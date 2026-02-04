HR NEWS

BM
Feb 5

As someone who's been living with Type 1 diabetes for 20+ years and working in (unrelated to diabetes) clinical research, I appreciate the attention on this type of research but you are conflating Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in a number of ways that undermines the point you're trying to make and it's extremely frustrating to read. I'm a leftist too, I want Medicare for All to be passed yesterday, I just want articles to be clear about who this will and won't help.

This treatment is an important advancement to treat **Type 2** diabetes however, this treatment on its own would not work for the people you specifically mention as victims of insulin price gouging. Alec Raeshawn Smith and Jesimya David Scherer had **Type 1** diabetes, all the family members protesting Eli Lilly had family members who had died had **Type 1** diabetes.

If a **Type 1** diabetic received this treatment, the cells would be destroyed by the bodies immune system and they would lose their ability to control their blood glucose over time. This type of treatment can work and has been done numerous times for **Type 1** diabetics who are receiving an organ transplant (often liver or kidney) and will already be taking immuno-suppressant drugs for the new organ and it would also prevent the body from attacking transplanted islet cells.

I realize this is a difficult job because even official reporting from government sources don't clearly differentiate Type 1 and Type 2. Often it's just 'diabetes' which generally means Type 2 since they are 90% of all people with 'diabetes'.

To help give specific points to make things clearer in the article:

-You list 1.3 million Americans as needing to ration their insulin, can you break it out to specify how many are Type 1 versus Type 2 diabetics? I suspect the vast majority are Type 1. Maybe list how many Americans have Type 1 (2.1 million) versus Type 2 (29.1 million) (https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/php/data-research/index.html)

-The stats on insulin usage for Type 1 diabetics on the CDC website seem to include Type 2 patients because it's listed as 3.8 million "(Adults (20 years or older) started using insulin within a year of their diagnosis)." which is greater than the all-ages number with Type 1 given (2.1 million). If so that could mean 1.7 million Type 2 diabetics are using insulin (3.8-2.1 = 1.7). This might make sense because for the vast majority of people, Type 2 is developed in adulthood while Type 1 diagnosis tends to be diagnosed in teenage years (it used it be called juvenile diabetes) but Type 1 has been happening in older people more often in recent years

-For China you have an interesting differentiation of 140 million people with diabetes and 40 million needing insulin injections but as I mentioned above you're implying this treatment could help all 40 million of them which we know is not the case because the vast majority of diabetics needing insulin injections are *Type 1* and they would not normally benefit from this treatment as is being used in this example

-It might be worthwhile to also mention alongside the lawsuit win in Minnesota that California is developing a CalRX to provide $11/pen of Glargine insulin.

Feb 6

The reason why this happened on China is because the government puts strict limits on capitalism. Capitalism MUST serve a social good; when it doesn't, the government acts. When advertising luxury goods began to cause social unrest the government prohibited the use of the word 'luxury' in ads. Millionaires who evade the law face prison or worse. Even Jack Ma.

