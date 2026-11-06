Swipe through the story in seven slides.

The Kalshi app, in an edited image published by The Lever. Photo: image credited by The Lever to AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File, and Canva, edited. Via The Lever.

In August, a Democratic state legislator from Jacksonville named Angie Nixon won Florida’s Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. She beat Alex Vindman, a well-funded candidate who outspent her about 16 to 1, according to WFSU’s reporting on the race, and she won by more than ten points. On the prediction market Kalshi, according to a new analysis highlighted by The Lever, she had been given a 5 percent chance. The Wall Street Journal, as cited by another outlet, put her pre-primary Kalshi odds at under 10 percent. Either way, the market had written her off.

That is one race, and one miss does not prove much. A market that says 5 percent is saying the upset will happen one time in twenty, and sometimes it does. But The Lever’s newsletter on Thursday used Nixon’s win to introduce a larger claim: that election odds on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket are doing more than forecasting. They are shaping how voters, donors and journalists think about who is “electable,” and in competitive 2026 primaries they have tilted toward the favorite.

The claim rests on a report released the same day by the Campaign for Accountability, a Washington watchdog group. The group looked at Kalshi’s day-before-election odds in 645 primary contests and found that in the races it classed as competitive, underdogs won roughly 30 percent more often than the market implied. It is a single analysis from an advocacy organization with a point of view, and this story treats it that way. But it lands at an unusual moment. Next Tuesday’s midterms are the first since Kalshi and Polymarket went mainstream, with a Kalshi odds ticker on CNN, and the federal regulators who once tried to stop election betting have changed sides.

This is a long read because the story has layers that rarely get told together: how election contracts became legal, who profits, what the accuracy record shows, what the markets’ defenders say in reply, and what the states and Congress are trying to do. It tries to give the defenders their strongest case, and to be clear about where the evidence is thin on both sides.

Key dates in the legal history of election contracts. Sources: CFTC / Federal Register, Congressional Research Service, Brennan Center, NPR. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What a “prediction market” is, and what it is not

A prediction market sells contracts on whether something will happen. In the standard form, a “Yes” contract pays $1 if the event occurs and nothing if it does not; if it trades at 60 cents, it is conventionally read as the crowd saying there is a 60 percent chance. The Congressional Research Service, in a June analysis of the new federal proposal, notes that the price in a liquid market is “generally regarded” as reflecting the market’s assessment of the odds. Two things about that matter.

First, a price is not a poll. A poll asks a sample of voters what they intend to do; a market asks traders to bet on what they think will happen. As the Boston Globe put it, polls ask voters which candidate they hope wins, while markets ask them to pick the candidate they think will win, with their own money on the line. A market can be smarter than a poll, because bettors can read the polls and adjust. It can also be dumber, because bettors are a self-selected group, and nothing guarantees they resemble the electorate.

Second, most of the money is not about elections. The CRS reports that sports contracts account for more than 85 percent of trading volume on Kalshi, and most of the industry’s legal fights are about sports. Elections are a smaller slice, but the one with the highest civic stakes.

The old rule, and the first fights

Election betting is not new. The Brennan Center for Justice notes that election-betting markets “have existed in academic environments for decades,” and that the launches of Polymarket in 2020 and Kalshi in 2021 opened them to the general public.

The federal regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, took a harder line on commercial election contracts. Under the Commodity Exchange Act, the CFTC can bar a contract if it involves activity that is unlawful, terrorism, assassination, war, “gaming,” or similar activity it finds contrary to the public interest. In 2012, the agency used that power to block election contracts proposed by an exchange called Nadex, finding that they involved gaming and could affect the integrity of elections, according to the CFTC’s own description of the history in its June 2026 proposal.

In January 2022, under the Biden administration, the CFTC concluded that Polymarket had operated an illegal, unregistered facility for binary-option trading and fined it $1.4 million, barring it from the United States. As the Brennan Center notes, that left a gap: people outside the country could still bet on U.S. elections, and an anonymous French trader won more than $80 million betting on Donald Trump in 2024.

Then came Kalshi, a CFTC-registered exchange that wanted to list “congressional control” contracts on which party would win the House and Senate. In 2023 the CFTC ordered that they could not be listed, finding, according to the CRS summary, that they involved “gaming” and activity unlawful under state law, lacked any hedging or price-discovery use, and were contrary to the public interest. The order also warned, in language the agency reproduces in its 2026 proposal, that such markets could “incentivize the spread of misinformation” by people seeking to influence perceptions of a party’s or candidate’s success. The agency that wrote that now says election contracts are not gaming, but the concern it described, that a market can become a tool for shaping beliefs about an election, is the one critics are raising today.

How the door opened

Kalshi sued. In September 2024, Judge Jia Cobb of the federal district court in Washington ruled that the CFTC had exceeded its authority. “Kalshi’s contracts do not involve unlawful activity or gaming,” her opinion said, according to a summary by the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine. “They involve elections, which are neither.” The court read the statute to mean that a contract “involves” an activity only if the underlying event does, not because trading in it resembles betting. Her opinion cited the Supreme Court’s Loper Bright decision, which ended judicial deference to agency interpretations of statutes.

The CFTC appealed and asked the D.C. Circuit for an emergency stay. It argued, in the firm’s account of the hearing, that allowing the contracts risked the “irreparable harm of incentivizing misinformation or using the markets to distort electoral perceptions.” On October 2, 2024, in an opinion by Judge Patricia Millet, the D.C. Circuit denied the stay, saying the commission had not shown that it or the public would be irreparably injured, but leaving open the chance to try again if “more concrete evidence of irreparable harm” developed. That cleared the way for Kalshi to list the contracts ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The posture then shifted with the administration. According to the Brennan Center, in May 2025 the CFTC under President Trump declined to continue the appeal. In July 2025, the administration ended Justice Department and CFTC inquiries into whether Polymarket had continued to allow illegal American betting, and in the same month Polymarket bought QCEX, a U.S.-licensed derivatives exchange that gave it a way into the American market. In February 2026, according to the CRS, the CFTC withdrew a 2024 proposed rule that would have defined “gaming” to include election contracts and banned them as a category.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s headquarters at Three Lafayette Centre in Washington. Photo: Dclemens1971 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

On June 10, 2026, the commission went further and proposed a new rule, published in the Federal Register on June 12, with comments due July 27. It would drop the old categorical bans in favor of contract-by-contract reviews, and it would define “gaming” in a way that covers sports but not elections. The proposal’s reasoning is blunt. In a footnote, the commission wrote that “it would be cynical, at best, to say that a person won a political election because they got lucky” or were more skilled at persuading voters. It said it preliminarily believes the earlier Nadex and Kalshi orders were wrong to treat election contracts as gaming.

The proposal does not call election markets risk-free; it lists a “particular risk” of manipulation, unclear settlement rules and insider exploitation of material nonpublic information as grounds to block a contract. But it leans on an optimistic premise: “Many prediction markets,” it says, “have become reliable and accurate information sources, in part, by harnessing the wisdom of crowds.”

Critics disagree. Better Markets, Public Citizen and 14 other organizations filed a comment letter on July 27 arguing that the rule would allow gambling on elections, and that the plain meaning of “gaming” is gambling. At the end of April, Democratic lawmakers led by Senator Jeff Merkley had urged the commission to prohibit contracts on election outcomes, writing that they “pose a danger to our democracy and elections.” Whether the CFTC finalizes the rule, and in what form, is unresolved.

The U.S. Capitol. At least 21 prediction market bills had been introduced in Congress this year as of July, and none had advanced through either chamber, according to NPR. Photo: Martin Falbisoner / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Who runs it, who funds it, and who is paid to promote it

The two companies at the center are not alike. Kalshi, run by co-founders Tarek Mansour and Luana Lopes Lara, is a CFTC-registered exchange with an office in Washington that opened in January. Polymarket, led by Shayne Coplan, grew as an offshore, crypto-based platform with a more recent U.S. arm that requires identity verification.

The money has grown fast. Campaign for Accountability’s release says Kalshi is valued at $40 billion and Polymarket at $21 billion; other reports vary by date and outlet. A TNND report on September 1 said 1789 Capital, a firm where Donald Trump Jr. is a partner, was leading a $1 billion Polymarket round at about a $21 billion valuation, adding $300 million to roughly $200 million already invested.

The political ties are plain, and they are the main source of the conflict-of-interest concerns. According to that report, Trump Jr. is an adviser to both companies, and when he joined Kalshi he received company shares reportedly worth more than $300,000. He has said he invests as a private citizen and holds no policy role in his father’s administration. The CFTC is led by Michael Selig, a Trump appointee, who has defended the industry against state challenges.

Campaign for Accountability says the companies’ founders have given at least $5 million to political groups and politicians this cycle and hired dozens of lobbyists. The Globe, separately, reports that Kalshi spent $990,000 on lobbying in the first half of 2026. The Wall Street Journal found, in an analysis the watchdog cites, that over 70 percent of Polymarket accounts lose money and that 67 percent of profits go to 0.1 percent of accounts. The figures are the watchdog group’s, attributed to the Journal’s analysis.

Then there is the media. In December 2025, CNN named Kalshi its official prediction-market partner, with a live odds ticker and direct access to Kalshi’s real-time data for its editorial teams, according to a trade-press account of the announcement. CNBC announced a data deal a day later, according to DL News. In January, Dow Jones, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, said it would bring Polymarket data to its outlets, according to Fortune. The Vanderbilt political scientist John Sides, writing on the Good Authority blog in December, said the incentives created by the CNN and CNBC deals “raise other concerns.”

And there are paid influencers. NPR reported in June that Kalshi and Polymarket offered creators as much as $500 per post, according to two former employees, to reshare company posts and draw users to bet. That practice became a story when it collided with an election.

A New York Stock Exchange trading floor. Prediction markets present themselves as exchanges for information as well as bets. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The case for the markets

It would be a mistake to treat the industry’s defenders as merely self-interested. They have real arguments, and some real evidence.

Money focuses the mind. The core proposition is that people who stand to lose money have a reason to be right, and that aggregating many such judgments can beat an expert. Kalshi’s chief executive has called prediction markets “the new source of truth, free from bias,” as The Lever quotes him, and Polymarket’s Shayne Coplan has called his platform “the most accurate thing we have as mankind right now.” Those are marketing claims, but they rest on an idea with a long academic pedigree.

They update fast, and they cover races polls ignore. A Kalshi spokesperson told the Globe that polling “just drops” every week or few weeks, while Kalshi “updates instantaneously when someone makes a trade.” North Carolina State finance professor Richard Warr told the Deseret News that constant trading gives “fresher price updates” than a poll.

They have beaten the models, at least once. Columbia economist Rajiv Sethi compared 2024 Polymarket prices with three major statistical models (The Economist, Silver Bulletin and FiveThirtyEight) and found the market was the best forecaster of the presidential contest. UCLA’s Mikhail Chernov built a model combining polls and Polymarket prices and found the market data much more informative for 2024. And as Fortune notes, the platforms were widely credited with giving Donald Trump an edge in a race many polls portrayed as a tossup.

They say they filter misinformation. When a fake polling firm released bogus polls for the Los Angeles, Wisconsin and Nevada races this summer, Kalshi’s spokesman told NPR that “traders lose money if they act on bad information,” and that “the markets barely reacted at all.” The company also pointed to its own analysis of a Los Angeles market in which a trader’s more-than-million-dollar push on Spencer Pratt moved the odds for only nine seconds. That is a claim by the company, not an independent finding.

They don’t claim certainty. After the Wisconsin upset described below, co-founder Luana Lopes Lara wrote that “5% is not 0%,” and CEO Tarek Mansour noted that a 95 percent price implies a roughly one-in-20 chance of the other outcome. That is correct as probability, and it is the markets’ best defense: a single miss proves little.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote as reported by Fortune, August 13, 2026.

The question is whether the record supports the claims the markets make for themselves.

The 2026 scorecard

The Campaign for Accountability analysis is a systematic public look at how Kalshi’s primary odds performed. Its method, as described in the group’s release: examine the day-before-election Kalshi odds for 645 primary contests in all 50 states and D.C., then isolate the “competitive” ones, defined as races where the frontrunner’s odds fell between 50 and 90 percent. Across 238 such forecasts, Kalshi was on average 7.3 percentage points too confident in the favorite. The markets implied 57 upsets in those races; there were 74, or about 30 percent more.

The group also looked at how odds moved in the last week. A week out, those markets were “nearly perfectly calibrated,” it reports, but confidence in the favorites kept climbing through the final days, ending about six points higher than the share who actually won. In other words, on election eve the markets were less accurate than a week earlier, as bettors piled onto perceived favorites. CfA says Kalshi’s own August 2026 working paper “appears to confirm” that election markets do not improve in the final week.

Figures from two advocacy-group analyses; neither is peer reviewed. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

CfA acknowledges a June 2026 Washington Post analysis showing near-perfect calibration for some subsets of Kalshi’s primary markets, and says Kalshi promoted a single data point from it while omitting parts that suggested weaker forecasts. This story did not obtain the Post analysis, so that characterization is CfA’s. “Accuracy” is contested: Kalshi argues for calibration, meaning events priced at 70 percent should happen about 70 percent of the time, while critics point to high-profile misses.

Those misses are on the record.

Kentucky, May. Fortune reports that Kalshi gave Representative Thomas Massie a chance similar to Spencer Pratt’s, in the neighborhood of 75 percent, to win the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th District. He lost to the Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein.

Los Angeles, June. Kalshi and Polymarket gave Pratt, a reality-television figure and registered Republican running in the nonpartisan mayoral primary, about a 75 percent chance of advancing to the runoff, according to Fortune. He finished third. NPR reported that he was favored for second place on both platforms in the days before the vote “even when the largest polls of likely voters showed him in third place.”

Wisconsin, August. Fortune reported that both platforms gave progressive candidate Francesca Hong roughly a 95 percent chance in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. David Crowley won by less than half a percentage point. Polymarket deleted a post that had said Hong had a 96 percent chance. The Democratic strategist Eddie Vale, who worked on Crowley’s campaign, told NPR that “there really aren’t any predictions here, they’re just reacting belatedly to public information, like polls and news stories.” Polls had Crowley far behind, and Kalshi had him as a long shot too.

Add the 2024 evidence. A Vanderbilt study by Joshua Clinton and TzuFeng Huang examined more than 2,500 political markets across four exchanges in the last five weeks of the 2024 campaign, involving more than $2 billion in trades. It found that 93 percent of PredictIt markets did better than chance, compared with 78 percent on Kalshi and 67 percent on Polymarket, and that prices for the same event differed across platforms. Kalshi’s media spokesman said the study “completely misunderstands prediction markets”; Clinton replied that “the point of our paper was not really about accuracy at all.” And Sethi’s comparison, the same one the markets’ defenders cite, found that models beat the market down the ballot, where trading is thin.

Scale matters too. The Anti-Corruption Data Collective, another advocacy group, reported in August that $133 million had been bet on 2026 congressional races as of August 10, against $92.4 million across the whole 2024 cycle, but that the money was concentrated: the top 1 percent of Polymarket wallets accounted for 68 percent of congressional-market volume, and 80 percent of Polymarket markets had fewer than 100 participating wallets. The group says that makes prices easy to move and hard to read as public opinion.

The independent economist Sethi, quoted by the Globe, put the honest summary: “The debate about prediction markets is extremely polarized,” he said, and neither the “absolutely wonderful” nor the “really actually evil” position is warranted. Nate Silver, the political forecaster, said in a recent post, as Fortune quotes him: “I think prediction markets are cool. But people should stop treating them as magic.”

Odds as narrative: electability, coverage and fundraising

The Lever’s claim goes beyond accuracy. It says odds are influencing “how voters think about candidates’ electability.” What is the evidence? Honestly, it is thin. This reporting found no peer-reviewed study measuring the effect of market odds on donor behavior, news coverage or voter choice. What exists are reasoned arguments, a few instructive episodes and some polling.

The argument runs like this. A poll is a snapshot; a market is a stream. A price that jumps on cable news becomes a fact about who is “winning,” and the perception of winning has always mattered in primaries, where voters and donors often decide on viability. Davina Hurt, director of government ethics at Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center, writes that markets can shape “donor decisions, media coverage, and even how voters interpret viability.” Warr told the Deseret News that if voters see their preferred candidate far ahead or far behind, it could discourage turnout, a “self-fulfilling prophecy,” though he said he did not know whether that would be good or bad.

The institutional signals are mixed. The Globe could not find a senator willing to ditch their pollster for Kalshi. Senator Andy Kim said there is “a scientific method to polling” and that he “would not trust that as a candidate”; Senator Mark Kelly said people “look at them as an alternative to polling already.” Kalshi’s spokesperson said 75 percent of visitors to its site are checking odds rather than trading.

The episodes are more revealing than the abstractions. In Los Angeles, Pratt, an outsider who drew outsized attention on X, was favored for the runoff on betting markets while the largest polls had him third, and, NPR noted, some commentators cited his favorable odds as evidence he would make it. In Florida, if Kalshi really had Nixon at 5 percent, the market was reflecting conventional wisdom about money and establishment support, which is what The Lever’s subhead question, “Do Kalshi’s odds favor the establishment?,” is about. The mechanism is plausible: if bettors anchor on fundraising and endorsements, a market can echo what donors and party leaders already believe, and then hand that belief back as an independent verdict. But that is a hypothesis. It has not been shown that Nixon’s fundraising suffered because of her odds, or that anyone gave less because of them.

Campaign for Accountability cites a finding that 38 percent of voters say a mismatch between odds and results would make them question the official outcome, without identifying the poll.

And there is the media layer. When CNN shows a live Kalshi ticker next to election coverage, it gives a gambling price the visual language of a poll. The Brennan Center’s Rachel Moran argues that the companies are signing contracts for “prominent placements in news segments” that mimic the space reserved for polls, “even though prop betting lacks the ethical guardrails and methodological rigor employed by pollsters.” CNN’s Sam Felix said when the deal was announced, in comments reported by Axios and quoted by the anti-gambling site GamblingHarm.org, that the partnership would give its journalists “a fresh, data-based angle.” Whether that angle sharpens reporting or turns it into a horse race with a betting line is up to the editors who use it.

A lever voting machine ballot display, Morris, Connecticut, November 2006. Photo: Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

When the odds became “evidence” of fraud

The clearest harm so far was not that the markets were wrong. It was what people said about it.

In the early June count for the Los Angeles mayoral primary, California’s slow ballot counting, which tends to add late-arriving mail ballots that lean Democratic, moved Pratt from second to third. As NPR reported on June 8, unsubstantiated claims “exploded on X” that a fraudulent plot was underway. A portion of those claims pointed to changing odds on Kalshi and Polymarket as a sign that “something sinister is afoot.”

Some of the people sharing those graphs were being paid by the companies. Trump-aligned influencer Mila Joy told her followers, “They are actually doing it. They are counting votes until SPENCER LOSES. Someone DO SOMETHING,” while resharing a Polymarket post, with a “paid partnership” tag in tiny font. A commentator posting as Gunther Eagleman asked, in a post sponsored by Kalshi, whether California was cheating. President Trump called the race “rigged.” The Associated Press called the second slot for Nithya Raman, who will face Mayor Karen Bass in November, and a senior federal prosecutor in Los Angeles debunked one viral claim, that Pratt had received zero votes in a count update. NPR reported no evidence of wrongdoing, only slow vote counting.

Under pressure, both companies pulled back. Kalshi told the affected influencers to take their posts down and now prohibits anyone in its affiliate program from questioning an election’s integrity or undermining an official determination. Polymarket removed the paid-partnership tag from some posts and said posts denying an election result would violate its rules.

The disinformation researcher Emerson Brooking explained the incentive: for an influencer whose job is attention, if the market is wrong “it is much wiser for them to allege fraud (and keep the lucrative promotions contract)” than to admit the gambling site missed. Stephen Richer, a Republican former county election official in Arizona, drew the comparison to 2020, when fraud claims fastened onto graphs of vote counts: “Now it seems that they’re using these prediction market graphs to tell a similar story,” he said. The Brennan Center noted a related episode in the most recent New York mayoral race, when a Polymarket post implied that Zohran Mamdani was winning through “rigged ballots” because his name appeared twice on ballots, as candidates’ names routinely do when they represent more than one party.

The 2023 CFTC order that once worried about “misinformation” is not looking hypothetical.

Insiders, manipulators and the problem of the one-sided bet

The second category of concern is who is trading, and what they know.

In April, Kalshi announced it had fined and suspended three political candidates for betting on their own races: Matt Klein, a Minnesota Democrat running for Congress, Zeke Enriquez, a former Texas Republican House candidate, and Mark Moran, an independent running for Senate in Virginia. The stakes were tiny: Klein said he bet 50 dollars that he would win his primary. Moran, who was fined $6,229.30, the largest penalty, told Notus he placed his bet to generate attention for his campaign and to test the company’s enforcement.

The staff-level problem is larger. In May, NPR reported on a campaign staffer on a Southern statewide race who said they and others bet on their own candidate before an outside poll was released, then sold after it moved the market. “The most I’ve ever made is thousands,” the staffer said, and described such betting as commonplace in that campaign and the ones that followed. A former CFTC trial lawyer, Jeff Le Riche, said that “there’s probably a pretty good argument that they’re using information that they’re not supposed to use for their benefit.” But a former CFTC commissioner, Kristin Johnson, told NPR she did not believe the agency “has developed experience and expertise in policing election positions.”

Kalshi responded in May by cross-referencing campaign staff named in Federal Election Commission filings against its user logs and blocking those people from trading on their own races. In a July follow-up, NPR reported that Kalshi said “dozens” of staffers had tried to bet on their own candidates and been blocked. But NPR also found at least one campaign operative listed in FEC records who still managed to trade on a race they worked on, and two former FEC commissioners cautioned that the filings omit volunteers, lawyers, pollsters and subcontractors, and say nothing about state and local races. Kalshi’s head of enforcement, Robert DeNault, said: “It is up to us to make rules of the road for our platform, whether Congress does or not.”

The wider insider problem extends beyond elections. The Associated Press reported on a special forces soldier charged with using classified information to bet on the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, and NPR on officials’ probe into whether a White House teleprompter operator profited off the president’s scripted remarks. The Senate responded in April with a rule barring senators and staff from prediction markets, and the House Oversight Committee is investigating how both companies police insider trading.

Manipulation is the other fear, and the evidence is mixed. In August, a 21-year-old was revealed to be behind a fake polling firm, Median Strategies, which published invented polls for races in Los Angeles, Wisconsin and Nevada. Multiple outlets reported the numbers as real, NPR said, and Mayor Bass boosted the Los Angeles poll before it was exposed. The man called it a short-term social experiment; Kalshi’s review found no trades by him on the races, and a source close to Polymarket said he has no account on its U.S. app, though the company was still checking its offshore platform. Better Markets’ Amanda Fischer told NPR the episode shows the markets are “very easily manipulated,” while Kalshi pointed to the muted reaction as proof of resilience. Both readings are consistent with what happened.

Wisconsin’s election officials raised a quieter problem. In July the Wisconsin Elections Commission advised voters that betting on a race in which they vote could disqualify a ballot or lead to a prosecutor referral, restating a law first passed in 1849. Kalshi called it “bananas” and “voter suppression”; Commissioner Ann Jacobs called the advisory “simply responsible work by a government entity.” UCLA’s Matt Barreto said there should be “absolutely no money involved in the outcome of our democracy,” and raised a worst case of a poll worker betting on a race they help administer. MIT’s Charles Stewart said most states have vote-count checks that would prevent that.

States versus the CFTC

Election betting is illegal in some or all circumstances in 32 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures as NPR reported. That sets up a collision with the federal position that a CFTC-registered exchange is exclusively regulated by Washington.

In March, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed 20 misdemeanor counts against Kalshi in Maricopa County, covering illegal gambling operations and violating a state law against wagering on elections; the Arizona Mirror reported they were aimed at the company, not its executives. “No company gets to decide for itself which laws to follow,” Mayes said. Kalshi called the charges “gamesmanship” and had sued the state in federal court days earlier. Other states have issued cease-and-desist orders or filed suit.

In May, Minnesota became the first state to pass a law making it a felony to host a prediction market, taking effect in August, according to NPR. The Trump administration sued almost immediately; CFTC chairman Selig said the law “turns lawful operators and participants in prediction markets into felons overnight.” On October 27, according to a trade-press account of the agency’s announcement, the CFTC sued Utah to stop it from enforcing state law against federally registered markets, saying Congress made the CFTC the “sole responsibility” regulator. The commission has also started proceedings against nine other states.

Much of this fighting is about sports. Appeals courts have split. According to law-firm and trade-press summaries, the Third Circuit sided with Kalshi against New Jersey in April on sports contracts, holding that they are swaps under exclusive federal jurisdiction. The Ninth Circuit, in August (Nevada), and the Sixth Circuit, in September (Ohio and Tennessee), ruled the other way. For elections specifically, the courts have not yet resolved whether a state’s election-betting ban can be enforced against a federally registered exchange. Arizona is trying to find out.

What regulators and lawmakers propose

There is no shortage of proposals. There is a shortage of passage. NPR reported in July that at least 21 prediction market bills had been introduced in Congress in 2026 and none had advanced through either chamber.

Insider trading and officials. The Senate approved S.Res. 708 in April, a rules change that bars senators, officers and staff from prediction markets, by voice vote. Its sponsor, Republican Bernie Moreno, said senators “have no business engaging in speculative activities like prediction markets,” and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned against letting Congress “turn into a casino.” A bipartisan bill from Republican Todd Young and Democrat Elissa Slotkin would ban all federally elected officials and government employees from betting with inside information. Maryland’s governor barred state employees from using inside information.

Banning election contracts. According to the CRS’s August survey of the 119th Congress, the STOP Corrupt Bets Act of 2026 (H.R. 8123 / S. 4226) would bar CFTC-registered exchanges from listing contracts on political elections, actions by the three branches of government, sporting events and military action, with an exception for hedging. The Event Contract Enforcement Act (H.R. 7840) would prohibit contracts on U.S. elections and on conduct by government officials, among other categories. The BETS OFF Act would apply gambling restrictions to bets on war, assassination and events whose outcomes a person controls or knows in advance, and would reach individuals as well as exchanges. Other bills target sports contracts and “death bets.”

What the CRS says. The congressional analysts caution that most of the bills only reach exchanges registered with the CFTC, not offshore platforms, and that some reports indicate offshore platforms accept American traders routinely. A ban on listing election contracts in the regulated market might push more of the trading to the unregulated one, which is the CFTC’s own argument against prohibition.

That is the sharpest policy tradeoff in the debate. If election betting is dangerous, a ban on regulated platforms may drive it offshore. If it is safe, the regulated platforms are still building the tools to police it, as the staffer and candidate cases show.

What to watch, and what to keep in mind

The midterms are on Tuesday, November 3, the first national test of whether the markets’ defenders or critics are right. Here is what the record supports, and where it stops.

Markets are not oracles. Favorites in competitive primaries lost more often than Kalshi’s prices implied, according to one watchdog’s analysis, while other analyses found stretches of good calibration. Misses like Hong’s, Pratt’s and Massie’s are consistent with a market that is well calibrated overall and also with one that is overconfident in a particular range. One cycle of primaries cannot settle it.

A price is not a poll, and it is not a vote count. Reading “the odds fell” as “the count is rigged” is an error with political consequences, and the markets’ own sponsored influencers helped spread it.

The strongest critique is about incentives, not forecasts. Even if the markets beat every pollster, questions of who profits, who has inside information and who treats a bet as a news event would remain. A pollster is not paid when a candidate wins. A trader is.

The strongest defense is also about incentives. People with money at stake have reason to be right, and real-time prices on obscure races are valuable. The best version of the defense is not that markets are perfect but that they are a useful input alongside polls and models, so long as no one mistakes them for the electorate.

The regulators’ stance is a political choice. The same agency that said in 2023 that election contracts could “incentivize the spread of misinformation” now says they are not gaming. Its leadership changed in between, and the beneficiaries of the new posture include companies the president’s son advises or has invested in. That does not make the new position wrong. It means the public is entitled to see the reasoning.

For readers, a few practical rules follow. If you see an election-odds screenshot, find out whether the market is thin: a price on a contest with a few hundred wallets means little. Check whether the person posting it is paid. Compare it with polls and fundamentals, not instead of them. And remember that a 5 percent chance is not a certainty. When it happens, as it did in Jacksonville, it is not evidence of anything except that voters had a say.

The Chicago Board of Trade Building. Event contracts are regulated as derivatives. Photo: Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: edited image of the Kalshi app, published by The Lever, credited there to AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File, and Canva, edited.

CFTC headquarters: Dclemens1971, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

U.S. Capitol: Martin Falbisoner, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

New York Stock Exchange trading floor: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Voting machine ballot display: Kenneth C. Zirkel, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Chicago Board of Trade Building: Ken Lund, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.