The numbers came in March 2026, announced quietly at a press conference in Beijing. China’s National Health Commission confirmed that average life expectancy reached 79.25 years in 2025, up 1.32 years from 2020. Meanwhile, the CDC’s most recent final data puts U.S. life expectancy at 78.4 years for 2023 — still clawing back from the COVID collapse, and now trailing a country that, a generation ago, was burying its citizens at 43.

That’s the headline. A country that still officially classifies itself as “developing” now keeps its people alive longer than the self-proclaimed leader of the free world.

The infrastructure behind the number is not a mystery. By end of 2025, more than 90% of Chinese residents could reach the nearest healthcare facility within 15 minutes, with basic medical insurance covering over 1.3 billion people and nearly 20 billion medical visits reimbursed between 2021 and 2024.

In the U.S., the equivalent statistic is the one nobody wants to run: 65% of people who filed for bankruptcy in 2024 cited medical issues as a contributing factor, and 41% of U.S. residents carry some form of medical debt. The American patient doesn’t just get sick. They get billed for getting sick, then billed for not being able to pay for getting sick.

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The phrase “deaths of despair” was coined by economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton to describe something that wasn’t supposed to exist in a wealthy country: surging death rates from suicide, drug overdoses, and alcoholism that drove a consecutive three-year decline in U.S. life expectancy from 2016 to 2019 — the first such three-year drop since 1915–1918.

It hasn’t resolved. Between 2002 and 2022, combined U.S. deaths from alcohol, drugs, and suicide increased 142%, from 74,003 to 207,827. Suicide remains the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S., with rates that have generally climbed for almost two decades. The country responded by inventing a hotline and having a debate about whether mental healthcare is a “handout.”

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By 2022, the midlife despair death rate among Black Americans had nearly tripled since 2013, reaching 103.81 per 100,000 — nearly equal to the White American rate of 102.63. The crisis is no longer demographically selective. It has become ambient.

China’s gains are real, but they require context. China ranked 10th among G20 countries in life expectancy and surpassed 21 high-income countries, though officials acknowledge ongoing challenges from infectious and chronic non-communicable diseases. Over 1.1 million medical institutions and 16 million healthcare workers operate across the country, with primary-level facilities handling 52.6% of all diagnoses.

This is not a utopia. It is a country that made a structural decision to route healthcare into the grassroots, and the decision compounded over decades. The outcome is a number: 79.25. Boring, bureaucratic, and currently better than ours.

The U.S. figure of 78.4 is recovering, but slowly, and from a floor that no rich country should have hit. The most recent CDC vital statistics report notes that gains continue to be offset by rising mortality from suicide, nutritional deficiencies, and aortic aneurysm. Nutritional deficiencies. In a country with a corn subsidy programme larger than the GDP of several nations.

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China has set a target of 80 years average life expectancy by 2030. The U.S. has no equivalent national longevity target, because the U.S. does not have national health planning in that sense — it has a market, and the market has decided that keeping people alive past their peak productivity years is, financially speaking, a niche concern.

The punchline isn’t ideological. It’s actuarial. A system that treats healthcare as infrastructure tends to produce people who live longer. A system that treats it as a consumer product tends to produce a statistic where 207,827 people die annually from conditions most directly linked to economic despair. The grave, as always, is indifferent to the political label on the door.

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