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Kat Hart's avatar
Kat Hart
3h

If any political party truly wanted to revamp health care, they'd begin by removing paid lobbyists and ending the cycle of 'trickle down' economics which boosted corporate profits into the stratosphere while hammering the rest into the ground with sub-cost of living wages.

They'd limit the fees charged on medical suits by ambulance chasers; the profits from lawsuits which guarantee attorneys untold profit.

The House has had plenty of time to write this legislation yet they fail to every single term.

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