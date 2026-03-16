In 2023, the scientific community witnessed an unprecedented surge in paper retractions.

Then 2024 happened.

Then 2025.

The numbers kept climbing, and the reason has been hiding in plain sight the entire time: science has been handed over to corporations whose profits depend on publishing as much as possible, as fast as possible, with as little scrutiny as the market will bear.

The Scale of Retractions

In 2023, over 14,000 retraction notices were issued — a new record.

In 2024, more than 9,000 additional retractions followed, and by the end of August 2025, the total had already surpassed 5,000 for that year alone.

To understand how dramatic this escalation is: in 2013 there were just over 1,000 retractions. By 2022 that had grown to around 4,000.

The leap to 14,000 in a single year represents not a blip but a structural breakdown — one engineered, whether intentionally or not, by the economics of for-profit academic publishing.

The compound growth rate for retracted papers now stands at 22%, dramatically outpacing the 6.25% growth rate of scientific publications overall — meaning retractions are rising at roughly three and a half times the pace of the research enterprise itself.

The Business Model Is the Problem

The for-profit open-access publishing model is elegantly simple and catastrophically corrupting.

The academic publishing industry — dominated by Elsevier, Wiley-Blackwell, Taylor & Francis, Springer Nature, and SAGE — generated $19 billion in revenue in 2020 alone.

Profit margins in academic publishing can reach 40% — higher than Google, higher than Amazon, higher than most technology companies the world considers the most ruthlessly efficient money-making machines on earth.

Under the traditional subscription model, publishers had some incentive to maintain quality — a journal’s reputation determined whether libraries would pay to subscribe.

The shift to open-access “article processing charges,” where authors or their institutions pay a fee per published paper, eliminated that check entirely. Every accepted paper is revenue. Every rejected paper is money left on the table.

As one former journal editor wrote, commercial publishers “are incentivised to try to publish as many articles and journals as possible, because each additional article brings in more profit.

This has led to a proliferation of junk journals that publish fake research, and has increased the pressure on rigorous journals to weaken their quality controls.”

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The Wiley Catastrophe

No company better illustrates the rot than John Wiley & Sons, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. In 2021, Wiley acquired open-access publisher Hindawi for $298 million.

By 2023, over 8,000 papers had been retracted from Hindawi journals. Wiley ultimately retracted more than 11,300 studies, closed 19 journals, and discontinued the Hindawi brand entirely.

The financial hit was real but survivable — because the revenue collected on the way in was real too. Despite their retracted status, the Hindawi papers collectively garnered over 35,000 citations before anyone pulled the plug.

Authors got their publication credits. Universities got their ranking points. Wiley got its article processing fees. The system worked exactly as designed — for everyone except the integrity of science.

Elsevier watched its own editorial boards begin resigning in protest. In December 2024, the entire editorial board of the Journal of Human Evolution resigned from Elsevier, citing inadequate copyediting, misuse of AI, and excessive fees.

The year before, more than 40 scientists comprising the entire academic board of Neuroimage — also an Elsevier journal — resigned, accusing the publisher of being “too greedy.” In 2023, Elsevier alone recorded a profit of roughly $3.6 billion.

The Familiar Playbook: Nine Cases of Profit Corrupting Knowledge

The retraction crisis is the latest chapter in a long and well-documented tradition of private profit systematically corrupting the scientific record. Each case below is not an aberration. Together, they are a pattern.

The Vioxx Scandal : Merck and the Hidden Heart Attacks

Internal documents made public in litigation revealed that a Merck marketing team developed a strategy called ADVANTAGE — Assessment of Differences between Vioxx And Naproxen To Ascertain Gastrointestinal tolerability and Effectiveness — to skew clinical trial results in the drug’s favor. Scientists manipulated the trial design by comparing Vioxx to naproxen rather than a placebo, then highlighted results showing naproxen decreased heart attack risk by 80% and downplayed results showing Vioxx increased the risk by 400%.

This misleading presentation made it look like naproxen was protecting patients, rather than Vioxx harming them.

Merck CEO: Raymond Gilmartin

The deception ran deep into the published literature itself.

In 16 of 20 papers reporting on clinical trials of Vioxx, a Merck employee was initially listed as the lead author of the first draft; on the published versions, an outside academic was listed as the primary author.

In one draft that did not yet have a prominent outside name attached, Merck officials listed the lead author only as “External author?” A Merck scientist was also found to have removed evidence of three heart attacks from a dataset.

The New England Journal of Medicine itself was deceived. NEJM editors later noted that an internal Merck memorandum showed that four months before the VIGOR study was published, the company knew there were 47 thromboembolic events in the Vioxx arm of the trial versus 20 in the naproxen arm — data that was not included in the published article.

After more than 80 million patients had taken the drug and annual sales had topped $2.5 billion, Merck withdrew Vioxx in September 2004. Dr. David Graham, the FDA’s Associate Director for Science and Medicine, testified before the Senate Finance Committee that the failure to recall Vioxx earlier had resulted in as many as 55,000 premature deaths from heart attacks and stroke.

A study in the Lancet estimated 88,000 Americans had heart attacks from taking Vioxx, of whom 38,000 died. The cardiovascular risk, researchers later showed, could have been identified nearly four years before the withdrawal — had anyone been looking rather than suppressing.

The Opioid Crisis : Purdue Pharma’s Blueprint for Mass Addiction

The Sackler family that controls Purdue Pharma — the manufacturer of OxyContin — was personally aware of the risks of abuse and addiction as early as 1999, and intentionally blamed individuals for addiction rather than the drug.

The mechanics of how they did this were meticulous.

Purdue instructed its pharmaceutical representatives across the country to tell physicians that OxyContin was not addictive, primarily because of its slow-release properties, and that only persons with an “addictive personality” became addicts.

The concealment of knowledge was documented in extraordinary detail. Prosecutors found that the company’s sales representatives used the words “street value,” “crush,” or “snort” in 117 internal notes recording their visits to doctors or other medical professionals from 1997 through 1999. That same year, company officials learned of a call to a pharmacy describing OxyContin as “the hottest thing on the street — forget Vicodin.” Internal email correspondences from Richard Sackler revealed him calling opioid victims “reckless criminals” and “scum of the earth,” while emails exposed the family’s view that addiction treatment was an “attractive market” that was “naturally linked” to the crisis they had generated — and they moved to profit from it.

The Sackler defendants paid themselves a total of $4 billion in profits from opioids. Over 450,000 people died in opioid-related overdoses over two decades, with roughly half of cases beginning with a doctor’s prescription. At the peak of their sales and marketing, Purdue hired 3,000 doctors to serve on their speakers bureau.

The ExxonMobil Climate Cover-Up : They Knew, Then They Lied

Exxon’s knowledge of climate change dates back to July 1977, when senior scientist James Black told the company’s management committee that there was general scientific agreement that the burning of fossil fuels was the most likely way mankind was influencing the global climate.

A year later he warned that doubling CO₂ in the atmosphere would increase average global temperatures by two or three degrees — a number consistent with scientific consensus today.

Exxon didn’t just passively receive this science — it funded it. From 1979 to 1982, Exxon conducted an active research program on climate change, including equipping its largest supertanker with a laboratory and sensors to measure whether the oceans could absorb rising CO₂ levels. A 1982 document, marked “not to be distributed externally,” concluded that preventing global warming would require sharp cuts in fossil fuel use, and warned of “some potentially catastrophic events that might not be reversible.”

Then the company reversed course entirely. A 2023 assessment published in Science analyzed 32 internal Exxon documents and 72 peer-reviewed publications by ExxonMobil scientists between 1977 and 2014, and found that [between 63% and 83% of ExxonMobil’s internal climate projections were consistent with subsequent observed temperatures — meaning ExxonMobil’s scientists were among the most accurate climate forecasters in the world at the time.

The study concluded: whereas academic and government scientists worked to communicate what they knew, ExxonMobil worked to deny it.

By 1989, Exxon had helped create the Global Climate Coalition to question the scientific basis for concern about climate change. Since then, ExxonMobil has spent more than $30 million on think tanks that promote climate denial.

Darren Woods, Exxon CEO

Between 1989 and 2010, ExxonMobil and its predecessor Mobil purchased regular Thursday advertorials in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal claiming that the science of climate change was unsettled.

The Sugar Industry’s Harvard Purchase : Buying the Conclusion Before the Research Began

In 1964, John Hickson, vice president of the Sugar Research Foundation — the trade group for US sugar interests — proposed in an internal memo that the industry “embark on a major program” to counteract “negative attitudes towards sugar” by funding its own research to “refute our detractors.”

The target was a specific scientific debate: whether sugar or fat was driving the epidemic of coronary heart disease killing American men.

The trade group solicited D. Mark Hegsted, a professor of nutrition at Harvard’s public health school, to write a literature review aimed at countering early research linking sucrose to coronary heart disease. The group paid the equivalent of $48,000 in 2016 dollars to Hegsted and colleague Dr. Robert McGandy, though the researchers never publicly disclosed that funding source.

The funding relationship was not arm’s length.

Letters show Hegsted writing to the Sugar Research Foundation to explain the reason for a delay in the review — Iowa researchers had produced new evidence linking sugar to heart disease. “Every time the Iowa group publishes a paper, we have to rework a section in rebuttal,” Hegsted wrote.

When the foundation’s vice president received the final draft, he wrote back: “Let me assure you this is quite what we had in mind.”

The resulting two-part literature review, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1967, concluded there was “no doubt” that the only dietary intervention required to prevent coronary heart disease was to reduce dietary cholesterol and substitute polyunsaturated fat for saturated fat — a conclusion that shaped public health guidance for decades.

The NEJM at that time did not require disclosure of funding sources.

Former Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe

Hegsted later became head of nutrition at the United States Department of Agriculture and helped draft “Dietary Goals for the United States,” the 1977 Senate report that paved the way for the nation’s first dietary guidelines — guidelines shaped, in part, by conclusions a sugar industry executive had approved in advance.

Leaded Gasoline : Sixty Years of Deliberate Poisoning

General Motors engineers discovered in 1921 that tetraethyl lead could eliminate engine knock in automobiles.

They discovered its dangers almost immediately afterward.

In 1924, TEL production began at Standard Oil’s Bayway refinery in New Jersey, immediately causing mass casualties: 32 workers were hospitalized and 5 died from lead poisoning, many experiencing violent insanity before death.

A Standard Oil manager’s response was to tell the New York Times that workers “probably went insane because they worked too hard.”

The industry’s solution to the scientific question of lead’s safety was to fund a single scientist and ensure he controlled all the research for decades.

Dr. Robert Kehoe, hired by General Motors and later serving as chief medical advisor to the Ethyl Corporation, claimed that since lead was found naturally in the environment, introducing more lead posed no danger. The Kehoe Rule — requiring that a substance be proven harmful before being restricted, rather than requiring industry to prove safety — dominated the field for forty years.

The credibility of Kehoe’s research was bolstered by the support of the US Public Health Service and the American Medical Association.

The scientist who broke through was geochemist Clair Patterson of Caltech, who discovered the true scale of environmental lead contamination while trying to measure the age of the Earth. Ethyl Corporation allegedly offered to endow a research chair at Caltech if the university fired Patterson. It did not.

The eventual phase-out of leaded gasoline happened not primarily because of health concerns, but because lead damages the platinum in catalytic converters installed to meet 1970s EPA air quality standards. Researchers retroactively estimated the annual global impact of leaded gasoline at 1.1 million excess deaths, 322 million lost IQ points, and more than 60 million crimes annually attributable to the neurotoxin’s documented effect on developing brains.

The PFAS Cover-Up : Fifty Years of Hiding Forever Chemicals

As far back as the 1950s, 3M studied the toxic doses of PFAS in mice, and researchers at Stanford found fluorinated chemicals could build up in human blood. By the 1960s, animal studies conducted by 3M and DuPont revealed that PFAS chemicals could pose health risks.

The companies kept the studies secret from their employees and the public for decades.

The paper trail is now extensive.

A 1970 internal DuPont memo described PFOA — used to make Teflon — as “highly toxic when inhaled and moderately toxic when ingested.” In 1980, DuPont and 3M learned that two pregnant employees involved in PFOA manufacturing had given birth to children with birth defects. Neither company released that information or told employees.

Despite these findings, DuPont reassured its employees in 1980 that PFOA “has a lower toxicity, like table salt.”

A 1991 press release claimed the chemical “has no known toxic” effects — at a time when the company’s own scientists had documented animal deaths, liver damage, and birth defects in studies they had ordered kept confidential.

In 1997, 3M gave DuPont a material safety data sheet for a chemical that explicitly read: “Warning: contains a chemical which can cause cancer,” citing its own 1983 and 1993 studies.

That same year, 3M removed the label and continued selling the product for decades without warning.

PFAS are now found in the blood of virtually every American, linked to kidney cancer, testicular cancer, thyroid disease, immune suppression, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Ed Breen Dupont CEO

Both 3M and DuPont have paid out hundreds of millions in legal settlements since their internal machinations came to light. In 2023, 3M announced a settlement of $10.3 billion over PFAS contamination of public water systems — an amount that, while large, represents a fraction of the profit generated during the decades of concealment.

Volkswagen’s Dieselgate : Engineering Fraud at Industrial Scale

Volkswagen wanted to conquer the American car market with diesel. Its diesel engines could not simultaneously deliver the fuel efficiency, performance, and emissions compliance that US regulations required. Rather than engineer a solution, VW engineered a lie.

VW installed software in its 2009–2015 diesel cars designed to detect when the vehicle was undergoing emissions testing — monitoring steering wheel position, speed, air pressure, and other variables — and activate full emissions controls only during tests. On actual roads, those systems were disabled, resulting in nitrogen oxide emissions at levels up to 40 times the legal standard.

On January 11, 2017, Volkswagen agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, commit wire fraud, and violate the Clean Air Act, and agreed to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty. The scandal affected approximately 11 million vehicles worldwide.

In 2015, diesel cars emitted 13.1 million tonnes of NOx that year — 4.6 million tonnes more than officially anticipated. This contributed to approximately 38,000 premature deaths worldwide.

US authorities extracted $25 billion in fines, penalties, civil damages and restitution from VW for the 580,000 tainted diesels it sold in the United States. In Europe, where the company sold 8 million tainted diesels, it sustained no major fines and offered owners no compensation.

Volkswagen had for years marketed its diesel vehicles under the slogan “Clean Diesel,” spending heavily on advertising that portrayed its cars as environmentally responsible. The gap between the marketing and the reality was not accidental.

Cambridge Analytica : Turning Social Data Into a Political Weapon

In 2013, a researcher named Aleksandr Kogan built a Facebook personality quiz app. Around 270,000 people downloaded it.

Because Facebook’s Open Graph platform at the time allowed apps to collect data not just from users who installed them but from all of their friends, the app harvested the data of up to 87 million Facebook profiles. Cambridge Analytica used that data to analytically assist the 2016 presidential campaigns of Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.

Cambridge Analytica claimed to have up to 5,000 data points on every US voter. By applying “psychographic” analytics to its dataset, it claimed the ability to determine people’s personality types and individually micro-target messages to influence their behavior.

What the Cambridge Analytica scandal revealed was not just one rogue firm — it was the logical endpoint of an entire surveillance economy. Facebook’s own profiling practices largely escaped scrutiny in the furore over Cambridge Analytica. Facebook itself explored personality profiling, methods to manipulate emotions, and targeting people based on psychological vulnerabilities.

Alexander Nix, Cambridge Analytica

The scandal resulted in a record-breaking $5 billion FTC fine for Facebook — the largest ever imposed on a tech company at the time.

Cambridge Analytica declared bankruptcy amid investigations. The $5 billion fine, while a record, was described by one analysis as “a drop in the ocean for a company that makes $22 billion in pure profit a year.” Facebook’s underlying data collection and targeting model remains structurally unchanged — and is now commercially available to any advertiser at scale through legally sanctioned tools.

Theranos : Silicon Valley’s “Fake It Till You Make It” Applied to Medicine

Elizabeth Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, dropping out of Stanford at 19, with a genuinely compelling idea: a blood-testing device that could run hundreds of diagnostic tests from a single finger prick, cheaply and quickly.

In 2015, Theranos was valued at $9 billion and Holmes was considered the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States, appearing on the covers of Fortune, Forbes, and Inc., and landing on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people.

None of it was real.

Behind the scenes, Theranos was secretly using commercially available blood-testing machines made by companies like Siemens — not its own technology. The Edison devices the company publicly promoted produced wildly inaccurate results, leading to false diagnoses for real patients.

The lengths of the deception were specific and documented.

Holmes claimed to investors and business partners that the tests were being used by the US military in their medivac helicopters — a claim she only recanted when questioned by investigators under oath.

When then-Vice President Joe Biden visited the Theranos lab in Palo Alto in 2015, Holmes and her partner Balwani had created a fake lab specifically for the tour.

The human cost was concrete.

The first patient to take the stand during Holmes’ trial testified that a Theranos blood test inaccurately showed she was suffering a miscarriage when she was in fact carrying a healthy pregnancy — a woman who had already miscarried three times, told devastating news that was entirely false. Nearly 1 million Theranos test results were ultimately invalidated.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged Theranos, Holmes, and Balwani with raising $700 million from investors through fraud involving false or exaggerated claims about the accuracy of the company’s blood-testing technology.

Holmes was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison. Balwani received nearly 13. Rupert Murdoch alone lost $125 million.

Safeway, which had spent $350 million retrofitting 800 store locations with Theranos clinics, never ran a single test in any of them.

What connects leaded gasoline, Vioxx, opioids, climate denial, the sugar industry, PFAS, Volkswagen, Cambridge Analytica, Theranos, and the for-profit academic publishing crisis?

In every case, an institution with financial interests in a particular version of reality produced, funded, suppressed, or corrupted scientific and factual information to protect those interests.

In every case, the damage was measurable in human lives, public health, democratic integrity, or all three. And in every case, the system that should have served as a check — peer review, regulatory oversight, independent research, the free press — was either captured, defunded, intimidated, or simply too slow.

The for-profit publishing machine is not a dramatic villain in the mold of Purdue Pharma or Theranos.

Its corruption is structural, not conspiratorial. But the effect is the same: a body of scientific literature increasingly contaminated with fraudulent work, produced at scale, for money, by an industry with every incentive to look the other way.

As Retraction Watch continues documenting the damage in real time, and as the Gates Foundation reverses its open-access funding commitments citing “unsavory publishing practices,” the underlying economics remain unchanged.

The retractions will keep climbing, the profits will keep flowing, and the foundations of scientific knowledge will keep quietly crumbling — one fraudulent paper at a time.

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