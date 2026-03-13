On September 20, 2025, in the Simon Pelé neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, children gathered at a sports complex. A local gang leader was handing out gifts — food, toys.

Then a quadcopter drone armed with an explosive device detonated overhead. Nine of the ten people killed were children aged three to twelve. One resident told investigators the blast “ripped both feet off a baby.”

The drone belonged to Erik Prince.

Prince founded Blackwater in 1997. In September 2007, his contractors massacred 17 Iraqi civilians at Nisour Square in Baghdad — women, children, a nine-year-old boy — opening fire on a traffic circle with machine guns and grenades.

Four contractors were eventually convicted. Prince was never charged.

He sold the company, rebranded, and moved on.

Now he runs Vectus Global. The U.S. State Department issued Vectus a license to export defense services to Haiti. Prince told Reuters he has a ten-year deal with the Haitian government. His reported cut: 20% of customs revenue increases for three years, then 15%, plus a fixed 3% fee on all import volumes. Not a security mission. A franchise.

Between March 2025 and January 2026, Human Rights Watch documented 141 explosive drone strikes in Port-au-Prince.

At least 1,243 people killed. 738 injured. The most lethal single strike killed 57. Seventeen of the dead were children. The strikes nearly doubled in pace in the final months.

HRW analyzed the video footage. Their finding: the drones were killing people “none of whom appear to be engaged in violent acts or pose any imminent threat to life.” They were killing people for being present in gang-controlled neighborhoods. In Port-au-Prince, that’s most of the city.

Zero major gang leaders have been captured or eliminated.

Haiti Was Punished for Being Free

To understand the drones, you need the history.

In 1804, enslaved Africans in Saint-Domingue did what no enslaved population had ever done — they revolted, defeated a colonial army, and declared independence. The first free Black republic in history. The Western world’s response was 200 years of punishment.

Thomas Jefferson cut off aid out of fear it would inspire enslaved people in the American South. The U.S. didn’t recognize Haitian independence for nearly 60 years.

In 1825, France sent 14 warships carrying 500+ cannons to Haitian waters. Pay 150 million francs — ten times Haiti’s annual budget — or be re-invaded. Haiti’s president signed. That debt, borrowed from French banks at punishing interest rates, wasn’t fully paid off until 1947. Economists estimate Haiti paid the equivalent of $21–44 billion in today’s money. France has returned nothing.

The U.S. occupied Haiti from 1915 to 1934, took control of its national bank, rewrote its constitution to allow foreign land ownership, and funneled its financial reserves to New York.

That occupation’s army structure became the spine of every subsequent coup. The U.S.-backed Duvalier dictatorship ran Haiti as a private terror state from 1957 to 1986. Loans from that era accounted for roughly 40% of Haiti’s total debt in 2000.

In 2001, president Jean-Bertrand Aristide — elected with 90% of the vote — called for France to repay $22 billion in reparations for the independence debt. Three years later, with U.S. and French support, he was overthrown. He’s been in exile ever since.

The Billionaires Who Own the Place

Haiti has no functioning elected government. What it has is a Transitional Presidential Council and an unelected prime minister who is himself a businessman.

As the Center for Economic and Policy Research noted, when the private sector controls the executive with no elected officials at any level, it raises serious questions in a country with some of the highest inequality rates in the world.

Gilbert Bigio is Haiti’s only billionaire. His GB Group controls steel, fuel, ports, construction, logistics, and banking — a vertical monopoly over critical infrastructure built under the protection of whoever held power.

In December 2022, Canada sanctioned Bigio for alleged gross human rights violations and enabling criminal gangs through money laundering and corruption. The 2021 Pandora Papers revealed he had moved money through offshore structures to Miami and Switzerland — including a $31 million trust and a $3 million home in Bal Harbour.

A former Haitian official told The New Republic that in the 1950s, the Bigio family imported Uzi submachine guns from Israel for Duvalier’s paramilitaries. In the 1990s, the U.S. sanctioned him for supporting the coup against Aristide.

Denis O’Brien, an Irish billionaire, controls Digicel — Haiti’s dominant telecom and, through its MonCash platform, effectively the banking system for millions of unbanked Haitians.

He built his fortune on subscriber fees from one of the world’s most impoverished populations. Digicel filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2020.

The Mevs family controls the Varreux Terminal, Haiti’s largest fuel import facility. Whoever controls fuel in a country with no reliable electrical grid controls survival. WikiLeaks cables showed Fritz Mevs urging Baby Doc to fire ministers seen as “anti-business.”

In July 2025, the U.S. arrested oligarch Reginald Boulos, alleging he had “engaged in a campaign of violence and gang support that contributed to Haiti’s destabilization.” Investigators found that competing oligarchs had been financing rival gangs to fight each other for control of port access and customs infrastructure. The gang war was, in part, a business dispute between billionaires.

No Oversight. No Accountability.

A senior White House official told media there is “no American involvement in hiring Vectus Global and no oversight” of its mission in Haiti. The State Department issued the export license. The White House claims no responsibility for what followed.

Prime Minister Fils-Aimé’s office did not respond to HRW’s findings.

Vectus Global did not respond.

The Haitian National Police did not respond.

The UN Integrated Office in Haiti reported no indications of any official investigation into the civilian deaths.

The UN’s human rights chief called the strikes “unnecessary and likely unlawful.” As the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime noted: international guidelines for private military companies are largely non-binding and rely on voluntary codes of conduct.

There is no court. No consequence.

Residents in targeted neighborhoods say they are afraid to leave their homes. At a collective funeral for strike victims, mourners ran screaming when someone spotted a bird overhead — having mistaken it for a drone.

Here is the thing about what’s happening in Port-au-Prince: it’s a test run.

The armies of the 20th century — state militaries, national conscripts, soldiers with citizenship and legal accountability — are being replaced. What’s replacing them is private, technically sophisticated, and answerable to whoever is paying the invoice.

Erik Prince doesn’t answer to the American public. He answers to the Haitian prime minister’s office, which answers to the oligarchs who put it there, which answers to no one.

The economic logic driving this is not complicated. Automation and AI have already started making large portions of the global working class economically redundant.

Warehouses, transportation, manufacturing, call centers — the jobs are going and they are not coming back. What do you do with populations that can no longer be profitably exploited for labor? Historically, you needed them. You needed soldiers, factory workers, consumers. That calculus is changing.

Private military companies are growing. The global PMC market was valued at over $100 billion in 2023 and is projected to nearly double by 2030.

Drone technology is getting cheaper and more precise every year. A quadcopter armed with an IED can be operated from a laptop across the world. The barrier to deploying lethal force against a civilian population is dropping toward zero.

There is no international treaty governing private military companies.

There is no court with jurisdiction over them.

There is no mechanism to stop a billionaire from hiring one.

We have no leverage — not legally, not institutionally, not practically — if someone with enough money decides a population has become a problem to be managed rather than a workforce to be exploited.

What happened in Simon Pelé on September 20, 2025, was nine children dying because they were in the wrong neighborhood when a man who had previously massacred civilians in Baghdad decided to deploy a drone from his new company, licensed by the State Department, in service of a government controlled by oligarchs, in a country that has been economically strangled for 200 years for the crime of liberating itself.

That’s the world that’s being built. Not a world where the poor are exploited. A world where the poor are simply irrelevant — and where the question of what to do about irrelevant people is being quietly answered, one drone strike at a time, in the poorest cities on Earth.

Haiti is not the exception. Haiti is the preview.

Sources: Human Rights Watch, March 2026 · Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, September 2025 · ICIJ Pandora Papers · Canada sanctions, December 2022 · The New Republic on Bigio · CEPR on Haiti governance · NYT on Haiti-France debt · Tricontinental Institute on independence debt, April 2025

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