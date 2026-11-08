HR NEWS

HR NEWS

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Fredd88
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96! Wow!

But other then stolen land, texas, very treacherously stolen from Mexico,

California, and much of the west, Spanish/Mexcican land,

...why dont the Huertas just fix up the Latin AmerIcas?

They ALREADY speak the language, its a Spanish speaking territory.

You would have an uphill language barrier trying to change America.

But what they HAVE TO DO, is ADMIT,

thats its a JEW, and FALSE Catholicism problem.

Holding them back. And stopping that from happening.

Same for the Blacks,

and the Bahama Islands..

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