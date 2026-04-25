On April 23, 2026, the European Council approved what it proudly called its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, described breathlessly in the press release as “one of the largest sanctions rounds in two years.” The headline number: 632 vessels in Russia’s so-called shadow fleet now listed, subject to port access bans and a prohibition on receiving services.

Six hundred and thirty-two ships. The bureaucratic output is staggering. The real-world effect is something closer to a clerical exercise in maritime cataloguing.

Here is the geometry of the problem. The EU banned dealings with the Indonesian Karimun Oil Terminal for its role in shadow fleet circumvention. It listed two Russian ports, Murmansk and Tuapse. Meanwhile, Greek and Maltese shipping interests successfully lobbied against a full maritime services ban, citing their critical dependence on shipping revenues. The result? A theatrical ban-in-principle, with the Council agreeing to the measure’s eventual existence while refusing to set any timetable for its actual implementation — coordination with the G7 required first, naturally.

The oil, meanwhile, continues to flow. Not through the listed ships. Through the 400-odd vessels that aren’t listed, transiting Indian and Indonesian hubs that Brussels has precisely zero power to coerce. This is what geopolitical strategists might charitably call Maritime Whack-A-Mole — an expensive, time-consuming game of legislative labeling that does not reduce a single barrel of Russian crude reaching market.

The LNG situation is where European energy policy graduates from farce to something genuinely pathological.

The 20th package bans the provision of LNG terminal services to Russian entities as of January 2027 — a future moral deadline dressed up as decisive action. The problem is the data on what Europe has been doing in the meantime. According to analysis by campaign group Urgewald, the EU spent approximately €7.2 billion on Russian LNG in 2025 alone, keeping imports from Russia’s Arctic Yamal LNG project flowing at unrelenting pace. That figure was up from €6.3 billion in 2024.

The pattern is explicit. Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal doubled its Russian LNG imports from 2.7 bcm in 2024 to 5.5 bcm in 2025. France’s Montoir-de-Bretagne terminal increased imports by 26%. France, whose President Macron once described remaining Russian imports as “very marginal,” is the bloc’s largest buyer, accounting for 41.7% of EU imports from Yamal LNG, its energy major TotalEnergies remaining a key investor in the Arctic project.

In a grimly ironic twist, the EU’s earlier ban on transshipment of Russian LNG via European ports — meant to reduce Russian revenues — appears to have partially backfired: cargoes previously re-exported onward simply stayed in the EU instead.

The structure of this situation deserves to be stated plainly: European leaders have committed to a ban on Russian LNG by a date still roughly a year away, while European importers are currently racing to maximize purchases from Russia’s Yamal project before the clock runs out. Brussels is simultaneously sanctioning Russian energy and maximizing purchases of Russian energy. This is not hypocrisy so much as a system-level inability to reconcile stated values with physical necessity — a continental cognitive dissonance running on imported gas.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com

The Anti-Circumvention Noodle

The 20th package’s most novel feature is its first-ever activation of the “anti-circumvention tool” — a mechanism introduced in 2023 allowing Brussels to restrict exports to third countries deemed to be high-risk conduits for sanctioned goods. The inaugural target: the Kyrgyz Republic.

The charge is legitimate. Trade data showed a surge of nearly 800% in “sensitive” goods flowing from the EU to Kyrgyzstan between the pre-war period and the first ten months of 2025, with CNC machines and telecommunications equipment — used for manufacturing drones and missiles — flowing onward to Russia. On April 23, the same day the sanctions package was adopted, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov was in Moscow for a working visit with Vladimir Putin. Symbolism rarely writes itself this cleanly.

But here is the problem: the anti-circumvention tool, deployed with great fanfare against a Central Asian nation with a GDP roughly the size of a mid-sized European city, specifically exempts China.

Among the 28 third-country entities designated for supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex in the same package are entities in China, the UAE, Turkey, and Thailand — but China faces no country-level anti-circumvention measure, despite being the single largest engine of sanctions circumvention by orders of magnitude.

Europe has found a leak in its dam, applied a patch to Kyrgyzstan’s corner of the wall, and left the Chinese section — which is roughly the size of the entire dam — entirely open. Calling this a strategic masterstroke requires a creative relationship with the concept of strategy.

The Approval Rating Paradox

Friedrich Merz has the lowest approval rating of any head of government among 24 democratically elected world leaders, according to Morning Consult. With just 19% of Germans expressing satisfaction with his work, and a 76% disapproval rating — the highest of any leader surveyed — he is, by the numbers, the most unpopular democratically elected leader on Earth. A Forsa poll produced similar results: 78% of respondents dissatisfied, 20% satisfied.

Among the self-employed, dissatisfaction hits 80%. Even 40% of CDU supporters — Merz’s own party — say they are dissatisfied with his work.

And yet Friedrich Merz governs Germany. He signs the sanctions packages. He attends the summits. He continues, without interruption.

The mechanism that makes this possible is the Brandmauer — the Firewall, Germany’s postwar cordon sanitaire against the AfD. Every mainstream party has committed to refusing any formal cooperation with the far right. In principle, this is a bulwark of liberal democracy. In practice, it has created a sealed feedback loop: the governing coalition can be despised by 78% of the population, the principal opposition party is formally quarantined from power, and the result is that voter preferences have been systematically decoupled from policy outcomes.

The Brandmauer, described by political scientists as “not only shutting out the AfD but also boxing in the political mainstream”, has left German democracy with few tangible options. When voters cannot choose the outcome — because the outcome has been pre-negotiated among acceptable parties — the ballot box becomes a ritual rather than an instrument.

The irony is historical. A firewall built to protect democracy is now being used to insulate unpopular governance from democratic consequence.

The “Geopolitical Commission” Scam

Ursula von der Leyen took office in 2019 declaring she would lead a “geopolitical Commission” — an EU that would champion multilateralism, achieve strategic autonomy, and act as a coherent global actor.

What this has meant in practice is a Commission that answers to the G7 framework on oil price caps, coordinates its LNG deadlines with Washington’s preferences, and has been criticized for a leadership style that relies on a small inner circle, sidelining member states and Parliament alike.

Von der Leyen’s Commission presides over the first generation of Europeans who face the realistic prospect of being poorer than their parents.

It presides over an EU economy that has grown more slowly than the United States in every year since the energy shock.

It has overseen a sanctions regime that has demonstrably accelerated the deindustrialization of the continent’s largest economy. And yet the Commission press releases describe all of this as “strategic autonomy” — the EU mastering its own destiny.

No European citizen voted for Ursula von der Leyen.

No voter approved the 20th sanctions package.

The technocratic apparatus of Brussels has become an accountability-free zone in which sweeping economic decisions are made by officials who can be criticized but not removed, who can be censured but not replaced by electoral will.

Critics have pointed to a lack of consultation both within the Commission and with member states — a pattern that has put democratic credibility under strain even as the institutional language insists on European unity.

The Formula That Broke

For decades, the German economic model rested on an elegant equation: cheap Russian gas + open Chinese markets = industrial prosperity. The Energiewende — Germany’s grand transition — was affordable precisely because the energy floor was subsidized by Gazprom, and the export ceiling was unlimited thanks to Chinese manufacturing hunger.

Both variables have now been violently disrupted simultaneously.

The result is what Destatis, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, has documented with clinical detachment: GDP down 0.2% in 2024, following a 0.3% decline in 2023. In manufacturing specifically, gross value added dropped 3.0% in 2024, with key sectors — machinery, automotive, chemicals — all registering marked declines. Germany has now recorded negative annual GDP growth for five consecutive quarters, its longest period of economic inactivity in seven decades.

The energy price component is not a detail. It is the story.

“High energy costs” were explicitly named by Destatis chief Ruth Brand as one of the principal forces standing in the way of economic recovery. The German Chamber of Commerce surveyed 3,284 companies in 2024 and found that 51% of firms with at least 500 employees were either considering moving operations abroad or had already begun doing so — a figure 8 percentage points higher than the same survey in 2023.

The head of Siemens’ tax service put it with corporate directness: “There is nothing that would speak in favour of investing in Germany. Therefore, our last investments were mainly made abroad.”

The De-industrialization Reality

Industrial production in 2024 was 4.5% lower than in 2023, per Destatis. The automotive industry shed 7.2%. Machinery and equipment production fell 8.1%.

Broader manufacturing saw 120,000 positions disappear in 2024 alone, bringing the workforce to around 6.67 million by early 2025. Across the EU as a whole, nearly a million manufacturing jobs were lost in four years.

The policy response has been to describe this catastrophe as a “transition.” The word does a great deal of heavy lifting. A transition implies an endpoint — a new industrial equilibrium that is more resilient, cleaner, and competitive. What the data instead suggest is a simple transfer: energy-intensive industries are leaving Germany for the United States and Southeast Asia, where energy is cheaper and policy is more predictable. What fills the gap is not a new German comparative advantage but a void.

The Federation of German Industries estimated that Germany needs €1.4 trillion in additional private and public investment by 2030 merely to remain globally competitive, with around 20% of industrial value creation currently at risk.

No such investment is materializing.

The governing coalition is managing a contraction and calling it reform.

High energy prices make European industrial assets cheap. A factory that was worth €200 million when gas was affordable is worth considerably less when energy costs have become structurally elevated. American and Asian firms — operating in energy environments vastly more favorable — can now acquire European industrial capacity at distressed prices.

The “deindustrialization” of Germany is, from the perspective of acquiring competitors, an opportunity. Each German chemical plant or automotive supplier that closes or relocates transfers technological and productive capacity away from Europe.

This is the predictable arithmetic of cost differentials operating across a continent that has chosen to impose energy costs on itself that no competitor has matched.

The Litmus Test

Europe presents itself to the world as a defender of international law, human rights, and the rules-based international order. The cornerstone of this self-presentation has been the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — 20 packages of sanctions, billions in military aid, the referencing of the International Criminal Court, and the language of war crimes at every press conference.

Then came Benjamin Netanyahu.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including the alleged use of starvation as a method of warfare. All 125 ICC member states, including every EU member, are legally obligated to arrest Netanyahu if he enters their territory.

On the day after winning Germany’s federal election, Friedrich Merz called Netanyahu to offer congratulations — and promised that Netanyahu could visit Germany and “leave again without being arrested.”

This was not a legal opinion. It was a political commitment to violate Germany’s obligations under the Rome Statute. The ICC responded immediately: “It is not for states to unilaterally determine the soundness of the court’s legal decisions.” Germany’s own Left party called the invitation a “disaster” and accused Merz of applying double standards.

By December 2025, Merz traveled to Israel to meet Netanyahu in person — making him the first German Chancellor to publicly meet with an individual wanted by the ICC on charges of atrocities.

Human Rights Watch noted that Germany’s credibility as an ICC supporter — it is one of the court’s largest financial contributors — was being actively undermined by its own chancellor.

The Arrest Warrant Farce

The comparison is brutal in its simplicity. When Putin was indicted by the ICC for the war crime of abducting Ukrainian children, European leaders used it as a signature piece of their “rules-based order” narrative — proof that international law remained a meaningful constraint on powerful actors. Russia was a lawless aggressor; Europe stood for justice.

When the same court issued warrants for a Western-backed ally, Germany’s Chancellor-elect promised to find “ways and means” around them. The principle of international law, it turns out, is contingent on geopolitical alignment. The rules-based order is the order of rules that happen to be convenient.

The consequence for Germany’s institutional reputation has been concrete. A German ICC judge candidate failed to win election to the court, lacking votes specifically from Global South member states — an outcome analysts linked directly to German double standards on Gaza.

European criticism of Russia for specific conduct it simultaneously excuses when committed by Israeli forces is no longer a rhetorical accusation from propaganda outlets.

It is a documented pattern acknowledged, in a rare moment of candor, by the EU’s own then-foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who publicly admitted that the perception exists that the EU “cares less” when UN resolutions are violated by Israel than by Russia.

The Global South’s Laughter

Europe is having credibility collapse. Only 40 countries are sanctioning Russia; two-thirds of the world’s population lives in countries that do not. Many in the Global South have drawn moral equivalence between Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Western military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan — and Gaza has dramatically amplified this perception.

As a Turkish foreign policy expert told the Brookings Institute: Russia and China have “more effectively harnessed this anti-Western sentiment, capitalising on frustrations over Western double standards as well as the use of sanctions and economic coercion by the West.”

The sanctions imposed on Russia after 2022 have “spooked many Global South nations” who worry the same tools could be turned on them. BRICS+ now represents around 45% of the global population and 35% of worldwide economic output — a bloc that views Europe not as a moral leader but, increasingly, as the former seat of colonial powers now demanding others follow rules they themselves selectively observe.

The “rules-based international order” has always been, to some degree, a construct that served Western interests. But Europe’s recent conduct has made this construction embarrassingly visible, stripping away the pretense with a speed and crudeness that even sympathetic observers in the Global South can no longer politely overlook.

The Fragmented Resistance

The political opposition to the EU’s current trajectory exists, but it is fractured along lines that make coordinated challenge impossible.

The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) occupies a strange position: left-wing on economics, skeptical of NATO expansion, critical of the sanctions regime’s economic costs, and opposed to Germany’s role as a weapons supplier. Its base draws from working-class voters abandoned by a Social Democratic Party that has moved decisively toward liberal cosmopolitanism.

But the BSW narrowly missed the 5% threshold in the 2025 federal election, leaving it with no Bundestag seats. The critique lives; the vehicle for it is temporarily sidelined.

The AfD, meanwhile, is Germany’s largest opposition party with around 26% support, ahead of Merz’s CDU/CSU in multiple polls. It has consistently criticized the sanctions regime and called for negotiated settlement in Ukraine.

But the AfD’s toxic nationalist baggage — its classification by domestic intelligence as a suspected extremist organization, its pro-Israel nationalist positions paradoxically aligned with those of the establishment on that specific point — makes it an impossible partner for the BSW or the Left.

The result is a political landscape in which the majority of Germans are dissatisfied with the government, no party that opposes current energy and foreign policy can form a majority, and the firewall against the principal opposition party ensures that governing coalitions can proceed regardless of polling.

The Brandmauer, built to protect democracy, has — paradoxically — created a political environment in which electoral outcomes are largely disconnected from actual governance outcomes. Voters can express their dissatisfaction. They cannot change the policy.

The Inevitable Exit

There is a word for a system where the principal economic inputs — energy, industrial capacity, export competitiveness — are being systematically eroded; where the governing class sustains itself through institutional inertia rather than democratic mandate; where the stated values of international law are applied selectively depending on the identity of the violator; and where the population has been handed a ballot that cannot produce a change in direction.

That word is not “transition.” It is not “strategic autonomy.” It is not “democratic resilience.”

The only question that remains is whether European institutions can find a way to treat energy as the physical industrial prerequisite it is — rather than as a moral luxury that can be sacrificed on the altar of geopolitical virtue — before the productive capacity that once made reform possible has relocated to Houston or Hangzhou.

Germany is already estimated to face a loss of 6 million citizens over the next 25 years through demographic decline. Its industrial base is contracting. Its governing coalition is historically unpopular. Its primary opposition is institutionally quarantined. Its energy deadlines are aspirational while its energy purchases remain Russian.

This is decline with a very specific mechanism, administered by a very specific class of officials, with a very specific set of beneficiaries — none of whom are European workers.

“Europe is currently the only patient in history trying to cure its pneumonia by opening all the windows in a blizzard to ‘punish’ the radiator. By the time the 21st sanctions package arrives, there won’t be enough industry left in Germany to manufacture the ink to sign it.”

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com