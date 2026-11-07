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Citizen Zero
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The concentration number is the one that should travel: 515 donors giving $1 million or more account for 73 percent of super PAC money. That reframes the argument. The Court in 2010 leaned on disclosure to keep this honest, and the piece shows that premise failing, with party leadership PACs taking a quarter to a third of their money from nonprofits that never name donors. Add an FEC without a quorum for 18 months and the referee is missing too. Fair of the piece to say none of this proves a gift bought a policy.

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