Dolores Huerta speaking at a rally. Photo: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Dolores Huerta died at the age of 96. Democracy Now! reported her death on Thursday with a short sentence that carries more weight than most headlines: the “legendary labor organizer, feminist and civil rights activist” was gone.

If you have ever eaten a grape without wondering whether the person who picked it had a toilet in the field, you have lived inside the consequences of her work. If you have ever chanted “¡Sí se puede!” at a rally, a union hall, a Little League game or a presidential campaign event, you have used a slogan she is credited with coining. If you have ever heard someone say that ordinary people, organized, can beat money, you have heard a version of the single idea she repeated for more than seventy years.

Huerta’s life was long enough to hold almost the entire modern American labor story inside it. She was born in a New Mexico mining town during the Depression. She taught school in the farm country of California’s Central Valley. She co-founded the union that would become the United Farm Workers. She negotiated the contracts, lobbied the legislators, ran the boycott in the cities of the East Coast, was struck by a San Francisco police officer at a protest and lost her spleen, and — in March of this year, at 95 — told the world that the movement’s most revered figure had sexually assaulted her.

That last fact is not a footnote, and it would be dishonest to bury it in an obituary. It is also not the whole of the woman. The people who loved her, and who are mourning her this week, are holding both things at once. So should we.

This is a long read because her life deserves one. It is organized around a few questions that her death presses on the rest of us. How did she actually build power? What did that power win, and what did it leave undone? What did it cost her? And what does a movement owe to the people who carry it — including the ones who carry it while carrying something else?

Key dates in Huerta’s life. Sources: Democracy Now!, Wikipedia, NPR. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The girl from Dawson

Dolores Clara Fernández was born on April 10, 1930, in Dawson, New Mexico, a company mining town in the northeast of the state. Her parents separated when she was young, and her mother moved the family to Stockton, California, in the San Joaquin Valley — one of the most productive agricultural regions on earth, and one of the places in the country where the distance between the people who grow food and the people who profit from it has always been widest.

In a 2017 interview that Democracy Now! replayed in this week’s coverage, Huerta kept the account of her origins short. “I was born in the state of New Mexico and moved to Stockton when I was 6 years old,” she said. “My parents divorced, and my mother took us to Stockton. And that’s where I was raised, and that’s where I started my initial organizing.” She described how she ended up an organizer as something close to an accident: “as a youngster, I was a Girl Scout for 10 years of my life, and I was in a lot of different social clubs.” Nothing in that description sounds like a revolutionary’s biography. It sounds like a well-organized kid who happened to meet the right person at the right time.

She finished high school in Stockton, and in 1953 she graduated from Stockton College — today San Joaquin Delta College — with a provisional teaching credential. In 1954 she began teaching in the rural Valley, one of a very small number of bilingual teachers in the area. The job lasted about a year. By her own telling, the turning point was not a single scene in a classroom but a meeting. “When I met Mr. Ross and he showed us what we could actually do by coming together and organizing and taking direct nonviolent action,” she told Democracy Now!, “I thought, ‘Oh my goodness! This is what I want to do with my life.’ And so, I became a schoolteacher, then I left teaching to go to Delano to start the union there.” The sentence compresses a decade. But the order matters: she was a teacher first, in a Valley where the children of farm labor sat in her classes, and the organizer’s craft was something she chose deliberately, as a better lever for the same underlying problem.

Fred Ross and the house meeting

In 1955, Huerta met Fred Ross, an organizer for the Community Service Organization, a Mexican-American civil rights group that had grown out of the networks built by the legendary community organizer Saul Alinsky. According to the account she gave Democracy Now!, Ross taught her the method that would become the backbone of everything she did afterward: the house meeting. You do not begin with a mass rally, and you do not begin with a press conference. You begin in someone’s kitchen. You meet workers where they live, one family at a time, and you let them talk until the problem they share becomes visible to everyone in the room.

It sounds like nothing. It is, in fact, the hardest and most important thing in organizing, because it assumes that the people with the least power already know what is wrong, and that your job is not to tell them but to help them realize that they are not alone in knowing it.

Biographers report that she was initially suspicious of Ross and had his background checked before agreeing to attend his meetings. That is a telling detail. She was never naïve, and she never stopped being a little hard to impress. By the late 1950s she was founding CSO chapters herself and lobbying the California legislature on behalf of Mexican-American communities, an unusual job for a woman of her age and background at the time.

It was through the CSO that she met a quiet, intense organizer named César Chávez. The two of them wanted the same thing — a union of farmworkers — and the CSO would not give them the freedom to build it. How exactly Huerta left the CSO is contested; some accounts say she resigned in 1962, others say she was effectively pushed out for her farmworker work. What is not in dispute is what happened next.

1962: a union with nothing

In 1962, Huerta, Chávez and Gilbert Padilla founded the National Farm Workers Association. It is worth pausing on how little they had. Farmworkers had been explicitly excluded from the National Labor Relations Act of 1935. The law that gave factory workers the right to organize and bargain collectively did not apply to the people who picked the nation’s food. Farm labor was legally a different category: no guaranteed minimum wage for most of that era, no overtime, no unemployment insurance, no right to a union election, and in practice no remedy if a grower simply fired everyone who talked about organizing.

The NFWA was therefore a different kind of union from the ones that had defined the American labor movement. It was part mutual-aid society, part credit union, part civil rights organization and part social club. Its early members paid dues of a few dollars a month. It provided burial insurance. It helped people with immigration problems. It built the habit of showing up for one another before it asked anyone to risk a job.

Huerta was one of the engines of that early period. She handled the legislative work and the negotiations, she organized, she raised money, and she raised her children — she would ultimately raise eleven of them, a fact she would cite as proof that nobody gets to say a woman cannot do both. Most accounts of the early union put Chávez at the center. Almost every account written by the people who were in the room puts Huerta right beside him.

Delano, September 1965

The strike that made the UFW famous did not begin with Huerta or with Chávez. It began with Filipino farmworkers.

On September 8, 1965, members of the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee — a predominantly Filipino, AFL-CIO-sponsored group led by Larry Itliong, with Philip Vera Cruz, Benjamin Gines and Pete Velasco among its leaders — walked out of the grape vineyards of Delano. Their grievance was concrete. Growers were offering $1.20 an hour in Delano, less than the $1.40 workers had been paid in the Coachella Valley a few months earlier, and less than the federal minimum wage. The workers had no health insurance, no pension and no union protection of any kind.

Itliong’s committee asked the NFWA to join. This was a real decision with real risk, because Chávez had wanted more time to build the NFWA before taking on the growers. On September 16, at a meeting of more than 1,200 NFWA members in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, the members voted to strike. Chávez led the NFWA in. In August 1966, the AFL-CIO chartered the United Farm Workers Organizing Committee out of the merger of the two groups, with Chávez as director and Itliong as assistant director. The union we know as the UFW was thus, from its birth, a Filipino-Mexican coalition, and one of the earliest and most consequential multiracial labor alliances in American history — a fact that Filipino American historians have spent decades insisting that the public remember.

Huerta was there for all of it, and she was the union’s chief negotiator. The Delano strike was not a weekend demonstration. It lasted, in various forms, for five years.

Growers did not respond with negotiation. They responded with violence and with everything short of it. The strikers and picketers were pushed, punched, and threatened with cars. Water supplies to labor camps were cut off. Pesticide was sprayed on picketers. The local law enforcement was, for the most part, on the growers’ side. The workers’ answer was nonviolence — not as a pose but as a strategy, one learned from the civil rights movement and one that proved to be unusually effective at winning outside allies.

In March 1966, Chávez led a roughly 300-mile pilgrimage from Delano to Sacramento. It arrived at the state capitol on Easter Sunday, and it did what a good march does: it made the strike legible to millions of people who had never thought about who picked their grapes.

Dolores Huerta at a public event. Photo: Tom Hilton / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The boycott is where the strike was won

Here is something that is easy to forget about the Delano strike: the strike itself did not beat the growers. The growers could replace striking workers. In a place with thousands of desperate people and a steady flow of labor from Mexico, a walkout in the fields was always going to be a fight the growers could outlast.

What beat them was the boycott, and the boycott was, to a very large degree, Dolores Huerta’s operation.

The UFW’s first successful consumer action was on the docks in Oakland, where a thousand ten-ton cases of grapes were left to rot. That led to a formal boycott, and from December 1965 the union targeted Schenley Industries, one of the biggest grape growers and a company with a consumer brand to protect. Huerta’s job was to carry the boycott to the cities where the consumers lived. She went to New York and New Jersey. She organized picket lines outside A&P stores. She built networks of church groups, student groups, union locals and housewives. She made the case, over and over, in kitchens and in union halls and in front of television cameras, that a bunch of grapes in the produce aisle was the end of a chain that began with a person bent over a vine for a wage that could not feed a family.

It worked. By 1966, she had negotiated contracts with Schenley, with Gallo and with Franzia that were favorable to workers. In August 1967, the UFW won a union election at the DiGiorgio Corporation, defeating a rival Teamsters bid by 530 votes to 332. By 1968, the union had contracts with ten table-grape growers. By 1970, twenty-six had signed.

The boycott grew through the late 1960s into one of the largest consumer actions in American history. An International Grape Boycott Day was held on May 10, 1969. Huerta told Democracy Now! that about 17 million Americans had stopped eating grapes — a number that is hard to verify with precision, but one that reflects how widely the campaign had spread. Whatever the exact figure, the mechanism was clear. The boycott reached the grower’s cash register. It brought them to the table.

The Delano strike formally ended on July 29, 1970, with the signing of contracts covering more than ten thousand workers. Those contracts included scheduled wage increases, new pesticide-safety rules, a health fund, and — crucially — the transfer of hiring from the growers’ labor contractors to the union’s own hiring hall. That last point was the real revolution. Control over who gets hired is control over who is afraid. The hiring hall took away the grower’s ability to blacklist.

Fifty-six years later, that summer’s agreement still reads like a model for what organizing can win from a position of near-total weakness.

The Delano numbers. Sources: Wikipedia (Delano grape strike), Democracy Now!. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

¡Sí se puede!

In 1972, Chávez began a 25-day water-only fast in Arizona, to protest a state law that restricted farmworker organizing. Huerta, in Democracy Now!’s replay of her words this week, described the fast as an attempt “to take the hatred out of the hearts of the growers.” And she told the story of how the slogan came to her. She had been speaking to a group of professional Latinos, asking them to come and join the effort, and they told her it could not be done. “They said, ‘No, you can’t do this in Arizona. Only in California. No se puede. No, you can’t.’ And my response to them was, ‘Yes, we can. ¡Sí se puede!, in Arizona, the way that we organized in California.’”

Notice what the story is. It is not a stirring speech to a crowd. It is a rebuttal to the people who were supposed to be on the movement’s side, and who had decided, from comfort and experience, that the fight was impossible outside the one state where it had already been won.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote from Democracy Now!, 2017.

Who coined it is one of those small, contested bits of history that says something about the way credit moves in movements. Huerta has said for decades that she came up with the phrase. Some scholars have attributed it to Chávez, though Chávez himself credited Huerta. What is not contested is that it became one of the most reproduced political slogans in the country. Barack Obama said he used it as a campaign slogan — “Yes we can” — and in the clip from the 2017 documentary Dolores that Democracy Now! replayed on Thursday, the former president says so himself, and mentions that he later had the honor of awarding her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which he did in 2012.

Slogans matter in organizing because they carry the argument in compressed form. “¡Sí se puede!” does not say we are right, or we are angry, or we are owed. It says something more radical: this is possible. It is the sentence of people who have been told for their whole lives that it is not.

The law

The part of Huerta’s career that gets the least attention — because it is the least cinematic — may be the part that mattered most.

In the early 1970s, the UFW’s gains were fragile. Contracts expired. Growers signed with the Teamsters instead, undercutting the union. The legal system offered no clear way for farmworkers to choose their representation through a secret-ballot election. And so, in addition to the strikes and the boycotts, the union turned to the legislature.

In 1975, with Huerta working as the UFW’s lobbyist, California passed the Agricultural Labor Relations Act, the first state law in the nation that recognized farmworkers’ right to organize and bargain collectively. It created a board to run secret-ballot elections in the fields. It was not perfect, and it has been tested and weakened over the decades by hostile administrations and by growers’ legal maneuvering. But it was a law, and it was a first. Within months of its passage, the UFW had won the right to represent about 4,500 workers on 24 farms, while the Teamsters had won the right to represent about 4,000 on 14. In 1977, the Teamsters agreed to stop trying to organize farmworkers. The grape, lettuce and Gallo boycott officially ended in 1978.

This is the pattern of Huerta’s career in miniature: she understood that you need to build power outside the system and inside it at the same time. The boycott and the picket line created the pressure. The lobbying and the law locked it in. A movement that does only the first burns bright and fades; a movement that does only the second becomes a lobbying shop that no one fears.

She was also among the first to recognize that coalitions have to be built across lines of ethnicity, gender and region. In 1972 she co-chaired Senator George McGovern’s California delegation at the Democratic National Convention. In 1974 she helped found the Coalition of Labor Union Women. She spent years directing the UFW’s citizenship and voter-participation work. She was playing a long game of building political capacity for people who had none.

The cost of standing in front

In September 1988, Huerta was at a demonstration outside the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco’s Union Square, protesting a campaign appearance by then-Vice President George H. W. Bush. A San Francisco police officer struck her. She suffered two broken ribs and a ruptured spleen, which had to be removed. She was 58.

She sued. A settlement was reached — the figure most commonly cited is $825,000, paid by the San Francisco Police Commission — and the incident prompted the department to change its crowd-control policies and its discipline of officers. Huerta has long said that she used the money to do what she always did with money: she put it into the work.

The beating is a reminder of something that tends to get sanded off in the Hallmark version of the movement’s history. Organizing is dangerous. The people who did it in the 1960s were beaten, shot at, jailed and killed. The people who do it now face a different set of dangers — surveillance, prosecution, blacklisting, and a legal system that has learned to treat solidarity itself as a crime in many places — but they are dangers all the same. Huerta spent her seventies and eighties and nineties pointing this out to audiences who wanted her to tell them it had all worked out.

The first environmentalists

In the 2017 documentary clip that Democracy Now! replayed this week, Huerta delivers a line that deserves to be quoted at length, because it contains an argument that environmental justice organizations have been making ever since: “Ninety thousand people were poisoned in the fields of the United States of America.”

The other speaker in that clip, the journalist and author Randy Shaw, puts the point more directly: “The farmworkers founded the whole idea of environmental justice.”

It is worth taking that claim seriously. Long before the modern environmental justice movement emerged from places like Warren County, North Carolina and the Louisiana “Cancer Alley,” the UFW was fighting pesticide exposure as a labor issue, a health issue and a racial-justice issue at once. The 1970 contracts included pesticide-safety rules. The union campaigned against specific chemicals and against the structure that exposed workers to them — a structure in which the people with the least say about the poison were the ones breathing it.

This is a part of her legacy that is directly relevant to the present. Farmworkers still work in heat that is getting worse each year. They still handle chemicals under conditions that are only intermittently enforced. California has adopted some of the strongest heat-illness protections in the country, but the federal government has not adopted a comparable national standard, and the workers most at risk — undocumented, seasonal, on temporary visas — are the least likely to report a violation for fear of losing their jobs or being deported.

The feminist who evolved

Huerta’s relationship to feminism is one of the more interesting stories in her biography, because she was honest about how it changed. It also began, like so much else in her career, with the boycott.

When she went to New York to run the grape boycott, she found herself in the city just as the women’s movement was being born. The 2017 documentary clips that Democracy Now! replayed show how that meeting of movements actually went. Gloria Steinem recalls being “scared” of Huerta, and says she doubted Huerta thought she “was worth the trouble, until I got Huntington Hartford to picket the A&P, which of course got press, because the heir to the A&P fortune was boycotting the A&P. After that, we became partners.” Huerta’s own account is blunt about her priorities: “I was in New York when the feminist movement was being born. But my mind was focused on getting all of those women at those conventions to support the farmworkers.” Her son Emilio Huerta says that before New York, “she really didn’t speak of feminism,” having been “raised a Catholic and very traditional.” And Angela Davis, in the same film, supplies the larger context: “There was a time when rarely could you discover women of color who would identify as feminists, because it was assumed to be a question simply of gender. And if it was a question simply of gender, that gender was white.”

That is the context in which the evolution happened. In her early years, she considered feminism a “middle-class phenomenon,” something that did not speak to the needs of working-class Latina women. She herself held conservative views on certain issues in the 1970s, opposing abortion and contraception on religious grounds. In a 1976 interview in Ms. magazine, she called herself a feminist. By 1985, she described herself as a “born-again feminist.” In 2004, she advocated for abortion rights at a UFW convention. In 2014, she campaigned against a Colorado ballot measure that would have extended legal personhood to fetuses; it was defeated by a margin of 65 percent to 35 percent. In 2017, she served as an honorary co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington.

Maria Hinojosa, the veteran journalist and founder of Futuro Media, who interviewed Huerta for decades and spoke to Democracy Now! on Thursday, said that this evolution was one of the things Huerta taught her. “I think one of the lessons from Dolores,” Hinojosa said, “is we can evolve, and we can talk about the fact that we evolve.” In a political culture that punishes people for changing their minds and rewards them for performing certainty, it is a modest piece of wisdom and a rare one.

She also spoke candidly about LGBTQ rights and, in her later years, about immigration. In October 2025, at 95, she appeared on Democracy Now! and spoke about the enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement that were targeting not only farmworkers but also day laborers, hotel workers and construction workers. She did not frame it as a new story. She framed it as the latest chapter in the one she had been working on since 1962: the use of immigration status as a weapon against the people who do the work.

Huerta speaking at an event in Milwaukee. Photo: Susan Ruggles / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The reckoning

In March 2026, The New York Times published a multi-year investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by César Chávez, who died in 1993. The paper reported that it had spoken with more than 60 people and reviewed documents that supported the accounts of his accusers. Two women told the Times that Chávez abused them when they were girls of 12 and 13, between 1972 and 1977, according to NPR’s summary of the report. Other outlets reported different counts of the number of women involved. NPR noted at the time that it had not independently investigated the allegations.

And Dolores Huerta, who had given the better part of her life to building the institution that Chávez led, and who had defended his legacy for decades, came forward with her own account. In a statement on March 18, she said she had kept a secret for a long time, and that her silence ended there. She said Chávez had assaulted her — in 1960 and again in 1966 — and that she became pregnant as a result of each assault. She has said she had not previously discussed these events publicly.

In a conversation with Maria Hinojosa for Latino USA, she explained, in words that Democracy Now! replayed this week, why she had waited. “People say, ‘Why didn’t you — why didn’t you leave? Why didn’t you tell people?’” she said. “Well, this is why, because I felt that my coming out and saying what occurred would hurt the movement.”

There are a few things that should be said plainly about this.

First, the account is Huerta’s, as told in her own voice and as reported by the Times and other outlets. Chávez cannot respond; he died more than three decades ago. His family has called the reporting deeply painful. The United Farm Workers canceled its planned Cesar Chavez Day events on March 31, and communities across the state canceled their own. Institutions and elected officials who had honored his name moved to distance themselves from it. Whatever one’s final judgment, these are not small consequences, and they were Huerta’s to bear as much as anyone’s.

Second, her explanation for her silence is a recognizable one. It is the account of someone who understood the movement she had built as larger than any one person’s pain, and who judged — rightly or wrongly, and in a political context in which the farmworkers were being attacked from every direction — that making her own suffering public would hand a weapon to the people who wanted to destroy the union. Maria Hinojosa put it in blunt terms on Thursday: “If Dolores Huerta would have come out publicly at any time, I think people would have discredited her.” That is a sober statement about the world she lived in. It is also an indictment of the movement culture that made silence feel like the only option, a culture that is not unique to the farmworkers’ movement and that persists in many organizations of the left today.

Third — and this is what makes her story so hard and so important — the fact that she was harmed by the man she worked beside does not cancel the work. Nor does the work cancel the harm. The more honest way to hold it is the way Huerta herself seems to have: as a woman who gave her life to a cause, who was wronged inside it, and who, after decades, chose to say so.

Hinojosa recounted that Huerta, at the end of her life, carried heavy regrets that had nothing to do with the allegations. Asked about Robert F. Kennedy — the senator who had championed the farmworkers’ cause and whose presidential campaign she had worked to support in 1968 — and whether she had been at the Ambassador Hotel the night he was assassinated, Huerta told her: “I carried so much weight and sadness about that. I felt like I should have done something more.” She wasn’t saying she could have stopped the shooting. She meant something else, something that most organizers recognize: the permanent sense of having not done enough, which is the cost of caring about outcomes more than credit.

Huerta in 2017, the year of the documentary Dolores. Photo: Works/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, as published by Democracy Now!.

What she was like

The people who knew Huerta describe someone who refused to be treated as a monument. Into her nineties she was still traveling and speaking, and at 95 she was still giving interviews about the dangers of the present moment. In a June 2026 appearance in Hartford, Connecticut, she was honored by a local civic organization and urged Latinas there to remain committed as citizens.

Hinojosa, in her tribute, made a point of insisting on the thing that tends to get lost in obituaries. “Dolores was not only a labor organizer, a civil rights organizer, a feminist, committed, always optimistic about the possibilities of this country,” she said, “but she loved life, and I want people to remember that.” She told a story that anyone who has ever worked a long event with a much older, much more energetic colleague will recognize. At the end of a night of events, Hinojosa would announce that she was going back to the hotel to sleep. Huerta would answer, “Really? We’re going to go out. We’re going to go out and go dancing. We’re going to listen to music.” The woman who spent her life fighting for the most vulnerable, Hinojosa said, “also fought to love life and to love her kids, her kids, her grandkids, her great-grandkids.” And when Hinojosa despaired about the state of the country, Huerta had a standard reply: “There’s always an opportunity to organize and make things better.”

That detail matters. The caricature of the movement figure is someone who is grim, humorless and consumed. The real ones, the ones who last, are the ones who figure out how to love the world they are trying to change.

What she built that still stands

Huerta stepped down as vice president of the UFW in 1999, after thirty-plus years. She did not retire. In 2002, using the $100,000 Puffin/Nation Prize for Creative Citizenship, she founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation in Bakersfield, California — the heart of Kern County, one of the poorest and most agriculturally dependent counties in the state. The foundation’s work reflects her conviction that the fight is never one issue.

It trains community organizers. It works on voter registration and civic engagement in rural communities where those things have historically been suppressed. It works on environmental justice, challenging pollution and water contamination in places where farmworkers and their families live. And it works on what has come to be called the school-to-prison pipeline, the pattern by which students — disproportionately Black and Latino — are suspended and expelled for minor infractions and pushed toward the criminal legal system.

In her 2017 Democracy Now! interview, Huerta described one of the foundation’s victories: the group had settled a lawsuit against the high school district in Bakersfield over the expulsion and suspension of African American and Latino students. “Now they have to change their policies,” she said, “and they have to change their procedures.” The work, she added, is “very time-consuming, but then the results are really wonderful.” That is the sound of an organizer who has never confused the glamour of a march with the slow work of changing a rule.

In 2025, the foundation broke ground on a $34.8 million Peace and Justice Cultural Center in Kern County. Her daughter Camila Chávez has led the foundation as its executive director. The institution she built is designed to outlast her, which is what organizers are supposed to do.

Huerta with then-Sen. Kamala Harris. Photo: Office of Sen. Kamala Harris / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The honors, and what they mean

The honors are long, and it is fair to say they cannot capture her. She received the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award. She was the first Latina inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, in 1993. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012. Mexico awarded her the Order of the Aztec Eagle in 2015. California designated April 10, her birthday, as Dolores Huerta Day; so did Washington State and Oregon. A documentary, Dolores, directed by Peter Bratt, came out in 2017, featuring interviews with Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and many others. An opera about her life premiered in August 2025.

Honors matter, but one should be wary of how they flatten. The thing that made Huerta unusual was not that she was recognized late. It is that she kept doing the unglamorous work after the recognition arrived. She went from the Medal of Freedom ceremony back to the door-knocking.

What her death asks of us

It is tempting, in an obituary, to end on a note of closure. Huerta’s life resists it. Here is what the record shows, and where it stops.

The legal framework she helped win is still the exception, not the rule. California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Act remains a landmark. But federal law still treats agricultural workers differently from most other American workers, and farmworkers remain among the least protected laborers in the country. Wage theft, unsafe housing and heat exposure are chronic problems. The growing use of temporary guest-worker visas, which tie a worker’s legal status to a single employer, has revived many of the dynamics that the UFW was founded to fight.

The tactics she mastered remain the playbook. The boycott, the house meeting, the lobby day, the coalition with churches and students: these are not relics. They are what works. When the Amazon Labor Union organized a warehouse on Staten Island, when Starbucks baristas started forming union locals across the country, when dockworkers in a coordinated international action this week prepared to block cargo bound for Israel, they were using the logic that she and her colleagues refined in Delano. Power does not come from being right. It comes from being organized and from imposing costs on someone who can stop the harm.

The reckoning is not over. Huerta’s decision to speak, late in her life, forced her own movement to ask uncomfortable questions about how it treated its women, who was protected, and who was asked to stay quiet for the good of the cause. Those questions do not belong only to the UFW. Labor unions, political campaigns, newsrooms and nonprofits have all grappled in recent years with the gap between the values they proclaim and the conduct they tolerate. The honest lesson of Huerta’s final year is that institutions you love can be wrong, and that loving them includes being willing to say so.

People power, as she understood it, is not the digital kind. Hinojosa made this point forcefully on Thursday, and it is the best summary of what Huerta believed. “She would always say, ‘You have to remember people power,’” Hinojosa recalled. “’What the United Farm Workers did was to organize the most vulnerable, invisible people and actually win the strike, win on so many levels.’ And so, this notion of people power, she was like, ‘It’s unstoppable.’ But it’s not people power on Instagram or on X or on social media. It was people power putting their bodies into the streets.”

That is a hard message for an era of likes and shares, and it is also the one most worth keeping. The hiring hall, the contracts, the law — none of those came from a petition or a hashtag. They came from people willing to lose their wages, to be arrested, to be beaten, and to knock on one more door.

A last word

Dolores Huerta said, in the clip that Democracy Now! chose to carry into the week of her death: “We’re never giving up.” It is the sort of line that can sound like a bumper sticker. Coming from a woman who had her spleen removed after a police beating, who raised a houseful of children while negotiating contracts with multinational growers, who kept a terrible secret for decades because she believed the cause was bigger than her, and who then, at 95, decided that the truth was owed to the world, it sounds like a description.

She did not give up. She did not always get what she wanted, and she was not always treated fairly by the people and institutions around her. She was a human being, and she was a great one. Both sentences are true. The best tribute the rest of us can pay is to hold them both, and then to go knock on a door.

Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Dolores Huerta by Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Democracy Now! lead photo: Works/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, as published by Democracy Now!

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.