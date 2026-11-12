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Paulo Kirk
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Ceasefire? So, all the evidence of the Jews' plans have been laid on the table for decades, and somehow we are still writing about THIS?

Zionist leaders always claimed more than they accepted at any moment. Acceptance was tactical.

At the Paris Peace Conference in 1919, the Zionist Organization proposed a northern border starting “south of Sidon” and an eastern line “close to and west of the Hedjaz Railway”, well east of the Jordan.

When the Peel Commission offered a small state in 1937, David Ben-Gurion told his son Amos why he would take it: “A partial Jewish state is not the end, but only the beginning … I am certain that we will not be prevented from settling in other parts of the country, either by mutual agreement with our Arab neighbors or by some other means.”

In June 1938, the historian Nur Masalha shows from the Jewish Agency Executive’s minutes that Ben-Gurion accepted part of the country “on the basis of the assumption that after we build up a strong force following the establishment of the state – we will abolish the partition of the country and we will expand to the whole Land of Israel.”

Ze’ev Jabotinsky, founder of Revisionist Zionism, had already spelled out the method in 1923: colonisation “must either stop, or else proceed regardless of the native population”, behind “an iron wall, which the native population cannot breach”.

Menachem Begin’s Irgun answered the UN partition vote of November 1947, as he recorded in The Revolt: “The partition of the Homeland is illegal. It will never be recognized. … Eretz Israel will be restored to the people of Israel. All of it. And forever.”

Only a Beginning...Charles Malik's vision of an emergent Pax Judaica

David Miller

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