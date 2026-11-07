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A protester holds a “Democracy Is Not for $ale” sign outside the US Supreme Court in 2019. Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images, as published by Common Dreams.

On Thursday, October 29, the consumer watchdog Public Citizen released a number: $737.3 million. That, the group says, is how much corporate money has been reported flowing into the 2026 federal midterms, based on newly filed Federal Election Commission data. It is 60 percent more than corporations gave in the 2024 presidential cycle, about four times the 2022 midterms, and, by Public Citizen’s count, 40 percent of all the corporate money disclosed since the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision in January 2010.

Public Citizen is an advocacy group that wants a constitutional amendment to overturn that ruling, and its co-president, Robert Weissman, says corporations are “exploiting Citizens United to drive their political spending to unprecedented levels.” That is an argument, and it should be weighed as one. But the filings are public and other trackers are reaching similar conclusions by different routes.

This story is about the structure, not any single industry. HR NEWS has already looked at AIPAC’s spending, the AI industry’s super PACs and the corruption theme in the campaign. Here we ask how corporate money legally enters federal elections, what the $737 million does and does not count, who the biggest donors and vehicles are, how much of it is hidden, what the system has produced, and what its defenders and critics argue, days before voters go to the polls on Tuesday, November 3.

Sources: Public Citizen; The Washington Sun, analysis of FEC data; FEC enforcement backlog as reported by The Washington Sun. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What the $737 million is, and what it is not

Headline numbers in campaign finance are slippery, so start with the definition. In its report, written by research director Rick Claypool, Public Citizen counts contributions of $5,000 or more from for-profit corporations to super PACs and hybrid PACs, combining OpenSecrets data for 2010 through 2024 with FEC filings for 2026 through October 23. Four consequences follow.

First, this is money given to committees. It is not corporate lobbying, not the capped money in corporate political action committees, and not dark money, the donations that pass through nonprofits and shell companies that do not disclose donors. Public Citizen says not all corporate spending is reported to the FEC and that its totals likely undercount because dark money groups let corporations conceal it.

Second, “corporate” includes some wealthy individuals’ corporate vehicles. The report’s table counts $52 million from Geosor Corporation, which it identifies as a Soros family entity, to the Democratic-aligned Democracy PAC, and $10 million from the Elon Musk Revocable Trust to Lone Star Liberty PAC, which backs Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton. Whether you call that corporate or billionaire money is partly a matter of labels.

Third, comparison with 2010 is not apples to apples. Public Citizen puts corporate giving that year at $12.8 million, when super PACs barely existed. The series still shows how fast the channel opened: $12.8 million in 2010, $84.9 million in 2012, $117.9 million in 2016, $184.1 million in the 2022 midterms, $461 million in 2024 and $737.3 million now. The more meaningful comparison is the fourfold jump since the last midterm.

Fourth, the figure has been moving. An August Public Citizen report put it at $646 million through the second quarter, so the October update added about $91 million. The group’s cumulative base since 2010 also shifted, from $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, and its report gives Andreessen Horowitz’s total as $72 million in one place and $76.2 million in another. None of that makes the headline wrong. It means it should be read as a floor for one category of disclosed money, produced by an advocate, not the total cost of corporate influence.

How corporate money got in: 1907 to 2014

For most of the twentieth century the law kept corporations out of campaigns. Justice John Paul Stevens, in his Citizens United dissent, traced the line to the Tillman Act of 1907, and noted that the Taft-Hartley Act of 1947 extended the prohibition from direct contributions to independent expenditures. The restrictions covered unions as well. The Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002, known as McCain-Feingold, added limits on corporate and union-funded “electioneering communications,” broadcast ads naming a candidate shortly before an election.

Citizens United, a nonprofit corporation, had made a documentary critical of then-Senator Hillary Clinton and wanted to promote it on television during the 2008 primaries. On January 21, 2010, a 5-4 Supreme Court said the government could not ban independent political spending by corporations. Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the opinion, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito, and by Justice Clarence Thomas on most points. The Court overruled its 1990 decision in Austin v. Michigan Chamber of Commerce and part of a 2003 ruling that had upheld the electioneering limits.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who wrote the majority opinion in Citizens United. Photo: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, public domain.

The core of Kennedy’s reasoning was that independent spending is not corrupting. The Court, he wrote, “now concludes that independent expenditures, including those made by corporations, do not give rise to corruption or the appearance of corruption.” Stevens, joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor, called the majority’s approach a “dramatic break from our past,” warned that “a democracy cannot function effectively when its constituent members believe laws are being bought and sold,” and wrote that “corporations have no consciences, no beliefs, no feelings, no thoughts, no desires.”

Justice John Paul Stevens, who wrote the dissent. Photo: Steve Petteway, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, public domain.

Two details get lost in the folklore. The ruling did not, by itself, let corporations write checks to candidates; direct corporate contributions to federal candidates remain illegal. It freed corporate and union money for independent expenditures, spending on ads and mailers made without coordinating with a campaign. And the Court upheld disclosure requirements by a much wider margin than it struck down the spending ban: eight justices, everyone but Thomas, joined that part of the opinion. That matters for what comes next.

The modern super PAC came from a second decision. Two months later, the D.C. Circuit’s SpeechNow.org v. FEC held that committees making only independent expenditures could accept unlimited contributions, including from corporations and unions, according to the standard account. The FEC approved advisory opinions putting this into practice on July 22, 2010. Scholars cited there argue SpeechNow, more than Citizens United, made the super PAC possible, which is why reformers in Maine are now targeting it.

In 2014, in a 5-4 ruling with an opinion by Roberts, McCutcheon v. FEC struck down the overall cap on how much a person could give to all candidates and committees. The opinion reaffirmed that preventing quid pro quo corruption or its appearance is the only legitimate reason to restrict campaign finance. That narrow definition of corruption runs through everything since, including this year’s NRSC v. FEC, decided June 30, in which a 6-3 Court struck down limits on how much parties can spend in coordination with their candidates, according to the FEC. The Brennan Center, which opposes the ruling, says it has so far favored Republicans: the party committees are making no independent expenditures this year and spending in coordination with candidates instead, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s coordinated spending alone is three times what all four party committees had spent combined by the end of August 2022.

The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Photo: TgsVenom / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Sources: Supreme Court opinions; FEC; The Washington Sun. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The promise that disclosure would police it

Unlimited corporate spending is more tolerable if the public can see it, and that is what the Court said it was relying on. In the part eight justices joined, Kennedy argued that prompt disclosure would let shareholders judge whether corporate political speech served the company and let citizens see which officials were backed by moneyed interests.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote from Citizens United v. FEC, 2010.

The Brennan Center describes the ruling as premised significantly on that assumption and says many of the groups the Court allowed to spend were never required to disclose their donors. The mechanism is not obscure. Super PACs must report their donors, but they can accept money from certain nonprofits, trade groups, unions and shell corporations that are generally not required to disclose theirs. The Washington Sun, in an October 27 analysis of FEC data, calls it a provision that lets a super PAC’s root funding sources stay hidden. It is lawful.

The scale is large. Brennan found more than $1.9 billion of dark money in the 2024 federal cycle, up from a prior record of $1 billion in 2020, and at least $4.3 billion since Citizens United; $1.3 billion of the 2024 total was contributions to super PACs. Brennan says even that figure understates reality, because online spending and carefully worded ads escape tracking. For 2026, the New York Times reported more than $1 billion by the end of August, and Brennan’s Michael Waldman put the year’s total at no less than $1.3 billion.

The Sun’s analysis shows both parties using the channel. As of October 14, the four super PACs aligned with congressional leaders, the Republicans’ Senate Leadership Fund and Congressional Leadership Fund and the Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC and House Majority PAC, had received more than $392 million from their affiliated dark money groups, more than double the $181.9 million at the same point in 2024.

The Senate Leadership Fund received more than $132.9 million from its affiliate One Nation, up 148 percent from 2024, about 24 percent of its receipts. The Congressional Leadership Fund received about $64 million from American Action Network.

Senate Majority PAC received $102 million from Majority Forward, 29 percent of its money, up from 14 percent in 2024. House Majority PAC received $93.7 million from House Majority Forward, 32 percent, up from 19 percent.

The Sun traced chains through individual races. In Michigan, undisclosed donors gave to a nonprofit called Right Vote, which gave to the conservative Sentinel Action Fund, which spent more than $1.6 million against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. On the other side, unnamed donors gave to Majority Forward and the Economic Opportunity Fund, which gave to Senate Majority PAC, which gave to WinSenate, which spent more than $9 million against Republican Mike Rogers.

Michael Beckel of the reform group Issue One told the Sun that while congressional Democrats push for disclosure, many Democratic operatives argue the party must “fight fire with fire.” Harvard law professor and reform advocate Lawrence Lessig puts the point sharply: dark money is hidden only from voters. “It’s not dark to the politicians. It’s dark to us,” he told Al Jazeera.

Even “disclosed” money can be murky. Public Citizen’s August report describes Tamarack Aspen Inc., which gave $6.7 million to a pop-up committee, Kentucky 4th PAC, that spent against Republican Rep. Thomas Massie. Tamarack disclosed the gift only after a Campaign Legal Center complaint, the report says, and a later complaint alleges it is a corporate shell hiding the true contributors. Those are allegations, not findings.

The corporate list: crypto, betting and Big Tech

Public Citizen’s October report splits the $737.3 million by sector. Cryptocurrency companies gave $233 million, led by the industry super PAC Fairshake with $106.9 million. Online betting companies gave $85.2 million, $80.7 million of it to Win for America. Big Tech, AI and data-center interests gave $73.1 million, including $50.1 million to Leading the Future. Together that is $391.3 million, 53 percent of the total.

The biggest corporate donors in its table are mostly from those sectors: Andreessen Horowitz at $76.2 million, Ripple Labs at $49.6 million, DraftKings at $39.9 million, Crypto.com’s parent Foris Dax at $39 million, Coinbase at $37.2 million, Koch Inc. at $36.8 million, Gemini and the Winklevoss Capital Fund at $35.7 million and FanDuel at $29 million. Other trackers define the universe differently. Al Jazeera, using FEC data, lists Coinbase at $57.8 million and Koch at $46.8 million; the pattern holds even where the totals differ. The top recipient is MAGA Inc., President Trump’s super PAC, at $141 million, about 19 percent of all corporate giving and 31 percent of its own disclosed contributions, followed by Fairshake and Win for America.

Fairshake shows how a single-industry super PAC works. According to CNBC, the network entered September with about $120.4 million in cash across Fairshake and two affiliates, Protect Progress, which generally backs Democrats, and Defend American Jobs, which generally backs Republicans. It spent $71 million across 57 primaries and special elections, and its preferred candidates won 53. In October it said it would back 32 House incumbents, 19 Republicans and 13 Democrats, every one of whom voted for the CLARITY Act, the industry’s market-structure bill, when it passed the House 294-134 in July 2025. They include the chair and vice chair of the House Financial Services Committee. A spokesperson said Fairshake will “back pro-crypto candidates who support American innovation in both parties.”

In Ohio, the American Prospect reports, Fairshake’s announced $30 million against Sherrod Brown’s Senate comeback has grown to more than $55 million, after the network took credit for his 2024 defeat. The Prospect argues the money now lands in a state with a data-center backlash that Brown is exploiting; no one can know the effect before Tuesday. Our earlier report on AI political money covers that lane.

Oil, tobacco, pharma and Wall Street

Older industries are in the data too, and they tend to play differently. Public Citizen reports fossil fuel corporations, led by Energy Transfer and Chevron, gave $51.4 million, and tobacco corporations, led by Reynolds American and Altria, gave $34.8 million.

A Capital & Main analysis of third-quarter filings shows the oil industry’s approach. In late August ConocoPhillips, routing its checks through an Alaska North Slope marketing subsidiary, gave $1.5 million apiece to the Senate Leadership Fund and Congressional Leadership Fund, and Chevron added $750,000 to the Senate fund. The American Petroleum Institute gave each super PAC $1 million within four days; Energy Transfer and co-founder Kelcy Warren have given $25 million to MAGA Inc. The structural point: the API’s own political action committee raised just $285,886 from January 2025 through July 2026, about one-seventh of what the trade group gave the two super PACs in a single August week. The capped PAC has been overtaken by uncapped super PAC giving. The article frames the motive as defensive, protecting wins since Trump returned, such as repeal of the federal methane fee rule, a 2025 tax law that cut wind and solar credits and the EPA’s February rescission of the 2009 endangerment finding, which is being challenged in court. Sludge separately found fossil fuel donors gave at least $28.8 million to the two Republican leadership super PACs through March.

Pharma is a useful contrast. According to PharmaVoice, PhRMA reported $26.61 million in federal lobbying for the first nine months of 2026, while its PAC reported $486,750 in contributions through October 14. Neither number is the industry’s total or proves a payment changed a lawmaker’s mind. The point is that an industry with huge stakes in Medicare drug pricing is working mostly through lobbying and trade-group channels, so the $737 million captures one door among several. (Our corruption-midterm report covers pharma money and drug prices.)

Wall Street appears as individuals and firms. CNBC found Republican money coming from Wall Street financiers and industrial titans alongside crypto, AI and gambling donors. Public Citizen lists Cantor Fitzgerald at $10 million, to Fellowship PAC; Sludge reports Paul Singer gave $14.5 million to the Senate Leadership Fund; and Al Jazeera ranks Jeff Yass, a co-founder of the trading firm Susquehanna, third among Republican-aligned individuals, at $110 million with his wife Janine.

One donor, and the concentration problem

The largest single name in the data is Elon Musk, and tracking him shows why outlets report different totals. His team told the New York Times in mid-October that he had given roughly $366 million this cycle, including $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund and more than $76 million to his America PAC, CNBC reported; he also gave $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, $10 million to Lone Star Liberty PAC, $10 million to the Republican Governors Association and $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association. The Hill reported on October 23 that another $76.8 million to America PAC took the total past $442 million. Al Jazeera’s reading of FEC data puts him at $446 million, and Public Citizen’s October 27 analysis at about $445 million, roughly 10 percent of the $4.2 billion given by the 515 donors who contributed $1 million or more. The numbers differ by date and definition; the scale is not in dispute. CNBC noted he said in May 2025 he would do “a lot less” political spending. Common Dreams, summarizing the Times, adds that the $366 million covers only public giving, and that one source said he has also made some seven-figure gifts through groups that do not disclose donors.

Musk is a person, not a corporation, but he illustrates the corporate story in another way. Waldman of the Brennan Center, citing the Washington Post, notes Musk’s companies have received at least $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies and tax credits. Existing statutes purport to bar contractor contributions but are, Waldman writes, “more loophole than law”; he proposes a tougher ban covering major shareholders, parent companies and affiliates. The contracts do not show that any gift was exchanged for them, and none of our sources alleges that. The argument is structural: a system in which a contractor can be the biggest donor of a cycle invites the question.

The more important finding may be about concentration, and it crosses party lines. A Public Citizen analysis released October 27 found that 515 donors who gave at least $1 million account for $4.2 billion, 73 percent of all super PAC funding from individuals, corporations and nonprofits, and that more than 85 percent of super PAC money came from donors giving at least $20,000. The Senate Leadership Fund alone has 61 such donors giving $496 million. Al Jazeera found the 50 largest donors and organizations have contributed $2.77 billion: about 60 percent from Republican-aligned donors, 30 percent from Democratic-aligned ones and 10 percent bipartisan or special-interest. Four donors or families have each given more than $100 million: Musk, the Uihleins at $150 million, the Yasses at $110 million and George Soros at $102 million. Behind Soros on the Democratic side are Mike Bloomberg at $84 million and Reid Hoffman and Michelle Yee at $41 million.

CNBC found 14 of the 20 largest donor groups gave almost entirely to Republicans, and the Republican-aligned share of the top ten’s giving rose to 86 cents on the dollar from 67 cents at a comparable point in 2022. The Brennan Center finds Republican spending by the top 20 groups more than double Democratic spending, a gap that has grown since 2014, when the parties were nearly tied. For Lessig, the issue is not cost: “The problem isn’t the spending. The problem is the concentration of donors.”

What sixteen years have bought, and what can’t be proven

“What has it bought?” is the question that matters and the one the data cannot fully answer. What can be said with care:

The volume is unprecedented. Brennan reports independent expenditures hit a record $2 billion through September, 51 percent more than the last midterm in inflation-adjusted terms. AdImpact puts advertising spending and future reservations at $11.21 billion so far, just above 2024’s record of $11.2 billion, and projects $11.6 billion for the cycle, according to Al Jazeera. OpenSecrets research director Brendan Glavin says super PACs and dark money groups averaged $50 million a day over the past week.

The “independence” is thin. Brennan calls the separation between candidates and super PACs increasingly “a legal fiction,” noting Trump has referred to MAGA Inc.’s money as his own. MAGA Inc. and No Going Back Inc., another group reportedly controlled by Trump, have spent more than $150 million in recent weeks. A super PAC affiliated with a sitting president has never before been a major midterm player.

There are policy fingerprints, not proof. Capital & Main argues oil is protecting a historic run of wins. But crypto’s bill failed to advance in the Senate this year, per CNBC, which complicates the simplest “buying” story. Money can buy access, a friendly chair or a primary edge. It has not guaranteed the industry’s priority.

The effect on votes is contested. Brennan notes the Washington Post reported that Republicans’ half-billion-dollar push since summer does not appear to have moved polls, though super PAC spending concentrates late. Saurav Ghosh of the Campaign Legal Center, founded by a former Republican FEC chairman, says “unchecked free-for-all spending” can swing close races. Both can be true.

The shape of the game is clear. The donors who matter are fewer and richer than the electorate, party leaders’ own super PACs rely on dark money for roughly a quarter to a third of their receipts, and candidates in both parties campaign against corruption while their allies take the checks.

The missing referee

The FEC needs four of its six commissioners to open investigations, issue penalties, write rules or give formal advice. It has not had them since April 30 or May 1, 2025, depending on how the loss is dated, according to its inspector general as summarized by The Financial and The Washington Sun. It is down to two Democrats, Chair Shana Broussard and Dara Lindenbaum. NOTUS reported that Trump had not replaced two Republicans who resigned and had dismissed Democrat Ellen Weintraub in February 2025; a third Republican, Trey Trainor, left in October 2025. Trump nominated Republicans Andrew Woodson and Ashley Stow on February 11, 2026, but the nominations stalled in the Senate Rules Committee, whose chair, Mitch McConnell, was absent for months for medical reasons. As of late October no confirmation had been reported. Broussard said the enforcement backlog reached 307 cases by September 1. This is the third quorum lapse since 2019 and by far the longest, the Sun notes. Some doubt it matters before an election, since the FEC rarely resolves disputes within months; private groups can sue when it fails to act.

Then the disclosure system itself went down. Reuters, via Al Jazeera, reported an FEC email saying “a bad actor” was trying to breach its systems and web services were suspended, beginning the night of Monday, October 26. The outage blocked the 24- and 48-hour reports that disclose late spending. Electronic filing was restored October 28, according to PharmaVoice; the FEC has not publicly explained the cause, and the hacking account rests on an email seen by Reuters. Glavin called it “a big deal” because in an election’s last days those reports are the only way to track the money. The outage touched campaign finance reports, not voter files or ballots. But the transparency the Court relied on in 2010 now depends on one filing system run by an agency that cannot enforce what it publishes.

The defenders’ case

A fair account must give the other side its full argument, because it is not a straw man. The central claim is about speech and association. Brad Smith, a former FEC chairman who now chairs the Institute for Free Speech, argues that Citizens United recognized a foundational principle: “People do not forfeit their First Amendment rights when they act as a group.” Most people cannot afford a television ad, so they pool resources through nonprofits, unions, advocacy groups and companies. In a separate column he adds that the decision did not hold that money is speech; it recognized that spending is often necessary to distribute speech.

A second argument comes from the ruling’s own logic. Kennedy’s opinion warned that a ban on corporate political speech could reach even media corporations, since newspapers and broadcasters are corporations. The ruling also applied to labor unions, which had been covered by the same restrictions and were freed to spend on the same terms.

A third is about fairness in how reforms are written. Smith notes Hawaii’s new law exempts newspapers, broadcasters and periodicals while stripping other organizations of the ability to spend, putting government in the position of deciding which corporations deserve a voice. A fourth is that reforms relocate money rather than remove it: Montana Chamber of Commerce president Todd O’Hair says Initiative 194 puts a “gag order” on businesses while individuals and political committees stay free to spend, and three chambers of commerce argue family farms, ranches and restaurants could not respond to a ballot initiative targeting them. Finally, defenders dispute the polls: David Keating of the Institute for Free Speech told Time in 2018 that surveys showing support for overturning the ruling use questions meant to undermine free speech.

There are answers. Reformers say corporations are creatures of state law granted privileges, such as limited liability, that individuals lack, which is the logic of the Montana and Hawaii laws. They note the majority’s disclosure premise has failed in practice. And Lessig reframes the speech argument: when four donors give more than $100 million each, the objection is not that speech is expensive but that most speakers are priced out. The defenders’ case does explain why courts have been receptive to challenges, and why the most aggressive state laws will likely be tested for years.

What Americans say, and what reformers propose

Polls show large majorities uneasy with the system, with the caveat that most recent ones are commissioned by reform groups. An Issue One survey by YouGov in October 2025 found 79 percent of Americans agreed large independent expenditures by wealthy donors and corporations give rise to corruption or its appearance, including 74 percent of Republicans; 75 percent said unlimited spending weakens democracy, against 13 percent who said it strengthens it by protecting free speech. Issue One says that contradicts two assumptions in Citizens United, and that support for reform held when respondents were told of free speech objections. The Brennan Center reports nine in ten voters call government prioritizing billionaires and big corporations corrupt, and a 2018 University of Maryland study reported by Time found three-quarters backed a constitutional amendment, including 66 percent of Republicans. Read these as evidence of broad unease, not precise support for any specific reform.

Disclosure. The DISCLOSE Act of 2026, reintroduced March 4, would require super PACs, 501(c)(4) groups, corporations and others spending more than $10,000 on elections to promptly disclose donors giving more than $10,000, and would bar using transfers between organizations to hide a donor, according to the announcement by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. New this year, influencer payments would count as disclosable spending. His office says 47 Democratic-caucus senators and 138 House Democrats back it. Rep. Chris Van Hollen and Sen. Chuck Schumer first introduced it in 2010, after Citizens United; it has never become law.

A constitutional amendment. Common Dreams reports Rep. Pramila Jayapal led more than two dozen lawmakers in introducing the We the People Amendment last year, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen led 39 Democrats plus Bernie Sanders and Angus King in reintroducing the Democracy for All Amendment. An amendment needs two-thirds of both chambers and three-fourths of the states.

State workarounds. Montana’s Initiative 194, the “Montana Plan,” is on the November 3 ballot. It would bar corporations, nonprofits, trade associations, unions and other “artificial persons” from contributing to candidates, parties or state and local ballot measures, and violators could lose state-granted privileges. It is statutory, so the legislature could amend it. Supporters include former Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot and former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, according to the Montana Free Press, and Issue One’s poll found 74 percent of Montanans in favor.

The Montana State Capitol in Helena. Montana voters decide Initiative 194 on November 3. Photo: David Wilson / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Hawaii has gone further. Gov. Josh Green signed Act 11 on May 14, barring corporations and other legal entities from election spending, including out-of-state companies doing business there; it takes effect July 1, 2027. The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii sued, represented by the Institute for Free Speech. At an October 13 hearing, Aloha State Daily reports, U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi indicated she was inclined to let the case proceed on the standing question and has not ruled. A separate challenge by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has its next hearing November 19. The state’s argument is that corporations have only the powers the state grants them; the strategy was developed by the Center for American Progress, according to Smith. State Sen. Karl Rhoads told Hawaii News Now he thinks it quite likely the case reaches the Supreme Court.

The Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. Photo: Farragutful / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Other states aim narrower. Michigan’s Proposal 2 would bar regulated utilities, contractors with more than $250,000 a year in government contracts and people tied to them from giving to the officials who oversee them, and extend disclosure rules to ads naming a candidate without urging a vote; it qualified with more than 560,000 signatures. Maine voters approved a $5,000 cap on super PAC contributions in 2024 with almost 75 percent of the vote; a federal judge blocked it, and the First Circuit heard arguments July 29. The case directly challenges SpeechNow, which the Supreme Court has never reviewed. Alaska voters, Brennan reports, backed restoring contribution limits with more than 70 percent in August.

Public financing. California’s Proposition 4 would repeal the state’s 1988 ban on public campaign funding and let state and local governments create programs; only five California cities, including Berkeley and San Francisco, have one. Seattle’s democracy voucher program, which gives each voter four $25 vouchers, is the best studied: a 2022 Journal of Public Economics study, as summarized by Wikipedia, found a 350 percent rise in unique donors and a 53 percent rise in total contributions. It is a city program, and the evidence does not show how it would translate to a federal race where one super PAC can spend hundreds of millions.

Senators Tom Udall, Al Franken, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders at a September 2014 press conference urging a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United. Photo: Senate Democrats / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

What to watch, and what the evidence shows

Four things will say more about this system than the final dollar totals. Tuesday’s ballot measures in Montana, Michigan and California are the first; if I-194 passes it will face a legal challenge, and if Hawaii’s law survives court, other states will have a template. Second is the FEC: confirming Woodson and Stow would restore a quorum, but the Sun notes losing one commissioner would end it again. Third is whether both parties’ anti-corruption rhetoric becomes law; a DISCLOSE Act that has failed since 2010 would need Republican votes in the Senate. Fourth is the Supreme Court, which in NRSC again narrowed the room for campaign finance limits, and which would get its first look at SpeechNow if Maine’s case reaches it.

The U.S. Capitol. The DISCLOSE Act has been reintroduced repeatedly since 2010 without becoming law. Photo: Martin Falbisoner / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

What the evidence supports. Corporate contributions to super PACs, as Public Citizen counts them, have grown from $184.1 million in the 2022 midterms to $737.3 million, with crypto, betting and tech making up 53 percent. Dark money hit records in 2024 and again in 2026, and both parties’ leadership super PACs draw large shares of their money from nonprofits that do not disclose donors. A few hundred donors supply most super PAC money. The agency meant to enforce the rules has had no quorum for 18 months. The Court’s 2010 premise that disclosure would keep spending honest has not held for a large and growing slice of the money. And majorities in reform-group polling say the system corrupts or looks corrupt.

What it does not show. It does not show that any gift bought any policy, or that spending decides who wins. It does not show donors are united: Fairshake gives to both parties, and the biggest Democratic donors are billionaires too. It does not settle whether group spending is protected speech, a question reasonable people answer differently. And Public Citizen’s headline number, as the group acknowledges, measures disclosed corporate contributions to super PACs and likely understates what moves through dark channels.

Sixteen years on, the system the Court described, in which corporate speech would be open to public scrutiny, is not the one voters live in. Whether the answer is an amendment, a state law that redefines the corporation, a disclosure statute or a new set of commissioners is the argument of the next decade. On Tuesday, voters in three states answer a small part of it.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: “Democracy Is Not for $ale” sign outside the US Supreme Court (2019), Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images, as published by Common Dreams.

Anthony Kennedy official portrait: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

John Paul Stevens portrait: Steve Petteway, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

U.S. Supreme Court building: TgsVenom, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Montana State Capitol: David Wilson, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Hawaii State Capitol: Farragutful, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Senate Democrats press conference, September 2014: Senate Democrats, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

U.S. Capitol, west side: Martin Falbisoner, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets and sources named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.