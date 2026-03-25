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HR NEWS

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Korpijarvi
4h

Good kitty, you followed that laser-pointer dot SUPER GOOD!

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
4h

IN NOMINE DOMINI JESU CHRISTI. DEI CONSECRATUS SU, NON SATANAM! NIHIL TIBI EST POTESTAS! Hic frangitur potestas tua!”

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