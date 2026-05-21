Bezalel Smotrich holds two of the most consequential positions in the Israeli government simultaneously: Finance Minister, and — through a deal with Benjamin Netanyahu — the minister with direct authority over civilian administration of the occupied West Bank from within the Defense Ministry.

He was born in 1980 in Haspin, an Israeli settlement in the occupied Golan Heights, and raised in Beit El, a hardline ideological settlement in the West Bank.

He studied at Mercaz HaRav Kook, the yeshiva considered the theological center of religious nationalist Zionism.

He obtained a law degree from Ono Academic College. He has publicly claimed to hold a master’s degree in public and international law from Hebrew University of Jerusalem; the university has no record of him completing it.

Smotrich is a consistent and vocal advocate for military conscription — for other people.

He deferred his own IDF enlistment until age 28 through prolonged yeshiva studies, by which point he had already completed a law degree. When he finally served, it was a 14-month administrative stint as a secretary in the Operations Division of the General Staff — not combat service.

Asked about this later, he said: “It’s true, I didn’t get to be a combat fighter and I didn’t run around on the hills, but I was in the nerve center of the army.”

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In summer 2005, during mass protests against Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, Smotrich was arrested by the Shin Bet and held for three weeks. He was part of a cell of five.

They were allegedly planning an attack on motorists on the Ayalon Highway using 700 liters of gasoline. A Supreme Court justice reviewing his detention appeal ruled: “The acts attributed to the appellants are serious, especially these days, which are not normal times in our country.”

Former Shin Bet deputy chief Yitzhak Ilan, who personally interrogated him, later said publicly: “At the time of the disengagement he wanted to blow up cars on the Ayalon highway, at rush hour, with gasoline. We caught him with 700 liters of the stuff.

Like a common criminal, he exercised his right to remain silent for three weeks.” Ilan called him a “Jewish terrorist.” No charges were filed — reportedly because the Shin Bet preferred not to expose its sources. Smotrich has denied any connection to the 700 liters and described his arrest as a point of pride.

Smotrich co-founded Regavim, a right-wing NGO that used legal tools and surveillance to pursue demolition of Palestinian and Bedouin homes while expanding Israeli outposts.

When Netanyahu formed the current coalition, Smotrich negotiated a previously nonexistent ministerial role embedded within the Defense Ministry, stripping authority from COGAT — the military body traditionally governing civilian affairs in the occupied territories — and placing it under his direct political control. Legal experts have described the restructuring as de facto annexation.

In 2023, Israel established a record 26 settlements in the West Bank, displacing 21 Palestinian communities. Smotrich has been direct about the goal. Following one of several large land seizures he said: “Thank God, we are building and developing the settlements and thwarting the danger of a Palestinian state.”

Under agreements originating with the Oslo Accords, Israel collects customs duties and taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority and is required to transfer them.

Smotrich has turned this mechanism into a lever. He announced his intention to withhold PA tax revenues “until further notice” and moved to end the banking indemnity that allows Israeli correspondent banks to process transactions for Palestinian banks — a step that would effectively sever the West Bank from the global financial system.

Separate deductions of $35 million in May and $46 million in June 2024 prompted a World Bank report warning that even the first alone had raised “the stakes and the risk for a potential systemic collapse.”

The PA’s financing gap reached $682 million and was projected to double. By May 2024, the PA could only pay public sector workers between 50% and 70% of their salaries — civil servants, teachers, medical staff. Smotrich has stated his goal plainly: to “bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

In February 2023, after Israeli settlers rampaged through the Palestinian town of Huwara, Smotrich said the village should be “erased” and that the Israeli state should do it.

Under pressure he called it a slip of the tongue. The US State Department called the comments “repugnant” and “disgusting” and the French government boycotted him during his subsequent visit to Paris.

At that Paris visit — weeks after the Huwara statement — Smotrich stood at a podium displaying a map absorbing the West Bank, Jordan, and parts of Syria and Lebanon into a single Israeli state and told the audience:

In a 2023 interview, Smotrich was asked whether the intelligence and military failures that enabled October 7 were more serious than the previous government’s decision to coalition with Ra’am, a moderate Arab-Israeli party. He said the Ra’am coalition was the worse offense — “intention is far worse than error.”

In his framing, a governing arrangement that included Arab-Israeli citizens was a graver sin against the state than the deadliest single day in Israel’s history.

His political manifesto, the “Decisiveness Plan,” offers Palestinians three options: accept permanent residency in a Jewish state without voting rights; emigrate; or face military suppression if they resist.

He has described himself in recorded remarks as a “proud homophobe” and a “fascist,” has stated his long-term goal is for Israel to be governed according to Torah law, and in 2006 organized the “Beast Parade” through Jerusalem — marching goats and donkeys — to mock the annual LGBTQ+ Pride march.

This week, Smotrich announced he had been informed that the ICC prosecutor had sought a confidential arrest warrant against him, reportedly connected to the settlement expansion he has overseen. He called it “a declaration of war.”

His response was immediate: he ordered the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar, a Bedouin village of roughly 200 people east of Jerusalem that has fought a years-long legal battle against displacement. The UN, ICC, and international legal bodies have long stated that demolishing Khan al-Ahmar would constitute a war crime.

At his press conference he boasted: “We are planning, building, paving, regulating, and making the pioneering settlement enterprise irreversible.” He said the Khan al-Ahmar order was “only the beginning” and that every economic and political tool available to him as minister, he would use.

The UK, Canada, and Australia have sanctioned him. The ICC previously issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant. Smotrich is now in that company.

His record is not ambiguous. He has written down what he believes, said it in public, acted on it in office, and responded to legal accountability by announcing further action in the same direction. The documentation is his own.

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