British taxpayers helped pay for a “therapeutic healing journey” for Israeli soldiers who fought in Gaza, according to a new investigation by Phil Miller for Declassified UK. The money moved through UK Toremet, a British-registered charity that acts as a donations conduit, to the Yahalom Foundation, a veterans group supporting Yahalom, the Israeli military’s elite combat-engineering unit that specializes in tunnel warfare and has been deployed in Gaza.

The mechanics matter. Because donations flowed through a registered charity, they qualified for Gift Aid, the scheme that tops up contributions with a 25 percent subsidy from the Treasury. In practice, that means the British state co-financed retreats priced at around 5,000 pounds per soldier, individual psychological treatments, and a planned 100,000-pound memorial hall, all for members of a foreign military under investigation for genocide at the world’s highest courts.

UK Toremet’s defense is that funding mental-health treatment for an individual counts as welfare and medical relief, which is charitable under English law. The Charity Commission has previously warned that supporting soldiers of a foreign military is unlawful for British charities, and the regulator has now opened an inquiry into eight British charities operating in Israeli settlements. UK Toremet itself has faced three separate compliance cases since 2016, and its trustees have received statutory guidance on complying with the Geneva Conventions Act.

The organization’s track record is the context that makes this less an anomaly than a pattern. In June, Labour MP Melanie Ward highlighted that UK Toremet had channelled some 28 million pounds to Israeli settlements, and the Guardian previously reported it transferred 5.7 million pounds to a settlement school in the occupied West Bank. Settlements are illegal under international law; the charity keeps its registration.

Strip away the legal niceties and the picture is simple: a state that cannot find money for its own collapsing services is subsidizing spa retreats for the soldiers of another state’s war on a besieged population. Palestinians in Gaza, whose trauma is not tax-deductible anywhere, were unavailable for comment.

Source: Phil Miller, Declassified UK — https://www.declassifieduk.org/exclusive-uk-funded-therapy-for-israeli-soldiers