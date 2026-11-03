Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Protesters in Minnesota advocate for universal healthcare. Photo: David Berding / Getty Images for People’s Action Institute, as published by Vox.

On Thursday, two very different stories about American health care landed on the same day. The first, by Vox’s Dylan Scott, argued that Democrats are rolling out bigger health care ideas than they have in years, from Medicare-for-all to a public insurance option to free primary care, and that the industry is already assembling its answer. The second was a short report from a progressive think tank, the Groundwork Collaborative, on what happens at the end of a patient’s story: the funeral bill, the probate fees and the paperwork that follow a death. Common Dreams carried the group’s press release and a news account.

They look unrelated. They are not. Both are about who sets the price of something you cannot refuse to buy, and how much of that price you can see before you are committed. A hospital bill and a funeral bill share a structure: a buyer under pressure who rarely shops around, a seller often facing little local competition, and a price list that is hard to find.

This piece lays out where coverage stands days before the November 3 midterms, separates what Democrats are actually proposing from what the slogans imply, shows how the industry is preparing to respond, and takes a skeptical look at the funeral report, including the parts that are weaker than the headline.

One caution first. Nothing here becomes law because of a single Tuesday. Even a Democratic wave would face a presidential veto, and the larger overhaul Vox describes is a 2029 question. The midterms decide something narrower: the size of the margin, which ideas get a committee gavel, and which side of the Democratic argument gains ground.

The U.S. Capitol, east front. Photo: Martin Falbisoner / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Why health care is on the ballot

Start with what voters say. The latest KFF Health Tracking Poll, fielded September 16–21, found that six in ten voters worry about affording health care costs for themselves and their families (25 percent “very,” 35 percent “somewhat”), tied with worry about gasoline and transportation costs. About half of voters, 47 percent, said it is “extremely important” for candidates to talk about health care costs.

On which party voters trust to handle those costs, 42 percent chose Democrats and 22 percent Republicans, a gap that has widened from 11 points in April to 20. Democratic voters were also far more likely than Republicans to say they are “more motivated” to vote than usual, 63 percent to 38 percent.

That is a verdict on the status quo, not on any plan. Only 15 percent of adults told KFF the system works well enough that minor or no changes are needed; about half say major changes are needed and another 36 percent want a complete overhaul, across party lines, though the remedies they want differ sharply.

The industry reads the map differently. Vox reports that health care companies have historically backed Republicans but value balance above all: a Democratic House would bring predictability and a check on the White House, while a Democratic Senate and president in 2029 would bring more risk to their business models. KFF’s Larry Levitt told Vox the industry would likely welcome Democratic control of Congress in the short term because it could stop further Medicaid and ACA cuts.

The coverage ledger: what already happened

Most of what Democrats are promising right now is repair work, so it helps to know what broke.

The Affordable Care Act, enacted in 2010, cut the uninsured share of the population nearly in half, from 16 percent to 8.3 percent in 2025 by the government estimate Vox cites. The Census Bureau’s annual report puts 2025 at 7.9 percent, or 26.7 million people uninsured all year, not statistically different from 2024. (Vox does not name its source, and the two estimates differ slightly.) Both measure 2025, before the policy changes that took effect after it ended.

The biggest of those changes involves the ACA marketplaces. Congress temporarily enlarged the premium tax credits that help people buy plans there, first in a pandemic relief package and later through the Inflation Reduction Act, through the end of 2025. As Vox explains, the older rules cut off help above 400 percent of the federal poverty line; the expansion removed that cliff, and sign-ups boomed. KFF says the number of people who actually paid their premiums reached a record 21.8 million in 2025. (Vox cites 22.3 million, which appears to count sign-ups rather than paying enrollees.)

The enhanced credits expired on December 31, 2025. KFF’s account is that Republicans in Congress blocked Democratic efforts to extend them, arguing they were so generous that they let insurers charge more and encouraged improper or fraudulent enrollment. In January, NOTUS reported, the House passed a three-year extension 230 to 196, with 17 Republicans voting yes after Democrats forced the vote with a discharge petition. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the bill likely had no future in the Senate as written. It never became law.

Key dates in the coverage fight. Sources: KFF, Vox, NOTUS. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The measured effects are in. By KFF’s analysis, what subsidized enrollees would pay toward premiums in the same plan rose 114 percent, more than $1,000 a year, so many dropped coverage or switched to cheaper plans with higher deductibles. On net, premium payments rose 58 percent but deductibles rose 37 percent, and eight in ten who stayed said their health costs went up. Paying enrollment fell from 21.8 million to 19.2 million, dropping in every state except New Mexico, the only one that replaced the credits with its own money. A separate KFF analysis found individual-market enrollment down 18 percent between June 2025 and June 2026.

Next year looks worse before it looks better. KFF’s review of filings from 276 insurers in all 50 states and D.C. found a median proposed 2027 increase of 15 percent, after a median finalized 20 percent for 2026, citing rising care prices, the expired credits and a sicker, smaller risk pool. These are proposed rates; we found no final 2027 rates. KFF notes that remaining credits will shield most enrollees, while higher earners who no longer qualify pay the full increase.

Then there is Medicaid. The 2025 reconciliation law, which Democrats call the “big, ugly bill” and Republicans the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, created national work requirements for adults covered through the ACA’s Medicaid expansion, 80 hours a month of work or approved activity, starting in January. KFF reports that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected the law’s ACA provisions alone would raise the number of uninsured by 2.1 million by 2034, and that with the Medicaid changes and the lapse of the credits the increase tops 14 million.

What “the Democratic plan” actually is

There is no single Democratic plan. There are three layers, and the argument among them matters as much as the argument with Republicans.

Layer one: repair. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said at a Buffalo press conference that reversing the Medicaid cuts would be “one of the first things we will endeavor to undertake,” the Washington Examiner reported. The Associated Press, relayed by KFF Health News, reported that Jeffries said Democrats would be united “right out of the gate” on restoring the ACA tax breaks. As Vox notes, the industry shares this layer: insurers, hospitals and drugmakers support undoing the Medicaid cuts and boosting marketplace funding.

Layer two: the public option. A public option is a government-backed plan people can choose instead of private insurance. Barack Obama backed it; it was dropped from the ACA when Senate leaders lacked the votes, as Vox recounts. Now it is back. Texas Senate candidate James Talarico talks about “Medicare for Y’all,” a buy-in open to people of any age, per FactCheck.org. An HFMA report says Georgia candidates also back public options, and that the moderate group Majority Democrats launched a campaign for a version it calls “Medicare for Americans.”

Layer three: Medicare-for-all. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All Act, S. 1506, was introduced April 29, 2025. Vox says it would enroll virtually every American in one national plan and largely eliminate private insurance. In its 2023 version, per Sanders’ office, it phases in over four years with no premiums, deductibles or copays. The 2025 text keeps the four-year timetable, but lets prescription-drug cost-sharing run up to $200 a year and charges a premium for the temporary Medicare buy-in offered to people 55 and older, then 45 and 35, in the first three years. That is the appeal, and the source of the cost argument below.

A Medicare for All march in Los Angeles in 2017. Photo: Molly Adams / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The most striking recent move is Sen. Ron Wyden’s. The Oregon Democrat long championed a public option; in September he signed onto Sanders’ bill. HFMA quotes him saying the country needs a foundation of care “that can’t be clawed back every time Republicans win an election.” If Democrats win the Senate, Wyden would chair the Finance Committee, and he said his “top priority will be building a path toward Medicare for All.” Political scientist Jonathan Oberlander told HFMA it “may be a signal that Medicare for All has growing momentum.”

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand at a Medicare for All event in April 2019. Photo: Office of Sen. Bernie Sanders / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

On the trail, KFF Health News reports that Democratic Senate candidates in Maine, Minnesota and Florida tout broad Medicare coverage in place of the current system, and that the issue is most central in Michigan, where Abdul El-Sayed has run on it since 2018. FactCheck.org lists Troy Jackson in Maine and El-Sayed as having endorsed the sweeping version.

The labels are blurrier than they look. Vox’s Rachel Cohen Booth reports that El-Sayed’s version keeps private insurance, and that Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have endorsed him anyway; he has said he backs any approach that reduces corporate power, expands coverage and does so publicly.

Abdul El-Sayed, now the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, meeting voters at Michigan Technological University in October 2025. Photo: Conlan Houston / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Not everyone wants a truce. National Nurses United, a single-payer backer, told HFMA the public option “would make our health care crisis worse.” On the other flank, the centrist group Third Way has announced a $15 million campaign against the party’s left, and its president, Jonathan Cowan, told The New York Times it is “preparing for war” against Medicare-for-all candidates, according to Sludge.

Colorado’s experiment

To cut through the slogans, look at where a public option already exists. Vox’s October 19 deep dive examines the three states that built one on ACA marketplaces while Congress stalled: Washington (2021), Colorado (2023) and Nevada (this year).

Colorado’s design is not what most people picture. The state did not create a government insurance company. It designed a standardized plan, with $0 primary care visits and no deductible to meet first, and required private insurers to sell it. By 2025 those plans had to cost 15 percent less than the insurer’s plans had in 2021, adjusted for inflation. An insurer can only squeeze its own profit so far, so the rest had to come from what it pays hospitals; if it missed the target, the commissioner could call the insurer and hospitals to a public hearing and order the hospitals to take less. Commissioner Michael Conway said the point was “to set hospital prices.” (Washington, which first relied on voluntary hospital participation, drew about 1 percent of enrollees until a 2021 law required hospitals to contract; it now has roughly 40 percent of its marketplace.)

The results, per Vox: about 139,000 people enrolled, paying an estimated $14 to $33 a month less than people in comparable plans, with out-of-pocket spending down about 15 percent. The plan went from about 14 percent of the marketplace in 2023 to roughly half today, and Brown University researchers found the cheapest silver plans across Colorado’s individual market cost more than $100 a month less than comparable plans in similar states.

The industry disputes the success story. The Partnership for America’s Health Care Future and its Colorado affiliate point to a 10 percent rise in individual-market premiums in the first year and to a Hoover Institution report they commissioned, which estimated Coloradans in public option plans paid $13.3 million more in 2023 than in the cheapest other plans. A University of Minnesota doctoral candidate found the program cheaper for subsidized buyers but costlier for unsubsidized ones; the state official who runs it disputes that, citing the Brown analysis.

The Colorado State Capitol in Denver. Photo: Xiquinho Silva / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Conway’s most useful warning is for copycats. Other states call him, but when he tells them they must take on hospital prices, “the appetite isn’t there right now.” He blames the Medicaid cuts: states bracing for coverage losses do not want a second fight with hospitals.

The industry’s playbook

Hedging with campaign money. In 2016, a year that looked good for Democrats, the drug industry poured money into Republican campaigns in competitive races at a 6-to-1 margin, Scott recalls, and the pattern is back. Citing health journalist Merrill Goozner, Vox reports that the American Hospital Association’s PAC and the drug lobby PhRMA gave a combined $14,500 to Republican Sen. Jon Husted in Ohio and nothing to Democrat Sherrod Brown. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has received donations from all the major health trade groups, while Democrat Troy Jackson, who has sworn off corporate PAC money, received none.

Goozner’s tally, from Federal Election Commission data, puts Collins’ haul at $10,000 from the AHA, $7,500 from the insurer lobby AHIP, $5,000 from PhRMA and $3,500 from the American Medical Association’s PAC. His point is that hospital, insurer, drug and physician PACs are mostly funding Republican incumbents even as Democrats are widely forecast to win the House and possibly the Senate. Part of that reflects who will take the money: as many as 260 House and Senate candidates, he says, have refused corporate PAC contributions.

Insurers spread their bets more evenly. The Center for Health and Democracy said in August that health insurers and their major trade groups had donated $11.91 million this cycle, $5.73 million of it to sitting members of Congress, on pace to top recent cycles. Its summary, on the Health Care Un-covered newsletter, says the giving favors the moderate wings of both parties, like the New Democrat Coalition and the Blue Dogs.

Lobbying at record scale. OpenSecrets’ final tally, in its January 29 newsletter, put 2025 federal lobbying above $5 billion for the first time. The health sector, which it defines to include drugmakers, hospitals and nursing homes, health services and professionals, spent a record $868 million as it navigated uncertainty over federal policy, including the Medicaid cuts. Much of that is not about Medicare-for-all, but it shows the terrain reformers face.

Within the sector, a Payer Perspectives analysis of lobbying disclosures found AHIP reported $17.23 million in 2025, up from $11.77 million in 2024, and UnitedHealth Group $12.54 million, nearly double its 2024 total. PhRMA reported $12.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 alone, its second-highest quarter on record.

Counter-arguments, pre-loaded. Vox says each part of the industry has its own: pharma warns price controls could stifle innovation, insurers that mandates will raise premiums, hospitals that funding limits mean closures and lost jobs. The most organized voice is the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future, which HFMA says includes the American Hospital Association, Ascension and Ardent Health, and which Vox says exists explicitly to oppose Medicare-for-all and a public option.

AHIP’s October policy document says a public option “will shift costs, stifle competition and threaten the coverage most Americans want to keep.” On July 31 the Partnership said public options “will never allow us to fix what’s broken,” citing a 2019 Navigant study and a 2023 estimate of $1.2 trillion in added federal deficits over ten years. Those are arguments, and several rest on studies the industry commissioned or backed.

Money behind the centrists. Sludge reported that Better Solutions for Healthcare, a group of AHIP, Blue Cross Blue Shield and other insurance trade groups run out of a Republican strategy firm’s offices, made its only disclosed 2024 donation, $50,000, to Third Way’s advocacy arm. Third Way does not disclose its funders. The gift is a snapshot, not proof that insurers are financing the $15 million campaign, and we found no response from Third Way or the insurer groups. It does fit Vox’s point that the industry also lobbies Democratic leaders to hold the line against progressives.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote from Larry Levitt of KFF, as published by Vox on October 29, 2026.

Levitt’s line is the cleanest summary of the sector’s position: more coverage and stable public financing, yes; a different system, no. Companies that profited from each past expansion, from Medicaid to the ACA, have reason to feel that way.

Why the cost numbers don’t agree

Every reform fight becomes an argument about money, and the numbers can look irreconcilable. They often measure different things.

The pro-reform case: in a preprint posted July 24 and not yet peer reviewed, researchers at Yale’s School of Public Health and the University of Maryland, Baltimore estimated that single-payer would cut national health spending from about $5.2 trillion a year to about $4.2 trillion, saving $1.04 trillion, according to Scientific American. Sanders’ office, per Common Dreams, itemized savings categories that add up to about $1.35 trillion, more than the study’s $1.04 trillion net figure, a difference the article does not explain: $377.5 billion from drug prices, $286.3 billion from less bureaucracy, $285.7 billion from curbing fraudulent billing, $100 billion from avoided emergency and hospital care and $295.6 billion from provider reimbursement. The authors also estimate 114,000 deaths a year could be avoided, assuming higher mortality among the uninsured.

The opposing case: the American Action Forum, a Washington policy group, released an analysis on August 24 by Stephen Parente that modeled the 2019 Medicare-for-all plan of then-candidate Kamala Harris and found a net federal budgetary cost of $47.4 trillion over 2027 to 2036 absent new revenue, and a $19 trillion shortfall for 2028 to 2036 even with the financing ideas in Sanders’ framework. It says the Yale estimate rests on “considerably more optimistic assumptions.” The two analyses model different plans, and a federal budget figure is a different thing from total national health spending.

That is the heart of the confusion. In Michigan, Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers pointed to estimates that Medicare-for-all would cost about $4 trillion a year, saying “People pay for that,” as KFF Health News reported. The Yale authors put total spending under their plan at about $4.2 trillion, against roughly $5.2 trillion now. Both can be true: an enormous public bill and a smaller total bill than today’s mix of premiums, deductibles and taxes. What separates the analyses is a handful of assumptions: what hospitals and doctors are paid, how much more care people use when it is free, how much administrative and drug spending falls, and how much fraud is real.

The older record shows the same sensitivity. A 2018 study by Charles Blahous of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, a think tank, estimated Sanders’ plan would raise federal health spending by $32.6 trillion over ten years, within the $24.7 trillion to $34.7 trillion range the Associated Press said other studies of Sanders’ earlier plan had found. The study also found large savings ($846 billion on drugs, nearly $1.6 trillion on administration). Sanders called it “grossly misleading and biased” and noted the center’s Koch funding.

A university hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., shown for illustration; it is not discussed in this story. Photo: Kiran891 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The most potent version of the cost argument is about rural hospitals. FactCheck.org examined two Republican ads: one from Trump’s political operation, which AdImpact says spent more than $6.9 million in Texas claiming Talarico’s plan “could close 30 hospitals,” and one from a House GOP leadership-backed group saying Pennsylvania Democrat Janelle Stelson backs a plan “to close up to 25 Pennsylvania rural hospitals.” Both cite a 2019 Navigant analysis for the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future that put 28 to 55 percent of rural hospitals nationwide at “high risk” of closing under a public option.

FactCheck.org’s finding: that estimate assumes a public option would pay hospitals Medicare rates, and most recent Democratic proposals do not. Private insurers pay hospitals about 2.5 times Medicare, said the Urban Institute’s John Holahan, but many proposals aim for 60 to 100 percent above Medicare. Navigant’s own report says rates 40 to 60 percent above Medicare would “hold rural hospitals harmless,” and its earlier work found 21 percent of rural hospitals at high risk even without a public option. FactCheck.org called the ads inaccurate. A badly designed public option could hurt rural hospitals; neither candidate has proposed that design.

What voters say

Opinion is more complicated than either side’s talking points. The September KFF poll found that 66 percent of adults favor a national health plan, sometimes called Medicare-for-all, in which everyone gets insurance from a single government plan: the highest KFF has recorded since 2016, up from 53 percent in October 2020. That includes 84 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of independents; 66 percent of Republicans oppose it, though 34 percent now favor it, up from 21 percent in 2020.

Three numbers behind the fight. Sources: KFF (Sept. 2026), OpenSecrets, BLS CPI. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

KFF has long found that the number moves with the argument. Support rises to about three-quarters when people hear the plan would guarantee insurance as a right or eliminate premiums and cost-sharing. It falls to about one in four when they hear it could mean delays in tests or treatment, and to about one-third on higher taxes. About half (52 percent) would favor it even if it eliminated private insurers; 47 percent would oppose. Six in ten adults expect their own taxes to get worse, while 35 percent say their ability to afford care would get better.

The caveat that matters most: 57 percent of privately insured adults told KFF they would likely keep their current coverage under Medicare-for-all, a misconception KFF also found in 2019, since most proposals replace most private coverage. A March survey by Searchlight Institute and Impact Research, cited by Vox, found 60 percent think Medicare-for-all would create a single-payer system while 61 percent think they could keep their private plan. Americans like a guarantee, and are not sure they want to pay for it or give up what they have.

The industry has no popularity advantage. Vox, citing Gallup, reports that 50 percent of Americans view it negatively and 37 percent positively, and that 64 percent say it is government’s responsibility to ensure everyone has coverage. Hospitals, long more popular than drug or insurance companies, are slipping: a Families USA survey by Bellwether Research, fielded July 7–11, found 81 percent of registered voters call hospital prices unreasonable. Families USA is a reform-backing advocacy group, but the direction matches the KFF data.

Oberlander offered a sober read in the KFF Health News story: Medicare-for-all is an important symbol in an electorate that wants change, but even if El-Sayed wins, the chances of it replacing the current system “remain very remote in the short to medium term.”

The price of dying

Now the other story. On Thursday the Groundwork Collaborative, a think tank that describes its mission as advancing a progressive economic worldview, released Death, Debt, and Paperwork: How the Business of Dying Is Burying American Families, by Zoe Butler, its associate director of policy and advocacy. It is an eight-page policy brief with 29 endnotes, arguing that the market for what families must buy and file after a death is concentrated, opaque and lightly regulated.

The headline numbers: the average funeral costs $7,726, before cemetery plots, headstones and other add-ons that can push the total above $10,000, according to a Washington Post analysis the report cites. Using the National Funeral Directors Association’s 2023 price survey, it says homes charge a non-declinable basic services fee of $2,495 plus $395 to transfer the body, with embalming over $1,000 and a casket about $2,500. Funeral prices have risen 310 percent since 1986, it says, against inflation of 193 percent; the share of people taking on debt after a loved one’s death rose from 14 percent in 2024 to 37 percent in 2025; and only 18 percent of funeral homes post prices online. Corporate chains and private-equity-backed firms, it says, own one in five funeral homes but conduct a disproportionate share of funerals.

It goes beyond funerals. Probate, the court process of settling an estate, usually costs 3 to 8 percent of its value, so a family inheriting a $250,000 home may owe $7,500 to $20,000, the report says. Assets can be frozen for months, so a family can inherit a house yet be unable to pay a funeral bill, and some turn to “inheritance advances” that the report says are costly and often outside ordinary consumer-protection law. Nearly half of Americans have no life insurance, and 40 percent of new policies are term policies that can expire before the holder dies. Median household savings, citing the Federal Reserve, are about $8,200.

Groundwork president Lindsay Owens said in the release that families get “no time and no transparency.” It is a strong argument, and much of it holds up; the next section explains which parts.

The Nichols Funeral Home Building in Rapid City, S.D., listed on the National Register of Historic Places, shown as a generic exterior; it plays no part in this story. Photo: Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

What the numbers can and cannot tell us

This is an advocacy think tank’s brief, not a peer-reviewed study. It contains no new research; it assembles public statistics, so each figure is only as strong as its source.

The 310 percent figure checks out. The release says the report “analyzes Bureau of Labor Statistics data,” and its endnotes point to two Consumer Price Index series, which we pulled from the BLS public data interface. The funeral-expenses index is set to 100 in December 1986 and stood at 409.5 in December 2025, up about 310 percent; the all-items CPI rose from 110.5 to 324.1, up about 193 percent. Both match. Through September 2026 the figures were about 318 and 205 percent. The central claim is supported. One caution: an index tracks a standard bundle, not what families choose, and the shift toward cremation, projected by the NFDA at 63.4 percent of dispositions in 2025, changes what the average family buys.

The 14-to-37 percent debt figure is much weaker. Its source is a survey by Debt.com, a debt-services website, which polls 1,000 American adults each October. The question asks whether the respondent has ever “taken on debt after a loved one’s death (funeral costs, medical bills, or other expenses).” So the measure is lifetime, self-reported, not limited to funerals, and drawn from a new sample each year. A genuine jump from 14 to 37 percent in a lifetime measure in one year is hard to square with behavior alone; sampling and wording differences are plausible contributors. It is a signal, not a measured trend.

The 18 percent online-posting figure is real but dated. It comes from a 2022 survey by the Funeral Consumers Alliance and Consumer Federation of America of 1,046 funeral homes in 35 state capitals, 18.3 percent of which posted general price lists on their websites. It describes state-capital homes four years ago, not the nation today. When the Federal Trade Commission issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking on the Funeral Rule in October 2022, its staff reported that fewer than 40 percent of provider websites it reviewed listed any prices. The measures differ (full price lists versus any prices), and neither is current.

The consolidation claim has a range. “One in five” matches industry estimates relayed in a 2022 KFF Health News investigation: about 19,000 funeral homes, at least 80 percent privately owned, and about 1,000 of the chain-owned ones private-equity-backed. But the NFDA’s current statistics page counts 15,401 funeral homes, about 75 percent family- or privately owned. Depending on the source, corporate ownership is one in five or one in four.

Who owns the funeral home

The largest company describes its position plainly. In its annual report, Houston-based Service Corporation International (SCI), operator of the Dignity Memorial brand, calls itself North America’s largest provider of deathcare products and services. At the end of 2025 it operated 1,485 funeral service locations and 500 cemeteries across 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Funeral revenue was $2.41 billion in 2025, up from $2.32 billion; average revenue per service grew while the number of services fell. Net income was $542.6 million on $4.31 billion in revenue.

Its filing also gives the counterweight: most North American deathcare businesses are locally owned, and SCI estimates its own share at about 18 percent of industry revenue. That fits Groundwork’s one-in-five figure and is a reminder that the typical funeral home is still a small business.

Does consolidation raise prices? The sources suggest it without proving it. In 2022 KFF Health News cited Funeral Consumers Alliance affiliates, which found that price increases tend to follow when chains or private-equity-backed firms buy local homes. In Tucson, after Angel Valley Funeral Home was sold in 2019 to private-equity-backed Foundation Partners Group, a cremation went from $425 to $760. In Mesa, after SCI acquired Lakeshore Mortuary, a cremation went from $1,565 in 2018 to $1,770 in 2021. The companies responded. An SCI official said its pricing is “competitive and reasonable in the markets in which we operate”; Foundation Partners’ chief executive said most of its increases reflected a move to more transparent pricing that includes fees other homes add later. These are examples and company explanations, not a national study, and Groundwork’s endnotes for this claim rest on that reporting.

The consumer groups’ 2022 survey also reported that all of Dignity Memorial’s more than 1,900 locations share one website and none of the several hundred they had researched over a decade posted prices there, and said past research suggested those homes tend to charge more. (SCI’s 2025 filing reports 1,485 funeral locations including Canada; we did not reconcile the counts, and found no SCI reply.) The same report notes SCI told the FTC in 2020 that the Funeral Rule is “working to protect consumers.”

What the law already requires. The FTC’s Funeral Rule, in effect since 1984, requires an itemized general price list, price quotes by phone, the right to buy goods and services separately, and no refusal or extra fee for a casket bought elsewhere, per the FTC’s consumer guidance. It does not require online posting. In October 2022 the FTC voted 4–0 to publish an advance notice asking whether to start a rulemaking on posting prices online; we found no proposed or final rule in the sources reviewed. Enforcement is another issue: the consumer groups note that the FTC reported in June 2020 that 17 of 90 funeral homes in its most recent compliance review failed to comply.

What would change it

Groundwork’s recommendations are specific. On prices, it wants Congress to require standardized, itemized online pricing including third-party costs, extend disclosure to pre-need contracts and ban hidden fees and forced bundling. On direct help, it wants the Social Security death benefit, now $255, raised and paid automatically to next of kin (Sen. Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, introduced a 2024 bill to raise it to $2,900), plus a basic life insurance program through the Social Security Administration with a maximum benefit of $15,000.

On probate, it urges states to raise small-estate thresholds, regulate inheritance advances like loans and offer free will-making tools. On paperwork, it proposes a national death notification portal modeled on the United Kingdom’s “Tell Us Once.”

Two limits apply. The report does not cost any of this, and the Social Security ideas would take legislation. Nor would Medicare-for-all or a public option touch these problems; those proposals cover care while people are living. The overlap with the health fight is the mechanism: price transparency and price-setting authority protect buyers who cannot walk away. Colorado’s commissioner made that case for hospital prices, and a former FTC official on the Vox panel called Medicare “a price setter, not a price taker.” Groundwork is making the funeral version.

What to watch after November 3

The size of the majority. Vox’s Scott notes that most projections have Democrats winning 10 to 20 House seats, and the gap matters for how far an agenda can go. In the Senate, Kim Monk, a former congressional health staffer, told Vox that at 51 or more seats health care “very much becomes a 2028 issue,” because both chambers could begin drafting bills even though Trump would veto them.

The first test is repair. Jeffries has promised to move on the ACA credits and Medicaid cuts at once. Because the industry wants those reversed too, the early fight is over the Senate and White House, not hospitals. Meanwhile 2027 premiums await final rates and Medicaid work requirements are due in January.

The split inside the party. Wyden’s switch, El-Sayed’s version that keeps private insurance, Talarico’s buy-in, “Medicare for Americans” and the nurses’ rejection of any public option are all live. How progressive Senate candidates perform may decide which side claims momentum.

The unglamorous end. Watch whether the FTC moves from its 2022 advance notice to an actual proposed rule and whether Congress takes up bills like Welch’s. Neither is on the ballot; both remind us that health care costs do not end when someone stops being a patient.

The argument underneath all of it is simple, and it showed up in a poll, a lobbying disclosure and a funeral price list. Most Americans want those who set the price of essentials to answer for it; those who profit from the current arrangement have the money and the practice to resist. On November 3, voters help decide who writes the next chapter. We will all live with it, as patients, as survivors and, eventually, as customers of the funeral industry.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: David Berding / Getty Images for People’s Action Institute, as published by Vox.

Medicare for All march, Los Angeles: Molly Adams, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Sens. Sanders and Gillibrand: Office of Sen. Bernie Sanders, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

U.S. Capitol, east front: Martin Falbisoner, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Abdul El-Sayed: Conlan Houston, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Colorado State Capitol: Xiquinho Silva, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

SUNY Upstate University Hospital: Kiran891, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Nichols Funeral Home Building: Jeffrey Beall, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.