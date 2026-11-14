Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Protesters outside Woolwich Crown Court at a demonstration in solidarity with the “Filton Four”. Photo: Alisdare / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

In the early hours of 6 August 2024, a prison van was driven through the fences of an Israeli-owned arms factory near Bristol. Less than two years later, four of the people who went inside are in prison under sentences passed with a label the jury was never asked to consider: “terrorist connection.” The group they acted with is banned under the Terrorism Act. More than 3,600 people were arrested for supporting it in the year to June alone, according to Home Office statistics, many of them for holding a sign. And on 21 October the government accepted every recommendation of a review that will encourage England’s schools to adopt a formal definition of antisemitism and think harder about political symbols in the classroom.

Those are three separate stories. The raid and the trials are about criminal law and sentencing. The ban is about the Terrorism Act and the right to protest. The schools review is about children, teachers and what counts as hate. But they have landed in the same weeks, in the same country, and they argue over the same boundary: where opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza, and to Britain’s part in it, ends, and where crime, extremism or antisemitism begins.

This piece sets out what the courts, the Home Office, the Crown Prosecution Service, human rights bodies, Jewish communal organisations and the people on the receiving end have actually said. It leans on court documents and government publications wherever it can. The partner pieces behind it come from outlets with a clear point of view: a sympathetic interview with Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori on ScheerPost’s Chris Hedges Report, and an opinion column by a London teacher, Nadeine Asbali, on Novara Media. Where they make claims, we attribute them. Where sources disagree, we say so.

Key dates. Sources: Judiciary of England and Wales, UK government, Al Jazeera, AP. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

A raid in Filton

Palestine Action was founded in 2020 by Huda Ammori and Richard Barnard. Its method, which Ammori describes in the Hedges interview as “going straight to the source,” is direct action against firms that supply Israel’s military, above all Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest private arms company, which she says had ten sites in Britain at the time. She cites the anthropologist David Graeber to explain the idea: “Direct action is digging the well yourself and daring them to stop you.” By 2024, the sentencing judge later found, the group had carried out dozens of actions, ranging from trespass to burglary and criminal damage.

Filton was the most serious. According to the sentencing remarks published by the judiciary, it was planned for weeks. There was a “compartmentalised cell,” encrypted messaging, aliases, a rented safehouse, reconnaissance, and a planning document that called the operation “high level plus plus.” One defendant bought a prison van, which was driven through two perimeter fences and a loading-bay shutter. The activists carried sledgehammers, crowbars, flares and fire extinguishers filled with paint. The court found that they spent more than 20 minutes wrecking equipment inside Elbit’s research and development site, and that insurers paid out well over £1 million.

Then there was the violence. The judge found that Samuel Corner, one of the four, swung a sledgehammer twice at Police Sergeant Kate Evans, who was on her knees trying to arrest a co-defendant with her back to him. She was wearing a stab vest, but she suffered multiple vertebral fractures and, almost two years on, had still not returned to full operational duties. The judge called it “extreme and gratuitous violence against a vulnerable police officer.”

The defendants’ supporters stress the other half of the picture. The judge accepted that when they entered the building, “you did not intend to strike any of the security guards,” and that they were young people of exemplary character with no previous convictions. Each defendant, according to their lawyers, gave evidence that they damaged the equipment in order to “save lives in Palestine.” Ammori’s account is that the action destroyed about 40 weapons, mostly quadcopter drones, each of which, she says, “could have been used to kill hundreds of Palestinians.” That is her characterisation. The court expressly declined to rule on Elbit’s role in Gaza; it is not for the court, the judge said, “to make political or legal or factual judgements about events in the Middle East.”

Twenty-four people were charged in connection with the raid. They are known as the Filton 24, or, in some recent reporting, the Filton 25.

Two trials, and a finding the jury never heard

The first trial, of the six people who went inside the factory, ended in February 2026. On 4 February the jury acquitted all six of aggravated burglary, the most serious charge, which carries a maximum of life imprisonment. Three were also cleared of violent disorder. On the other counts, including criminal damage, the jury could not agree.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews called the verdicts “troubling” and urged prosecutors to seek a retrial, citing the injury to Sergeant Evans. On 18 February the CPS offered no evidence on aggravated burglary against the remaining defendants, and Al Jazeera, citing the defence committee, reported that those charges were formally dropped. Five defendants granted bail that day had been on remand for between 14 and 18 months. The ordinary custody time limit before trial is six months.

At the retrial, in May, Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio and Fatema Zainab Rajwani were convicted of criminal damage. Corner was also convicted of grievous bodily harm. Two others, Zoe Rogers and Jordan Devlin, were found not guilty.

What the jury had not been told is the centre of the controversy. On 27 March 2025 the same judge, Mr Justice Johnson, had ruled, on what the evidence “appeared” to show, that there was a terrorist connection for the purposes of a pre-trial procedural provision, which triggered a preparatory hearing. That ruling carried a statutory reporting restriction, which, at the defence’s own request, was extended to protect the jury from prejudice, and which lifted only after the trials. The judge’s published summary says the defendants knew about the issue from March 2025 and gave evidence about their motivation, particularly in the first trial. Ammori’s account is harsher: at the retrial, she says, the defendants were gagged “even more the second time,” barred from explaining why they acted and from telling jurors about the terrorism question. Her description of the restrictions is the defence’s; the judge’s summary is the court’s.

A second group of eight, accused of helping to plan the raid but not present at the site, went on trial at the Old Bailey on 22 June. After more than 37 hours the jury could not reach verdicts on seven of them, who may now face a retrial. One defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of criminal damage, according to Novara Media.

What the judge decided

On 12 June, at Woolwich Crown Court, Mr Justice Johnson found that each of the four defendants’ offences of criminal damage had a “terrorist connection” under section 69 of the Sentencing Act 2020. The test has three limbs: serious damage to property; a design to influence a government or intimidate part of the public; and a political or ideological cause. He found all three.

His reasoning does not fit either side’s slogan. He rejected the prosecution’s argument that the offence was designed to influence the Israeli government. He found instead that it was designed to influence the UK government and to intimidate a section of the public, namely those who work for Elbit and linked businesses. Palestine Action’s strategy, he said, was to act against Elbit “in order to intimidate it into ceasing operations or to cause the Government to prevent it from operating.”

In the same breath he told the four they were “completely entitled” to hold their beliefs about Gaza, that there was no evidence any Palestine Action action before 2024 had involved violence against a person or activities capable of constituting terrorism, and that the terrorist connection was an aggravating factor whose weight was “significantly” reduced because part of their motivation was to prevent civilian suffering. He refused to treat the case as conscientious civil disobedience, because it lacked “restraint” and “an acceptance of the legal consequences.” And he held that section 69 left him no choice: where a terrorist connection exists, Parliament requires the court to treat it as an aggravating factor and to impose a special custodial sentence.

The sentences, as set out in his remarks:

Charlotte Head and Leona Kamio: six years less 45 days each, made up of a custodial term of four years and 320 days plus a year on extended licence.

Fatema Zainab Rajwani: five years and eight months less 45 days.

Samuel Corner: three years and eight months for the grievous bodily harm, plus a consecutive special sentence of five years for the criminal damage, eight years and eight months in all.

Several outlets report these as five years, five years, four years eight months and seven years eight months. That is the custodial portion without the licence year; both versions are correct.

The “terrorist” label carries consequences beyond the headline number. The four must serve two-thirds of the custodial term before the Parole Board can consider release, and, once out, face automatic terrorist notification requirements for 15 years. The judge noted that the guideline for criminal damage of this seriousness starts at 18 months, with a range up to four years. He departed far above it, adopting a five-year starting point and calling both the culpability and the harm “exceptional.”

The case against the sentences

Amnesty International UK said on the day of sentencing: “Criminal damage has never been treated as terrorism within the UK justice system before.” Its chief executive, Kerry Moscogiuri, said using terrorism powers against direct action protesters “sets a dangerous precedent for our fundamental rights.” More than 50 lawyers and law professors signed an open letter beforehand. “Blurring the distinction between principled direct action and terrorism is the hallmark of authoritarian regimes,” it said.

The legal criticism is specific. The jury convicted of criminal damage; the judge alone decided, after the verdict, that the damage was terrorism-related. No terrorism offence was charged. The judge’s answer, in his ruling, was that there was no evidence the CPS had made its charging decision for an improper purpose, and that the Human Rights Act could not help the defendants because primary legislation mandated the finding.

In early September, the four announced an appeal. They argue that being sentenced as terrorists when the group was not proscribed at the time of the offence breaches Article 7 of the European Convention on Human Rights, and that the sentences were manifestly excessive. No hearing date has been set.

The legal profession is also unsettled by a sideshow. The defendants’ barrister, Rajiv Menon KC, faces contempt proceedings after the judge accused him of straying from rulings in a closing speech, including by reminding jurors of their right to acquit on conscience. Senior lawyers have criticised the move.

Bristol has its own precedent in the argument over juries. In January 2022 a Bristol jury acquitted the “Colston Four” of criminal damage for pulling down the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston and throwing it in the harbour. The Law Gazette’s verdict was that the acquittals showed “how important juries really are.” The Filton story is partly an argument over whether a similar jury can still be trusted with a case where the defendants say they acted to stop a greater harm.

How Palestine Action became a proscribed group

On 20 June 2025, activists entered RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, the largest RAF station, and sprayed red paint into two Voyager aircraft. Reports put the damage at an estimated £7 million, a figure that Declassified UK says originated with the aircraft’s private operator, AirTanker, and that the Ministry of Defence told it could not be broken down. Three days later the then Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, announced in a written statement to Parliament that she would proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000.

An RAF Voyager KC2 on approach (file photo of the aircraft type, not one of those damaged in June 2025). Photo: Steve Lynes / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Cooper’s statement called the base incident “the latest in the long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by Palestine Action” and said the government “will not tolerate those that put that security at risk.” She pointed to an internal manual, “The Underground Manual,” which she said encouraged cells and gave guidance on attacking private firms and government buildings. She also said the decision “does not affect lawful protest groups and other organisations campaigning on issues around Palestine or the Middle East.”

The court order in the later legal challenge records that the decision was first taken on 14 May 2025 and re-taken on 20 June. Parliament approved the order on 2 July, and it came into force on 5 July. Only 26 MPs voted against, according to Declassified UK.

The consequences are set out in the Act. Belonging to the group, or inviting support for it, is an offence punishable by up to 14 years. A separate offence, under section 13, covers wearing an item or carrying or displaying an article in circumstances that raise reasonable suspicion of membership or support, with a maximum of six months. The second offence is the one that has applied, in practice, to people holding handwritten signs.

Parliament approved the proscription order on 2 July 2025. Photo: Dietmar Rabich / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Law Gazette noted that it was the first time proscription had been used against a group that says it rejects violence, a claim the government disputes. Documents disclosed in the High Court challenge, and reported by Declassified UK, an outlet that campaigns on these questions, say a Home Office review group described a ban as “novel and unprecedented,” and that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, based in MI5, assessed that most of Palestine Action’s direct action would not be classed as terrorism but “does often involve criminality.” The threshold was met, Declassified reports, by three incidents of serious property damage out of 385 recorded. The public-law commentary site Public Law for Everyone, summarising the High Court’s ruling, puts it in compatible terms: only “[a] very small number” of the group’s actions met the legal definition of terrorism. The Solicitors Journal’s account of the later appeal adds that the government’s assessments identified an escalating pattern of damage including incidents in Glasgow, Kent and Bristol.

Ammori’s view is that the ban was the endgame of a long lobbying effort by Elbit and the Israeli government against an effective group. She says disclosure in the court case showed that prosecutors and counter-terrorism police discussed banning Palestine Action before anyone from the group had been accused of a terrorism offence. That is her account of material disclosed in the case; the judgments summarised here do not address it.

The courts disagree

The legal fight over the ban has produced two contradictory rulings, and a third is due next week.

On 13 February 2026, a three-judge Divisional Court led by Dame Victoria Sharp, the President of the King’s Bench Division, held that the proscription was unlawful on two grounds. First, the Home Secretary had not followed her own published policy, because she weighed the “disruptive” benefits of a ban, which the court said would apply to any proscription. Second, the ban was a disproportionate interference with freedom of expression and assembly under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention. The UN Special Rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights, Amnesty International UK and Liberty all intervened.

It was not a vindication of the group. The court said “real weight” had to be given to the fact that Palestine Action had “organised and undertaken actions amounting to terrorism.” Dame Victoria wrote that the hallmarks of civil disobedience “are emphatically not the hallmarks of Palestine Action’s campaign.” What tipped the balance was proportionality: only “a very small number” of its actions met the definition. The order quashing the ban was stayed pending appeal, which is why the ban stayed in force.

The Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand. Photo: David Castor / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

On 15 June, five judges led by the Lady Chief Justice, Baroness Carr, reversed it. The Court of Appeal held that the Home Secretary had applied her policy correctly and that the ban was “justified and proportionate.” Carr conceded that proscription was “highly controversial,” that the group is supported by many law-abiding people and “engaged in peaceful as well as non-peaceful protest,” and that the ban would have a “chilling effect.” But she called it “a fundamental mistake to overlook the fact that Palestine Action overtly promotes unlawful violence amounting to terrorism,” described “a covert organisation that operates using secret cells to avoid the detection and prosecution of those using violence,” and said Palestine Action “has little or nothing in common with the suffragettes.” Proscription, she added, “will not prevent public expressions of support for the Palestinian cause or opposition to Israel.” The Solicitors Journal reports that the court also gave short shrift to the UN Special Rapporteur’s argument that there is an emerging international consensus against using terrorism law this way.

The Supreme Court granted Ammori permission to appeal at the end of July, on one of her two grounds. The Supreme Court’s own listing has the hearing on 4 and 5 November, before a five-justice panel led by Lord Reed; the afternoon of 5 November is closed to the public. If she wins, Ammori says, every arrest and prosecution under the ban would be undermined; if she loses, she says she will go to the European Court of Human Rights.

Arrests for holding a sign

The ban’s reach is clearest on the street. Ammori says the Defend Our Juries campaign began a civil disobedience campaign the day the ban took effect, with people holding handwritten signs reading “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action,” many of them elderly. The Law Gazette reported 552 arrests, 532 of them under section 13, at one demonstration on 9 August 2025. On the Saturday after the October 2025 synagogue attack in Manchester, Middle East Eye reported 492 arrests at another, after the then prime minister, Keir Starmer, warned that the protest would cause “distress” and the Met commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, said it could create further tensions.

Police officers surround demonstrators holding “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” signs in Parliament Square, 6 September 2025. Photo: Alisdare / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The totals vary with who is counting and when. Home Office statistics for the year to June 2026, published on 8 October, record 3,630 arrests linked to supporting Palestine Action and 634 charges under sections 12 or 13. The Associated Press, in July, reported more than 3,000 arrests and no one yet convicted, but also “more than 1,200” charged, a figure that does not match the Home Office count. The Press Association, reporting for the Jewish Chronicle in June, said more than 700 had been charged. Al Jazeera put arrests at more than 2,700 in September; Irish Legal News said more than 3,500; the legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg said more than 3,000. Ammori says nearly 4,000. Part of the gap is timing, part is definitions. What is not in dispute is that the cases are now frozen: courts have put proceedings on hold until the Supreme Court rules.

Health workers at a Palestine Action protest in Parliament Square, 6 September 2025. Photo: indigonolan / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Behind the sign-holders were prisoners held over the Filton raid who began a rolling hunger strike in November 2025. The longest, by Heba Muraisi, lasted 73 days, CNN reported. They ended it in mid-January after The Times reported, citing an unnamed Ministry of Defence insider, that Elbit’s UK arm had lost out on a training contract worth more than £2 billion. The group Prisoners for Palestine called that “a resounding victory.”

International and domestic critics have been consistent. In July 2025 the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called the ban “disproportionate and unnecessary” and “an impermissible restriction” on rights, and said terrorism law should be confined to acts “intended to cause death or serious injury.” He urged the government to rescind it and halt proceedings against those arrested. In a letter reported in October 2025, the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Michael O’Flaherty, told the Home Secretary that large numbers of arrests for placards risked “overpolicing” and called for a review. In November 2025 an Independent Commission on UK Counter-Terrorism Law, Policy and Practice said the legal definition of terrorism “extends beyond acts of violence or serious threat,” and recommended that proscription lapse after five years unless renewed. In July this year, Human Rights Watch’s acting UK director said that “using counterterror powers to suppress dissent goes against democratic values.”

In August, the Trump administration designated Palestine Action a “specially designated global terrorist” group. Ammori said the move showed “just how dangerous” Britain’s ban was.

What the government, and Jewish communal groups, say

The case for the ban is not confined to the Home Office. The Board of Deputies of British Jews welcomed it on the day. Its president, Phil Rosenberg, said the group’s actions had become “increasingly egregious – targeting Jewish charities and communal sites, desecrating statues, and encouraging acts of violence and vandalism,” and that proscription was “a necessary and proportionate step.” The Community Security Trust (CST), which protects British Jews, said it had long asked for action against a “conspiracy of ideologically-driven violence, intimidation and criminality.” After the Court of Appeal ruling, the Board’s acting president, Adrian Cohen, said: “Peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right. Violence, intimidation and the deliberate targeting of property and infrastructure are not.”

They point to specific incidents. The Jewish Chronicle reported that Palestine Action claimed responsibility for wrecking a property firm’s shop in the heavily Charedi area of Stamford Hill, which the Met treated as racially aggravated criminal damage, and for vandalising the headquarters of the pro-Israel group BICOM and the Jewish National Fund. The group’s own stated targets are arms firms and “corporate enablers.” The Court of Appeal’s ruling stresses a related point: the targets were companies “trading lawfully” in the UK.

The ban was also debated against real danger to Jewish communities. In October 2025, an attack on Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur killed two people and seriously injured three, the first fatal antisemitic terrorist attack on British soil since CST began recording in 1984. CST logged 3,700 antisemitic incidents in 2025, the second-highest annual total on record, averaging 308 a month, double the rate before 7 October 2023.

Jewish opinion is not of one mind, however. Middle East Eye reported in October 2025 on Jewish protesters who rejected the framing of Palestine marches as a threat to Jews. One, Zoe Cohen, said she felt scared “because of this endless conflation of criticism of the state of Israel with antisemitism.” Another, Carolyn Gelenter, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, called the government’s habit of referring to “the Jewish community” as a single bloc “in and of itself, antisemitic,” and said the Board of Deputies represents less than half of Britain’s synagogues. The two positions, the Board’s and theirs, both exist inside the community.

The Bell review

The schools story begins with a different kind of document. On 4 March 2026 the then Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, appointed Sir David Bell to lead an independent review of how English schools and colleges identify, respond to and prevent antisemitism, noting that CST had recorded 204 school-related antisemitic incidents in 2025.

Bell is a figure from the heart of the education establishment: head of Ofsted in the mid-2000s, later the top civil servant at the Department for Education, now vice-chancellor of the University of Sunderland, according to the Jewish Chronicle. As Ofsted chief in January 2005 he told a London audience that the traditional Islamic education offered by some schools “does not entirely fit” children for life in a diverse society. The Muslim Council of Britain called the remark “highly irresponsible”; the Association of Muslim Schools called it Islamophobia, AFP reported. That is the background Asbali alludes to when she calls him “hardly an impartial figure.” She also says he belongs to a pro-Israel, anti-BDS academic charity, a claim she does not source and which the review’s text does not touch.

The report was published on 21 October. Lucy Powell, now Education Secretary, told the Commons the government accepts all 27 recommendations, and Bell has been commissioned to review progress after a year.

A Palestine badge on a backpack. Image: Alamy, as published by Novara Media.

The findings rest on a survey of more than 5,000 sixth-form and college students, a call for evidence that drew 587 responses, and existing data. One in five respondents, 20 per cent, said they had experienced or witnessed antisemitism: 2 per cent directly, 18 per cent as witnesses. Among those who identified as Jewish, almost three in five, 59 per cent, said they had experienced it. The report itself warns that this rests on a “low sample size of 92 students who identify as Jewish” and “should be treated with caution.” It also cites survey research showing 82 per cent of British Jews now call antisemitism a problem in the UK, and CST data showing school-related incidents falling from 266 in 2024 to 204 in 2025, still about double pre-2023 levels, according to the Department for Education.

The recommendations include:

Encouraging all schools and colleges to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism (Recommendation 1).

Dedicated antisemitism training for leaders, safeguarding staff and trainee teachers (2).

Amending the Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance so that antisemitism and other prejudice may count as harm, and adding antisemitism to the Teachers’ Standards (3 and 15).

A specific category for antisemitic incidents in school recording systems (7).

Expanded Prevent guidance on when antisemitism may signal a radicalisation risk (8).

Government-produced materials to help staff “discuss controversial issues and respond to significant global events, particularly those relating to the Israel-Palestine conflict” (12d).

A requirement that school leaders consider the “time, place, and manner” of political expression, including symbols and slogans, in staff dress codes and pupil uniform policies (16).

Robust antisemitism policies in education unions (19).

Three headline numbers, each with a caveat. Sources: AP, CST, DfE Bell review. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Where the line is drawn

The loudest objection to the Bell review is that it treats criticism of Israel as hatred. The review’s text is more careful than that, though its critics are right that the terrain is difficult.

The report says criticism of Israel “similar to that directed at any other country” is “a legitimate form of political expression and is not antisemitic,” and that “criticism of Zionism, advocacy for alternative models for resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, or criticism of Israeli government policies may not, in themselves, be antisemitic.” It says the IHRA definition “is not a proxy for the legal test” under the Equality Act or the Human Rights Act, that the word “working” matters, and that there is “no consensus” on it. On badges and flags, it says “political identifiers do not have a place in our schools,” but also that it “does not advocate blanket prohibitions,” that causing discomfort is not in itself a breach of impartiality duties, and that policies should be applied consistently across causes. Bell writes that he deliberately did not call for “an absolute ban” on political symbols, because a recommendation that was “legally untested or impossible to implement” would be pointless.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote from the Bell review, p. 42.

The IHRA definition’s illustrative examples, which the report adopts “for the purposes of this review,” include “the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived of as a Jewish collectivity” and, in the published text, comparing contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis. The report also shows why the argument is so fraught. It cites YouGov data that 45 per cent of British adults in 2025 agreed that “Israel treats the Palestinians like the Nazis treated the Jews,” up from 23 per cent in 2020, and says such a belief “could be regarded as antisemitic according to the IHRA definition.” It cites a separate estimate that 13 per cent of the population could be classed as consistently anti-Jewish and 33 per cent as anti-Israel, both groups growing, especially among the young, and that such views are disproportionately held by people with “very left” or “very right” politics and by those identifying as Muslim. That is exactly the sort of statistic critics seize on, because it implies that a large share of the public, and of pupils, holds a view an official definition could flag.

CST’s own method is instructive. Of the 3,700 incidents it counted in 2025, 1,977, or 53 per cent, referenced Israel, Palestine, Hamas or the war, but it counts them only where there is also anti-Jewish language, motivation or targeting. It says 1,766 incidents were explicitly anti-Zionist in motivation, meaning “Zionist” or “Zionism” was used as a euphemism for Jews or alongside other antisemitic sentiment. And it logged another 3,001 reports that it did not count as antisemitic, including “anti-Israel activity that did not include antisemitic language, motivation or targeting.” Even the Jewish community’s security charity draws a line between hostility to Israel and hostility to Jews.

The case against the review

Asbali, who has taught in east London for ten years, says in her Novara column that the review “masquerades as concern for Jewish pupils and teachers,” and is in her view a continuation of the government’s clampdown on pro-Palestine expression. She cites the 92-student sample and argues that under IHRA the 45 per cent figure would make “almost half the British population” antisemites. Her pupils, many of them Muslim, attend rallies, wear badges and have watched “a campaign of genocide” on their phones, she says, and she has “never witnessed any genuinely anti-Jewish statements” in her classrooms. Singling out antisemitism for dedicated training “speaks to a hierarchy of discrimination,” she argues, Prevent referrals for wearing pro-Palestine items have risen, and the likely outcome is “blanket bans on all discussions of Palestine in the classroom,” falling hardest on Muslim pupils and staff.

Some of this is opinion and some is contestable. The report does not recommend blanket bans, and “genocide” is a characterisation Israel rejects. But some of her concerns find echoes in the review itself. It says that pressure from parents and campaign groups can create a “chilling effect” on classroom discussion, and that “significant uncertainty” about political impartiality can lead to avoidance. The question is whether the new guidance leaves teachers more or less free to teach about Gaza.

The National Education Union, Britain’s largest teaching union, with about 500,000 members, has taken a similar line on one recommendation. Its general secretary, Daniel Kebede, said that “recommending the IHRA definition for schools risks deepening the problem rather than tackling it.” He said a “young person’s opposition to the Gaza genocide and scrutiny of the Israeli government are not, in themselves, antisemitic,” while backing more training on spotting antisemitism provided it sits inside a wider anti-racism programme, to avoid “a hierarchy of racism.”

The response from others was sharp. The shadow education secretary, Laura Trott, called the union’s position “pathetic.” Lord Walney, the former government adviser on political violence, said unions like the NEU were “fuelling the wave of ugly anti-Semitic abuse” and, unless their leaders got their house in order, should be “gutted and overhauled.” The Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, said the review “reveals a deeply troubling level of antisemitism in our schools and colleges.” The Board of Deputies said the task “is not just about protecting Jewish pupils and staff, but protecting all our children from hateful and extremist ideas.” The Jewish Leadership Council called antisemitism in schools “one of the most distressing aspects” of the last three years. The Israeli embassy called the findings “a damning indictment” and said the responsibility to tackle antisemitism “must extend to every corner of society, including education unions.”

Powell’s line is that “every child and every teacher should be able to go to school or college free from fear.” The government’s press release says antisemitism is “a distinct form of racism and hatred that requires a clear and sustained response,” and promises guidance on political impartiality and on discussing Israel and the Middle East. On unions, the report itself says it does not conclude they are “inherently antisemitic,” only that some of their actions have left Jewish staff feeling their concerns were not taken seriously.

What to watch

4 and 5 November. The Supreme Court hears Huda Ammori’s appeal. Every other proceeding, including the hundreds of charges under the Terrorism Act, is in practice waiting on it.

The sentence appeal. The Filton defendants’ challenge to the terrorist-connection ruling has no date. If it succeeds, it will mark a limit on how far a judge can reach after a jury has gone home. If it fails, the next protest case involving property damage will be tried in its shadow.

The Filton retrials. Seven of the eight defendants in the second group were left without a verdict and may face a retrial.

A public order and hate crime review. The Bell report notes that Lord Macdonald of River Glaven KC has been appointed to lead an independent review of public order and hate crime law, to ask whether it is effective and proportionate.

Implementation. The government has promised guidance on controversial issues and political impartiality, and Bell will return in a year. How those documents are written will decide whether the review is read in staffrooms as a safeguarding framework, as Powell says, or as a gag, as Asbali fears.

What the three stories share is a pattern. In each, an institution has been asked to define what lawful dissent looks like, and some of those doing the defining belong to the system being dissented from. The Home Office and the courts decide when property damage becomes terrorism. The Department for Education and a government-appointed reviewer decide when a badge becomes a problem. The people who feel most exposed, whether Jewish pupils who say they hide their identity on the way to school, or Palestinian pupils and teachers who say they are being told to hide their grief, are all trying to be heard without being criminalised or endangered.

The public record supports more than one concern at once. Jewish communities in Britain face a measurable and serious level of hostility, including a fatal attack last year. A court has found that one Palestine Action defendant seriously injured a police officer, and that the raid was meticulously planned. And Britain has used its counter-terrorism machinery in ways that a UN rights chief, a Council of Europe commissioner, an independent commission and, in February, a High Court panel have all questioned, even where, as with the Lady Chief Justice, the court ultimately upheld them. Telling those things apart, rather than collapsing one into another, is the work that the Supreme Court and the schools guidance will have to do.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: protesters outside Woolwich Crown Court, by Alisdare, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Parliament Square arrests (6 September 2025): Alisdare, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Health workers in Parliament Square: indigonolan, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Royal Courts of Justice: David Castor, Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Palace of Westminster: Dietmar Rabich, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

RAF Voyager: Steve Lynes, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Palestine badge on a backpack: Alamy, as published by Novara Media.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets and public documents named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.