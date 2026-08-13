HR NEWS

HR NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Aylmer's avatar
Mary Aylmer
5d

"Which means that at the top of the wealth distribution, the men who own the machinery have looked at the situation and concluded that the problem is the address."

I've been thinking a lot about this too. It's troubling for lack if a better phrase.

Fantastic piece. I thoroughly enjoyed reading. Bless your Mom, and the pig.

Reply
Share
The Custodian's avatar
The Custodian
5d

The Emperor’s Pirates: Industrialized Murder and the Bankruptcy of Global Morality

The devastation across Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon represents far more than physical ruin; it signifies the irreversible bankruptcy of the global institutional conscience. To witness the systematic annihilation of entire families, the deliberate eradication of cultural memory, and the silencing of future generations is to confront absolute malevolence. Yet, as self-appointed 'moral superpowers' supply the precise ordnance required to butcher civilians in domestic spaces, international bodies reduce mass slaughter to sterile bureaucratic procedures. In doing so, they cease to be neutral observers—they become complicit.

If global political systems cannot agree that the mechanized erasure of a population is an objective wrong, the entire vocabulary of international law is exposed as a fraudulent charade. This hypocrisy echoes St Augustine’s retelling of the encounter between Alexander the Great and a captured pirate. When the emperor demanded by what right the pirate infested the seas, the captive replied: 'Because I do it with a small ship, I am called a robber; whilst you who do it with a great navy are called an emperor.'

By this metric, Western states condemn non-state violence while underwriting the ultimate expression of political violence: industrialized genocide. Scale has become the sole arbiter of legality. Localized atrocities are branded terrorism, whilst a total campaign of ethnic cleansing is sanctified as security doctrine. Edmund Burke captured the impossibility of remaining neutral before such outrage when he noted:

'An event has happened, upon which it is difficult to speak, and impossible to be silent.'

Yet humanity possesses a capacity for endurance that historically outlasts its oppressors. Automated destruction converts grief into an unquenchable demand for justice that refuses to be pacified by toothless resolutions or media narratives treating human casualties as mathematical variables. As Allama Iqbal (ra) articulated in his philosophical poetry, the spiritual resilience of the oppressed carries a weight that outlasts the material machinery of tyranny. Modern regimes operate under the delusion that concrete barriers and raw military power can permanently suppress this truth.

The sheer depravity of those who execute and celebrate these atrocities exposes an irredeemable moral rot. Shielded by geopolitical vetoes, perpetrators document their crimes for digital entertainment and rationalize forced starvation as strategy. G. K. Chesterton diagnosed this exact subversion when he observed:

'The subversion of the modern world is that it has ceased to believe in the truth, but has not ceased to believe in the triumph.'

Blinded by the pursuit of colonial triumph, these actors remain oblivious to the ethical ledger written across history. They celebrate temporary military dominance, entirely unaware of how wretched their actions appear against the backdrop of eternity.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture