Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Illustration: Stella Ioannidou / The Intercept.

On Wednesday, October 21, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee sent its members a letter that sounded like a retreat. According to the text reported by JNS, AIPAC would stop endorsing candidates, stop making direct contributions from its political action committee and stop “earmarking” money for campaigns. Those things, the letter said, “will no longer be part of our approach.”

Read quickly, it looked like the end of an era. For five years AIPAC had been one of the most visible players in American elections, and in 2026 its name had become a weapon against the candidates it supported. Democratic primary candidates bragged that they would not take its money. Several who did take it spent their campaigns explaining why.

Eight days later, The Intercept published a data project by reporter Akela Lacy with a blunt message: AIPAC isn’t retreating. It counts 333 of the 473 seats up this year in which AIPAC or its super PAC, the United Democracy Project (UDP), spent money. It reports that AIPAC and UDP put $53.3 million and $66.7 million, respectively, into the 2026 cycle, up from $53.7 million and $41.4 million last time. And it documents that a growing share of the money moved through committees whose names say nothing about Israel.

Both things can be true, and the gap between them is the story. AIPAC is changing the label on its spending, not abandoning the spending. Meanwhile the voters it has long counted on, especially Democrats, have moved a long way from where its donors are. Election Day is November 3, and a new Congress will be sworn in two months later.

This piece covers how the machine is built legally, how its strategy changed from 2024 to 2026, which races it fought and what happened, how Democratic voters and senators have shifted, what AIPAC and its allies say in their own defense, and what to watch on and after Election Day. Where outlets disagree on numbers, I say so. Where a claim comes from a partisan source, I attribute it.

Key moments in AIPAC’s electoral spending. Sources: FactCheck.org, NPR, The Intercept, JNS, AP. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What AIPAC announced, and what it didn’t

Jewish Insider first reported the letter; NPR, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (via The Jerusalem Post) and JNS followed. As they report it:

AIPAC will no longer endorse, make direct PAC contributions, or raise money that it forwards to candidate committees. As JNS notes, that means candidates will not have to label donations as raised for them by AIPAC.

It will instead “prioritize increasing direct, organized contributions from individual Americans to candidates,” and will share PAC funds with other political organizations rather than candidates.

The super PAC keeps operating and can keep raising unlimited sums.

The letter warns that “the challenges we are confronting will continue to grow in the years ahead,” says the 2028 cycle will demand more from activists, and claims AIPAC helped 290 pro-Israel candidates win and defeated 29 “detractors.”

AIPAC’s framing is that nothing fundamental has changed. Spokeswoman Deryn Sousa told JNS, “Our mission and strategy remain the same,” and told NPR that “AIPAC members gave more than $90 million directly to candidates this cycle, and that organized, direct giving from our members will continue and increase.”

NPR reports that through September 30, AIPAC contributed nearly $25 million to candidates and committees this year, while UDP contributed $13 million and spent another $53.5 million on independent expenditures such as ads. That does not match The Intercept’s $53.3 million figure for AIPAC. The outlets are counting different things, and neither piece I reviewed fully explains the gap. It may reflect money AIPAC handled as a conduit for members’ donations, but that is my inference.

Lara Friedman, president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, told The Intercept that AIPAC’s choosing obscurity shows “its brand has become politically radioactive.” But she described the new approach as “a sort of middle road”: AIPAC will “return in part to the shadows,” with no direct endorsements and no direct donations, “but it will also continue to flex its power directly in elections,” using tactics it has been testing for four years.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote from The Intercept, October 29, 2026.

How the machine is built

“AIPAC” is several legal entities with different rules.

The lobbying organization. AIPAC dates to the 1950s and, FactCheck.org notes, “historically refused to contribute funds to individual candidates’ campaigns.” The Intercept’s December 2025 reporting describes how it worked for more than half a century: lobbying presidents and Congress, funding trips to Israel for members, hosting lawmakers at its policy conference. Al Jazeera describes it as operating as a social welfare nonprofit, which makes its donors hard to track.

The PAC. AIPAC PAC was created December 15, 2021. A traditional PAC may give a campaign no more than $5,000 per election. The Intercept reports that AIPAC, which had long said it would never launch a PAC, changed course as more candidates ran on criticizing unconditional military support for Israel, starting with funding Democratic Majority for Israel ads against Bernie Sanders in Nevada in 2020.

The super PAC. United Democracy Project was established January 3, 2022. It cannot give to candidates, but it can raise and spend unlimited amounts to expressly advocate for or against them, and it cannot coordinate with campaigns. Both the PAC and super PAC must disclose donors to the FEC. FactCheck.org reports UDP raised about $104 million through June, more than the $87.1 million it collected in the whole 2024 cycle, when it spent about $61.4 million. JNS reported UDP began 2026 with $96 million in the bank, and Inside Elections’ Jacob Rubashkin said that puts pro-Israel groups in “pretty rare company” alongside crypto, AI and the party committees.

The donors. FactCheck.org lists UDP’s largest 2026 contributors as Paul Singer of Elliott Management, Blair Frank, Marc Rowan and Haim Saban. Al Jazeera adds that AIPAC itself gave UDP $30 million of roughly $100 million raised by early August. The Intercept reported in September that Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management, gave UDP $1.5 million this year while serving on President Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza, which a Palestinian-rights advocate said raised a transparency problem; Rowan and UDP did not respond to requests for comment. Giving to a super PAC and sitting on such a board are both lawful. The point of reporting it is that the donors are disclosed and voters can weigh it.

The donor portal. Because a PAC can only give $5,000, AIPAC solicits members to give directly to candidates and tracks the gifts. In 2024, ABC’s analysis found AIPAC used its portal to funnel at least $5.5 million in individual contributions to two challengers, George Latimer and Wesley Bell. That is the channel AIPAC says it will now expand, minus the labeling that tied the money to its name.

The allies. JNS reports the Democratic Majority for Israel entered 2026 with about $2 million on hand and the Republican Jewish Coalition planned more than $3 million in independent expenditures. On the other side, J Street reported about $718,000 in its PAC and super PAC at the end of last year. Newer anti-AIPAC groups exist, but as The Intercept puts it, “their pockets aren’t nearly as deep.”

The pop-up problem

The most-discussed 2026 innovation is a timing trick. Committees file on schedules that depend on when they register, so a group formed shortly before a primary may not have to disclose donors until after the vote. The Intercept describes “pop-up PACs” that “registered just before primaries, allowing them to delay disclosing their donors until after the election passed.” UDP gave money to these groups and to older committees whose names suggest nothing about Israel. Several of the pop-ups took UDP money, ran ads against candidates critical of Israel, and disappeared.

The Intercept’s numbers: UDP spent $53.6 million directly and another $13.1 million through other committees, more than triple the $3.5 million routed that way last cycle. That helped fund at least three pop-ups formed this year. Around Chicago, groups named Elect Chicago Women, Chicago Progressive Partnership and Affordable Chicago Now attacked candidates who rejected AIPAC money or wanted to end military support for Israel. Three shut down after the primaries and returned their money to UDP; emails to them bounced.

Other outlets measure it differently. FactCheck.org, citing a June 23 Politico analysis, says UDP “shielded more than 40 percent” of its primary spending through pop-up and pass-through PACs. The American Prospect, using disclosures through May, found more than one in four dollars (almost $8 million of $30.66 million) spent by UDP and Democratic Majority for Israel together went to nine partner and shell PACs, mostly disclosed only after the votes. The figures differ because they cover different groups and periods.

The tactic also reaches established committees. The Intercept reports Bold America, formed by former Congressional Hispanic Caucus members, got almost a quarter of the $12.2 million it raised from UDP; UDP’s $2.8 million share nearly matched the $2.9 million Bold America spent against Darializa Avila Chevalier, who beat Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat. EDW Action Fund, formed by former DCCC chair Cheri Bustos and former Rep. Annie Kuster, got about a quarter of its money from UDP and supplied over 80 percent of the funding for Pro-Choice Majority Action, which spent in 12 primaries.

That group disputes the characterization. Spokesperson Lenny Young told The Intercept it backed 23 candidates with a range of views on Israel, adding that “to suggest that we would deny a Democratic woman from being elected to Congress because of her position on Israel, on either side, misses the whole point.” The question neither side can settle from outside is whether UDP’s donors intend their money used this way, and whether voters seeing an ad about reproductive rights or ICE funding would know a pro-Israel super PAC helped pay for it.

The ads rarely mention Israel. Politico’s Nick Wu told NPR in 2024 that this is common among advocacy groups, and that what set UDP apart was scale. In New Jersey this February, NBC News reported that UDP’s ads against former Rep. Tom Malinowski did not mention Israel; they attacked his vote to fund ICE in a bipartisan budget deal and his stock trades, though UDP told outlets it was targeting him because he had spoken of conditioning aid.

2024: the playbook that worked

The Intercept reported in December that AIPAC sank more than $100 million into the 2024 elections, outspent every other single-issue group, and claimed credit for endorsing 361 winners.

The defining races were primaries against members of the progressive “Squad.” In New York, UDP spent a record $14.5 million to help George Latimer defeat Rep. Jamaal Bowman, according to the left-leaning outlet Truthout, which reported Latimer won roughly 58 percent to 42. In Missouri, UDP spent more than $8 million for Wesley Bell, per Politico on NPR, and Rep. Cori Bush lost. Wu said they became the first- and second-most expensive House primaries in history.

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), official portrait, 117th Congress. Photo: House Creative Committee / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

ABC’s data team offered the fairest reading. Of $38.4 million in outside spending in primaries involving Squad members, $24.7 million came from groups supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship, and UDP alone spent $23.2 million against Squad members or for their challengers. Anti-Squad forces outspent defenders $30.7 million to $7.6 million.

But Bowman and Bush were “arguably the most vulnerable Squad members.” Bowman had won only 54 percent in 2022, had been censured over pulling a fire alarm, and had engaged with 9/11 conspiracy theories on an old blog. Bush faced a federal investigation into her campaign’s security spending. Both lacked prior elected office and faced strong local challengers; Bell outraised Bush $4.8 million to $2.9 million as of mid-July. Rep. Ilhan Omar, with similar rhetoric, drew only $110,000 in spending against her, reportedly because pro-Israel groups did not think their preferred challenger could win. Wu told NPR that UDP “was able to help tip the scales” in two already vulnerable races that were “somewhat of a unique case.”

So 2024 displayed real power and selective targeting at once. UDP went four for five in the Democratic primaries where it spent, and every AIPAC-endorsed Democrat won, but 118 of those 123 were incumbents. The Intercept’s December reporting argues that the success “met with public disgust” and “drove a massive backlash,” fueling candidates who pledged to refuse AIPAC support. That outlet frames the Gaza war as genocide, a characterization Israel and its supporters reject, and this piece does not rule on it. But the wave of candidates running against AIPAC is observable in 2026 either way.

Michigan: the most expensive bet

If 2024 showed what money can do to a vulnerable incumbent, the Michigan Senate primary tested it against a well-funded progressive in a purple state. By almost any measure it failed.

AdImpact counted $98.2 million in ad spending and reservations in the primary as of July 31, more than triple the state’s previous record. Of it, $63.9 million supported Rep. Haley Stevens, 97 percent from outside groups. The largest was UDP at $31.7 million, which AdImpact calls its largest congressional investment on record, more than double what it spent against Bowman. Abdul El-Sayed, a physician and former public health official, saw $7.5 million in ad support.

El-Sayed won anyway. According to Newsweek, he beat Stevens 48.5 percent to 47.5 percent after state Sen. Mallory McMorrow left the race in July. The Intercept says UDP spent “more than $30 million” and calls it AIPAC’s biggest primary investment, “a disappointment.” Al Jazeera put UDP at $30.6 million as of August 1, and JNS reported $31 million. Newsweek’s figure is much lower, “nearly $15 million” from UDP, with AIPAC and affiliates near $30 million per AP. I could not reconcile that; I use the AdImpact, Intercept and JNS figures, which agree.

Abdul El-Sayed at a campaign press conference, April 14, 2026. Photo: Abdul for Senate campaign, as published by Mondoweiss.

The simple story that AIPAC lost needs two complications. Al Jazeera reports that roughly another $30 million for Stevens came from other PACs funded through chains of PACs and nonprofits, including a new group, A Stronger Michigan, that spent more than $17 million. Michigan was a collision between an insurgent and an establishment alliance larger than AIPAC. And AdImpact says UDP’s own ads targeted El-Sayed’s past criticism of Democrats, not Israel policy.

The Intercept describes Stevens as an “enthusiastic AIPAC cash recipient” who said “Israel comes to me in my dreams.” By the end of the primary, per Newsweek, she was calling Netanyahu a failure who “has not made us safer,” a sign of how far the base had moved.

UDP is now spending against El-Sayed in the general election: just over $500,000 so far, per The Intercept. NPR confirms several recent UDP expenditures target him. His opponent, former Rep. Mike Rogers, is the Republican nominee for retiring Sen. Gary Peters’s seat. Mondoweiss, citing an August Axios report, says Rogers expressed concerns about an AIPAC endorsement but has since publicly welcomed the group’s help.

The rest of the scorecard

Where the pro-Israel money lost or backfired:

New Jersey’s 11th (February special). UDP spent more than $2 million against Malinowski, a pro-Israel vote who angered the group by leaving open limits on aid. The nomination went to Analilia Mejia, who has accused Israel of genocide. NBC reported the ads fractured the establishment vote with Mejia “lying in wait.” Even JNS quoted American University’s Guy Ziv calling the spending a “major strategic error.”

Illinois’s 7th (March). UDP spent nearly $5 million for Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, who lost to state Rep. La Shawn Ford, per Newsweek.

New York’s 13th (June 23). Avila Chevalier, who pledges to end military aid to Israel, beat five-term Rep. Espaillat, 49.3 to 46 percent with 86 percent counted, per JTA; Newsweek’s final tally is 49.4 to 45.9.

Colorado’s 1st (June 30). Melat Kiros, a democratic socialist, defeated 30-year incumbent Diana DeGette. The Intercept says Pro-Choice Majority Action spent against pro-Palestine candidates including her; the Prospect reported it ran ads supporting DeGette.

California’s 14th (special runoff). Aisha Wahab beat Melissa Hernandez, whom UDP backed with about $2.5 million and BOLD America with $1.9 million, per Newsweek citing Reuters and CNN. They meet again in November.

Where it won:

Kentucky’s 4th (May 19). Rep. Thomas Massie, a libertarian who opposes all foreign aid, lost to Trump-backed Ed Gallrein in the most expensive House primary ever, about $32 million overall. The Intercept says UDP and two other pro-Israel-donor groups put in more than $15.8 million (it also names the Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund). JNS puts UDP’s own spending at $3.6 million; FactCheck.org says over $3 million against Massie and nearly $500,000 for Gallrein. The Intercept cautions the money “may not have been as important” as Trump’s hatred of Massie.

Missouri’s 1st (August 4). Bell beat Bush in a rematch, 59.2 to 36.9 percent, per JTA, four times the 2024 margin. UDP spent about $3 million this time versus $9 million in 2024 per JTA; other outlets reported higher, and I could not resolve it.

New Hampshire. AIPAC raised money for Rep. Chris Pappas, now the Democratic Senate nominee, and Rep. Maggie Goodlander; both beat opponents who accused Israel of genocide, per JNS.

Illinois’s 9th. Pop-up PACs funded by UDP in Illinois, which got $5.3 million in February for four races, produced two wins and two losses, per the Prospect. Daniel Biss, who is Jewish, beat Kat Abughazaleh after AIPAC-aligned groups spent millions against him and for state Sen. Laura Fine, per NPR. But NPR noted Biss had denounced AIPAC and met with it, and faced criticism for not taking a clearer stance on aid.

Former Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), official portrait, 117th Congress. Photo: House Creative Committee / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) outside the U.S. Capitol on May 14, 2026. Photo: Francis Chung / Politico via AP, as published by The Intercept.

Massie framed his race as “a referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress,” which drew accusations of antisemitism that he denied; he said he has “never voted for foreign aid to Egypt, to Syria, to Israel or to Ukraine.” AIPAC said it was “proud to support Gallrein” and called Massie “one of the most consistently hostile voices in Congress toward the U.S.-Israel relationship.” The Intercept says the race was “dogged by accusations of antisemitism and salacious, negative advertising.” Paul Singer, whom FactCheck.org lists among UDP’s largest donors, was also the largest donor to MAGA KY, the Trump-supported super PAC created to oust Massie. And being on the AIPAC-aligned recipient list guarantees nothing: The Intercept lists Sen. John Cornyn among top Republican recipients, and he lost to Ken Paxton.

The Intercept’s summary is the most defensible: AIPAC “still waded into nearly three-quarters of races, and its candidates still won far more often than they lost,” though “the shift should not be overstated.” The caveat is that a high win rate partly reflects choosing winners. When the group backs a Republican senator with no primary opponent, as with Maine’s Susan Collins, the money buys goodwill, not a result.

The voters moved

The sharpest change since 2024 is not in the money. It is in what Democratic voters say about Israel.

Pew Research Center surveyed 3,507 adults March 23 to 29, about a month into the U.S.- and Israeli-led war in Iran. Sixty percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 53 percent a year earlier. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, “eight-in-ten” do, up from 69 percent last year and 53 percent in 2022. Republicans still lean favorable, 58 percent to 41 percent, but 57 percent of Republicans under 50 are unfavorable. Jewish Americans, at 64 percent favorable, are mostly positive.

Key numbers. Sources: The Intercept, AdImpact, Pew Research Center. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Newsweek summarizes other polls pointing the same way: an AP-NORC survey in June found 58 percent of Democrats say the U.S. is too supportive of Israel, up from 45 percent in January 2024, while 60 percent of Republicans said the level was about right. I have not pulled those surveys myself.

Two cautions. First, an unfavorable view of a country is not the same as opposing the alliance, the arms sales, or the lobby. Kathy Manning, a former Democratic congresswoman and Democratic Majority for Israel board member, said in March that the view that the U.S.-Israel relationship is critical to American security “remains a view shared by the majority of Democratic voters.” Pew measured something different. I also did not retrieve a poll measuring AIPAC’s own favorability, though The Intercept says its name “has become anathema to voters across the political spectrum.” Second, Pew measured opinion, not a political outcome.

Mondoweiss, a publication openly critical of Israel, makes a sharper claim in the Michigan context. Michael Arria cites the media critic Adam Johnson, who wrote that the divide is “between the supermajority of Democratic Party voters and party leadership.” Arria argues national outlets keep framing Democrats as split over El-Sayed, and cites a Marist poll of Michigan voters showing 95 percent of Democrats backing El-Sayed and 4 percent Rogers. I could not retrieve the Marist page, so treat that as Mondoweiss’s report of it. He also says a “Democrats for Mike Rogers” rally drew almost no one, and that a Detroit super PAC, TFM, has spent nearly $6 million on the effort; the piece does not tie TFM to AIPAC, and neither do I.

The JNS reporting offers a competing reading. Morton Klein of the Zionist Organization of America said in March that “what has clearly happened is increased hostility to Israel, and saying you’re against AIPAC is saying that.” Yet even sources in the pro-Israel orbit conceded a drag. American University’s Lauren Strauss said AIPAC’s posture of backing whoever governs Israel “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” and called the moment “an existential issue for AIPAC as an organization.”

Congress is already moving

Members of Congress watch primaries. The clearest sign they noticed is in the Senate.

On April 15 the Senate rejected two Sanders resolutions to block $446.8 million in sales to Israel: $295 million of Caterpillar bulldozers and $151.8 million of 1,000-pound bombs. The votes were 40 to 59 and 36 to 63, with all Republicans opposed, per Roll Call and the AP. The measures lost, but the AP says Democratic support “has more than doubled in less than two years.” Roll Call reports just 23 Democrats voted with Sanders last July, and no such resolution topped 19 votes in September 2024.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has repeatedly forced votes on arms sales to Israel. Photo: U.S. Congress / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Among the converts was Sen. Mark Kelly, who had opposed earlier efforts. He said he “cannot and will not abandon Israel,” per Roll Call, but cited “the reckless decisions being made by Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump,” per the AP. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand voted no; nearly 100 protesters were arrested at a demonstration urging them to vote yes. Sanders said senators should “start listening to the American people and not to AIPAC.”

How much weight to give this? Roll Call, citing the Congressional Research Service, says only one of 127 joint resolutions of disapproval since 1974 has become law. These votes are mostly messaging. But they measure what senators think their voters will tolerate, and that is where AIPAC’s choice to go quiet will matter.

AIPAC’s case, and its allies’

A piece critical of AIPAC’s methods should state its defenders’ case in their terms.

Its position is mainstream and its members are many. AIPAC says it has “six million grassroots members,” that they gave over $90 million directly to candidates, and that voters “support Democratic and Republican candidates who view a strong U.S.-Israel relationship as an American interest.” It describes itself as bipartisan, and its PAC and super PAC disclose donors to the FEC.

The record is better than the headlines suggest. The 290-to-29 tally is AIPAC’s own count. But it can point to Bell’s rout of Bush, the New Hampshire wins and Massie’s defeat, and The Intercept concedes its candidates “still won far more often than they lost.” JTA reported that pro-Israel advocates who saw the Bell-Bush rematch as a referendum “were relieved the lobby got passing marks.”

Single-issue campaigns lose to bread-and-butter ones. A St. Louis Democratic strategist told JTA that AIPAC “wasn’t the top of mind issue for voters in the district,” that it was Bush’s “whole campaign,” and that Bell “stuck to the cost of living.” That is one theory of the race, not a measurement. The same strategist said Black voters have mostly chosen moderates over democratic-socialist challengers in primaries, a dynamic unrelated to Israel.

Attacks on AIPAC can slide into something worse. Critics of Massie’s language about “buying” a seat argue it echoes older antisemitic tropes about Jewish money; he rejects the charge. Others, including Jewish candidates such as Biss who denounced AIPAC, say criticizing a lobbying group’s spending is ordinary politics. In Michigan, JNS highlighted that El-Sayed has called Israel’s government “evil,” accused it of genocide and campaigned with streamer Hasan Piker, whom JNS criticizes, and Rogers said in debate that “my opponent’s rhetoric, his vitriol, is having consequences,” as Mondoweiss quotes him. El-Sayed’s allies reject those arguments, and The Intercept’s reporting does not allege antisemitism in his campaign.

The pop-ups are not illegal. Nothing I reviewed alleges that AIPAC or UDP broke campaign-finance law; the approach exploits the filing calendar, and in the material I reviewed AIPAC has offered no public justification beyond saying its strategy is unchanged. A group whose brand is a liability but that still wants to back candidates has an obvious incentive to use other vehicles. That is the critics’ charge, and it is also a plain description of the incentive.

Some in the pro-Israel world want a different strategy. The sharpest counter-argument comes from inside the tent. Ziv told JNS that “spending more money does not necessarily equate to greater influence” and that “the very definition of what it means to be pro-Israel needs an update.” AIPAC’s own letter concedes the challenges “will continue to grow.”

What to watch on November 3

Most AIPAC-contested seats are safe districts, so Election Day tests its influence in a handful of races and at the margin of Senate control.

Michigan Senate. El-Sayed versus Rogers. AdImpact noted before the primary that Cook Political Report rated it a toss-up and that the Senate Leadership Fund had booked $27.8 million against $17.4 million from the Democratic group WinSenate. Newsweek says Democrats need to flip four seats to retake the Senate. If El-Sayed wins, it will be read as the clearest rebuke of the strategy. If he loses, expect AIPAC’s side to say he was too far from the middle and his allies to blame AIPAC-aligned money. Both stories will oversimplify a race shaped by the national environment.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), official portrait. Photo: U.S. Congress / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Maine Senate. Republican Susan Collins faces Democrat Troy Jackson. The Intercept says Collins was the top Republican recipient of AIPAC money when UDP spending is excluded, and she faced no primary. Newsweek reports a Marist poll released October 27 giving Jackson a 49 to 47 lead, within its margin of error. If an AIPAC-friendly incumbent falls, that will not be about AIPAC, but her seat helps decide how large a pro-Israel bloc the next Senate holds.

The House. In California’s 14th, Wahab and Hernandez meet again for a full term. In New York’s 13th, Newsweek says Avila Chevalier is expected to enter the general as the favorite in a heavily Democratic district. If the nominees who beat AIPAC-aligned money win, their arrival in January moves the center of the Democratic caucus on the question AIPAC has spent so heavily to influence.

Late money. Federal rules require rapid reporting of independent expenditures close to an election, so watch the final-week filings. A group that has dropped its endorsements still reveals its priorities in where it puts the last dollar.

The wider context. AIPAC is one heavyweight among several. Public Citizen, in an analysis distributed through Common Dreams, reports corporate political spending in the 2026 midterms has reached about $737 million, 60 percent above the 2024 presidential election, with crypto, online betting and Big Tech accounting for $391 million. That is corporate money, distinct from the individual-donor money behind UDP, but it frames the environment. Avila Chevalier told supporters her campaign had scared “AIPAC, crypto, and all of the corporate PACs,” which shows how the anti-AIPAC message was bundled with attacks on corporate money.

What to watch after November 3

The U.S. Capitol. Photo: Noclip / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The filings. The first look at who financed late pop-ups comes with post-election reports. The Intercept found donors to several pop-ups were not disclosed until after the primaries, and its project closes by warning that the next cycle could see the strategy expand, making it harder to tell when AIPAC is involved until it is too late.

The meaning of a pledge. Friedman told The Intercept in December that swearing off AIPAC’s cash “doesn’t mean anything” on its own; what will matter, she said, is where candidates stand on issues, “in some ways litmus-test issues for AIPAC.” Hamid Bendaas of the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project said it is unclear whether candidates who reject AIPAC will also reject groups with similar aims, like Democratic Majority for Israel. After November, the test shifts from what candidates refuse to accept to what they vote for. Watch cosponsor lists for bills like the Block the Bombs Act, which Avila Chevalier pledged to sign onto, per JTA.

The aid deal. The current memorandum of understanding covers fiscal years 2019 through 2028 and pledged $38 billion in military aid, per the Congressional Research Service. CRS reported in June that the Trump administration and Israel are reportedly negotiating a successor, that such memoranda are not binding treaties, and that Congress’s appropriations power ultimately decides the money. Netanyahu has publicly called for phasing out U.S. military aid in favor of joint investments. Whether the new deal keeps grants, converts to joint programs or adds conditions will be shaped by the Congress elected next week.

The votes. Sanders has repeatedly forced votes on arms sales, per the AP. If Democrats win a chamber, the question changes from whether such votes happen to who controls the agenda and how many Democrats join.

The Republican side. The Massie result and Pew’s finding that most Republicans under 50 now view Israel unfavorably point to a future GOP fight AIPAC has treated as secure. The next generation of conservative primary candidates may not agree.

2028. AIPAC’s letter points to the 2028 presidential cycle. Gov. Gavin Newsom, per The Intercept’s December piece, said he would not take AIPAC’s money even as questions lingered about his record. Expect the 2028 field to be asked the same question House candidates were.

What the evidence supports

First, AIPAC changed its public posture, not its spending model. The October letter formalizes what The Intercept reported in December. UDP raised more this cycle than last, and by The Intercept’s count the groups spent more. A cut in labeling is not a cut in spending.

Second, the money’s power is real but conditional. Where the target was already vulnerable, as Bush was, or where a presidential grudge did much of the work, as with Massie, AIPAC-aligned forces won. Where the insurgent was well funded and voters already skeptical, as in Michigan and New York’s 13th, record spending did not stop a loss. The 2024 analysis warned against over-reading AIPAC’s power; the 2026 results suggest the same caution applies in reverse.

Third, the shift in Democratic opinion is large and documented. Pew’s 80 percent is not a poll of AIPAC’s influence, but it is the backdrop for every candidate and senator now deciding what to say about Israel.

Fourth, the most durable feature is the legal architecture, not the group using it. The super PAC, the pop-up committee, the nonprofit conduit and the earmarked donor portal are open to anyone, which is why this belongs inside a larger story about money in elections, and why Public Citizen’s call to overturn Citizens United, aimed at corporate spending, bears on the AIPAC debate even as a separate argument.

Fifth, much remains unknown. No one has a clean accounting of how much AIPAC-linked money reached races through intermediaries, because obscuring that is what the structure is for. Numbers differ across outlets, and in several cases I could not reconcile them. What can be said is that voters, donors and candidates are changing what they do in response to one another, and that November 3 will be read, for a long time, as a verdict on more than one race.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead illustration: Stella Ioannidou / The Intercept.

Rep. Thomas Massie: Francis Chung / Politico via AP, as published by The Intercept.

Abdul El-Sayed: Abdul for Senate campaign, as published by Mondoweiss.

Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush (House Creative Committee), Bernie Sanders and Susan Collins (U.S. Congress), U.S. Capitol (Noclip): via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.