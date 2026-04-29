Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: The United States Will Lose the War & Socialism Might Win It All

The world is in turmoil, and the "information war" is louder than ever. In this episode, we are joined by Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell, for a brutal and wide-ranging diagnosis of U.S. imperial decay. Drawing on over a decade at the "top of the power circle," Wilkerson provides a rare insider’s perspective on the systemic rot within modern American policy.



From the strategic desperation of Benjamin Netanyahu—a "smart, desperate man"—to the "bought and paid for" subservience of the Jordanian monarchy. Wilkerson explains why the U.S. is losing its grip as power shifts inexorably East, and how China’s high-speed rail networks are rendering American maritime dominance a relic of the past.



0:00 - Introduction: The Front Lines of the Information War

0:47 - Jordan's Subservience and its Role in Regional Chaos

1:48 - Leadership Comparison: King Hussein vs. King Abdullah II

3:04 - Israel’s Historical and Strategic Objectives in Lebanon

4:12 - Economic Sabotage and the Beirut Harbor Explosion

5:12 - The Beirut Embassy: A Central Hub for Regional Spying

6:15 - Hezbollah's Metamorphosis from Warriors to Political Entities

7:51 - Benjamin Netanyahu: Personal Survival and Strategic Desperation

9:59 - The Post-Cold War Decline of US Foreign Policy Expertise

12:04 - The Inexorable Shift of Global Power Toward China

12:44 - US Containment Tactics: Stirring Global Regional Conflicts

13:09 - China’s High-Speed Rail vs. US Maritime Dominance

16:30 - Foreign Influence in Cuba and the Death of the Monroe Doctrine

17:32 - Cuba’s Medical Diplomacy and the Impact of US Sanctions

21:07 - Why China Pursues a Peaceful Reintegration with Taiwan

23:31 - The Global Triumph of "Capitalism with Chinese Characteristics"

24:49 - Cornering the Market: China’s Monopoly on Rare Earth Metals

27:05 - The Hollowing Out of the US Economy and the Privatization of the VA

30:59 - Insider Perspectives on Corruption at the Top of the Power Circle

32:02 - The "Revolving Door" of the Military-Industrial Complex



https://buymeacoffee.com/hr_studios



#iran #trump #iranwar