She said the thing she missed was that when you own a house you’re allowed to make a hole in the wall. Anywhere you want. You can just decide. She said she’d never done it, she’d never actually made a hole, but for three years she’d had it available.

That was it. That was the American dream in the possession of the person I loved most: not equity, not security, not a yard. The unexercised right to damage a wall.

I told her that was the most depressing thing I’d ever heard and she laughed so hard she had to sit up.

I’ve thought a lot about what I’d say if I could get back to that yard in Buffalo, to the officer standing there in the heat asking what the plan was.

I think the honest answer is that there was never a plan, at any level, at any point, for anyone I have described in this essay. Not for my parents at sixteen. Not for the loan officer with the butterscotch, who was also just working. Not for the bank, which was improvising with other people’s houses. Not for the men building private cities, who are extremely confident and have no plan, only a diagram. There was a moment where somebody said “we can process it ourselves” with total confidence, and everyone believed him, because he sounded like he’d thought it through, and then we all went home and it swelled in the sun.

The pig is still the thing I feel worst about. Not the house, not the loans. Nine hundred pounds of someone, bought for a reason nobody can recall, left to come apart in a side yard until the neighbors could smell it.

They thought it was a body.

They were right.

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