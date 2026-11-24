Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Charles and Julie McCrory with their son, Chad, in a family photo. Photo: Courtesy of Larry Grissett / The Intercept.

When Larry Grissett saw the news on Facebook in late September, he had to read it twice. A federal judge had granted habeas relief to Charles McCrory, the man Grissett defended at trial more than forty years ago. The Intercept reports that the lawyer summed up his reaction in one word: “Vindication.”

A month later, McCrory is still in prison. His lawyers asked the court to release him on bond while the state decides whether to retry him. Instead, the Alabama attorney general’s office filed a motion asking the same judge to reconsider the order that granted him relief, according to the Intercept’s account, published on October 28. No ruling on either request had been reported as of October 30.

That is the strange position this case is in. A federal court has said the central evidence that put McCrory away for life is “grossly unreliable,” and the dentist who presented it to the jury has taken it back. Yet the state of Alabama, which prosecuted him in 1985 and defended the verdict ever since, is still fighting to keep the conviction in place.

It would be easy to turn this into a simple story of a wronged man and stubborn prosecutors. The record is more complicated than that, and it is more useful. Julie McCrory was a 24-year-old mother who was beaten and stabbed to death in her own home, and the Intercept’s reporting describes no one other than her husband ever being charged. Some of Julie’s relatives opposed his release when he sought parole. The state has arguments, and they deserve to be set out fairly. At the same time, the part of the case that was supposed to tie it all together, the so-called bite mark, is a forensic technique that scientific bodies have spent seventeen years dismantling.

Key dates in the McCrory case and in the scientific review of bite-mark analysis. Sources: The Intercept, U.S. Supreme Court, NIST, Texas Tribune. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What the judge actually ruled

The decision came on Monday, September 21, 2026, from Chief U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. of the Middle District of Alabama, a Trump appointee. Huffaker granted McCrory habeas corpus relief, the federal remedy for people in state custody whose convictions violated the Constitution. He found that McCrory’s conviction did violate the Constitution. The order stays the writ for 180 days “from the date of this Memorandum Opinion and Order becomes final,” to give Alabama time to commence a new trial. If a new trial does not begin in that window, the writ issues and the state must release him. Because the clock starts only when the order becomes final, and the state has asked the judge to reconsider and can appeal, no release date has been set.

This is worth stating precisely, because some headlines said he would be freed, which runs ahead of the law. The court did not declare McCrory innocent. A habeas ruling asks whether a conviction was obtained in violation of federal law, not who committed the crime. What Huffaker found is that the bite-mark testimony made McCrory’s trial fundamentally unfair and that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision was both an unreasonable application of clearly established federal law and based on an unreasonable determination of the facts. Huffaker wrote that “neither party seriously disputes” that Souviron’s 1985 identification testimony would not be admissible at a trial held today.

On the science, Huffaker did not hedge. In his opinion he wrote that “individualized and probabilistic bitemark identification testimony is grossly unreliable and unsupported by relevant scientific bodies. It amounts to nothing more than rank speculation.” On the rest of the case against McCrory he was just as blunt: he wrote that “the non-bitemark evidence from which the jury could convict McCrory was thin.” Cleveland.com, as republished by Yahoo, adds that no DNA tied McCrory to the killing and he never confessed.

The most consequential passage may be the one aimed at the state’s fallback argument. Alabama’s appeals court had accepted that even if the expert was discredited, jurors could look at photographs of the marks and a mold of McCrory’s teeth and decide for themselves that the teeth matched. Huffaker said that finding “blinks reality.” In a footnote he added that if an expert could not testify about bitemark identification because it is junk science, a jury should not have been allowed to consider it either.

The Frank M. Johnson Jr. Federal Building and United States Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo: Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

McCrory’s current lawyers, Mark Loudon-Brown of the Southern Center for Human Rights and Chris Fabricant of the Innocence Project, welcomed the court’s acknowledgment that convictions resting on discredited bite-mark evidence cannot stand. They have long said McCrory is innocent. That is their position; the court has not adopted it.

Andalusia, May 1985

Andalusia is a small city in Covington County, in south Alabama just north of the Florida line. In 1985 Charles McCrory was 26, an information-systems manager at the Alabama Electric Cooperative who also volunteered with the local rescue squad, where he was second-in-command, and served as an auxiliary police officer. The Intercept’s 2022 investigation reconstructs the couple’s life from court records and interviews. He and Julie Bonds McCrory had met in high school and had a son, Chad, born in 1982. They had recently separated after a decade together. McCrory had moved into an apartment and had had an affair with a co-worker from the local junior college, though he and Julie still spent a good deal of time together.

On the morning of Friday, May 31, 1985, Julie did not drop Chad off at her in-laws’ as usual. McCrory’s father went to check on the house on Lori Lane. McCrory, who heard the call go out on his rescue-squad radio, got there as well. Julie was lying just inside the front door. She had been beaten about the head and stabbed repeatedly in the chest. Chad, a toddler, was unharmed in his bed.

The medical examiner’s findings, as the Intercept recounts them, were grim: a fractured skull, a jaw broken in two places, 11 deep puncture wounds in the chest and several chopping wounds to the head. The examiner also noted two small, crescent-shaped indentations on the back of her right arm. He set a penny beside them for scale; together they were no wider than the coin. He concluded they were a bite mark.

The investigation, by the Intercept’s account, was thin. Officers found no murder weapon. They found no blood or other physical evidence connecting McCrory to the scene. Two windows in the master bedroom were open and were never dusted for prints; investigators closed them as the day warmed up. A clump of hair found in Julie’s hand matched neither her nor her husband, the federal opinion says, and nothing in the record suggests it was ever DNA-tested. A footprint was photographed outside the back fence and never compared to anything. And there was a man who worked at an excavating company bordering the McCrorys’ backyard who, about a month later, broke into another local woman’s home and raped her. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to that crime. Police questioned him, the Intercept reports, but never fully investigated him as a possible suspect in Julie’s death. McCrory’s own trial lawyer told the Intercept he does not believe this man was the killer, only that there were leads nobody followed. The federal opinion says evidence “pointed to an alternate suspect,” citing a red bandana found beside the victim and the man’s habit of wearing one, but it calls that evidence “not conclusive.”

What police had was a separated husband who had been unfaithful, and a manner that some officers read as cold. One officer later recalled McCrory as “nonchalant.” Suspicion hardened into certainty quickly, and a mold of McCrory’s teeth was made the day after the body was found, with his consent.

The Covington County Courthouse in Andalusia, Alabama. Photo: Chris Pruitt / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Two marks on an arm

The molds and the photographs went to a nationally known expert. Richard Souviron was a forensic dentist from Coral Gables, Florida, who had been a star witness against serial killer Ted Bundy in 1979, when newspapers ran photographs of him presenting enlarged images of Bundy’s teeth to the jury.

What Souviron wrote at first was not what he said at trial. In an August 14, 1985, letter to the medical examiner, quoted by the Intercept and in more detail by CBS News, he reported that only one of the 28 photographs could be used for a direct comparison with McCrory’s molds. McCrory was missing an upper left lateral incisor, a distinctive feature, and Souviron concluded the marks “could have been made” by McCrory’s teeth. But he added a warning: it was impossible, absent unusual circumstances, to make a positive identification from two teeth. If the two marks were “the sole means of identification of the perpetrator,” he wrote, he felt this was “not in the best interest of justice.”

The trial opened on October 21, 1985, less than five months after the killing. Julie’s family had hired private lawyers to assist with the prosecution, an arrangement the Intercept notes was legal in Alabama, though one lawyer told a newspaper at the time it was a bad idea. The state’s theory, as the Intercept reads the sparse transcript, was that McCrory had tired of the marriage and killed his wife to be free of her. The prosecution offered an affair, letters to the other woman, McCrory’s fingerprints in the home, the account of a young man staying nearby, backed by his grandfather, who said they saw McCrory’s Ford Bronco outside the house before dawn, and a question McCrory asked an investigator hours after the scene was found, about whether Julie had died from “the lick on the back of her head.” Prosecutors argued that only someone who had been present could have known about that injury. The investigator conceded on cross-examination that the victim’s head was “splattered open.”

The final and most important witness was Souviron. By the account in the 2022 Intercept investigation, he told the jury the left canine fit a puncture in the photograph, and that the gap where McCrory’s missing tooth would be explained the spacing on the arm. He also made a concession that sounds odd in retrospect: “This is not a bite mark,” he said at one point, explaining that the injury was the result of “the arm being thrust into the teeth rather than the teeth being bitten into the arm.” The medical examiner had put the head wounds first, which would make it hard for a woman already mortally wounded to thrust her arm anywhere. Then Souviron gave the jury a number. Only about 1 percent of people are missing a lateral incisor, he said, and the share missing only that one tooth is smaller still. CBS puts his estimate for McCrory’s particular gap at one half of 1 percent of the population. A prosecutor asked whether these teeth marks were made by Charles McCrory. “Yes,” Souviron said.

The defense lawyers were stunned, Grissett has said. He recalls that Souviron had told them minutes earlier that he could not say the marks were McCrory’s. The transcript, the Intercept reports, supports the gist of that account: when pressed, Souviron said he had told them it was “not positive” for McCrory, that he could not exclude everyone else in the world. McCrory’s dentist, who had made the molds and testified, remembers being skeptical of the analysis but could see how it would persuade a juror on the fence. Big enlargements and a claim that the teeth match, he told the Intercept, “would be enough to sway you.”

The jury convicted. McCrory told the judge, “I just did not do it.” He received a life sentence. Odd as it sounds, the judge let him remain free on bond until sentencing, which CBS reports his lawyer found astonishing given the sentence he faced.

The Covington County jail building in Andalusia, Alabama, as identified on Wikimedia Commons. Photo: Chris Pruitt / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

How a discipline rose, and was taken apart

To understand why one dentist’s opinion carried so much weight, and why it has not survived, you have to look at the field.

Bite-mark analysis rests on two assumptions, as the Intercept and many scientists describe them. The first is that the arrangement of human teeth is unique enough that a mark can be traced back to one person. The second is that skin is a good enough medium to record that uniqueness. The field took off in the 1970s, and the Bundy trial, in which Souviron’s courtroom demonstration was a highlight, made it a staple. The Dallas Morning News traces the practice in Texas to a 1954 West Texas burglary case, in which a dentist matched a suspect’s bite in a piece of cheese. By the 1980s forensic dentists such as Souviron were courtroom celebrities; he told McCrory’s jury he had testified in at least 50 cases in up to 14 states.

The cracks showed first in the cases themselves. In Mississippi, forensic dentist Michael West, whom a 2001 Newsweek profile described as having testified in 71 trials in nine states, told a jury that five of 19 wounds on a 3-year-old girl’s body matched the teeth of Kennedy Brewer “with reasonable medical certainty.” The jury took 95 minutes to convict, and Brewer was sentenced to death. Newsweek reported that West had resigned from two professional societies amid ethics investigations and was the only member ever suspended by the American Board of Forensic Odontology, the ABFO, though he was reinstated. Brewer and Levon Brooks, who received a life sentence in a similar Mississippi case, were both cleared in 2008, according to Criminal Legal News. Newsweek also quoted Souviron in 2001 calling West’s results “beyond outrageous” and saying, “You cannot make a positive ID from a bite mark.” That shows Souviron had acknowledged the limits of the method years before he formally recanted in McCrory’s case. Justice Sonia Sotomayor later noted that McCrory cited that very article in his first, unsuccessful state petition in 2002.

Then came the institutions. In 2005, Congress told the National Academy of Sciences to study forensic science, and in 2009 the Academy issued a 314-page report that Sotomayor, in a 2024 statement, called groundbreaking. It found that “no forensic method other than nuclear DNA analysis has been rigorously shown to have the capacity to consistently and with a high degree of certainty” link evidence to a specific source. On bite marks specifically, it found “no evidence of an existing scientific basis for identifying an individual to the exclusion of all others.”

The National Academy of Sciences, whose 2009 report on forensic science criticized bite-mark analysis. Photo: Another Believer / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

The profession did not take it quietly. The Intercept’s 2022 investigation describes a bitter fight inside the ABFO, including a failed ethics complaint against a dentist who had warned about the field’s flaws. It also describes an ABFO study led by Adam Freeman, then the group’s president, which showed 100 images of patterned injuries to board-certified members. One of them was a box-opening injury that the submitting dentist knew was not a bite mark. Sixty percent of respondents said it was one. Freeman, who had risen under Souviron’s mentorship, resigned from the ABFO in 2020 and in 2021 traveled to Andalusia to testify for McCrory.

In 2016 the Texas Forensic Science Commission, which includes prosecutors, recommended a moratorium on bite-mark evidence until the science could be validated, the first such step by a state body, according to the Dallas Morning News. That same year the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, PCAST, concluded that bite-mark analysis “does not meet the scientific standards for foundational validity, and is far from meeting such standards,” and put the prospects of developing it into a valid method as “low,” as Sotomayor quotes the report.

Then, in March 2023, the National Institute of Standards and Technology published its own foundation review, NIST IR 8352. It concluded that bite-mark analysis “lacks a sufficient scientific foundation because the three key premises of the field are not supported by the data.” Those premises are that human front-tooth patterns are unique, that skin records them accurately, and that an examiner can reliably compare the two. NIST noted that bite marks reflect only the front teeth and are prone to distortion from skin elasticity and movement, and that examiners may not even agree on whether an injury is a bite mark.

The field’s defenders have not vanished. In 2016 the ABFO’s legal adviser, retired judge Haskell Pitluck, told Vice News that done properly the technique “can help exonerate the innocent and convict the guilty,” and that the real problem was “too many people who try to do too much with too little.” David Senn, an ABFO member who teaches at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio dental school, told the Dallas Morning News the profession hoped “to avoid unintended consequences.” Their position, that a comparison might help exclude a suspect even if it cannot identify one, is not what happened in Andalusia in 1985, where the claim was a match. NIST also found that the ability to exclude or not exclude a person as the source is “not supported.”

Sources: The Intercept; federal court reporting. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The human toll is the reason the science matters outside a laboratory. The Innocence Project counted 35 wrongful convictions and indictments attributable to bite-mark comparison when Fabricant addressed the Andalusia court in 2021, the Intercept reported, and at least 39 by July 2024. The Intercept says Souviron was the prosecution’s expert in at least four such cases, including McCrory’s. Among the cases the Intercept links to Souviron is the Florida death-penalty prosecution of Robert DuBoise, which ended with an exoneration in August 2020.

The recantation and the Andalusia hearing

In 2002, McCrory filed his first petition for state post-conviction relief, citing the Newsweek quote. A state court dismissed it. By the time McCrory returned to court with new lawyers in March 2020, the picture had changed. Souviron had signed an affidavit in 2019. CBS dates it December 11, 2019. In it, he wrote that he no longer believed “the individualized teeth marks comparison testimony I offered in his case was reliable or proper,” and that there was no valid scientific basis to connect the injury on Julie’s skin to McCrory.

Souviron’s wording is careful. He said “assuming that the injury is in fact teeth marks,” and told CBS in 2022, “I never said it was a bite mark, I said it was teeth marks,” adding, “I wouldn’t say that today.” At trial, too, he had said “This is not a bite mark,” while still saying the marks matched McCrory. In the affidavit as reproduced in Justice Sotomayor’s statement, he wrote that he “fully” recanted his testimony that the marks were made by McCrory.

The state court held an evidentiary hearing on April 28, 2021, in the Covington County courthouse. McCrory watched by video from a minimum-security prison. Two forensic dentists, who the Intercept and Sotomayor report traveled to Andalusia and testified without compensation, told the court that the injury was, by today’s understanding, not a human bite mark. One of them was Freeman. The other was Cynthia Brzozowski, a veteran dentist from New York, who said she felt an “ethical and civic responsibility” to testify and who added that “We don’t have criteria for teeth marks.” Freeman said that with only two marks, “if I had the dental lineup of his Honor and you and anybody else in this courtroom, I would likely make those fit those two marks.”

The state did not call an expert. The Intercept says the prosecutor, Chief Assistant District Attorney Grace Jeter, argued three things. First, the analysis Souviron had performed was “teeth marks,” not “bite marks,” implying a separate and valid discipline. Second, his testimony had been proper under 1985 standards. Third, even without him, jurors could have compared the molds and photos on their own. Jeter also told the court, the Intercept says, that when a district attorney’s investigator interviewed Souviron, he said he still believed the wound was made by teeth, though not with the same certainty that they were McCrory’s. The defense objected that Souviron had not been called, and Souviron told the Intercept he did not say those things and that the interview was recorded. We have no independent way to resolve that dispute.

One episode from the hearing stands out. On the eve of it, Loudon-Brown told the judge, Jeter had said she had authority to consent to McCrory’s release if he would admit guilt. He declined. Sotomayor’s statement confirms McCrory rejected an offer to plead to time served before the hearing, and CBS reports he has refused plea deals twice. The state’s explanation, offered later to the parole board by a Covington County prosecutor, was that the case was at a “particular posture” and that a retrial might be impossible because of witness problems.

On February 14, 2022, Circuit Judge Lex Short denied a new trial. According to the Intercept, he adopted the state’s proposed order. As Sotomayor summarizes it, the court reasoned that Souviron had complied with the standards of 1985, so the new expert testimony could be seen as mere impeachment, and that there was enough circumstantial evidence for the jury to have convicted anyway, including the idea that jurors could have made the physical comparison themselves. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed. When McCrory’s lawyers pointed out that one of its judges had signed the state’s brief against his original appeal as an assistant attorney general in 1986, the court noted her recusal and reissued an otherwise identical opinion, per a footnote in Sotomayor’s statement.

The state’s case, in its own terms

The prosecution’s position deserves a fair statement, because it is not frivolous and because the Intercept, whose reporting on this case has been strongly critical of the state, is not a neutral narrator of it.

The state’s argument has always been that the bite mark was one piece of a larger circumstantial case. The Intercept’s 2022 account and CBS’s reporting list the evidence prosecutors relied on at trial and later: McCrory’s affair and his letters to the other woman; his fingerprints in the home; the testimony of a young man, and his grandfather, who said they saw McCrory’s Bronco outside the house before dawn; and McCrory’s question about the “lick” on the back of Julie’s head. CBS reports that two eyewitnesses said they saw his car and two others said they did not. At the 2021 hearing the state called no expert and no new witnesses; it read portions of the 1985 testimony of ten witnesses, including the teenager who said he saw the Bronco, and entered the full trial transcript, according to the federal opinion.

In its brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, the Intercept says, the attorney general’s office described the challenge as a dispute among experts about shifting science, and portrayed McCrory as “passionately in love” with another woman and desperate to end his marriage. That narrative, the Intercept argues, bore little resemblance to the one told at trial, and one of the private prosecutors told McCrory’s lawyer in prison that bite mark evidence was “key.” That is the heart of the dispute: did the bite mark carry the case, or merely supplement it?

The state also has the interests of the victim’s family to weigh. Julie’s youngest brother, Barry Bonds, spoke against parole at McCrory’s 2023 hearing, saying he once looked up to McCrory and urging him to confess. The Intercept reported that the director of a victims’ advocacy group told the board Julie’s family had asked her not to oppose release, but that she spoke against it anyway. A Covington County prosecutor told the parole board that if the conviction were overturned the state might not be able to retry the case because of “witness issues,” since many people involved were dead. The parole board denied release and set the next review for five years later. A different part of the family sees things differently: Chad McCrory, Julie’s and Charles’s son, has attended a dozen parole hearings seeking his father’s release.

None of that changes what the forensic evidence is worth. Even on the state’s best reading, the case against McCrory without the bite mark is circumstantial. In effect, the federal court asked whether a jury that heard a famous expert say “Yes” can be assumed to have convicted without him. Huffaker wrote that the other evidence was “thin.” The attorney general’s motion to reconsider is the state’s way of saying the judge was wrong; the Intercept does not describe its arguments beyond the request.

Why it took a federal judge

McCrory’s case shows how hard it is to correct a forensic error after a verdict. The path to the September ruling ran through the most restrictive part of American criminal law.

Alabama’s own post-conviction rule, Rule 32.1(e), allows a new trial for “newly discovered material facts.” But in a 2024 statement, Justice Sotomayor explained why such rules tend to fail for people in McCrory’s position. The facts have to be unknown at the time of trial and not discoverable with reasonable diligence, but science changes slowly, so it is hard to say when discrediting evidence was “discovered.” Courts may dismiss new evidence as merely “impeachment,” which is how Alabama’s courts treated the dentists’ testimony. And discredited science is a different kind of new evidence: not a new witness or a DNA result, only a consensus that the old evidence meant less than it seemed. In McCrory’s case, she wrote, “it is not that the dental mold was not of McCrory’s teeth or that the victim had no marks on her arm. It is simply that a modern scientist would be unable to testify that the two had anything to do with each other.”

That left federal habeas, and federal habeas is hard. The 1996 Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act, AEDPA, tells federal courts they may not grant relief on a claim a state court already decided on the merits unless that decision “involved an unreasonable application of, clearly established Federal law, as determined by the Supreme Court,” or “was based on an unreasonable determination of the facts in light of the evidence presented in the State court proceeding.” A federal judge may not simply conclude that the state court got it wrong. It has to have been unreasonable. Factual findings by the state court are presumed correct unless the prisoner rebuts them by “clear and convincing evidence.” Sotomayor wrote that AEDPA’s “overwhelming concern with the finality of criminal convictions sits uneasily with modern scientific developments that call those convictions into question.”

That is the ground Huffaker walked across, and it explains the force of his language. The reasonable-or-not standard is why he did not just say the state judges were mistaken. He found that the state court unreasonably determined that a jury could compare the marks and molds itself, a finding that, in his words, “blinks reality in light of the evidence presented by McCrory at the postconviction evidentiary hearing.” The opinion first addressed whether the petition was filed in time. The state argued McCrory should have been on notice by 2002, or at the latest 2018. Huffaker disagreed, holding that the one-year clock began on December 11, 2019, when Souviron’s recantation was obtained, and that McCrory filed 362 days into it, after tolling during the state proceedings.

Sotomayor had flagged the constitutional question when the case reached the Supreme Court in 2024. The justices denied McCrory’s petition “mostly without comment,” as WAKA put it, and the Intercept described the denial as unanimous. But Sotomayor wrote separately, saying the petition “raises difficult questions about the adequacy of current postconviction remedies to correct a conviction secured by what we now know was faulty science.” She voted to deny because the due process claim had “yet to percolate sufficiently through the federal courts,” and she wrote that McCrory did not appear to have sought federal habeas review. In fact he had filed a federal petition in the Middle District of Alabama on April 26, 2024, and it was pending when the Court acted.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which declined McCrory’s petition on July 2, 2024, with a separate statement from Justice Sotomayor. Photo: Joe Ravi / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

From the opinion in McCrory v. Lovelace. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The missing “junk-science writ”

Sotomayor’s statement also pointed to a fix legislatures can adopt without waiting for courts: a statute letting people challenge convictions when the science behind them has changed.

She listed six states with such laws: Texas, California, Connecticut, Wyoming, Michigan and Nevada. Texas was first. In 2013 it passed Article 11.073 of its Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows relief based on “relevant scientific evidence” that contradicts what the state relied on at trial. A court that finds the science was not available at the time of trial, would have been admissible, and would more likely than not have changed the outcome can grant relief. It has worked on bite marks. In 2018 the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals applied the statute to the bite-mark testimony in the murder trial of Steven Mark Chaney, who had been freed from prison in 2015 after Dallas County prosecutors agreed the evidence was invalid. Quoting that decision, Sotomayor wrote that the American Board of Forensic Odontology “has completely disavowed individualization,” that the bite mark was the “linchpin of the State’s case,” and that the remaining evidence was “circumstantial and weak.”

California amended its definition of “false evidence” in 2014 to cover expert opinions repudiated by the expert or undermined by later research. In 2016 the California Supreme Court applied the change to order relief for William Richards, convicted in 1997 of killing his wife on bite-mark testimony.

Alabama was not among the six states Sotomayor listed, and McCrory’s lawyers, as the Supreme Court record shows, had to proceed under the general newly-discovered-facts rule and a constitutional claim that state courts dismissed in a summary fashion. That helps explain why a man whose trial expert disavowed his testimony in 2019 needed seven years, a Supreme Court petition and a federal judge to get this far. In Alabama, as McCrory’s experience shows, the claim ran through a trial judge who adopted the state’s proposed order and an appeals court whose reasoning the federal judge later found unreasonable.

Photo: Joe Gratz / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Not only Alabama

McCrory’s case is part of a wider pattern.

In Mississippi, besides Brewer and Brooks, there is Eddie Lee Howard Jr., sentenced to death in 1994 for the 1992 rape and murder of an 82-year-old woman in Columbus (WLBT gives her age as 84). Injustice Watch reported that in August 2020 the Mississippi Supreme Court, by 8 to 1, vacated his conviction. The court agreed with Howard that a forensic dentist “would not be permitted to identify Howard as the biter today as Dr. West did at Howard’s trial in 2000.” DNA also excluded him. A concurring justice, James Kitchens, wrote that West’s methods are “wholly contradicted and disqualified by today’s ABFO guidelines.” West himself, the report says, testified in another case in 2011 that “I don’t think it should be used in court,” and four years later told a hearing in Howard’s case that he did believe in it.

In Louisiana, according to the Intercept, Chris Duncan was declared innocent last year nearly 30 years after being sent to death row on bite-mark evidence and released the day before Thanksgiving. Criminal Legal News described a 1993 video as showing West pressing a mold of Duncan’s teeth into a toddler’s body, and the Intercept says the footage showed the expert manufacturing the evidence used against him. Louisiana prosecutors continued to insist the case was solid, the Intercept notes, as Alabama’s have. Earlier this year, the Intercept reports, the chief of the Louisiana Supreme Court, John Weimer, wrote that bite-mark evidence “should be discarded and no longer have a place in the realm of forensic science.” He compared its use to the discarded practice of trial by water.

These are not all the same case. Duncan’s involved allegations of a manufactured exhibit, and Brewer’s and Howard’s involved DNA. McCrory’s does not: no physical evidence survives that could be tested. The Intercept reports that fingernail clippings and a nightgown that Chad McCrory once saw in the courthouse evidence room had vanished by the time his father’s trial lawyer went looking, leaving only the dental mold. With no biological evidence left to test, no DNA result can settle the question either way.

What is established, and what is not

It helps to separate three tiers of claims.

Established by courts and independent scientific bodies. Bite-mark analysis has no scientific basis for identifying a person: the finding of the National Academy of Sciences in 2009, PCAST in 2016 and NIST in 2023, and the conclusion of Huffaker. The expert who matched McCrory’s teeth to the marks has recanted, and two other forensic dentists testified the injury was not a human bite mark. A federal court has found that the testimony made the trial unfair and that Alabama’s courts were unreasonable in refusing to revisit it.

Asserted by McCrory’s side, and not adopted by a court. That Charles McCrory is innocent, and that police ignored better leads. His lawyers and family say so, and the thin investigation and his refusal of a release-for-guilt deal are consistent with their view. But a refusal to plead is not proof, and no court has identified another culprit, though Huffaker did write that the alternate-suspect evidence “further casts doubt” on the link between McCrory and the murder, while calling it not conclusive.

Asserted by the state, and not tested by a new trial. That the circumstantial case, without the bite mark, is enough to show McCrory killed his wife. No jury has been asked to decide that without the expert. Under the federal ruling, one may be.

What happens next

The next steps are procedural. The judge must rule on the state’s motion to reconsider and on the lawyers’ request for bond. If the motion fails, the state can appeal the habeas grant to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, which the Birmingham lawyer predicts it will do, arguing that the order’s procedural holdings were wrong and that the state court’s decision was not unreasonable. The Intercept expects the appeals to drag on through the holidays and into next year. The 180-day window does not begin until the order becomes final, which the motion to reconsider and any appeal would delay. If the order stands and the state does not retry him within that window, McCrory must be released.

A retrial would raise its own difficulties, as a Covington County prosecutor told the parole board: witnesses have died, memories have faded and physical evidence is gone. It would also put a jury in front of the question the 1985 jury never had to answer without a famous expert’s help. No public source yet says what Alabama’s prosecutors will choose.

Grissett told the Intercept it haunts him that “somebody’s still out there who murdered this lady,” and that he fears no one will look into it. Whatever one thinks of McCrory, if the conviction falls, no one stands convicted of killing Julie McCrory, and the investigation, as the Intercept describes it, never seriously pursued other leads.

The lesson is not that every old conviction deserves doubt. It is that the law treats finality as a value in itself, and that when science changes, the people who pay for the old error have the least ability to get a hearing. Seventeen years after the National Academy’s report, and ten after PCAST, Alabama’s courts spent years accepting that jurors could compare a plaster mold to a photograph of a bruise and decide for themselves. A federal judge has called individualized bite-mark identification testimony “rank speculation.”

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: family photo of Charles, Julie and Chad McCrory, courtesy of Larry Grissett, as published by The Intercept.

Frank M. Johnson Jr. Federal Building, Montgomery: Michael Barera, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Covington County Courthouse and Covington County jail building, Andalusia: Chris Pruitt, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

National Academy of Sciences sign: Another Believer, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

U.S. Supreme Court building: Joe Ravi, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Courtroom gavel: Joe Gratz, Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.