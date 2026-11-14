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Josie Esquivel's avatar
Josie Esquivel
8h

Britain invented Isreal.

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
10h

Paul Haeder

Terminal Velocity: Man Lost of …

just now

Rape of the Mind = READ this 1950s playbook to where we are NOW.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/when-tyranny-becomes-law-rebellion

"When tyranny becomes law, rebellion is a right"... "Slavery, the daughter of darkness"!

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