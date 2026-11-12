Swipe through the story in seven slides.

File image: children do homework by candlelight during a power cut in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza, March 2012. Gaza’s electricity problems long predate the current war. Photo: Ashraf Amra / APA Images, as published by Mondoweiss.

On the night Aseel Ayesh’s electricity was cut, she was trying to prepare milk and dinner for her infant daughter. She is 24 and lives in a tent in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and her private power provider had just disconnected her for failing to pay a bill of more than 180 shekels, about $59. “I need to use the light all night,” she told the Palestinian journalist Hayat Yildiz of Mondoweiss, “so I can prepare milk and dinner for my daughter.” Her husband says a rat bit him in the dark tent and the bite became infected.

That is one tent, one bill, one week in the last days of October 2026. It is also a fair picture of what the Gaza ceasefire looks like a year after it was announced. The bombing that defined the war’s first two years has not fully stopped, but the larger story in the territory’s own numbers is quieter and slower: people are running out of the money, fuel, medicine and safe places that ordinary life needs.

Over the past week, four pieces of reporting have approached the same theme from different angles. Mondoweiss’s Hayat Yildiz reported on the private-generator economy that has replaced Gaza’s wrecked grid. Mondoweiss’s Shaimaa Al Youssef looked at Palestinians who left for Egypt and are being scammed by fake charities. On ScheerPost, Mohammed Al-Ta’ban, a student at the Islamic University of Gaza, described what happened on his campus on October 25. And Electronic Intifada’s Weam Abu Daqqa wrote that Gaza fears another famine, as the latest World Food Program reductions add stress to a market already short of healthful food. The humanitarian figures below come from UN agencies and wire reports.

This piece sets those accounts beside what the UN, the World Food Programme, the world’s main hunger monitor, independent researchers and Israel’s defence ministry say: what is documented, who says what, and where the numbers disagree.

A note on sources. Gaza’s health ministry operates under the Hamas-run authorities, as the UN notes whenever it cites its figures. Israel’s COGAT, the defence-ministry body that controls the crossings, is a party to the conflict and publishes data meant to rebut critics. Mondoweiss, Electronic Intifada and ScheerPost are advocacy-minded outlets that centre Palestinian voices. We attribute accordingly and lead with UN and independent sources where they exist.

Key dates, August 2025 to October 2026. Sources: AP, OCHA, WHO, WFP, Al Jazeera. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

A ceasefire that is real and not finished

The ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025. Its first phase, as the Associated Press has described it, called for the exchange of all hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel, a big increase in humanitarian aid and a partial pullback of Israeli troops. The second phase, which the AP described as under way by February, was harder: installing a new Palestinian committee to govern Gaza, deploying an international security force, disarming Hamas and starting reconstruction.

A year on, that second phase has barely moved. Reuters reported on October 19 that “little progress” had been made toward a deal that includes terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw. In July, the AP noted that efforts to rebuild Gaza or hand governance to a US-led “Board of Peace” had “mostly stalled” as attention shifted to Iran.

The lines of control decide where people can live, farm and walk to school. Israeli forces pulled back to what is now called the “Yellow Line,” and sources differ on how much land lies beyond it. Reuters says Israeli forces hold more than 60 percent of the territory; Al Jazeera, on October 25, says almost two-thirds is under Israeli control or restrictions; the AP, in July, said “more than half.” The gap probably reflects different dates and definitions, but all three agree that over half of the strip is off limits to more than two million people. The UN’s October 15 report adds that on October 11 Israeli forces reportedly moved Yellow Line markers westward near the Ash Shuja’iyyeh junction in Gaza City, which hosts displaced families.

Reference map of the Gaza Strip showing districts, refugee camps and infrastructure, based on UN OCHA maps (2023 base map; it does not show the current Yellow Line). Graphic: The Great Mule of Eupatoria, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The killing has not stopped either. The Gaza Health Ministry’s latest figures, relayed by Al Jazeera on October 25, are at least 1,551 killed and 5,573 injured since the ceasefire began, within a war total of 74,544 dead. The UN human rights office had verified 1,076 conflict-related deaths between the ceasefire announcement and the end of July 2026, 331 of them near the Yellow Line. OCHA reported that the ministry counted 57 deaths and 319 injuries in the two weeks to October 12 alone.

Israel’s account is different. Its military says it continues to operate against Hamas and allied militants and points to specific targets after strikes; both sides accuse the other of violating the truce. The ministry’s numbers do not separate fighters from civilians, a limitation the AP notes each time it cites them. The UN has long treated them as broadly reliable, and in February a peer-reviewed Lancet Global Health study, based on a household survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research and led by Michael Spagat of Royal Holloway, University of London, estimated more than 75,000 violent deaths in the war’s first 15 months, against about 49,000 announced by the ministry at the time. Israel has questioned the ministry’s tallies because Hamas controls it, though, as the AP noted, a senior Israeli officer told local media in January that they were broadly accurate, a view the army later said did not reflect official data.

One number for hunger: what the monitor says

To understand what the World Food Programme cut this month, start with the baseline. In August 2025 the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the UN-backed panel that grades hunger crises on a five-phase scale, confirmed famine in Gaza Governorate. It was the first time the IPC had declared a famine in the Middle East. Israel strenuously denied it, and the AP’s reporting notes that Israel called the allegations of widespread hunger and manmade famine lies. The IPC’s finding followed a near-total blockade on humanitarian aid from early March to mid-May 2025.

After the ceasefire the numbers improved. The IPC’s latest analysis, released on July 23, 2026 and covering April through June, found that the “famine” classification no longer applies. All five governorates were in Phase 3, “crisis,” and more than 200,000 people were in Phase 4, “emergency.” Acute malnutrition among children had fallen to levels classified as acceptable. But the IPC also projected that about 1.4 million people, roughly two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents, would face acute food insecurity through the end of the year, around 200,000 more than at the time of the analysis. The agency warned: “Even small disruptions to humanitarian access could rapidly reverse recent gains.”

The WFP puts the improvement in context. Its own October statement says 1.4 million people, or 67 percent of Gaza’s population, are in IPC Phase 3 or worse, down from 1.6 million, or 77 percent, at the end of 2025. It calls that improvement “modest and fragile.” The aid group Mercy Corps was blunter, saying the IPC’s results “must not be mistaken for recovery.” Its Gaza response director, Rachel Norris, pointed to the group’s own monitoring surveys: 98 percent of respondents had lost or sold their land or home, two-thirds had cut spending on healthcare and 58 percent had withdrawn children from school. Those are Mercy Corps survey numbers among its own respondents, not a population estimate, but they describe the trade-offs hunger forces.

The UN’s October 15 situation report gives the most current picture. A monthly distribution of one food parcel and 25 kilograms of wheat flour covers roughly half of a person’s minimum calorie needs, and some 90 percent of Gazans rely on humanitarian food assistance. In WFP monitoring from early September, 44 percent of surveyed households had gone to bed hungry at least once in the prior 30 days and 45 percent had run out of food entirely at least once. About 3,000 children aged 6 to 59 months still enter malnutrition treatment each month, more than 360 of them with severe acute malnutrition in September. Improvements in dietary diversity were “largely attributed to increased humanitarian assistance and improved market functioning rather than recovery in local food production.”

Sources: WFP, October 2026; IPC analysis of July 2026 as reported by AP; Mondoweiss. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

“Funding, not access”: why rations were cut

On October 19, Reuters reported that the WFP was cutting aid because of funding shortages. The agency’s own statement lays out the arithmetic. It will now support 1.1 million of the most vulnerable people in Gaza with food and cash, down from 1.6 million the month before, which leaves about half a million people without monthly assistance. Food rations have been halved: families get one food parcel instead of two, and a smaller bag of flour. Hot meals from WFP-supported kitchens drop from 250,000 to 150,000 a day, with families in hard-to-reach areas near the Yellow Line now getting a hot meal every other day. Cash assistance has been reduced for 75,000 families. The agency says it received less than half as much funding for its Palestine operation in 2026 as in earlier years and needs $450 million from October 2026 to March 2027 to keep critical operations running in Gaza and the West Bank.

Two things stand out. First, the stated reason is money, not access. The WFP’s September 1 announcement, reported by the AP, cited severe funding shortages (in July, also donor fatigue), alongside cash shortages, high food prices and security restrictions on families. In the West Bank the agency halved the number of people it assists, from 400,000 to 200,000, in September. Gaza’s cuts are part of a wider pattern: an aid system that cannot raise the money to cover needs even where it is allowed in.

Second, the timing. Acting WFP chief Carl Skau told Reuters in Gaza: “life is still brutal here,” pointing to the lack of shelter, basic services and safety. He said the cuts arrive “just as we are facing the fourth winter.” He added: “We tell the world now is not the time to look away.” The Hamas-run government media office called the announcement “catastrophic” and said it could speed up famine, a claim that is a political assertion, not an IPC finding. The IPC’s July report had already warned that nutrition programmes for pregnant and breastfeeding women were shrinking because of funding constraints and uncertainty over whether Israel would keep letting international aid groups operate.

Quote from Reuters, October 19, 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The WFP is not the only one cutting. The UN’s October 15 report says cooked-meal production across the humanitarian system fell about 12 percent, from 695,000 meals in late September to 614,000 in early October, “amid funding constraints.” At least 10 child protection service points have closed for lack of funds, with 57 more at risk, and 11 water partners say they may have to stop activities in coming months, affecting 360 sites.

Families’ own resources are thin: WFP says more than 80 percent of people in Gaza are unemployed.

Counting trucks: why the numbers do not match

Every argument about whether Gaza has enough food eventually comes down to trucks, and the two sides are talking about different things.

Israel’s position is set out in a July 9 report from COGAT, based on IDF data, UN and NGO figures and open-source reporting. According to JNS, roughly 1.78 million metric tons of food entered Gaza between the ceasefire and June 7, 2026, about three times the food requirements defined by the WFP, a margin COGAT says holds even if commercial imports are excluded. It says food prices fell about 72 percent between September 2025 and May 2026, that more than 70,000 cubic metres of water enter Gaza daily, that more than 18,000 metric tons of medicines and supplies entered, and that hospital bed capacity rose more than 55 percent. COGAT’s chief, Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevi, said “humanitarian stability was maintained” and “anyone who ignores these facts is amplifying Hamas propaganda.” Israel’s argument is that the obstacle to feeding Gaza is not supply but what happens to food inside Hamas-controlled areas, including taxation and diversion. JNS notes that the Shin Bet has previously estimated Hamas siphons off at least 60 percent of goods entering; that is an Israeli security-service estimate, not verified here.

COGAT rejected the IPC’s July findings on similar grounds, arguing, per the AP, that the IPC overlooked Israeli data showing trucks entering Gaza ran nearly three times a requirement Israel calculated from WFP benchmarks. COGAT acknowledges that commercial goods make up about half of what has entered since the ceasefire, but denies prioritising them over aid.

The UN’s accounting is different in scope. In the two weeks from September 29 to October 12, according to Logistics Cluster data in OCHA’s October 15 report, 937 humanitarian trucks were manifested and 807 offloaded across five corridors: 373 via Ashdod, 206 from Egypt, 198 from Jordan, 18 from Israel and 12 from the West Bank. OCHA’s October 2 report separately cites Gaza Chamber of Commerce data that private traders brought in 788 commercial truckloads in the week of September 21 to 27, 10 percent below the prior four-week average of 871.

These are not the same count. Palestinian officials describe 600 trucks a day as the ceasefire’s benchmark, and COGAT’s weekly updates have reported thousands of trucks under the agreement (4,200 in the first week of February, for example). The UN’s verified humanitarian figure for a fortnight in autumn is 807, with commercial trucks tallied separately. We have seen no published reconciliation, so it is our reading, not an official finding, that the two sides are measuring different things. That would let COGAT say supplies are plentiful and agencies say they are not. More telling than either headline are the choke points the UN keeps reporting.

Since the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza closed on May 24, according to OCHA, Kerem Shalom has been the only operational crossing for cargo, which leaves the whole market exposed to any single disruption. Offloading rates at Kerem Shalom fell sharply through September and recovered from 52 to 88 percent in the week of September 21 to 27. Trucks coming through Egypt have the highest rates of returns and rejections; their offloading rate improved from 21 to 74 percent in that week. Inspection and scanning procedures, limited handling capacity and coordination across multiple stages are slowing movements. On October 9, the International Organization for Migration warned that about 8,600 emergency shelter kits it had pre-positioned outside Gaza were still being denied entry by Israeli authorities.

Aid groups also say the mix has changed, not just the volume. In the AP’s July report, they said Israel had increasingly relied on commercial traders rather than humanitarian organisations, which medical workers said left many people eating less nutritious food. American pediatrician Tanya Haj-Hassan, who has worked in Gaza, told the AP that sugary drinks and packaged foods can shock the bodies of children recovering from malnutrition. That is a clinician’s concern, not an IPC finding.

A humanitarian aid truck departs after offloading at the Kerem Shalom crossing on November 13, 2025. Photo: U.S. Army / Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, public domain via Wikimedia Commons.

The grid that isn’t there

For most of the past three years, the question people in Gaza have been asking about electricity is not whether the grid works. It is who sells them power and at what price.

Mondoweiss’s reporting from central Gaza lays out the economics. Before October 2023, Gaza had about 212 megawatts, less than half of what it needed, according to the article, mostly over Israeli lines plus Gaza’s only power plant, with homes getting electricity in alternating eight-hour shifts. About 350 private generators already filled the gaps. On October 7, 2023, the article says, Israel cut the lines and stopped fuel to the plant. According to Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office, whose figures the article attributes to it and which we could not verify, bombardment has since destroyed about 5,080 kilometres of power lines and 2,285 distribution transformers, a $1.4 billion loss to the sector.

What replaced the grid is private. Generator operators connect subscribers, fit a meter and collect weekly. Providers quoted by Mondoweiss charge about 30 shekels (roughly $9.80) per kilowatt-hour, against three or four before the war; on October 12 Gaza’s Energy and Natural Resources Authority capped the price at 29. Aya Shaheen, general manager of Abu Zayed Sons Trading and Import, which says it has about 25,000 subscribers, said its generators burn 40 to 100 litres of fuel an hour and that the company makes its own diesel because imports are restricted. “There is a severe shortage of generator oil,” she said, and expected prices to rise within days. Her company holds a permit from the authority but cannot cut its price.

The arithmetic for families is brutal. Ashraf Mohammed, known as Abu Mohammed, lives with his family of nine in a hasil, a former storeroom or shop now rented as housing because so few homes are left standing. He says he lost his job in the war and now needs more than 2,000 shekels (about $655) a month. Last month the family’s weekly electricity bills added up to 582 shekels, about $190. They now use power only to charge phones, so two of the children can follow university classes online, and to run a single light for a few hours. “We have to cut back on our basic expenses to pay for electricity,” his wife, Umm Mohammed, said, and the family does not spend much on food.

Some families cancel altogether and live in the dark to pay for food and rent. Phone-charging points offer a few shekels’ worth of power but no light, heat or cooking.

This is one reporter’s account from one part of the Strip, but the supply problem appears in UN reporting too. OCHA’s October 15 report warns that shortages of fuel, engine oil, generator spare parts and medicines threaten critical health and water services, and its October 2 report says restrictions on engine oil, spare parts and equipment have grounded most solid-waste vehicles, forcing a return to donkey carts. Gaza lacks not just power but the lubricant and parts needed to make it privately, and the cost of each shortage is passed down to a tent.

Archive image: smoke rises near Gaza’s only power plant after an Israeli tank shell hit it in July 2014. The plant’s fuel supply was cut again in October 2023. Photo: UNRWA / Shareef Sarhan, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO, via Wikimedia Commons.

Hospitals, wells and the generators behind them

If a family can ration electricity, a hospital cannot. A September 27 report in The National quoted Mohammed Zaqout, the Gaza Health Ministry’s director general of hospitals, saying operating hospitals need 94,000 litres of diesel a month for minimum service and have never received the full amount in any month of the war, and that of about 2,500 litres of engine oil needed monthly they recently received only a few hundred. He said about 70 percent of hospital generators were no longer operational, and that the WHO had told health authorities it would stop funding diesel and engine oil for 13 hospitals and seven health centres because of Israeli restrictions. Only 19 of Gaza’s 38 hospitals were functioning, the report said, repeating a UN figure from April. These are one ministry official’s statements, reported by a single outlet, but they square with OCHA, which lists dialysis, cancer treatment and chronic-disease care as services threatened by fuel, oil, spare-part and medicine shortages, and says lubricant-related generator shutdowns “continue to affect” health services.

Israel’s position is that some items are “dual use,” with both civilian and military applications, and need special approval; The National reports that some machinery and parts are classified this way. COGAT’s report says the IDF imposes no quantitative limits on medicine imports, though some dual-use items are screened. Neither side disputes that approval is required; the dispute is over how restrictive the process is.

Water is the next link. OCHA reported that drinking-water production from October 6 to 12 fell to 75 percent of the previous week’s level and 66 percent of mid-September’s, owing to pipeline repairs, a supply interruption and electricity problems at the Southern Gaza Desalination Plant. The WASH Cluster estimates that 74 percent of the population relies on trucked drinking water.

All of this is happening as winter arrives. The UN estimates about 950,000 displaced people live in sites at medium to high risk of flooding, over 400,000 at high risk. Supplies could partially assist only 18 percent of the 294,250 families needing winter shelter help, and 66 percent of the $283 million required is unfunded. About 44,000 people live in more than 2,300 structurally unsafe buildings.

The insulin problem

Insulin is the clearest example of why this kind of shortage is deadly in a way that rations are not. A person with Type 1 diabetes cannot go without it. Skipping doses leads to diabetic ketoacidosis, which can kill within days. And insulin requires something Gaza’s electricity crisis makes hard: refrigeration.

We have found no October 2026 report with a precise insulin stock figure, so we describe what the records say and when. In March 2026, as the regional war with Iran closed Gaza’s crossings, a WHO flash update cited the Ministry of Health’s figures of 46 percent of essential medicines and 66 percent of medical consumables at zero stock, and listed insulin among prioritised cargo needing immediate entry. In late May, the ministry said the absence of insulin injections was worsening conditions for about 11,000 diabetic patients, per Qatar’s state news agency. In June, Al Jazeera cited ministry data putting 70,000 to 80,000 people with diabetes at risk, and quoted Gaza endocrinologist Dr. Adli al-Ghouti saying about 2,500 children in Gaza live with Type 1 diabetes.

The most authoritative recent statement is from the International Diabetes Federation, whose statement cites a July 12, 2026 assessment by Diabetes Palestine. It says access to diabetes care remains severely constrained in Palestine, especially in Gaza, where “insulin pens remain largely unavailable through the public health system and unaffordable for many families.” Glucometers, test strips, syringes and lancets are also scarce. The federation attributes the problem to damaged infrastructure, disrupted cold chains, delays in clearing humanitarian shipments and distribution problems. It estimates about 11,000 people have Type 1 diabetes across Palestine, including about 3,700 children and adolescents, a different population from the ministry’s 11,000 figure for Gaza, and a reminder that these counts use different definitions.

Al Jazeera’s reporting on Hamza al-Ghazali, a 20-year-old with Type 1 diabetes in Gaza City, supplies the human detail. Before the war an insulin pen cost him 25 to 35 shekels; now it costs 75 to 100, and he needs six or seven a month, so he stretches each one. He said some insulin on the market appears to have been stored too long or badly. Al-Ghouti warned that deteriorated or expired insulin can create “a false sense of security” while blood sugar stays uncontrolled. These are patient and physician accounts from a single outlet.

Israel’s stated position is that it places no quantitative limits on medicine entry, and COGAT reports more than 18,000 metric tons of medicines and supplies since the ceasefire. That does not necessarily conflict with the diabetes federation: tonnage does not say whether insulin was included, reached the public system or stayed cold. The fair conclusion is that the best evidence points to patchy insulin access, concentrated in private markets at higher prices, and that the public record has no October stock figure. That is a gap in the data, not proof of normality.

Ambulances queue for a medical evacuation through the Rafah crossing, March 2025. Photo: UNRWA / Ashraf Amra, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO, via Wikimedia Commons.

For some patients the only answer is to leave. According to the UN’s October 15 report, the WHO has facilitated the medical evacuation of 3,423 patients from Gaza since the ceasefire, out of more than 13,800 since October 2023. Over 2,600 of them, 77 percent, left through the Rafah crossing, which reopened for limited traffic on February 2, 2026. Thousands more still need evacuation.

The cost of going to school

For the author of the ScheerPost account, going to class was an act of stubbornness. Mohammed Al-Ta’ban writes that this was the first semester he and his classmates at the Islamic University of Gaza had studied in person since the war began in 2023. The war had already cost him a year, and he describes struggling along damaged roads to reach a 9 a.m. lecture on October 25. As the class of about 60 students began, he writes, “a loud and powerful explosion shook the room,” flames appeared and glass fell on them. He saw a female student carried away on a stretcher. A student standing nearby asked, “What danger do 20-year-old students pose to the occupying state?” Al-Ta’ban says that shortly after they left, the same spot was struck again, killing three university staff members. He also describes an earlier strike in October on a car on the main road near the campus, which, he says, injured two students from Al-Azhar University.

Other outlets confirm that the campus was hit that day, with differences in detail. Al Jazeera reported that three security guards were killed in an air strike on the campus, the second attack there within hours, after an earlier drone strike injured seven female students. AFP, relayed by Al-Monitor, said hospital staff and university sources described the dead as employees and the injured as students. The Israeli army said it was “targeting a terrorist from Hamas’ military wing,” that after identifying “uninvolved individuals in the area” the munition was diverted, and that the incident was under review; it did not say whether those killed were hit by accident. Gaza’s education ministry said 10 students and educators had been killed in six days and that 95 percent of academic buildings had been damaged. UNESCO, cited by Al Jazeera, puts the share of Gaza’s higher-education campuses destroyed or damaged at nearly 95 percent.

File image: primary school students in Gaza City, published by ScheerPost with its piece on the Islamic University strike (the outlet’s caption dates the photo to 2012). Photo: Arne Hoel / World Bank, via Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

What is not disputed is the scale of the loss. In January, UNICEF said nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s schools had been damaged or destroyed and more than 700,000 school-age children could not access formal education. Spokesman James Elder called its learning expansion “one of the largest emergency learning efforts anywhere in the world.” UNICEF then supported more than 135,000 children at over 110 learning spaces, many in tents, aimed to reach more than 336,000 by the end of 2026, and said it needed $86 million this year.

By mid-October, OCHA’s October 15 report says, some 695 temporary learning spaces were operating, enrolling about 564,000 children, including 18,985 with disabilities. Even so, 200,000 children lacked structured learning, and limits on printed educational materials and shortages of paper and ink hamper efforts to address learning loss. WFP says it still delivers healthy school snacks to 200,000 children.

The costs of school fall on families too. Mercy Corps found 58 percent of its monitoring respondents had withdrawn children from school to cope with hunger. The Mondoweiss family in the hasil spends the little power it buys partly on charging phones so two of its children can follow university classes online, and says it cannot pay their full fees. And the walk to class, as October 25 showed, may not be safe.

An UNRWA school turned into a shelter in Deir al-Balah, January 2025. Photo: UNRWA / Ashraf Amra, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO, via Wikimedia Commons.

Leaving Gaza: Egypt, brokers and fake charities

Mondoweiss’s Shaimaa Al Youssef reports that for some Palestinians who get out, the problems follow them: fake charities and brokers exploit refugees in Egypt who receive little aid and are legally barred from working. This is one outlet’s interview-based reporting, so treat it as a documented pattern, not a measured rate.

The background is well established. NPR reported in March 2024 that Palestinians leaving Gaza paid an Egyptian company, Hala Consulting and Tourism, $5,000 per adult and $2,500 per child for “coordination” at Rafah, that Hala has reported ties to Egypt’s security services, and that NPR estimated about $1.3 million in fees on a single day. Mohammed Odeh Mahmoud, a 60-year-old engineer in Al Youssef’s story, says he paid Hala more than $100,000 to get 22 relatives out, paid $140 per adult for residency permits he cannot renew, and now lives on parcels from the Egyptian Food Bank and help from relatives. Palestinian officials said more than 115,000 Palestinians had gone to Egypt by May 2024, per the article.

Without residency or the right to work, people depend on aid, and since the October 2025 ceasefire much of it has dwindled, Al Youssef reports. Samar Abu Kweik, 54, who borrowed $10,000 to leave in early 2024, says: “From the day they announced a truce, the aid stopped.” A source at the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said, anonymously, that charities began dealing directly with families after obtaining lists of names, ending the embassy’s intermediary role. The article notes UNRWA does not operate in Egypt.

In that gap, the article says, scams have flourished. Links to little-known charities circulate in WhatsApp and Facebook groups, the largest with more than 53,000 members, leading to forms that ask for family details, addresses, phone numbers and passport photos. Callers then promise food parcels or cash and ask for more information or a code that opens a victim’s mobile wallet. One man, identified only as Haidar, says he lost 60,000 Egyptian pounds (about $1,200), everything in his wallet, after a caller claiming to be from a charity called “Muslims Are Brothers” asked for a code. Mondoweiss says it could not find that organisation in the Ministry of Social Solidarity’s register of licensed NGOs. An Egyptian lawyer, Mahmoud al-Roubi, told the outlet that a Palestinian without valid residency cannot file a police report, and that scammers probably know it.

A second trap targets people still inside Gaza. The article says each patient approved for medical evacuation to Egypt can take two companions, and brokers sell those places to strangers for $1,000 to $5,000, then vanish. Nasser Najm, 50, told Mondoweiss he has lost $5,000 this way over five attempts, most recently in May 2026, and is still in Gaza.

How far should these claims be trusted? Most subjects are on the record, though two gave only a first name or initials and the embassy source is anonymous. The charity name was checked against an official register. But there are no systematic figures on how many people were scammed or how much was stolen, and we found no second outlet reporting this 2026 wave. What the story does establish is the structural cause: a legal status that blocks work and police complaints, a shrunken aid system, and a border that has run on private fees.

A Palestinian child looks out of a bus crossing into Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah crossing, February 6, 2024. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / DPA via ZUMA Press / APA Images, as published by Mondoweiss.

What international law says about this

None of this is only a matter of charity. The Fourth Geneva Convention requires an occupying power, to the fullest extent of its means, to ensure the population has food and medical supplies, and requires parties to allow free passage of relief consignments for civilians, subject to security checks. Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is prohibited, and the Rome Statute lists intentionally using it as a war crime in international armed conflicts. Whether Israel is still an occupying power in Gaza is disputed: it withdrew its troops and settlers in 2005 but has controlled Gaza’s airspace, coast and crossings, and the UN and many legal scholars still treat it as an occupying power. Israel rejects that characterisation.

Those are the legal terms in which agencies make their case. OCHA says restrictions on critical humanitarian items “continue to impede the scale-up” of the response, and the International Diabetes Federation says restrictions on insulin “raise grave concerns under international humanitarian law.” Israel’s counter is the dual-use argument and the claim that Hamas exploits the humanitarian space. The two sides agree that aid has increased since the ceasefire and that the system is fragile; they part on cause and responsibility.

What the agencies are asking for

The asks recur across the UN reports. Money first: the WFP’s $450 million for the next six months, $186.6 million still unfunded for winter shelter, UNICEF’s $86 million for education. Then access: more than one cargo crossing, so one closure cannot starve a market; predictable inspection and clearance; entry for engine oil, generator spare parts, shelter kits, printed school materials and medical equipment. Then the harder political questions: incursions and demolitions near the Yellow Line, which OCHA says heighten the risk of displacement, and movement on the ceasefire’s second phase so reconstruction can begin.

The WFP’s acting head asked the world not to look away, and the IPC warned that small disruptions could undo the gains. In the UN’s reporting, the immediate threats this autumn are funding shortfalls, a single cargo crossing and shortages of fuel and spare parts: a system that has lost its margin for error.

What to watch

Four things will show whether this winter is worse than last: whether the WFP’s $450 million appeal is met and the 614,000-meal figure stops sliding; whether the Zikim crossing, closed since May 24, reopens and Kerem Shalom keeps its offloading rate near the 88 percent of late September; whether hospitals and water plants get fuel and spare parts; and whether the first in-person university semester since the war can continue under fire.

A new IPC analysis will follow; the last covered April to June, with projections to year’s end. If the cuts that began this month bite as the agency fears, it will show.

A ceasefire that rebuilds nothing, and leaves the cost of light, medicine and a classroom to a family’s last shekels, is not the same as peace. The people in these stories, a young mother in Nuseirat, a diabetic man hunting for an insulin pen, a student sheltering from an explosion in his lecture hall, are not waiting for a settlement. They are waiting for the lights to stay on long enough to finish the homework.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Ashraf Amra / APA Images, as published by Mondoweiss (2012 file photo).

Mondoweiss lead photo, Rafah bus: Abed Rahim Khatib / DPA via ZUMA Press / APA Images, as published by Mondoweiss.

Kerem Shalom: U.S. Army / Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Rafah ambulances, UNRWA school, power plant: UNRWA (Ashraf Amra, Shareef Sarhan), CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO, via Wikimedia Commons.

Map of the Gaza Strip: The Great Mule of Eupatoria, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons (based on UN OCHA maps).

ScheerPost lead photo: Arne Hoel / World Bank, via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0), as published by ScheerPost.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.