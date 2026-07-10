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HR NEWS

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Algerie07's avatar
Algerie07
7h

This will not make America great. A tax to prevent lung cancer & China has cure for type 2 diabetes. As we get & go broke!🤡

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Pedro's avatar
Pedro
4h

They practically cured my debilitating fibromyalgia here in Mexico too using a series of ozone therapy, which is also not FDA approved. It literally gave me my life back from a constant haze of pain. Overall I have gotten far better medical care outside the USA than in it.

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