Israel’s military and settler apparatus operates on the obedience of populations shaped by isolation, indoctrination, and structural conformity. Peer-reviewed studies document high rates of consanguinity — marriage between close relatives — in key communities.

Among the Druze, consanguinity rates reach 47–49%.

Bedouins exhibit up to 60% consanguinity, linked to elevated rates of congenital disorders and infant mortality.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, while lower in consanguinity, maintain strict intracommunity marriage patterns, especially among the most insular groups.

These genetic and social bottlenecks create populations more susceptible to ideological control and less exposed to cognitive diversity.

Psychological research confirms that children raised in such environments are far more likely to absorb simplified, zero-sum narratives and internalize group-aligned aggression as normative.

They are taught that their identity, safety, and future depend on loyalty to the group and hostility toward outsiders.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recruits heavily from these communities. Ultra-Orthodox conscription is rising not for military skill but for blind obedience.

Settlers, raised on nationalist and religious narratives, become the enforcers of occupation — manning checkpoints, raiding homes, expanding settlements.

Demographic records and enlistment trends further illustrate how the state’s military apparatus intersects with broader social structures.

Among Israel’s minority communities, Druze men are subject to mandatory conscription and have some of the highest service rates in the country, with estimates regularly reporting that a large majority of eligible Druze men serve.

Bedouin Arab participation, while technically voluntary, has historically been significant in certain units, especially in tracking, reconnaissance, and border roles, and has increased in recent years alongside rising numbers of Arab Christian volunteers.

Ultra‑Orthodox enlistment, although still a smaller share of total recruits compared with the general Jewish population, has been rising under policy incentives designed to integrate these communities into military service.

Compulsory service funnels some communities into the ranks in high numbers, structural incentives pull others in, and overall enlistment reflects a mix of legal obligation, economic pressure, and social positioning rather than a random sampling of the entire population.

The IDF and settler militias, often armed and trained by the state, operate with near-total impunity.

In 2025, incidents of “nationalistic crime” rose 27%, with severe attacks (shootings, arson, terrorism) increasing by over 50%.

Over 71,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, most by direct Israeli fire. Systematic displacement in the West Bank is documented and escalating. The political culture mainstreams extremism, rewarding those who enforce the status quo with power and impunity.

We can’t say causation, but we can certainly point to patterns in brutality and right-wing ideology and cognitive impairment as proven extensively by multiple studies

Propaganda ensures compliance. Repetition, not evidence, solidifies belief. The narrative — that Palestinians are an existential threat, that violence is necessary — is drilled into schools, media, and religious institutions. Studies show ideologically insulated groups are less able to entertain alternatives and more likely to justify atrocities.

It is a system that produces obedience, rewards brutality, and ensures the cycle continues. The machinery of violence is structurally optimized to perpetuate itself.

The populations most heavily represented in certain military and settler roles come from communities with very high rates of consanguinity, ranging from 40–60% in some Druze, Bedouin, and Arab groups.

At these levels, genetic studies confirm an elevated probability of congenital and developmental issues, including some effects on cognitive development. While many individuals remain unaffected, the statistical risk is significant.

Combined with highly insular education, ideological messaging, and social reinforcement, these communities are particularly vulnerable to structural exploitation.

Young people raised in tightly controlled social environments are more likely to internalize simplified narratives of loyalty, identity, and hostility toward outsiders.

When they enter institutions like the Israel Defense Forces, these pre-existing social and developmental factors intersect with military discipline, reinforcing obedience and conformity.

Systemic pattern seen: a state apparatus that channels insular, ideologically shaped populations into roles that sustain occupation, expansion, and conflict, while the ultimate strategic decisions remain concentrated in the hands of elites.

The potential consequences of this militarized obedience are amplified by Israel’s Samson Doctrine, a strategic posture that threatens to use nuclear weapons in the event of existential danger.

Analysts note that the doctrine effectively signals a willingness to inflict catastrophic damage on the region to ensure the survival of the state, creating a situation in which the military and its enforcers operate under the implicit logic of “total retaliation.”

Combined with the recruitment of insular, ideologically conditioned communities, this posture raises the stakes for escalation, with the possibility of devastating consequences not just for opponents, but for civilians across the region. This is incredibly frightening knowing the people driving this hatred might not even be aware of what they are signing up for.

