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Anglyn Hays's avatar
Anglyn Hays
13h

Progressives don’t have a transparency problem. Transparency is both a tool against the opposition and a grooming device for incoming activists. As a tool against AI, it is devastating to the opposition that requires secrecy and a supine legacy media that spouts whatever the AI elites tell it to spout. Progressives find that funny and worth joking about extensively.

As a grooming device, transparency conditions new activists to the realities of 21st century politics. Hiding yourself won’t work and your authenticity, your real political “capital,” can be destroyed overnight when the truth comes out.

My side has this well in hand at this point, so I borrow an example from the MAGA side. The Tate brothers were the darlings of the right despite their rapes and human trafficking until it was revealed they lied about their wealth and property. That loss of authenticity crushed their following, also inflated artificially. The truth will not set you free, but it does sort out those who can survive the light of day and those who cannot. That lesson is fully and completely integrated in progressive politics.

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
15h

https://theintercept.com/2026/10/31/centrist-democrats-el-sayed-senate-israel/

Centrist Democrats Would Rather Lose the Senate Than Win With El-Sayed

With Haley Stevens’s demand for an apology from the candidate who beat her, the party’s moderates are making clear they’d rather lose than empower a progressive wing critical of Israel.

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