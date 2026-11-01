Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Photo illustration: Stella Ioannidou / The Intercept, from the Intercept’s October 29, 2026 report on AI and the midterms.

Fourteen months ago, the pitch from the artificial intelligence industry’s political operatives was simple and a little menacing. Pile up a war chest, borrow the playbook of the cryptocurrency industry’s super PAC, and show Congress what happens to anyone who gets in the way. Critics and reporters reached for comparisons to the lobbies that had spent years teaching politicians to fear a single-issue donor, among them AIPAC and the NRA.

Days before Election Day, the picture looks different. According to an Intercept analysis of Federal Election Commission records published October 29, the two biggest AI super PAC networks poured $50.7 million into this year’s primaries, and then largely stopped. Only 5 percent of their direct spending has gone to contested general-election races. The industry that was supposed to be the next kingmaker, the Intercept’s Matt Sledge writes, “dramatically throttled back” once it became clear how the public felt about data centers and about the technology itself.

That is one story, and there are three more underneath it. There is the legal fight over who gets to regulate AI, the states or Washington. There is the physical backlash against data centers, which has less to do with abstract fears than with electric bills. And there is a new argument about the economics of the boom itself: on October 29, House progressives introduced a resolution declaring that if the AI bubble pops, there should be no bailout for the companies that blew it up.

The honest version is more complicated than “AI lost.” The industry’s money did beat one of its chosen targets. Polls show broad public wariness, but also that voters do not yet rank AI high among the issues that decide their votes. The “bailout” in this week’s news is a warning, not a proposal on the table. And the side calling for tougher rules has its own money, its own donors and its own transparency problem.

Source: The Intercept analysis of FEC records, October 29, 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The pitch: a super PAC modeled on crypto

The template comes from Fairshake, a crypto-industry super PAC that spent tens of millions of dollars in the 2024 elections. In an analysis earlier this year, the watchdog group Public Citizen called the new breed “corporate supremacist” super PACs, according to the Intercept. The model, as Sledge summarizes it, is to assemble a very large war chest, use it to punish candidates who oppose the industry’s preferred regulations, and spread cash among allies and potential allies in both parties.

The AI version launched in August 2025 under the name Leading the Future. By the group’s own accounting, reported by NOTUS, the network raised $125 million across the second half of 2025 and entered 2026 with $70 million in cash on hand. Its main committee’s FEC filing showed $50.3 million raised directly. The biggest named donors were OpenAI president Greg Brockman and his wife (the Intercept puts their combined giving at $25 million), the venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, whose founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz gave $12.5 million each in 2025, and investors including Joe Lonsdale and Ron Conway. The newsletter Transformer reported that the AI search company Perplexity also gave $100,000 through a separate entity.

The network runs on a division of labor familiar from crypto money in politics: a main super PAC, two affiliates that handle the candidates (Think Big for Democrats, American Mission for Republicans), and a nonprofit arm, Build American AI, that can run “issue ads” without disclosing donors. It is led by two veteran operatives, Zac Moffatt, a Republican digital strategist, and Josh Vlasto, a former Democratic aide and former Fairshake spokesperson, according to Wikipedia’s summary of their backgrounds. In a January statement they said “lawmakers can’t afford to be distracted by demagoguery that would cause us to fall behind.”

What does the network actually want? Its stated goal is a “national regulatory framework for AI,” which it presents as one rule book in place of a patchwork. NOTUS’s reporters offered a blunter translation: in industry usage, they wrote, the phrase is a euphemism for blocking states’ ability to enforce AI legislation. The underlying policy fight is real, and it explains why this donor class cares about statehouses as much as Congress.

A rival network, and a lot of money on both sides

Leading the Future was not the only network. A rival effort, Public First, launched months later to counter it, co-founded by two former members of Congress, Democrat Brad Carson and Republican Chris Stewart, according to NOTUS and the group’s Wikipedia entry. It consists of a nonprofit, Public First Action, and aligned super PACs: Jobs and Democracy for Democrats, Defending Our Values for Republicans, and a bipartisan committee called Public First.

The Intercept reports that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei personally gave $1 million, and that Anthropic gave a nonprofit associated with Public First “millions of dollars,” on the condition that the money not be used on elections. Wikipedia, citing earlier reporting, puts the company’s gift at $20 million, made in February. Public First says it supports tighter regulation than its rival: transparency requirements for frontier AI companies, export controls on advanced chips, and opposition to preempting state laws.

Two things are worth saying plainly. First, this is not “industry versus the people.” It is one slice of the AI industry against another, each with commercial interests. Anthropic, which is about to attempt the largest stock-market debut in history, is underwriting the side that wants more rules. OpenAI’s president and a leading venture capital firm are underwriting the side that wants fewer. Both can describe their positions as principle; both also have obvious stakes.

Second, AI is one lane in a much bigger highway. A Public Citizen analysis released October 29 found that corporations have spent about $737 million in the 2026 midterms, 60 percent more than in the 2024 presidential election and 40 percent of the $1.8 billion corporations have spent on federal elections since Citizens United in 2010. Crypto, online betting and Big Tech, including companies involved in AI and data centers, account for $391 million of that, more than half.

The race that backfired: New York’s 12th

If the AI industry’s political story has a single hinge, it is a Democratic primary in Manhattan.

The seat was held by Rep. Jerry Nadler, who was retiring. Among the candidates was Alex Bores, a state Assembly member who had written one of the first AI-safety laws to pass a state legislature, New York’s RAISE Act. Leading the Future had named him as its first target. The Intercept’s tally shows the two AI networks spent $21.3 million supporting or opposing Bores, “an eye-popping” sum for one congressional primary: roughly $8.2 million against him by the Leading the Future network and roughly $13.2 million for him by the Public First network, per FEC-based totals compiled on Wikipedia.

Alex Bores, New York State Assembly member who became the first target of Leading the Future. Photo: Alex Bores / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

On June 23, Bores lost. With 85 percent of the vote counted, PIX11 reported that Assembly colleague Micah Lasher had 39.1 percent to Bores’s 35 percent, with Jack Schlossberg a distant third at 11 percent. Lasher was endorsed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Nadler himself, and, NOTUS reported, a Bloomberg-backed super PAC spent $10 million boosting him. So the industry could claim a win, and in the narrowest sense it was one. (Its other early bet, Chris Gober, a Texas Republican who is a lawyer for Elon Musk, per NOTUS, won his March 3 primary in the 10th District, Ballotpedia reports.)

But the victory came wrapped in the kind of publicity no campaign consultant wants. The Intercept says “many observers suggested” that Leading the Future’s spending had boosted Bores rather than hurt him, by giving him a chance to run as a foe of the AI industry. Bores, in his concession remarks quoted by NOTUS, said “some of the most powerful people on the planet” had “decided they wanted to make me an example.” Speaking to the Intercept, he went further: “Down to the wire, they were sweating,” he said, and “their spending really served to elevate the issue of AI.”

Whether Bores would have won without the money is unknowable; the margin was about four points in a crowded field, and the winner had the party establishment behind him. What the race taught the industry’s critics, and perhaps its strategists, is that the target in an AI fight is not just the candidate but the audience. “Essentially these companies underestimated how much the public despises the data center buildout,” Rick Claypool, a research director at Public Citizen, told the Intercept. The crypto playbook assumed that a flood of money brings politicians to heel. It had not accounted for the product itself becoming the issue.

The retreat: “five percent” and the shell companies

After New York, the spending changed shape. The Intercept’s analysis, which draws on FEC filings and race ratings from the analytics site FiftyPlusOne, found the two networks’ direct spending in general-election races has been modest, and mostly in safe seats.

Until a few days ago, according to the Intercept, Public First had spent nothing on general-election races. As of October 26 it had spent $1.1 million. Leading the Future had spent $7.4 million on the general election, even though it reported $34 million in cash on hand across its network. Only 31 percent of that $7.4 million went to races FiftyPlusOne rates as competitive. The main reason it has spent on any competitive race, the Intercept says, is that it is supporting Sen. Darline Graham, a South Carolina Republican who was appointed this summer to fill the seat left by her late brother, Lindsey Graham, and who is now facing a stiffer-than-expected challenge from Democrat Annie Andrews, a pediatrician. The Senate Leadership Fund has separately committed $5 million to defend her, the AP reported.

There are two ways to read this. One is Public First’s: “Leading the Future is going dark. Its biggest backers are walking away,” a spokesperson told the Intercept. (The same spokesperson said Public First itself was still trying to support “strong advocates for AI regulation.”) The other is the critics’: that the network is not retreating so much as hiding. “I think they are going to try to do more and more spending that isn’t as easily tracked, because they are such political dead weight,” Bores told the Intercept. Leading the Future did not respond to the Intercept’s request for comment.

The critics point to a specific practice. According to the Intercept, Leading the Future has routed more than $30 million through newly created Delaware corporations. American Mission reported spending $17.4 million, since December, through one such company, Summit Ridge Media Group, on a grab bag of services from media placement to production to consulting. Think Big reported $21.3 million through another, Lantern Production Consultants. The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the FEC in May, alleging that such arrangements violate disclosure rules requiring campaign committees to say which consultants, pollsters and advertisers they pay. Leading the Future has previously defended its tactics as legal in a statement to Wired, according to the Intercept. The FEC lacks a quorum, the Intercept notes, so it cannot act on such complaints for now.

The clean-hands problem on the other side

A fair account has to apply the same scrutiny to the side that says it wants guardrails.

Public First Action is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, a structure that does not have to disclose its donors. In April, the AI newsletter Transformer noted the irony: a group whose top stated policy priority is transparency from AI companies was, in the newsletter’s words, “operating as a ‘dark money’ vehicle,” funneling at least $5.5 million from undisclosed donors into super PACs. The Intercept’s October report mentions a related development: Public First’s dark-money affiliate has given $3 million since August to an existing super PAC supporting California state Sen. Scott Wiener in his bid to succeed Nancy Pelosi. Wiener faces a fellow Democrat, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, in November; forecasters rate the seat safe for Democrats, according to Ballotpedia.

The point is not that the two sides are the same. Spending for transparency and state authority is a different argument from spending to preempt them. But “pro-regulation” money in this fight is also, in part, anonymous money, and its donors include a company with an enormous commercial stake in how AI is regulated.

A third force has tried to fill the gap. The Guardrails Alliance, launched in June by Democratic organizers Shaunna Thomas and Leah Hunt-Hendrix, runs on money from tech workers, labor unions and parents, according to TechCrunch. It started with about $5 million and a goal of $15 million this cycle, against Leading the Future’s far larger reserves. “This is not about matching [Leading the Future] dollar for dollar,” Thomas said. As of October 14, the Intercept reports, the group had spent about $2 million and had $1.2 million on hand.

Sources: The Intercept, Roll Call, Washington Legal Foundation, Broadband Breakfast, Reuters, Common Dreams. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The real fight: who writes the rules

Money, in the end, is a means. What the industry’s backers want is to settle who regulates AI.

The legal backdrop is a collision between a fast-moving set of state laws and a federal government that has not passed a comprehensive one. California already has a frontier-AI transparency law. New York’s RAISE Act, which Bores sponsored, was finalized when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a chapter amendment March 27, according to the law firm Wiley, bringing it more in line with California’s; it takes effect January 1, 2027, and targets developers with annual revenue above $500 million and carries civil penalties of up to $1 million for a first violation. Colorado passed its own, broader law covering “algorithmic discrimination” in areas like lending and hiring, and in 2026 it became the target of the Justice Department’s most visible intervention.

The U.S. Capitol, where the preemption fight over state AI laws continues. Photo: Martin Falbisoner / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Washington’s answer has come in three forms.

Congress, twice, said no. In 2025, Sen. Ted Cruz and allies tried to attach a ten-year moratorium on state AI laws to the Republican budget reconciliation bill. Broadband Breakfast reports that Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, struck the provision and the Senate voted 99-1 to remove it. A second attempt, in the fiscal 2026 defense authorization bill, also failed, Roll Call noted. “You can’t preempt something with nothing,” Adam Thierer of the R Street Institute told Roll Call.

The executive branch tried a workaround. On December 11, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to challenge state AI laws and tying some of the roughly $42.5 billion BEAD broadband program to states’ AI rules. The Justice Department set up an AI Litigation Task Force on January 9. The Washington Legal Foundation’s blog noted in June that only the Justice Department had met the order’s early deadlines; Commerce had not yet published its list of “onerous” state laws. As Roll Call put it, the executive branch “doesn’t have the power to actually preempt state laws — Congress does.”

The task force’s most visible action came in April, when the Justice Department moved to join a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s xAI against Colorado, arguing in its announcement that the law violates the Equal Protection Clause. Colorado’s legislature has since voted to repeal and replace the law and push its effective date to 2027, according to law-firm summaries. Attorneys general from 22 states and D.C., two of them Republicans, separately pushed back on Federal Communications Commission efforts to preempt state AI laws, per Broadband Breakfast.

The White House asked Congress for a law. On March 20, it released a legislative “wish list,” described by Politico as a light-touch framework, urging Congress to override state laws that “impose undue burdens,” to preempt state laws that regulate how AI models are developed, and not to create a new federal AI regulator. It paired this with child-safety protections, a reminder that AI politics do not simply split left from right.

The most concrete vehicle in Congress is a bipartisan 269-page discussion draft, the Great American Artificial Intelligence Act of 2026, circulated June 4 by Rep. Jay Obernolte, a California Republican, and Rep. Lori Trahan, a Massachusetts Democrat. Per Broadband Breakfast, it would freeze state laws governing how AI systems are built for three years while letting states regulate how they are used. In exchange, the largest “frontier” developers, those with more than $500 million in annual revenue, would have to publish safety plans, submit to independent audits every six months, and face penalties of up to $1 million per violation per day. Worker and consumer advocates have argued preemption “strips states of tools they are already using,” the publication noted, and Trahan’s involvement could put her at odds with House Democratic leaders building their own agenda.

As far as public reporting shows, Congress has still not passed any preemption law. That matters for the money story: if Leading the Future’s goal was to build enough fear to get a “national framework” through, it has not yet delivered.

Data centers: power bills, water, recalls

The fiercest AI backlash has not been about superintelligence. It has been about buildings.

Data centers, the warehouse-scale facilities that house AI chips, use large amounts of electricity and water, and a growing number of communities have decided they do not want them next door. Gallup, asking the question for the first time in a March survey, found 71 percent of Americans opposed to AI data center construction in their area, including 48 percent strongly. For comparison, 53 percent said they oppose a nuclear power plant nearby. Open-ended answers from opponents emphasized environmental concerns: about half mentioned excessive use of resources, with 18 percent each naming water and energy, and a similar share cited economic costs, including higher utility bills. Supporters mostly cited jobs.

Rows of rack-mounted servers. Photo: Victorgrigas / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

The bill complaint has a measurable basis in the places where the grid is under strain. PJM Interconnection, the grid operator for 13 states and Washington, D.C., sets a price for reserve power in an annual auction. The Citizens Utility Board of Illinois tallied the results: the capacity price rose from $28.92 per megawatt-day for 2024-25 to $269.92 for 2025-26 and $329.17, $333.44 and $325 in the following auctions, with the three most recent auctions hitting a price cap negotiated by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. CUB says electricity demand from new and proposed data centers is “the primary reason” for the spike, according to PJM’s independent market monitor, and that ComEd customers pay a power price about 50 percent higher than two years ago. The Natural Resources Defense Council, an advocacy group, has projected $163 billion in additional bills across the region through 2033 without reforms, Inside Climate News reported.

The political response has not been neat. A tracker called Data Center Watch, run by the intelligence firm 10a Labs, counted at least 75 projects worth about $130 billion blocked or delayed by local opposition in the first quarter of 2026, “roughly matching” all of 2025, according to its report. The number of active opposition groups more than doubled, from 396 to 833 across 49 states. More than 300 state bills on data centers were introduced in the first six weeks of the year, and moratorium proposals appeared in 14 states from both parties. None became law; one reached Gov. Janet Mills in Maine, who vetoed it in April, NBC News reported.

Some of it is now showing up at the ballot box. The New York Times has reported, as summarized by Slashdot, that residents in more than a dozen communities are pursuing recall elections against local officials who approved data center projects, with votes scheduled in Mason, Michigan, and Yukon, Oklahoma, in November. In 2025, according to the same report, two members of Georgia’s Public Service Commission lost their seats amid concern about data centers driving up electricity prices, and a Virginia state delegate was defeated after his opponent branded him “Data Center Geary.”

High-voltage transmission lines at sunset in East Texas. Photo: Matthew T Rader / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

For working people, there is an economics question underneath. Wired reported that rural data center projects could qualify for expanded federal Opportunity Zone tax breaks starting in 2027, with more than 100 planned facilities potentially eligible; the program does not require job creation. Local officials who approved projects on the promise of jobs are now being asked by voters what they got.

Politicians are scrambling. In a September report from the Nexstar news service TNND, Ohio Republican Sen. Jon Husted was hit so hard over data centers that the National Republican Senatorial Committee warned they were an “anchor hanging around Husted’s neck.” In Michigan, Republican Mike Rogers backed a one-year moratorium on new construction while facing Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed. President Trump has gone the other way, writing on Truth Social that communities that reject data centers risk ending up “backwards and poor” and should “let Data Reign.”

What voters actually think, and what they haven’t decided

The polling on AI is consistent in direction. It is less clear about what voters will do with it.

Sources: AP-NORC, Heatmap Pro / Embold Research, Gallup. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

An AP-NORC poll of 2,140 adults, conducted September 24 to 28, found 64 percent saying AI is developing “too fast,” 27 percent “about right” and 8 percent “too slow.” About three-quarters of Democrats but only about half of Republicans said “too fast.” About 8 in 10 said it is extremely or very important for the government to keep AI under human control, and about as many wanted it to prioritize protecting the country’s workforce; most Democrats and Republicans agreed on both. And about 4 in 10 said they trust neither party on AI.

A Pew Research Center survey of 3,488 adults in late June found 52 percent more concerned than excited about the growing use of AI in daily life, up from 37 percent in 2021, and only 9 percent more excited. Seventy-one percent expect AI to mean fewer jobs in the U.S. over the next 20 years, up from 64 percent in 2024; for the first time, Democrats (75 percent) are more likely than Republicans (68 percent) to say so.

On the money itself, the evidence is thinner and comes from an interested party. A Data for Progress poll of more than 3,000 likely voters in Iowa, Michigan and Ohio, commissioned by the Guardrails group, found about three-quarters would be less likely to support a candidate backed by an AI super PAC, including about three in five Republicans, according to Common Dreams. That is advocacy research, and “less likely to support” is a stated intention, not a vote. Still, it fits the broader pattern.

Now the caution. Gallup’s October 1-19 survey of registered voters asked how important 11 issues are to their vote for Congress. The economy and health care led, with half calling each extremely important, and the situation in Iran followed at 47 percent. AI data center construction, which Gallup included for the first time, ranked next to last at 30 percent, just above climate change at 29. Voters can despise something and still not decide an election on it. With the economy, health care and Iran crowding the agenda, a dislike of data centers may work less as a vote-driver than as a tripwire: the issue that turns a close race when a specific candidate is tied to a specific project.

The data-center trend line also is not simply one-directional. A Heatmap Pro poll conducted by Embold Research in October, reported October 26, found 71 percent of Americans would oppose a data center near them. That is down from 75 percent in August, a shift that was most pronounced among Republicans: 34 percent of GOP voters now say they would support a nearby project, up from 23 percent. Heatmap noted the poll was conducted after weeks of favorable campaigning by Trump. As recently as September 2025, Heatmap’s polling had the public roughly evenly split, with about 43 percent in support. A swing that large in a year is remarkable; so is a partial reversal in two months.

The bubble, and what a “bailout” really is

On October 29, Rep. Greg Casar of Texas, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, co-led the introduction of a resolution opposing a federal bailout of AI companies. Eleven other House Democrats joined them as cosponsors, including Pramila Jayapal, Rashida Tlaib, Jan Schakowsky and Delia Ramirez. Endorsers include the American Federation of Teachers and Indivisible.

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Photo: U.S. House of Representatives / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

It is worth being exact about what this is and is not. According to David Dayen of The American Prospect, which obtained the text first, it is a seven-page, nonbinding “sense of the House” measure. Nobody has introduced a bill to rescue AI companies, and the resolution does not claim anyone has. It is a pre-commitment: a statement, in advance, of what Congress should refuse to do if the boom ends badly. It urges the federal government to oppose any measure to rescue insolvent AI-related firms or shield their executives from accountability, emergency lending or capital infusions that would prevent ordinary bankruptcy, and “golden parachutes” for executives involved in risky or illegal conduct. Instead it calls for jobs spending, protection for state and local services, stronger unemployment, nutrition and housing assistance, protection for pension holders, automatic economic stabilizers, and new transparency rules.

The 2008 financial crisis is the template. The resolution’s backers say banks got trillions in liquidity and executives mostly escaped accountability while, in their words, 10 million homeowners lost their houses. “A.I. companies that fail should go bankrupt, and executives who commit fraud should be held accountable,” Casar said. Waters: “We cannot let history repeat itself.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee. Photo: House of Representatives photographic studio / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Why now? Partly politics: according to the Prospect, Casar wants the resolution voted on early in the next Congress if Democrats take power, and he said the CEOs of top AI firms should be “the first corporate actors hauled in front of our committees.” And partly because the idea of a bailout is not entirely hypothetical. In November 2025, OpenAI’s chief financial officer, Sarah Friar, said at a Wall Street Journal event that a federal “backstop” or guarantee could lower the cost of financing AI infrastructure. She quickly walked it back, CEO Sam Altman wrote that “taxpayers should not bail out companies that make bad business decisions,” and White House AI czar David Sacks said “there will be no federal bailout for AI,” CNN reported. That episode is the closest the public record comes to an actual bailout proposal, and its principals disowned it within a day.

So is there a bubble? That depends on whom you ask, and the strongest independent warning is not from a House Democrat. On October 13, the International Monetary Fund said in Bangkok that the end of the AI investment boom, along with rising debt and a prolonged Middle East conflict, is a growth and financial-stability risk. In one downside scenario, a steep drop in AI investment would trigger a sharp fall in asset prices that cuts global GDP by 1.1 percent by 2028, including 1.8 percent in the U.S., Reuters reported. “We now have an economy that is standing on one leg, the AI leg,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. The IMF said even that worst case was unlikely to produce a global recession; this is a risk scenario and a call to avoid “complacency,” not a forecast.

The resolution’s factual claims are a political document’s claims. It says AI-related firms hold “trillions of dollars in debt, much of which is raised in opaque and unregulated private credit markets,” that AI-related stocks have driven as much as 75 percent of the S&P 500’s returns since October 2022, and that the market’s price-to-earnings ratio is “almost as high as it was at the peak of the 1990s tech bubble.” Those are assertions, relayed by Common Dreams and the Prospect, not findings.

The Anthropic IPO and the bubble debate’s test case

The bailout debate has a concrete trigger. On October 26, Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, publicly filed its IPO paperwork. It plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “ANT,” with an offering expected as soon as mid-November and backers hoping for a valuation as high as $2 trillion, per a Xinhua report carried by The Star.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee. Photo: U.S. Senate / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The filing gives the first detailed look at the company’s books, and the numbers can be read in sharply different ways. Revenue was about $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $1.16 billion a year earlier. The net loss was $80.7 billion, but $72.4 billion of that came from changes in the fair value of convertible notes and other instruments, an accounting effect, according to the Xinhua report; the operating loss was $693 million, and cash flow from operations was positive at $3.93 billion. The Prospect leads with the loss while acknowledging Anthropic attributes much of it to an accounting change. The bigger number it flags is future obligations: $518 billion committed to infrastructure spending, which it says could run as high as $807 billion depending on the calculation, much of it non-cancellable and owed to Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia and Broadcom. Anthropic leases rather than owns its data centers, the Prospect notes, and is intertwined with its biggest creditors, a structure it compares to the housing finance system before 2008. Two unnamed customers accounted for about 23 percent of first-half revenue.

Whether those obligations amount to a bubble or a company growing into its commitments is exactly the argument. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, wrote to Amodei this week, citing the company’s own disclosure that its models could “pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity” and warning that millions of Americans with index-fund retirement accounts would become Anthropic shareholders. The offering, she argued, could “inject extreme volatility and risk into the financial system.” Common Dreams reported that she warned it could leave “Americans holding the bag” if the AI bubble bursts.

Two disclosures belong here. Anthropic funds the pro-regulation side of the money fight described above, and a rival, OpenAI, is tied to the other side through its president’s donations. Neither company is a neutral party in a story about AI’s political influence. The Prospect also reports that CoreWeave, an AI-infrastructure firm, has seen its stock fall nearly 50 percent in a month; that is one outlet’s characterization of one company, not a market-wide verdict.

What to watch on November 3, and after

In the days before the vote, here is what will tell you whether the “AI lost” story holds.

Spending in the final week. The Intercept notes there is “still time for a last-minute flurry of spending.” Leading the Future has $34 million in cash on hand across its network. Watch for late independent expenditures and for the Delaware-routed money, which will not show named vendors.

The races where AI is an explicit issue. South Carolina’s Senate race, where Leading the Future-linked money backs Graham against Andrews. The Ohio and Michigan Senate contests. Michigan’s 7th District, where Democrat Will Lawrence has made data centers a signature issue (”The politics of this are terrible,” he told supporters); neither AI network has spent there, the Intercept notes, though his campaign says Elon Musk’s America PAC has spent against him. And California’s 11th, where Public First-linked money supports Wiener.

The local votes. Recall elections in Mason, Michigan, and Yukon, Oklahoma. The clearest test of whether data-center anger can unseat the officials who approved the projects.

The proof of “voting on it.” Gallup’s finding that data centers are near the bottom of 11 voting issues is the number to remember. If Democrats gain, and AI skeptics claim credit, check whether the places where AI was the explicit issue actually behaved differently from the places where it was not.

After the election. The Anthropic offering could begin trading in November. The Casar-Waters resolution has no force until the House votes on it, and if control changes hands Waters is positioned to chair Financial Services, according to the Prospect. The preemption fight returns in the lame-duck session and the next Congress. And the FEC’s quorum problem will determine whether the new single-issue super PACs, AI’s included, face any consequences for how they report their money.

What this story shows, and what it does not

It shows that a very large amount of money, in the tens of millions, came from a handful of AI-industry donors, who for the most part stopped short of the races that decide control of Congress. It shows broad and growing public wariness of AI and a spreading fight over data centers. It shows that the “bailout” fight is about a resolution, not a rescue plan, and that the IMF considers a sharp AI-market correction a real, if not base-case, risk.

It does not show that AI money has been defeated: one of its targets lost, and the networks have not said what comes next. It does not show that voters will decide races on AI; the best national poll on issue importance suggests most will not. It does not show that the pro-regulation side is purer than the other. And it does not settle the bubble debate: Anthropic’s financial statements can be read as a warning or a growth story, and the IMF’s scenarios are scenarios.

What the record does show is that the working public, the people who will pay the power bills and carry the pension exposure and will absorb the disruption to their jobs, which most of them, according to Pew, expect AI to reduce, are not being asked their opinion by the industry that is reshaping their lives. They are answering anyway: in polls, at county zoning hearings, in recall petitions, and on Tuesday, in the only forum where their opinion is counted equally.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: photo illustration by Stella Ioannidou, via The Intercept.

U.S. Capitol: Martin Falbisoner, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0. Server racks: Victorgrigas, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0. Transmission lines: Matthew T Rader, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Alex Bores: Alex Bores, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Official portraits of Greg Casar (U.S. House), Maxine Waters (House photographic studio) and Elizabeth Warren (U.S. Senate), Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.