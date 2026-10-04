The U.S. conversation about AI often begins with frontier models. China’s approach puts more emphasis on deployment in factories, schools, hospitals, administration and the military.

That difference is a dispute over what counts as progress. The useful question is whether citizens can see where AI is being used, challenge its decisions and share in its benefits.

Source: https://www.vox.com/podcasts/504448/china-artificial-intelligence-xi-jinping-cold-war

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