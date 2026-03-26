Democracy didn’t fail overnight — it was quietly engineered into irrelevance. The only vote that matters now is the one we never got to cast: who gets to run the machine that runs us.

Let’s stop lying to ourselves. The conversation about whether democracy is under threat, whether it can be saved, whether we need to fight for it — that conversation is over. It ended not with a coup or a jackboot, but with a targeting algorithm and a personality profile. What replaced it is something far more sophisticated, and far harder to resist: a system where your political reality is assembled from your fears before you even know you have them.

The internet didn’t democratize power. It gave power a microscope. Where political messaging once meant broad strokes aimed at broad populations — billboards, TV spots, newspaper editorials lobbed like grenades into the general public — it now means something closer to surgery. Every click, every scroll, every pause over a headline is a data point. Aggregated, they build incredibly detailed profiles of people’s lives and behavior, monetized by selling those predictions to advertisers, campaigns, and anyone else willing to pay — with Google and Facebook holding unparalleled access to that data by controlling the primary gateways to the online world. Democracy, in this environment, is not governance by the people. It is governance by whoever controls the most accurate model of the people.

Advertisers used to describe their craft as throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks. That era is dead.

Modern behavioral targeting uses voters’ inferred personality profiles to reach them with individually tailored messages disseminated through social media, email, and direct canvassing — with dozens of ad variations on issues like immigration, the economy, and gun rights, each designed to resonate with a different psychological type.

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Democracy in this environment is not governance by the people. It is governance by whoever controls the most accurate model of the people.

Cambridge Analytica and the old, ugly truth

What Cambridge Analytica proved wasn’t new — it was just newly impossible to dismiss. The firm bragged that it held up to 5,000 data points on every US voter, using psychographic analytics to determine personality type and then micro-target messages designed to influence behavior — with the most important source of that data being Facebook, from which it improperly obtained information from up to 87 million profiles.

The scandal wasn’t that it happened; the scandal was that it worked so cleanly, and so efficiently, that it exposed the fantasy at the heart of liberal democracy: the idea that voters are sovereign agents making free choices.

Research by Cambridge academic Michal Kosinski found that a model built from Facebook likes alone could distinguish Black from white respondents with 95% accuracy, men from women at 93%, and gay from straight men at 88% — and could correctly distinguish Republicans from Democrats 85% of the time. That is a map of the human mind, built from the digital exhaust of daily life, usable by anyone with enough money to buy access.

The architects of public opinion have always understood what political theorists preferred not to. William Randolph Hearst manufactured consent for war by manufacturing the news itself — and when a correspondent telegrammed from Cuba that there was nothing to report, Hearst reportedly replied: “You furnish the pictures and I’ll furnish the war.” Having clamored for a fight for two years, Hearst took credit for the conflict when it came, running “How do you like the Journal’s war?” on his front page.

Edward Bernays — Freud’s nephew, who literally wrote the book called Propaganda — developed an approach he dubbed “the engineering of consent,” providing leaders the means to “control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing about it.” To do so, it was necessary to appeal not to the rational part of the mind, but the unconscious. In his own words, as written in that 1928 book: “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”

Rupert Murdoch didn’t invent political media bias; he industrialized it, and the correlation between his blessing and political power became so striking that The Sun had a 100% record of backing winning candidates in the UK since 1979. The day after the 1992 UK general election, his tabloid claimed credit for the Tory victory with the headline “It’s The Sun Wot Won It,” after being relentless in driving voters away from Labour. Two years later, Labour leader Tony Blair travelled to Australia specifically to court the media mogul, and two years after that, The Sun backed New Labour, which won that year’s general election.

These men wielded more real political power than almost any elected official of their eras — not despite democratic ideals, but because those ideals were always more aspirational than structural.

The biological problem nobody wants to say out loud

Here is the uncomfortable science beneath the civics lesson: human beings are not well-designed for the kind of rational, informed, dispassionate political decision-making that liberal democracy requires.

This is not an insult.

It’s obvious that two people with identical demographic profiles can have markedly different personalities and opinions — and that adapting a message to a person’s personality, whether they are open, introverted, or argumentative, goes a long way to getting that message across.

Scientists have already documented attempts to use psychographic algorithms to exploit psychological “weaknesses” — targeting online casino advertisements at individuals with traits associated with pathological gambling, for instance, or reaching the depressed with materials designed to deepen vulnerability. This is not a fringe capability. It is the logical endpoint of a system built to monetize human attention by any means necessary.

“Democracy was always a theory about a different kind of human than the one that actually exists. AI doesn’t create the vulnerability — it perfects the exploit.”

The proliferation of psychographic targeting techniques, whether or not ultimately influential on voting behavior, is democratically problematic — being on the receiving end of micro-targeted ads geared toward voter suppression affects one’s sense of electoral fairness and potentially undermines belief in the integrity of electoral processes.

If populations could handle democracy, they would have proved it somewhere across the last two and a half centuries. What they’ve consistently proved is that the system functions only when powerful interests permit it to — and they permit it only when it reliably produces outcomes they can live with.

The Trojan horse in the room

Democracy was always, in practice, a remarkably elegant solution to a problem the powerful faced: how do you maintain elite control while manufacturing the consent of the governed?

The genius of the liberal democratic framework is that it gives people just enough genuine participation to feel invested in the system, while preserving the actual levers of power — capital, media, regulatory capture — for those with the resources to operate them.

Every few years, voters choose between pre-selected candidates who represent, at most, a narrow band of policy options that have already cleared the filter of donor viability.

The illusion of choice is not a flaw in this system. It is the feature. It channels dissent into participation, and participation into legitimization. You don’t storm the palace; you vote, you feel heard, and the palace remains.

An election study using the British Election Panel Survey found that approximately 8.6% of voters altered their party identification in line with newspaper endorsements — a figure that, while unable to determine every outcome, has been estimated to have affected at least one general election result.

That is a single newspaper in one country. Multiply it across an entire media ecosystem and a billion data points, and you do not have a democracy. You have a preference cascade.

Enter China — and the inconvenient complication

So where does that leave us? If centralized manipulation of behavior is the actual operating system of modern governance, the only honest question is: who is the manipulation serving?

This is where China becomes a genuinely uncomfortable case study for Western audiences, because the narrative requires it to be a simple villain and it refuses to cooperate fully with that role. China is authoritarian. It does not pretend otherwise. But it is authoritarian in a way that increasingly scrambles the Western ideological map.

Consider: between 2023 and 2025, China experienced a significant increase in labor protests, primarily driven by economic slowdown, factory closures, and widespread issues of unpaid wages in manufacturing and construction.

In the first half of 2023 alone, over 700 strikes were recorded, nearly equaling the total number for all of 2022, and by the end of that year, protests had more than tripled.

The China Dissent Monitor recorded 777 labor protests between September and December 2023 alone, compared with 245 in the same period of 2022.

The state does not simply crush them all. The picture is more complicated. Local agencies involved in social control are fragmented: security bureaus tend to suppress, local labor unions tend to co-opt, and Labor Bureaus focus on processing labor disputes — a decentralized structure that serves to alleviate legitimacy dilemmas while keeping disruptive organizations in check. In multiple documented instances, after protests were dispersed, workers received the back pay and severance they demanded — the state mediating in their favor against employers.

When Fudi Supermarket collapsed and workers protested, the local Business Bureau directly intervened, establishing a joint working group and urging resolution through legal channels.

You will not hear about this on cable news, because it does not fit the template of the pure totalitarian dystopia the narrative requires.

Strip away the Cold War framing and ask the blunt question: what does left-wing actually mean? If it means anything real, it means what materially benefits the majority of people.

Healthcare that doesn’t bankrupt you.

Housing you can afford.

Education that doesn’t put you in debt for three decades.

A state that plans for fifty years instead of the next quarterly earnings report. In an automated world where the labor market is being hollowed out faster than any safety net is being built, guaranteeing these things isn’t radical. It is the minimum viable condition for a stable society.

The two futures on the table

Because here is what is actually coming. Not democracy versus authoritarianism — that fight ended quietly while people were arguing about it. The real fork in the road is between two kinds of authoritarianism, and the difference between them is the difference between a managed civilization and a catastrophe.

The first model is what the United States is currently building on the trajectory of the Dark Enlightenment, tech oligarchy, and the CEO-monarchy politics creeping into mainstream legitimacy. In place of Enlightenment institutions, Dark Enlightenment thinkers advocate for hierarchical, authoritarian systems of governance, enabled by technological innovation, and led by hybrid CEO-meets-monarch-like figures — with Yarvin having written that democracies should be replaced with “for-profit sovereign corporations.” Academic Jonathan Ratcliffe describes the neoreactionary model as “a network of hyper-capitalist city states ruled by authoritarian CEO monarchs,” while Yarvin’s “A Formalist Manifesto” advocates for small, authoritarian “gov-corps” coexisting and competing with each other.

Peter Thiel has written that “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” Elon Musk, JD Vance, Thiel, and Marc Andreessen have all endorsed aspects of Dark Enlightenment thinking.

Yarvin was a feted guest at Trump’s so-called “Coronation Ball” in January 2025, and Vice President JD Vance has spoken admiringly of his influence on his own thinking. The R.A.G.E. concept — Retire All Government Employees — associated with Yarvin’s ideas involves dismantling government agencies and replacing them with private corporations.

This model has no long-term plan because its architects are structurally incapable of having one. Quarterly returns are not a planning horizon. Ecological collapse, social disintegration, and mass immiseration are not bugs in this system. They are the inevitable outputs of treating every living thing on earth as an input to be extracted.

The second model — the China model, or something like it — keeps the authoritarian structure but inverts its purpose. The state controls capital rather than capital controlling the state. Long-term planning becomes possible because there are no shareholders to answer to in four years. Basic human needs get treated as infrastructure rather than markets. The population is still managed and surveilled and the state still holds coercive power it is not afraid to use — but it holds that power in tension with a genuine obligation to deliver material outcomes for the people it governs, because it understands that legitimacy, in the long run, requires it.

Even under enduring one-party authoritarianism, citizens in China are finding ways to link their acts of dissent through symbolism, without centralized coordination — and the state is being forced to respond.

The choice that’s actually in front of us

Power will be centralized. That process is already complete in the places that matter most.

A recent study of over 500 political scientists found the vast majority believe the US is moving swiftly away from liberal democracy toward some form of authoritarianism — and in the vision laid out by Yarvin, government is either a political inconvenience or a technical problem to be optimized away.

The question that remains — the only question that remains — is this: is the control organized to extract from humanity, or to sustain it?

We are not deciding whether to be controlled. We are deciding who benefits from the control. And right now, in the absence of any serious political force willing to name that choice clearly, the answer is being decided for us — in the direction of scorched-earth profit extraction and the corporate dystopia that comes with it.

The cage is being built either way. The only variable left is whether there’s food and medicine inside it.

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