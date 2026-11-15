Swipe through the story in seven slides.

A relative of Hussam al-Masri, one of five journalists killed in a double-tap strike on a hospital in August 2025, marks World Press Freedom Day in Khan Younis on 3 May 2026. Photo: Tariq Mohammad / APA images, via The Electronic Intifada.

On Monday evening, October 26, a UN human rights expert stood before the General Assembly and presented a report with an unusual title and an unusual word in its summary. The title is “Truth under the rubble: media in the time of genocide.” The word is “mediacide.” Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, wrote that “some aspects of this assault on truth might be described as ‘mediacide’”: the killing of the people who document a war, the building of an information regime that hides it, and the habits of powerful Western outlets and social platforms that, in her telling, made it easier to look away.

Two other stories from recent months sit close to hers. Researchers at the Palestinian digital rights group 7amleh and Utrecht University published an analysis of thousands of cases of what they call the “platformicide of Palestine,” a pattern in which Palestinian posts on Facebook and Instagram are removed, restricted or quietly buried. And human rights groups have warned that Israel’s military and its contractors are crushing and hauling away Gaza’s rubble, with human remains and physical evidence still inside it, before any independent investigator has been allowed to look.

HR NEWS reported on the second and third of those stories earlier this month. This piece goes back to the primary documents behind all three, checks the numbers against the original sources, and gives those accused room to answer. Each argument is contested, each rests partly on advocacy groups with a stake in the outcome, and one central claim, that Israel is destroying evidence in the rubble, rests on what the UN’s own expert calls “credible information” from sources she has not named.

The organizing idea is that evidence is perishable. A journalist killed cannot file again. A post deleted from a platform may never come back. A collapsed building crushed into gravel cannot be re-examined. Whatever one thinks of the larger fights over Gaza, whether the record survives is a question people of very different views should want answered.

Key dates in the evidence record. Sources: Meta/BSR, HRW, ICJ, World Bank/UN/EU, Euro-Med, OHCHR. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What the report actually says

The document is catalogued as A/81/249 and carries a General Assembly cover date of July 21, 2026; the UN human rights office posted it on October 9. Albanese says she relied on “primary and public sources, consultations with survivors and experts and 89 written submissions,” because she could not enter the occupied territory. She also reports that she asked 12 influential media organizations for comment and that only three answered.

The report names three “interconnected patterns.” The first is the targeting of Palestinian media workers and infrastructure: killing, maiming, detention, torture and the systematic labelling of journalists as “terrorists.” The second is an Israeli “information regime” of military censorship, restrictions on foreign press, propaganda and, in some segments of Israeli media, genocidal incitement and denial. The third is the role of “influential international media and digital platforms” in marginalizing Palestinian voices and reproducing Israeli narratives.

Her legal argument deserves the most scrutiny, because it is a claim about intent. Under international humanitarian law, journalists are civilians, protected unless they directly participate in hostilities, and the burden of showing otherwise rests on the attacker. She goes further: systematically killing the people who document atrocities “may be probative of the intent to destroy” a protected group, and destroying the means of documentation reveals an effort to destroy “the conditions in which that destruction can be seen, documented, remembered and ultimately adjudicated.” That is an interpretation, not a court finding. No court has ruled on whether genocide has occurred in Gaza; Israel strongly rejects the allegation, and the ICJ case South Africa brought is pending.

The report’s closing section states its thesis: “Accountability depends on the survival of the record.” Its recommendations follow: a General Assembly mechanism to preserve evidence of crimes against journalists, States treating journalists’ archives as evidence, platforms preserving content documenting potential crimes, and an ICC investigation of incitement to genocide by officials and media figures within the existing Palestine inquiry.

Francesca Albanese in 2025. Photo: Andrea Puentes / Presidencia de Colombia (official photograph), public domain.

The Electronic Intifada, an openly pro-Palestinian outlet, summarized the report on October 22 and adopted its conclusions rather than testing them; the public report is the better place to check the claims.

The Palais des Nations in Geneva, home of the UN’s human rights bodies. Photo: Vassil / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Counting the dead: why the numbers do not match

The report says Israeli forces have “killed nearly 300 journalists and wounded more than 400” in Gaza since October 2023, and that “around 70 were killed as reprisal for their work.” It adds that about 710 relatives of journalists have been killed, and that more than 100 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been detained, with around 30 still held. It calls the conflict “the deadliest conflict ever recorded for journalists.”

Other organizations that count do not arrive at “nearly 300,” and that is worth stating plainly.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported on September 24, 2026 that it had documented 247 journalists and media workers killed across Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon, Israel and Iran since the Israel-Gaza war began, a total that includes victims of the Iran war that started on February 28, 2026. Of those, 241 were killed by Israel, and 189 were Palestinians killed in Gaza in the Israel-Gaza war. CPJ says Israel has now killed more journalists and media workers than any other government since CPJ began collecting data in 1992. It also cautions that verifying deaths under Israel’s ban on foreign press, with communications infrastructure destroyed, “is extraordinarily difficult,” and that the true number deliberately targeted “may never be known.”

Reporters Without Borders says on its country page that more than 220 reporters have been killed in Gaza by the Israeli army since October 7, 2023, “including at least 70 who were likely killed due to their work.” The International Federation of Journalists said at the October 2025 ceasefire that over 223 Palestinian journalists and media workers had been killed in Gaza. The UN report’s own figure is footnoted to a statement by the UN human rights chief and its “around 70” reprisal killings to RSF and CPJ material, so its sourcing differs from CPJ’s own tally.

The gap is at least partly a matter of method: CPJ publishes cases that meet its verification standard, while other monitors and UN bodies use their own criteria. None of the counts is small. CPJ calls the situation “the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists that CPJ has ever documented.” A paper by the journalist Nick Turse for Brown University’s Costs of War project, published in April 2025, found that the war in Gaza had by then killed more journalists than the US Civil War, both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, the Yugoslav wars and the post-9/11 war in Afghanistan, combined.

Sources: A/81/249, CPJ, RSF, World Bank/UN/EU, 7amleh. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The camera on the stairwell, and the 170 names

In August 2025, Israeli forces struck a balcony and stairwell at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis where journalists regularly worked. The first strike killed Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters cameraman. A second strike minutes later killed four more journalists who had rushed to the scene, as well as health and rescue workers. In all, 22 people died. Israel’s military said it had targeted a “Hamas camera.”

Reuters then published an investigation based on more than 100 videos and photographs and interviews with more than two dozen people. It concluded that the camera was al-Masri’s own, covered with a prayer rug against the sun, and that he had positioned it on the same stairwell at least 35 times since May. Albanese adds that Reuters had stopped sharing its journalists’ locations with Israeli forces, fearing the information could be used to target them. It is the clearest documented case of Israel’s initial account being contradicted by an independent newsroom. CPJ says more broadly that Israel has never published the results of a formal investigation into the killing of a journalist in this war nor held anyone accountable; that is CPJ’s assertion, which Israel has not accepted.

Israel’s argument is not simply that such incidents were errors. Its military says a number of people presented as journalists were operatives of armed groups. On a website section titled “The Press Files,” the Israel Defense Forces claim that “individuals presented as innocent journalists were, in fact, militants” in the military wings of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other groups. The page lists 170 names and says it draws on “open-source information, documents gathered in the field, interrogations of military operatives by Israeli intelligence bodies and more.” In October 2024 the military had accused six journalists of being operatives of Hamas’s military wing; two of them, Hossam Shabat and Anas al-Sharif, were later killed.

That deserves a fair hearing: a member of an armed group’s military wing who takes part in hostilities is treated differently under the law. The question is who decides, on what evidence, and when. Albanese argues that Israel has “inverted” the legal standard, branding journalists as terrorists “often posthumously and on undisclosed or discredited evidence,” and that “mischaracterizing journalists as ‘terrorists’ or combatants cannot negate these protections.” The researcher Muhammad Shehada, in an analysis the Electronic Intifada summarizes, says the military offers no evidence at all for 59 of the 170 names and that the rest cannot be independently verified and in some cases has been refuted. Both sides are making claims, and no independent body has been allowed to test either.

The report also records intimidation of journalists by Palestinian actors: assaults by armed individuals and Hamas threats in Gaza, and a Palestinian Authority suspension of Al Jazeera in the West Bank from January to May 2025. These are small beside the deaths attributed to Israeli forces, but they are part of the record.

Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera correspondent killed in the West Bank in May 2022, whose case the UN report treats as a forerunner. Photo: Al Jazeera Media Network / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

A closed door: the foreign press ban and the court

The report says that since October 2023 Israel has “effectively barred” foreign journalists from Gaza except for military embeds and “staged visits,” and that during the so-called ceasefire the blanket exclusion appears “unjustified, unnecessary and disproportionate.” It also describes what it calls a “Faustian bargain” journalists face: report from afar or accept Israeli control. The Foreign Press Association in Israel filed a petition to the Israeli Supreme Court in September 2024 seeking independent access.

The litigation is the clearest window into Israel’s stated reasoning. The Jerusalem Post reported on October 19, 2026 that the state had told the High Court that journalists should still be barred from Gaza without a military escort, “citing continuing security risks.” The state’s January 2026 submission, as reported by AFP, said the ban should stay “for security reasons, based on the position of the defense establishment, which maintains that a security risk associated with such entry still exists.” The state points to escorted visits as an alternative. The association answers that such visits “cannot replace reporters choosing where to go, whom to interview, and what to investigate,” and notes that international aid workers are now allowed to enter and move within Gaza.

The court has repeatedly postponed a decision. In January 2024 it rejected an earlier petition, finding no automatic right of entry but leaving the association free to return if conditions changed. After the October 2025 ceasefire the state said it would reconsider; in January 2026 it acknowledged changes on the ground but kept the ban, partly citing the remains of one hostage still held. At a January 26 hearing the state presented classified material to the judges without the petitioners present. Al Jazeera reported that Justice Ruth Ronen said it was not enough to cite security risks “without providing details,” yet the court gave the government until March 31 to update, the ninth extension since the petition was filed. In April, CPJ, the association and other press groups filed an emergency motion to speed things up. In its latest response, submitted in October after an instruction from Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg, the state again said, in the Jerusalem Post’s summary, that its security assessment still does not allow unescorted entry, offered another classified explanation, and argued that temporary entry would effectively grant the petition’s main request before a final ruling. As of October 19, the court had not decided.

States have legitimate security concerns about journalists in active military zones, and courts often defer. What makes this case unusual is its length: the ban has outlasted the main combat phase, a ceasefire, and the return of all hostages and their remains. The rapporteur’s legal point is that restrictions on the press must be necessary and proportionate, and that “national security may not be invoked to muzzle the press or suppress information of public interest.” Israel’s answer, in court, is that a classified assessment supports its position and that the court should not second-guess the defense establishment.

Meta and the Palestinian feed

With foreign reporters shut out and local journalists dying, social media became, in the report’s words, “indispensable for documenting events.” That is why the rapporteur’s third pattern, the role of platforms, matters to the evidence question. If the main channel through which Gaza is documented is a handful of private companies, then their moderation decisions determine what survives.

The entrance to Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Photo: LPS.1 / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

The best-documented earlier study is Human Rights Watch’s December 21, 2023 report, “Meta’s Broken Promises.” HRW reviewed 1,050 cases of takedowns and other suppression of content on Instagram and Facebook between October and November 2023, from users in more than 60 countries. Of the 1,050, 1,049 involved peaceful content in support of Palestine, and one involved content supporting Israel. HRW says the cases are not necessarily representative, since it solicited reports of censorship; its argument is that the patterns were consistent: removals, suspended accounts, restricted engagement and “shadow banning.” It identified four underlying factors: flaws in Meta’s “Dangerous Organizations and Individuals” policy, which relies on US government terrorist lists and bans “praise” and “support” of listed groups; inconsistent use of newsworthiness exceptions; “apparent deference to requests by governments for content removals,” including from Israel’s Cyber Unit; and heavy reliance on automation. In more than 300 cases, users said they could not appeal.

The title refers to a promise. After the Oversight Board, Meta’s review body, and civil society groups asked for an independent review, Meta commissioned Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) to examine its conduct during the May 2021 escalation. BSR’s report, published in September 2022, found that Meta’s actions “appear to have had an adverse human rights impact” on Palestinian users’ rights to expression, assembly, political participation and non-discrimination, in HRW’s quotation. Meta’s own published summary adds findings that favor the company and deserve equal weight: BSR “found no evidence of intentional bias” among Meta’s employees, or that Meta developed policies “to benefit or harm any particular community,” and it raised concerns about under-enforcement against content inciting violence against Israelis and Jews. Of BSR’s 21 recommendations, Meta said it would implement 10, partly implement four, assess six, and take no further action on one.

In reply to HRW in 2023, Meta cited its human rights responsibilities as guiding its “immediate crisis response measures” since October 7, said its temporary conflict-time measures could have unintended consequences “like inadvertently limiting harmless or even helpful content,” and acknowledged that in busy periods “we may not always be able to review everything.” Publicly, on October 18, 2023, Meta wrote: “We apply these policies equally around the world and there is no truth to the suggestion that we are deliberately suppressing voice.” The same post attributed some reduced reach to two global bugs it said it had fixed, and added that “we can make errors.”

A newer study goes further. “The Platformicide of Palestine 2021-2025,” by 7amleh and Utrecht University’s Fabio Cristiano, analyzed 3,520 cases logged in 7amleh’s observatory between January 2021 and mid-December 2025, split almost evenly between Facebook and Instagram. Only 1,144 cases, or 32.5 percent, contained an identifiable policy allegedly violated. Where one could be identified, the Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy accounted for 654 cases, or 57.2 percent. For journalists, 128 of 180 identifiable cases, or 71.1 percent, fell under that policy; for media outlets, 102 of 172, or 59.3 percent, of which 28 were later restored. The authors say these cases involved “neutral news reporting, quotation of public statements, or coverage of unfolding events.” (HR NEWS’s earlier piece put the first figure at 31 percent; the report says 32.5.)

The study is open about its limits. A footnote says the findings “should be read in light of the dataset’s user-reported nature”: the cases “are not a random sample of all Meta moderation decisions concerning Palestine-related content.” It also credits a Meta change: after advocacy, Meta amended its treatment of the Arabic word “shaheed,” often used in mourning, in July 2024, and such cases fell. The fair reading is a documented pattern in a self-selected set, not a measurement of the whole platform. What is hard to dismiss is how often one policy, built to stop terrorist content, is the stated reason, even for news organizations.

Al Jazeera, reporting on the study on August 12, says a Meta spokesperson pointed to the 2022 due diligence reports and the company’s 2022 to 2024 human rights reports, and said Meta now routes flagged content to moderators who understand the relevant Arabic dialect and has revised its Dangerous Organizations policy to allow more political discourse in some cases. Al Jazeera adds that 7amleh submitted 2,828 appeals over five years and got no response to nearly half.

The rapporteur’s report adds claims from a different kind of source. She writes that leaked Meta data indicates about 38.8 million Facebook and Instagram posts have been “removed, banned or suppressed since late 2023,” that engagement with prominent Palestinian news organizations has fallen 77 percent, and that TikTok and Meta reported compliance rates with Israeli takedown requests of 99.2 and 94 percent. The 38.8 million figure comes from Drop Site News, which reported in April 2025 on data it said whistleblowers provided and “multiple independent sources inside Meta” confirmed; it has not been independently verified, and the article carries no company response. The 94 percent figure is better sourced: the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported in July 2024 that Israeli authorities sent 9,500 takedown requests to platforms between October 7 and November 14, 2023, 60 percent of them to Meta, with a reported 94 percent compliance rate. Such requests are formally voluntary; the rapporteur argues near-total compliance makes them de facto orders.

The platform argument has a plain evidentiary dimension. The report recommends that platforms “preserve content documenting potential international crimes and make it available, subject to appropriate safeguards, to accountability mechanisms.” Whatever one concludes about bias, that is a narrow ask: do not let the footage vanish.

The Times, the rapporteur and the pushback

The report’s treatment of Western media drew the fastest public reaction. It alleges that outlets including the BBC and The New York Times “frequently omitted or downplayed Israeli responsibility,” criticizes the Times’ editorial guidance on terms such as “genocide” and its coverage of Israeli-declared “safe zones,” and, according to the Times of Israel’s account, cites a media analysis by an activist group to say the paper downplayed Israeli responsibility in 65 percent of relevant headlines.

The Times rejected it. A spokesperson told The Times of Israel that the report “is not impartial, nor are the sources she relies on,” that the safe-zone criticism is “wrong and misleading,” and that most of its coverage refers to “so-called” safe zones. The paper said Albanese “offers no proof” that Israeli officials and pressure groups influence its editorial guidance, and that she ignores its “repeated investigations on sexual violence against Palestinians.” Its methodological point deserves weight: the headline analysis comes from an advocacy group, and only three of the 12 media organizations the report approached responded.

Israel’s response was sharper. At the General Assembly session on Monday, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, called Albanese “a liar, a fraud, and a stain on the United Nations,” told her “your accusations are not proof, your assumptions are not evidence, and repeating the word ‘genocide’ does not make it true,” and handed her a mock resignation letter, according to the Algemeiner and Israel National News, both Israel-aligned outlets that carry the same quotations. Israel’s longstanding position is that international bodies scrutinize it disproportionately while overlooking Hamas. Albanese has been accused of bias by Israel and others; the United States sanctioned her in July 2025 over her efforts to prompt the International Criminal Court to act against American and Israeli officials, and in February 2026 Germany, France and Italy condemned remarks they attributed to her, which she denied making, according to Reuters.

None of that answers the report’s evidence, and none of it can be dismissed. A rapporteur who describes the war as genocide and has been sanctioned will read to many people as a litigant rather than an investigator. The strongest parts of her report rest on documents others can check: CPJ data, Reuters’ investigation, the court filings, Meta’s own statements. The claims about editorial bias rest partly on advocacy-group analyses the Times disputes.

Where the evidence physically lies: Gaza’s rubble

The second half of this story concerns a different kind of record, one made of concrete and steel.

The UN Environment Programme’s second assessment of Gaza, published in September 2025, estimated that more than 61 million tons of debris would require “clearing, sorting and recycling or disposal.” UNEP derived the figure from pre-war building footprints and satellite mapping of destroyed and damaged structures; it was up 57 percent from the agency’s June 2024 estimate and 20 times the debris from all previous conflicts in Gaza since 2008. UNEP also reported that more than 10,000 people were believed to remain buried, and that some debris is contaminated with asbestos and industrial waste.

The joint Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment by the World Bank, the European Union and the United Nations, published in April 2026, put the figure at “over 68 million metric tonnes,” debris management costs at more than $1.7 billion, and total recovery and reconstruction needs at about $71.4 billion. It notes that “thousands of bombs and ammunition are deeply buried or remain unexploded under the debris,” and that a critical element of clearance is “the dignified removal and documentation of the human remains.” The UN Development Programme, which co-chairs the debris working group with UNEP, said in November 2025 that most rubble could be cleared in seven years “but only under the right conditions,” including access, permits for heavy machinery and fuel. Its December 2025 report estimated 57.5 million tons and said its teams collected 225,000 tons over 2025, with the UN Mine Action Service inspecting sites first.

An aerial view of destruction in Rafah as the ceasefire took hold. Photo: Ashraf Amra / UNRWA via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO.

Two features of these documents matter here. First, the UN’s own clearance process is designed to keep remains and hazards in view: sites are checked for unexploded ordnance, and the agencies’ framework sets safeguards for “the dignified handling of human remains.” Second, scale: UNDP’s 225,000 tons in a year is under half a percent of the 57.5 million it estimated. Any larger-scale clearing is not, by those numbers, the UN’s operation.

Who is moving the rest? In August, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said at least 10 million tonnes of rubble had been “removed, crushed, or moved” in the roughly 66 percent of Gaza under Israeli military control. It said about 400 heavy machines operated by Israeli civilian companies under military protection were active in eastern and southern Gaza, and that it had tracked nearly 100 trucks a day leaving with debris bound for undisclosed sites in Israel and the occupied West Bank. Israeli authorities, it says, have not disclosed quantities, routes or uses or allowed independent oversight. Crushing and mixing rubble, Euro-Med argues, can break the chain of custody tying evidence to a place, and can scatter remains. These are field estimates from an advocacy group that calls its own data “initial.” The 10 million figure in HR NEWS’s earlier piece traces back to this single source.

On September 7, Albanese added her own warning through the UN human rights office. She said she had received “credible information from multiple sources in August 2026” of “deliberate and widespread removal, crushing and transport of rubble,” with “Israeli sources confirming discussions with Israeli companies over large-scale demolition, rubble removal and recycling.” She named Caterpillar, HD Hyundai, Doosan and Volvo as makers of machinery used in demolition in Israeli-controlled areas, called the rubble “part of a crime scene, a graveyard,” and warned that state actors and companies involved in removal could incur criminal responsibility if they destroy evidence. Reuters reported that her office did not immediately say where the information came from, and that Israel’s foreign ministry, prime minister’s office and military did not immediately respond. In the reporting available as of October 29, no Israeli official has directly answered the evidence allegation.

That silence is neither an answer nor a denial, and a balanced account should say what Israel has said on adjacent questions. In December 2025, Ynet reported, citing a senior Israeli official, that the United States was pressing Israel to take physical and financial responsibility for clearing the rubble, including debris left by airstrikes and D9 bulldozers, as a precondition for reconstruction under the ceasefire’s second phase, and that Israel had agreed in principle and would hire specialist companies. Israel also subjects equipment entering Gaza to security controls. Its military says Hamas used engineering vehicles to breach the border on October 7, 2023, and later to dig tunnels and retrieve weapons from rubble, calling them “a central component in Hamas’ ability to carry out terror operations.” COGAT, which controls access, has justified restrictions on items it says could be used for a “terrorist build-up.”

Those restrictions collide with the recovery of the dead. Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN human rights office for the Palestinian territory, told journalists on September 15 that at least 8,000 bodies remain under the rubble, that Palestinian civil defense teams had one functioning excavator and sometimes dug by hand, and that “at this pace, completing the recovery of the remaining bodies will take at least ten more years.” He said Israeli restrictions on items such as DNA kits and excavators were making large-scale search, recovery and identification “nearly impossible.” UN human rights chief Volker Türk said the remains recovered so far could be “only the tip of the iceberg” and accused Israel of continuing to level areas “with no respect for the dead under the rubble.” Israeli authorities did not immediately respond on the supply restrictions; Danon accused Türk of ignoring Hamas and of accusing Israel before the facts were established.

Estimates of the missing differ: “more than 10,000” in the press release carrying Albanese’s warning and in UNEP’s 2025 report, “more than 8,000” in Reuters and CBC reporting in September, “at least 8,000” from the UN rights office, and around 8,500 from Gaza’s Civil Defense in July, per Euro-Med. None is an independently verified count. Civil Defense says it has recovered more than 630 bodies and remains since November 2025.

Palestinians search the rubble of a destroyed building in Deir el-Balah after an air strike. Photo: Ashraf Amra / UNRWA via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO.

Albanese’s statement gives an example of why the rubble is not theoretical. On August 4, Palestinians buried 112 members of one extended family, recovered over 17 days from beneath buildings in Gaza City destroyed in November 2023. The remains of 41 others killed in the same strike were never found. Reuters, CBC and Swissinfo describe the same recovery, which Palestinian teams carried out with little heavy machinery, the opposite of the industrial operation Euro-Med describes. Both can be true at once: large quantities of material may be moved by contractors in some areas while families elsewhere cannot get a single excavator. That contrast is why, in the rapporteur’s words, “any removal must happen in the context of a plan designed by Palestinians.”

What the law says about keeping the evidence

The law here is more developed than the political argument suggests, and setting it out also shows where the claims are limited.

The Peace Palace in The Hague, seat of the International Court of Justice. Photo: Ontheway Advice / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

On January 26, 2024, the International Court of Justice, in the case South Africa brought under the Genocide Convention, ordered provisional measures. One, adopted by 15 votes to 2, directs that “the State of Israel shall take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of acts within the scope of Article II and Article III” of the Convention. Judge Sebutinde and Judge ad hoc Barak dissented. South Africa had also asked for a clause barring Israel from restricting access to Gaza by fact-finding missions; the Court’s operative paragraph contains only the preservation measure. Provisional measures are binding but are not a ruling on the merits: the Court found only that at least some of the rights claimed were “plausible.” Israel rejects the allegation. Albanese’s report argues that the killing of journalists and the destruction of media infrastructure “defies the binding order” of the Court, and her September statement invokes the same order on rubble. Those are her readings of the order’s scope; Israel has not accepted them, and whether any particular demolition destroys evidence “related to allegations of acts within the scope of” the Convention is a question the Court has not addressed.

At the International Criminal Court, the situation in Palestine has been under investigation since March 2021. In November 2024 the pre-trial chamber rejected Israel’s challenges to jurisdiction and issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, suspected of war crimes including starvation as a method of warfare and crimes against humanity including murder and persecution. Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute and disputes the court’s jurisdiction. Euro-Med argues that the rubble removal engages Article 70 of the Statute, which lists among offences against the court’s “administration of justice,” when committed intentionally, “destroying, tampering with or interfering with the collection of evidence,” and urges the prosecutor to investigate. That provision has limits: it concerns offences against the Court’s own proceedings, and whether it can reach contractors working for a non-party state in territory the Court does not control is untested.

The International Criminal Court’s building in The Hague. Photo: OSeveno / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

The UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, whose work rests on Human Rights Council resolution S-30/1, submitted its fifth report this month and describes a “standard methodology of evidence preservation.” Albanese’s recommendation goes further: a General Assembly mechanism “to consolidate and preserve evidence of crimes against journalists and the information environment.” Her rubble statement says what would be needed in practice before any crushing: “the recovery and dignified identification of human remains, systematic documentation of sites and materials, preservation of potentially relevant evidence, and an unbroken chain of custody under independent oversight.” Euro-Med cites the Minnesota Protocol on the investigation of potentially unlawful death for the same principle.

Those standards are ordinary forensic practice after any mass-casualty event. What is unusual about Gaza is who can apply them. Israel controls access to roughly two thirds of the Strip, international investigators and foreign journalists have been kept out, and the UN says heavy equipment and identification supplies are restricted. Israel says its restrictions are security measures. Whether they also foreclose evidence gathering is a question the Israeli Supreme Court, the ICJ and eventually the ICC may each face in different forms.

What is established, and what is not

Established by multiple independent sources. Journalists have been killed in Gaza in numbers unmatched in modern conflict reporting, whatever the exact count; CPJ, RSF, the IFJ and the UN all say so. Israel has barred independent foreign press access since October 2023, and its government told its own court the ban stays on security grounds. Reuters’ evidence contradicted the military’s first account of the Nasser Hospital strike. Gaza is covered by tens of millions of tons of debris, per UNEP, UNDP and the World Bank, with thousands of people believed buried. The ICJ ordered Israel to preserve evidence. A review Meta commissioned found its 2021 conduct had an adverse impact on Palestinian rights.

Contested. Whether the killings of journalists amount to deliberate targeting as policy, as Albanese and CPJ allege and Israel denies, saying many of the dead were operatives. Whether Meta’s moderation is biased by design, as 7amleh argues, or the product of a counterterrorism rule, automation and understaffing, as BSR’s finding of no intentional bias and Meta’s statements suggest. Whether the Times and the BBC downplayed Israeli responsibility. The exact number of journalists killed.

Not established. That Israel is destroying evidence of crimes in order to do so. The 10 million tonne figure is Euro-Med’s field estimate; the rapporteur’s information about Israeli contractors comes from unnamed sources; Israel has not described the scale, routes or purpose of the clearing or allowed independent oversight. The 38.8 million Meta posts figure rests on leaked data not verified outside the outlet that published it. In both cases the missing piece is the same: access. Independent forensic access, with a chain-of-custody protocol and agreed rules, would resolve much of what is now disputed.

That is why the demands from the rapporteur, the UN rights office and the press groups converge on something mundane: let investigators and reporters in, count the remains before the crushers arrive, and keep the footage. The rebuttals from Israel, the New York Times and Meta each have a stated case. Israel’s is that a security risk persists and that Hamas operates among civilians. The Times’ is that its journalism has, in its spokesperson’s words, “shed critical light” on these issues. Meta’s is that its policies apply equally and that errors are corrected through appeals. None of those arguments requires the destruction of the record, and none directly answers the request to preserve it.

The clock

The urgency in all three stories is the same. Remains are harder to tell from rubble as the years pass, in the UN rights office’s words. Content removed from a platform may not come back. Journalists who are killed or detained are witnesses who will not testify. And the incentive to rebuild quickly and treat a levelled site as a clean slate points toward clearing the ground.

Albanese’s statement on the rubble ends with a sentence likely to be quoted for years: “It is unacceptable that the reconstruction of Gaza is conditioned upon the erasure of its past and the evidence required to secure justice for its victims.” Her broader legal conclusions are contested and no court has endorsed them, but the sentence describes a risk that is hard to dispute: that the rebuilding of Gaza, which everyone says they want, could cost the world the ability to establish what happened there.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote from A/81/249, para. 93.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Tariq Mohammad / APA images, as published by The Electronic Intifada (partner image; used with credit).

Francesca Albanese: Andrea Puentes / Presidencia de Colombia (official photograph), via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera Media Network, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Palais des Nations: Vassil, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0. Meta headquarters: LPS.1, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0. Peace Palace: Ontheway Advice, CC0. ICC building: OSeveno, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Gaza photographs (Rafah aerial; Deir el-Balah search): Ashraf Amra / UNRWA via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

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