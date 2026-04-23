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NYC M&AHole's avatar
NYC M&AHole
7h

This is what happens when you don’t waste national resources on senseless wars and instead you try to make your citizens’ lives better. Maybe the U.S. should take notice…. Nah I’m sure this another trick that China is using to outperform the U.S.!!!

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