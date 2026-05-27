Are We Naturally Programmed for Extinction? | Professor Guy McPherson

Are human beings inherently wicked, or does a sick society just twist us into monsters? In this episode of We’re Doomed, host Chris Jeffries sits down with Professor Guy McPherson to tear apart the outdated "nature vs. nurture" debate.



Drawing heavily from Stanford professor Robert Sapolsky’s groundbreaking book Determined, we unpack how our behavior is completely dictated by two things we have zero control over: our genetic architecture and our personal history. From the inherited trauma of the Holocaust and the Dutch Hunger Winter to the terrifying reality of the "Warrior Gene" (MAOA) and the 40-60% heritability rate of the Dark Triad (narcissism, psychopathy, Machiavellianism), the data paints a bleak picture of the human animal.



We also take a look at modern horrors, including how short-form video platforms like TikTok are actively rotting gray matter density in the prefrontal cortex—matching the exact degradation patterns found in chronic substance addiction. We built our own cages, wrapped them in cultural conditioning, and now we're stuck waiting indoors for Uber Eats while the species marches toward its inevitable extinction. Why not try to be decent to each other on the way down?



📘 Grab my book, "An Animal's History of Humanity," for a deeper look into the bizarre, violent, and exploitative relationship between humans and the natural world: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FQ39PJYW



0:00 Introduction

1:10 Determinism

2:16 Environment

5:58 Genetics

7:42 Epigenetics

8:49 Triad

10:38 Ethics

12:23 Hierarchy

14:54 Coping

18:00 Brainrot

19:28 Warfare

22:10 Dissonance