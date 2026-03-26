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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
3h

Neoliberalism. Named after the late 20th century economic theory that the rich should exercise total control over all aspects of society, and lie about it.

When the Neoliberals conquered the Earth, it wasn’t in face-to-face military battles like the ancient Romans or British used. Instead, the Neoliberals won by destabilizing and corrupting all competing power structures. Conquest is expensive. Tearing down is easy. To invade and occupy a nation-state would require planning, resources, and intelligence. To disrupt it? That only requires the technological high ground and a total lack of scruples. Destroy the power stations and water pumps. Sabotage their data networks, use your vast financial wealth to bribe political parties to betray their nation, block them from the international financial system, ensure that the mainstream media 24/7 slander and belittle and ignore the patriots.

The primary strength of the Neoliberals was their total lack of shame. You could catch them in lies, or contradictions, they could screw up totally, or rob you blind, and they wouldn’t care. They would just go on saying whatever they wanted to say and doing whatever they wanted to do. Neoliberalism is the application of power without moral restraint. You cannot debate them, you cannot reason with them. You can suck up to them and hope to be rewarded. You can do nothing and they will crush you into abject slavery. Oppose them in the slightest way, and they will destroy you by any means possible. Appeals to conscience are as useful as fighting cancer by asking for sympathy. Ultimately, the only winning strategy for dealing with Neoliberalism is to kill it

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VA Lucifer's avatar
VA Lucifer
4hEdited

BINGO?

The roots of neoliberalism (and fascism) can be traced to eastern Europe, particularly Germany, Austria and Hungary. Just a few names: Friedrich Hayek, Milton Friedman, Paul Weyrich, Ed Feuldner, Laszlo Pasztor, Sebastian Gorka and other neonazi sympathizers associated with the Heritage Foundation. As for right-wing neoliberal think tanks, let's not forget Sir Antony Fisher, possibly the most prolific creator of such organizations (Atlas Network, et al.). His history and influence date back to Friedrich Hayek during the 1940's. Fisher's granddaughter, Rachel Whetstone, is married to Steve Hilton, another Fox News superstar who just happens to be running for California governor. These neoliberal creeps have been trying to undo FDR's New Deal policies since the 1930s, and now with help from techno-fascists and their accelerationist technocratic ideologies, they have brought us to a point of critical mass.

https://substack.com/@valucifer/note/c-232541915?r=6unrzp&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

https://substack.com/@valucifer/note/c-230325027?r=6unrzp&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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