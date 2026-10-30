Dockworkers, workers and students enter the port of Livorno, Italy, during a Gaza protest on September 22, 2025. Photo: Laura Lezza / Getty Images, as published by Mother Jones.

On Friday, October 30, 2026, port workers in a long list of countries are due to put down their tools, block gates, or hold rallies at the quayside, all with one stated aim: to keep their ports from being used to move weapons and military supplies toward Israel and the wars around it. Organizers call it a day of action. Mother Jones calls it a global labor action of “record scale.” The cargo owners, the shipping lines and several governments may call it something else.

This story was written on Thursday, October 29, before any of it has happened. Nobody can yet say how many workers will walk out, how many gates will be blocked, or whether a single container will be delayed. What can be said is what the organizers have announced, where their numbers differ, what the law allows and forbids, and what dockworkers have done before. The short version: dockers can stop a particular ship, on a particular day, in a particular port, and have done so from London in 1920 to Genoa in 2019 to Piraeus in 2024. They cannot, by themselves, end an arms trade that flows through other ports, other routes and the air. They can force public questions about who is shipping what, raise the political cost of a government’s choices, and remind the labor movement that workers’ power is not only the power to ask for a raise.

What is planned for October 30

The most careful account of the call comes from the organizers themselves. According to Novara Media, the Palestinian BDS National Committee announced that dock and port workers will act by “peacefully disrupting and blocking the transfer of military, energy and other dual-use supplies to Israel,” including by refusing to handle such supplies. “Dual-use” is the contested category here: goods, such as engines, electronics, fuel or generators, that have both civilian and military applications. Novara also reports that 17 Palestinian trade unions and federations endorsed the action, and that the organizers want governments to impose a full military embargo on Israel.

According to Mother Jones, the demands set out in a May statement by the participating unions include an immediate end to what they call the genocide of the Palestinian people and an end to the US-Israeli war on Iran. The one sentence that most clearly states the practical demand is that “ports must not be used for the transport of arms, ammunition, military equipment or troops destined for war zones.” The same demand appears in the unions’ own declaration, republished by World BEYOND War, which says each union “will decide the most appropriate form of mobilization according to its national circumstances, starting from strike action.”

That last phrase tells you what October 30 actually is. It is not one strike but a date on which many unions, each under its own national law, will do what they judge possible. In Italy that means a general strike plus actions at specific ports. In France it is a 24-hour stoppage called by the dockers’ federation of the CGT. In Greece it is rallies and stoppages in Piraeus. In the United States, according to Mother Jones, no national union has signed on, but groups of dockworkers in Oakland and San Francisco plan to take part. A fair reading of the day’s results will have to keep those apart.

A count that changes depending on who is counting

The feed that prompted this story contains a set of numbers that do not agree, and the plain thing to do is to lay them side by side.

Three counts of the same day, each attributed to a different source. Sources: BDS Movement, Novara Media, Mother Jones. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Seven countries, 45 ports. This is the figure in a statement by Palestinian trade unions, published by the BDS movement on September 30. It refers to “the collective of unions from seven countries representing dockworkers at 45 ports in Europe and the Mediterranean.” It is the earliest of the counts, and it describes the founding coalition rather than the final turnout.

Seventeen countries, more than 100 ports. Novara Media writes that dock and port workers from 17 countries will take part, naming Italy, Mexico, Turkey, the US, Morocco and India, and that representatives from more than 100 ports will participate. Italy’s Il Post gives the same figures and attributes them to the organizers: workers from over 100 ports in 17 countries on four continents.

Twenty-two countries, 111 ports. Mother Jones says dockworkers in 22 countries will strike. It also embeds a post by Alex Colston quoting what he describes as the most recent information from the organizing unions: 111 ports in 22 countries and regions on five continents, with more than 25 dockworkers’ unions signed on.

The money. Mother Jones reports that organizers say the strike could disrupt as much as 40 percent of marine cargo moving through the Mediterranean and bring more than $2 billion worth of freight to a standstill. It adds that at an October 15 press conference, union representatives estimated that even a single day’s shipping delay could mean $43 million in lost profit.

The simplest explanation is that the count grew as unions signed up between late September and this week. But the later counts may also include rallies and statements of solidarity as well as work stoppages, “countries and regions” is a looser unit than “countries,” and a port represented at a meeting is not a port shut down. Every figure comes from organizers or from reporting that relies on them; none can be checked yet. When the day is over, ask which number counts workers who stopped work, which counts ports where something happened, and which counts people who sent a message. The money figures need the same caution: “$2 billion in freight” is cargo value exposed to delay, not money lost, and “$43 million” is a union estimate of lost profit with no method given in the report.

Who called it, and why this year

The origin of the call is a meeting. According to the declaration republished by World BEYOND War, it followed the Third International Meeting of Mediterranean and European Dockworkers’ and Port Workers’ Unions, held in Istanbul in May 2026. The signatories named there are CGT Ports and Docks (France), ENEDEP (the container handlers’ union at Piraeus, Greece), LAB (Basque Country), Liman-Is (Turkey), ODT (Morocco) and USB (Italy), joined by ORSA Porti at Gioia Tauro, Italy. Their stated demands go beyond Gaza. They include an end to what the declaration calls US-Israeli wars in West Asia and against Iran, opposition to government rearmament plans, and a demand that automation and AI “must not be used to eliminate jobs.” Those last items are not a distraction. They are the union side of the argument, and we will come back to them.

The idea of a coordinated international day did not come from nowhere. Breakthrough News reported that on February 6, 2026, dockworkers in more than 20 Mediterranean ports struck against war, militarization and port privatization, with large actions in Italian ports from Ancona to Trieste, plus Piraeus, Mersin in Turkey and Basque ports. Its report quoted a Greek unionist, Damianos Voudigaris of ENEDEP, saying ports are “places of sweat, not blood.” Members of Genoa’s autonomous port collective, known as CALP, told supporters that they had promised to block everything and had done so. In a July interview with Breakthrough, Ulrike Eifler of the German union IG Metall called the dockworkers “the only branch” with strikes against rearmament in their workplace, and urged other sectors to follow.

(A note on sourcing: the feed for this story named a Breakthrough News article about the global port strike itself. We could not find one on the site as of the afternoon of October 29. Breakthrough’s October 20 report on Italian unrest does mention an international dockworkers’ strike on October 30 in which Italian port workers are set to play a notable role, and we rely on that and on its February coverage.)

There is also an immediate trigger. The Italian movement’s recent history runs through the Global Sumud Flotilla, the 2025 civilian boat convoy toward Gaza. Novara reported last year that Italian dockworkers threatened to “shut down all of Europe” if the flotilla was attacked. A Genoa dockworker told a rally, in Novara’s account, that thirteen to fourteen thousand containers leave that region for Israel every year, and added: “Not a single nail will leave anymore.” That is a speaker’s promise, not a measured fact, and ports do not work that cleanly.

How a port becomes a chokepoint

To understand why people with cranes can matter, start with the arithmetic of trade. UNCTAD, the UN trade body, says around 80 percent of the volume of international trade in goods is carried by sea, and that includes the fuel, steel and components that war also needs. Mother Jones quotes Francesco Vignarca of the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network saying that much weapons cargo goes by sea because it can be dangerous to ship by air, and that Europe now imports a third of the world’s arms. He also told El Diario that there is “a heightened awareness among workers” that has led to more frequent blockades.

A port is a sequence of handoffs: a gate where trucks enter, a yard where containers stack, cranes, a berth, tugs and pilots, and the customs and port authorities that record what moves. Workers hold most of those handoffs. If crane operators will not lift a box, a ship sits; if truckers will not enter the gate, the box never reaches the crane. Idle ships cost their owners money, and that is the leverage. It is not moral suasion. It is cost.

Genoa shows how deep the tradition goes. In a long report for the Italian weekly Internazionale, Marina Forti describes the city’s port workers, the camalli, as heirs to a self-organization that reaches back to a cooperative formed in 1889. In 1960, she writes, they joined a left-wing uprising that stopped a neo-fascist party from holding its congress in the city, and they later blocked supply cargoes for US troops and Pinochet’s Chile and boycotted apartheid South Africa. The port has since changed. Mechanization cut the workforce from about eight thousand in the 1970s to roughly a thousand twenty years later, and a 1994 reform let private terminal operators lease the quays. Forti counts about 3,500 people working in the port today, 2,300 of them loading and unloading, split roughly half and half between terminal employees and members of the old dockworkers’ company. Privatization changed the balance of forces, she writes, but not the habit of solidarity.

The harbour of Genoa, where a dockworkers’ collective has led actions against arms cargo since 2019. Photo: Daderot / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

That matters because dockers’ power is uneven. A union that still controls a pool of labor, as Genoa’s does, can say no with some security. A port staffed by precarious contract labor, or run by a state-backed global operator, is harder ground. Piraeus is the example: according to Wikipedia, the Chinese state-owned shipper COSCO bought a majority stake in 2016 and held about 67 percent of the operating company by 2020, and the port’s union struck several times against the privatization.

A century of dockers saying no

None of this is new. The idea that people who handle cargo can refuse to handle a war is at least as old as the container is young.

Selected port actions and the law that shaped them. Sources: Wikipedia, Cornell LII, The Nation, Greek City Times, Mother Jones. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

In May 1920, according to Wikipedia’s account, London stevedores loading the freighter Jolly George noticed crates of artillery guns and ammunition marked as munitions for Poland, which was at war with Soviet Russia. A deputation went to the dockers’ union official Ernest Bevin, who said they would have the union’s support if they refused to load the ship. The owners gave in, and the vessel sailed on May 15 without the weapons.

A 1970 Soviet stamp shows the British communist Harry Pollitt in a dramatised dockside scene with the Jolly George, whose crew refused arms for Poland in 1920. Image: USSR Post, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

In November 1938, according to Wikipedia, wharf laborers at Port Kembla in New South Wales refused to load pig iron on the Dalfram, bound for Japan during its war in China. The dispute ran into January 1939 and gave the Australian attorney general, Robert Menzies, the nickname “Pig Iron Bob.” The workers were acting under a harsh law, the Transport Workers Act of 1928, nicknamed the “Dog Collar Act,” which made unions cautious. Law has been the dockworkers’ adversary for as long as cargo has been their leverage.

In 1934, according to Wikipedia, West Coast longshoremen struck in every port for 83 days; two workers were killed on “Bloody Thursday” in San Francisco, and the strike ended with the unionization of every West Coast port. Out of it came the union now called the ILWU, which has a record of acting on foreign policy that few American unions can match.

A police officer with a baton and a striker during the 1934 San Francisco general strike. Photo: unknown photographer, U.S. National Archives, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1984, according to The Nation, members of ILWU Local 10 refused for 11 days to unload South African goods from the Nedlloyd Kimberley at San Francisco’s Pier 80, well before the AFL-CIO endorsed a boycott and divestment campaign in 1986. In 1990 Nelson Mandela, speaking in Oakland, saluted the workers for having “established themselves as the front line of the anti-apartheid movement in the Bay Area.” On May Day 2008, The Nation adds, workers at 29 West Coast ports held a one-day strike against the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan; Mother Jones puts the number of workers at 25,000 and frames it as a protest against the Iraq war. We have not been able to check the headcount.

A member of ILWU Local 19 at a Seattle stoppage against the Iraq war, with the port’s cranes behind him. Photo: WikiGolightly / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

The modern record: Genoa, Piraeus, Marseille-Fos

The recent chain of actions against arms cargo has a recognizable pattern: one port tips off another, and workers use national arms-control law as their justification. The best-documented case begins in France.

In May 2019, according to Internazionale, the CGT and human-rights groups at Le Havre prevented the loading of French-made cannon onto the Saudi cargo ship Bahri Yanbu, bound for a Saudi Arabia then at war in Yemen. French activists warned Italians that the ship was due at Genoa, where it was scheduled to load three containers declared as civilian generators. After some checking, Forti writes, the cargo turned out to be weapon systems for which an export license had been requested; the exporter, who at first denied it, had to admit it. Genoa’s dockworkers blocked access to the terminal, invoking an Italian law from 1990 (law 185) that bans selling weapons to countries at war, and the company gave up the shipment. Euronews reported at the time that Italian union workers refused to load electricity generators onto the ship and quoted union leaders: “We will not be complicit in what is happening in Yemen.”

Here is the lesson, and Forti gives it in the same passage: the success was partial. The containers were later moved quietly to Venice and shipped from there, she writes. Hold that thought. It is the whole argument about the limits of port action in a single anecdote.

In 2025 the pattern accelerated. According to Labor Notes (June 12, 2025), France’s CGT dockworkers refused on June 4 to load arms components at Fos-Marseille bound for Israel, forcing the ship to leave without them, while Genoa’s dockworkers pledged to inspect the same vessel. The article, by two authors, one of them an organizer with Workers in Palestine, adds that Swedish dockworkers voted 68 percent to hold a six-day boycott of military cargo to and from Israel, that Sweden’s labor courts upheld it in a preliminary ruling, and that the union’s deputy chair was fired by his employer the same day. Those details are as the authors report them.

At Piraeus in October 2024, according to the Greek City Times, dockworkers blocked the loading of a container, reportedly from North Macedonia and bound for Haifa, that was suspected of holding ammunition. The paper stressed that the contents had not been independently inspected. The union head, Markos Bekris, said the decision followed a general assembly of the workers the day before: “We will not allow the transport of war material that contributes to the suffering of the Palestinian people.” Mother Jones quotes him in the same period saying that “we will not stain our hands with blood.”

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote as reported by Mother Jones.

By Internazionale’s account, Piraeus then alerted Italian colleagues to the Cosco Shipping Pisces, carrying three containers of war material from Singapore to be reloaded for Israel, and in July 2025 Genoa workers at the Prà terminal refused to unload it. The magazine also reports that Genoa dockers refused in August to load an Oto Melara-Leonardo naval cannon on a Saudi ship and in September to work an Israeli-owned Zim container ship, and that a boycott threat on September 30 made a Zim vessel leave Livorno. These are accounts given to a journalist by activists, not customs records.

What the strike can stop, and what it can’t

Take the sceptics’ objections seriously, because they are partly right.

The cargo is hard to see. Dockworkers see what is on the quay, not what is inside a sealed container. In Internazionale’s report, Romeo Pellicciari of USB describes seeing helicopters, tanks and armored vehicles in ships’ holds, and containers marked as explosives, which must stay on deck. But dismantled material packed into containers can go unnoticed, the report says, so tracking also depends on documents: manifests, export licenses, customs files, insurance. Researchers at the Italian monitoring group Weapon Watch use them, though authorities, one says, tend to be evasive. The April 2025 Tangier episode shows the other failure. Marine Insight reported more than a thousand protesters in Tangier against the Maersk Detroit, which activists said carried F-35 parts to Israel; a dockworkers’ union statement cited in the article said containers on the Maersk Nexoe were inspected and showed no signs of weapons or jet parts. Maersk said both ships carried F-35 parts but “destined for other countries participating in the F-35 program,” not the Israeli military. Without access to manifests, the public cannot tell who is right.

The cargo has other routes. The containers that Genoa’s dockers turned away in 2019 were later moved quietly to Venice and shipped from there, Forti writes. Inkstick, in a podcast description, says that in the United States, where it puts the origin of 70 percent of Israel’s weapons, “opaque weapons logistics,” military bases and air-force cargo planes shield the most sensitive movements. The Genoa unionist Riccardo Rudino says plainly, in Internazionale, that dockers can block this or that load, but stopping arms exports to countries at war is for governments. (That is our translation of the Italian.)

The big shippers can adapt. Maersk told Assahifa English it “upholds a strict policy of not shipping weapons nor ammunition to active conflict zones” and described its US subsidiary as one of many companies in the global F-35 supply chain. When Spain turned away the Maersk Denver in November 2024, the company said “the cargo to be transshipped through the port does not include any military weapons or ammunition,” but added, as Middle East Eye quoted it, that Spain “has in its discretion changed its criteria” and now rejects vessels carrying “anything military-related going to, or from, Israel, notwithstanding such cargo being legal.” That is a dispute over definitions, not a denial that military cargo moves. A strike aimed at “dual-use” supplies plays on exactly that terrain.

A Maersk container ship at the Tanger Med port, Morocco. The port was the focus of protests in April 2025 over an alleged F-35 parts shipment, which Maersk disputes. Photo: Bertrand Soubeyrand / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The courts are a second front, and a mixed one. In the Netherlands, human-rights groups sued over F-35 parts exports from a regional parts hub, and a Hague appeals court in February 2024 ordered them halted. According to UNB, on October 3, 2025 the Dutch Supreme Court held that the appeals judges “were not entitled to make their own assessment” and sent the licence back to the minister, keeping the suspension for six weeks while the government reassessed. The report adds that government lawyers argued the US could ship the parts from elsewhere. In Britain, the High Court dismissed Al-Haq’s challenge to the exemption of F-35 parts from a wider suspension of export licences, and in November 2025 the Court of Appeal refused permission to appeal, per Middle East Eye. In Spain the question has played out in cabinet and at the quayside, not in court: the government refused a port call to the Marianne Danica in May 2024 over cargo it said was bound for Israel, and the Borkum cancelled its Cartagena stop amid a coalition row, per the Irish Times and The Local. (We found no Spanish court case on F-35 parts.)

An Israeli Air Force F-35I “Adir” and F-16I. The F-35 program draws parts from a multinational supply chain. Photo: Maj. Ofer, Israeli Air Force / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

The courts show that arms-transfer law is a government’s call, not a worker’s. That is why Italian dockers lean on law 185 and why Piraeus’s Markos Bekris said, per Mother Jones, “we will not let the port become an outpost of the US, NATO or the EU.” They are trying to get an administrative decision made at the dock that the state has declined to make at the ministry.

The law dockworkers are up against

Most of the risk of the October 30 action is legal, not physical, and it differs by country.

In the United States, the central fact is Taft-Hartley. The 1947 law, passed over President Truman’s veto, banned secondary boycotts among other union tactics, according to Wikipedia. In International Longshoremen’s Association v. Allied International, decided April 20, 1982, the Supreme Court, per Justice Powell, applied it to a political boycott. In January 1980 the ILA’s president had ordered members to stop handling Soviet cargo to protest the invasion of Afghanistan. The Court held this an illegal secondary boycott: the union’s quarrel was with Soviet policy, but the burden fell on neutral American companies. It rejected the idea that a political motive was a defense, saying the provision “contains no such limitation.” An American dockworker union that refuses cargo over a foreign government’s war is therefore exposed to damages and injunctions, and that is part of why no national US union has signed on, as Mother Jones reports. (It is not the only reason, as the next section shows.)

In the United Kingdom, section 224 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 says an act is not protected if one of the facts relied on is “secondary action” that is not lawful picketing. The legislation.gov.uk page says the section is up to date with changes in force on or before October 26, 2026, and notes that further changes may come into force later; we have not checked whether Britain’s recent employment-law reforms touch it.

Elsewhere the rules vary. Italy’s transport ministry on Tuesday, October 27, ordered the transport-sector strike blocked, according to Il Post, using the power known as precettazione, on the strike-oversight commission’s advice, which cited a custom of avoiding strikes around the November 1-2 holidays. USB said it would strike anyway. How the order bears on port actions is unclear from the report. In Sweden, per Labor Notes, a union action was upheld as legal while its leader was dismissed: workers can win in law and lose in retaliation.

For the unions, then, “each union will decide the most appropriate form of mobilization” is a statement about law as much as strategy. A French or Italian union can strike for a day over “militarization” or the government’s budget (the French CGT names both, per the Rio Times). An American local that refuses an arms shipment with no recognized labor dispute is outside protected activity. And an individual worker, a Weapon Watch researcher notes in Internazionale, may claim conscientious objection where a collective strike is impossible.

The American split: ILWU and ILA

The United States is the largest source of Israel’s weapons, which makes it the biggest test of whether dockworkers’ power matters here. It is also where the labor movement is least united.

On the West Coast, the ILWU has a long record of political action, but its record on this issue is mixed. According to Truthout, ILWU Local 10 passed a resolution in May 2024 calling on all ILWU dockworkers to “refuse to handle military cargo to Israel,” for the union’s biennial convention; Local 23 in Tacoma, the article says, similarly refused to load military cargo bound for Israel. We have not confirmed how the convention voted. A Local 10 retiree, Jack Heyman, told Truthout that such stoppages can breach the contract with employers, and put it this way: “Sometimes you gotta break the contract to change the contract.” The Nation reports that ILWU members refused in 2010, 2014 and 2021 to handle cargo on Israeli ships after community picket lines, the “Block the Boat” actions. (Truthout lists the years as 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018; the accounts differ.)

On the East and Gulf Coasts the picture differs. The International Longshoremen’s Association won a six-year master contract with a 62 percent wage increase and protections against automation, according to gCaptain. The same outlet reported that in June 2025 its president, Harold Daggett, wrote to President Trump calling the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities a “bold and courageous decision” and Israel “one of our nation’s most faithful and supportive allies.” That is a union leader’s political position, and it sits awkwardly beside the 1982 case, which began as the ILA’s own attempt to refuse Soviet cargo. We found no ILA policy specific to Israel-bound military cargo. The World Socialist Web Site, a harsh critic, wrote that Daggett pledged to keep moving military equipment during the 2024 strike; we could not verify that from a primary source.

Inkstick’s podcast description frames the divide as American organizers struggling to reach “conservative longshore workers” on the East Coast while West Coast veterans of the anti-apartheid boycotts stand on the other side. The obstacle in the US is not only the law. It is also what members of a given union believe their union is for.

Container cranes at the Port of Oakland, where ILWU Local 10 members have a long record of political action. Photo: Cullen328 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The economics of a one-day strike

What does a one-day port stoppage cost? Taken literally, the unions’ own figures, as Mother Jones reports them, are $43 million in lost profit per day of delay and more than $2 billion of freight at a standstill. The framing is deliberate: a strike that costs the shipping industry money gets attention.

But a day is not a month. Ships can wait at anchor and berth later, and terminal operators can push a backlog through on overtime, so the cost shows up as delay and missed connections rather than lost cargo. The organizers do not describe the day as an attempt to starve a war of supply. They describe it as a step toward longer actions and “a shared commitment to prevent the loading of death and destruction.”

The more serious economic effect is on risk. A shipowner or insurer that sees repeated, publicized refusals in Genoa, Piraeus, Fos and Livorno, plus an unpredictable Spanish government, has a reason to route sensitive cargo elsewhere or change what it carries. That is reputational risk, and Maersk’s insistence on a “strict policy” suggests companies feel it. Whether it adds up to a real reduction in arms flows is unknown; as the Bahri Yanbu showed, flows tend to reroute.

The unions also tell an economic story of their own. The Istanbul declaration ties its anti-war demand to opposition to rearmament plans and to automation, and Genoa’s Romeo Pellicciari told Internazionale his government was investing 800 billion euros in rearmament at the expense of health and education (his figure; we did not verify it). Rudino concedes in the same piece that this is a hard argument to win where factories have been converted to make weapons components: when jobs depend on the war economy, they are hard to refuse. That is where the internationalist case meets the member’s own paycheck.

Why dockers have this power, and how labor history explains it

It is worth stepping back to ask why dockers keep turning up in the story of labor’s political power.

The answer is that a strike’s strength depends on where in the economy the workers stand. Factory workers stop one plant; dockers stop a node that many others depend on and that cannot easily be bypassed at short notice. In the Delano grape strike told in HR NEWS’s piece on Dolores Huerta, the farmworkers’ leverage came less from the picket line than from a boycott that began with grapes left to rot on the Oakland docks. Power flows to the people who can stop the flow, and organizers have always looked for the narrowest pass.

But chokepoint power has a paradox. The more a port matters, the harder the state and employers work to control it, and the law is written to remove the very thing that gives workers leverage. Taft-Hartley’s ban on secondary boycotts targeted a tool that had worked; the Australian Dog Collar Act did the same. Mechanization erodes the lever differently: the choke is still there, but fewer hands hold it, and the cranes can in principle be run by fewer, more replaceable workers. That is why the Istanbul declaration’s demand on automation and AI is not an add-on. It is a defense of the union’s own leverage.

The tactic is not tied to one politics. Dockers’ power has been used on the side of Soviet Russia in 1920, for anti-fascism in Genoa, against apartheid in San Francisco and, in 1980, by the ILA, a union far from the left, in an anti-Soviet boycott the Supreme Court later ruled unlawful. What holds these together is a principle older than any of those causes: workers who move the goods have a stake in what the goods are for. Whether you agree with the day’s demands depends on your view of the war. Whether workers should be legally free to act on conscience is a separate question, and a live one, since the law in several countries says they are not.

What to watch on October 30, and what will remain unknown

A few things will be knowable by the end of October 30; others will take longer.

Watch the plain facts first. Did French ports go quiet? The CGT’s secretary general, Tony Hautbois, said Monday, October 26, that “French ports will be at a standstill at 95%,” according to the Rio Times, which notes the union’s figures describe its membership, not a count of strikers. Did Italian terminals in Genoa, Livorno, Trieste, Civitavecchia, Ancona, Ravenna and Gioia Tauro stop? Did Piraeus? According to To Vima, Greek seafarers hold a separate 24-hour strike the same day over pay and war-zone protections, and the Piraeus Labor Center has called its own 24-hour strike, so Greek disruption will not be only about arms. In the US, watch Oakland and San Francisco, and whether any employer goes to arbitration or court.

Then watch the claims. Expect competing counts, with organizers reporting broad participation and shipping press reporting delays that may be much smaller. Expect port authorities and lines to say operations were normal, some rightly, for their own terminals. Expect at least one disputed cargo.

Finally, watch the weeks after. A single day does not stop an arms trade. It can show whether the Istanbul coalition holds, whether more unions sign on, and whether governments respond with transparency on port manifests, as Livorno’s mayor, per Internazionale, said he would ask for after the September 2025 episode. Dockers can stop one load. Only a political process can stop the trade, and the strike’s real test is whether it widens that process.

Whatever happens on October 30, the tradition is on the record: the dock is where ordinary people, with no armies and no ministers, have repeatedly turned a war’s logistics into a question that had to be answered.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Laura Lezza / Getty Images, as published by Mother Jones.

Wikimedia Commons images: Genoa harbour by Daderot (CC0); Oakland cranes by Cullen328 (CC BY-SA 4.0); Tanger Med by Bertrand Soubeyrand (CC BY-SA 4.0); ILWU Local 19 by WikiGolightly (CC BY-SA 3.0); F-35I by Maj. Ofer, Israeli Air Force (CC BY 4.0); 1934 strike photo, U.S. National Archives (public domain); Soviet stamp (public domain).

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.