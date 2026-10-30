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John Stuckey's avatar
John Stuckey
2h

As usual, all but a tiny handful of US labor fails to rise to the occasion. With the signing of the 'grand bargain' with management, in the name of 'labor peace,' it has been a mere shadow of its former self, as disgraceful as The Empire it slavishly serves.

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