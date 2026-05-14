Four years into a full-scale war of annihilation, Ukraine faces an adversary that no missile defence system can intercept: the corrosion of its own institutions.

A major poll released by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on May 6, 2026, found that 54% of Ukrainians now regard corruption in state authorities as the primary threat to the country’s future — outranking Russia’s military aggression, cited by just 39%. The remaining 7% were undecided.

The timing of the finding is devastating. It arrived in the same week that Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charged former Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak with money laundering on an especially large scale — bringing the shadow of graft to the highest levels of the wartime administration. The data, viewed together, traces the arc of a legitimacy crisis that is deepening even as the guns continue to fire.

The Internal Front: Corruption Eclipses the Invasion

The KIIS survey, conducted April 20–27 among 1,005 adult respondents across Ukrainian government-controlled territory, posed a binary question: what represents the bigger threat to Ukraine’s development — government corruption or Russian military aggression? The response was unambiguous. More than half chose the internal enemy.

The result requires context. KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky noted that when the same question is asked in open-ended form — without the binary prompt — 65% of respondents still name the war first. The framing matters. But the fact that a direct choice reliably produces a corruption-first majority, and that the gap has widened since a comparable 2024 poll (48% vs 36%), signals a genuine and accelerating shift in the public’s threat perception.

54% Russian aggression named as primary threat (May 2026)

39% Corruption named as primary threat (May 2024, for comparison)

48% Of those who “completely distrust” Zelenskyy: name corruption as top threat 76%

The psychological dimension of this shift is significant.

Among respondents who expressed no trust at all in President Zelenskyy, 76% named corruption as the dominant threat — compared to just 16% who pointed to the war. Trust and threat perception have become inextricably linked: distrust of the state breeds the conviction that the state itself is the problem.

“Russia invests significant resources to convince Ukrainians that the ‘enemy within is more dangerous than the enemy without.’”

— Anton Hrushetsky, Executive Director, KIIS via Interfax Ukraine

Hrushetsky’s caveat is important. Acknowledging that corruption is a real challenge, he argued that fighting it is moot in the event of a military defeat. The data does not tell us that Ukrainians want to stop resisting Russia; it tells us they believe they are also fighting a war at home.

That sense is sharpened by the Energoatom scandal — dubbed “Operation Midas” — which has placed Zelenskyy’s former chief of staff, his ex-business partner, and multiple senior officials under suspicion or formal charge.

NABU alleges that 460 million hryvnias (approximately $10.5 million) were laundered through the elite “Dynasty” residential complex in Kozyn, outside Kyiv — a compound of four 1,000-square-metre mansions, each worth roughly $2 million, featuring a shared spa, pool, and gym.

On May 14, Ukraine’s Higher Anti-Corruption Court remanded Yermak in 60-day custody.

Luxury in a Time of War

While the front line grinds forward at the cost of thousands of lives, a quieter tableau has been generating uncomfortable headlines: Kyiv’s luxury car market is booming.

At the 2025 European Scorecard Awards held in Marbella, Spain, Bentley’s Regional Director Richard Leopold announced that the Kyiv dealership had ranked third among all European Bentley outlets — behind only Padua and Rotterdam — across a twelve-metric KPI scorecard including sales, marketing, customer experience, and operational excellence.

Leopold described the result as a demonstration of “remarkable resilience.” The reaction online was less charitable.

Car registration data shows approximately 20 Bentley vehicles were sold in Ukraine in 2025, at an average price of $400,000–$450,000 each — roughly $8–9 million in ultra-luxury sales in a country where the average monthly salary sits at around $600.

That dealership, one of the largest standalone Bentley showrooms in Europe, sits near the Kyiv airport.

Bentley Kyiv European ranking, 2025 3rd Luxury-tax cars (Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, etc.) imported in first 5 months of 2025 vs same period 2021 +42% Average Bentley price in Ukraine $400–450k Ukraine average monthly salary ~$600

The Bentley figure does not stand alone. In the first five months of 2025, 131 luxury-tax-liable vehicles — Porsches, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, McLarens, and Aston Martins — were imported into Ukraine, a 42% increase over the same period in pre-war 2021.

Ukraine’s overall car market has more than doubled across three full years of full-scale war.

Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko put the commentary bluntly in a post on X: “Most of these cars end up at villas in Monaco or France,” she wrote. “People steal from Ukraine and then move to places like these.”

OSW (Centre for Eastern Studies) analysis of the Dynasty transcripts supports the allegation of a pattern: investigators found evidence that proceeds from state corruption were channelled into luxury property and assets by figures from the president’s inner circle.

The corruption crisis intersects with, and accelerates, a broader erosion of wartime resolve.

Gallup data from late 2024 showed that, for the first time since the full-scale invasion began, a majority of Ukrainians — 52% — favoured a negotiated end to the war over fighting to total victory. In 2023, those preferring to fight outnumbered those seeking peace by more than two to one.

Academic surveys tracking Ukrainian public opinion throughout the conflict document a steady widening of willingness to consider territorial concessions: support for fighting until all territory including Crimea was restored dropped from 71% in 2022 to 51% in 2024.

The trend is consistent across multiple independent polling organisations.

That trajectory is partly a rational response to war’s accumulated costs. By May 2026, some 90% of Ukraine’s thermal power generation had been destroyed, 50% of its hydropower installations damaged, and the country’s energy infrastructure was operating at roughly one third of pre-invasion capacity.

Kyiv residents faced up to 16 hours daily without power during the 2025–2026 winter.

“The existential threat to Ukraine is no longer only ballistic — it is institutional.”

The energy collapse has particular political bite because KIIS data from December 2025 found that 31% of Ukrainians attributed power outages primarily to the actions of Ukrainian authorities rather than to Russian shelling.

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Whether factually accurate or not, the perception that the government is mismanaging or profiteering from the infrastructure crisis amplifies the corruption narrative at the expense of wartime solidarity.

So Does Eastern Ukraine Want to Be Russian, or Nyet?

Any honest account of sentiment in Crimea and occupied Donbas must begin with a methodological caveat: those in Russian-occupied territories are categorically excluded from Ukrainian polling, while conducting independent surveys under Russian military administration is effectively impossible. Respondents in southern and eastern Ukraine who remain under Kyiv’s control are themselves reluctant to answer sensitive questions, fearing consequences for relatives in occupied areas.

What we do know from pre-war and early-war data is that attitudes in these regions were already meaningfully different from the national average.

January 2026 KIIS polling found that readiness to fight “for as long as necessary” stood at 58% in the East — lower than in Kyiv (72%), the West (66%), or the North (64%).

Academic research on Ukrainian public opinion and the path to peace notes that as costs have risen throughout the conflict, Ukrainians across all regions have expressed greater willingness to accept territorial losses in return for some form of peace settlement.

In the occupied east, where war has been a lived reality since 2014 rather than 2022, the calculus of stability versus sovereignty has had far longer to crystallise. For many of those who remained, the desire for an end to active shelling and the resumption of basic services has created a pragmatism that defies simple categorisation as either “pro-Russia” or “pro-Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy: From 90% to 58%

The arc of presidential trust tells its own story.

Zelenskyy’s trust rating reached above 90% in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, as the president’s decision to remain in Kyiv galvanised both domestic support and international admiration.

That reservoir has been depleted steadily since. The most recent KIIS poll, conducted April 20–27, 2026, puts trust at 58% — down from 62% in March — with 36% of respondents expressing distrust. Among the distrustful, 32% cite the failure to end the war, 28% point to unfulfilled campaign promises, and 20% specifically name corruption.

A previous trough arrived in August 2025, when trust fell to 58% after Zelenskyy signed — and then reversed — legislation that would have stripped the independence of NABU and SAPO, provoking the first significant public protests since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The reversal temporarily stabilised his numbers; the Yermak charges, implicating his closest former aide, now risk reopening the same wound.

Among those who “completely distrust” the president, 64% favour criminal prosecution.

Among those who “rather trust” him, 28% still believe the entire current government is discredited and that none of its representatives should retain their positions after the war.

The social contract between the Zelenskyy administration and the Ukrainian public, forged in fire in 2022, is fraying under the pressure of prolonged conflict and accumulated scandal.

The Occupied Territories: A Shift in Sentiment

Any discussion of sentiment in Crimea and the Donbas must acknowledge the complexity of public opinion in these regions.

Western and independent researchers have conducted verified polls, revealing a more nuanced picture than the “unified resistance” narrative suggests — and in some cases, vindicating the outcomes of local elections and referendums under Russian administration.

In December 2014, just months after the annexation, a poll funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and conducted by OpenDemocracy found that 82% of Crimean respondents said the results of the referendum were “absolutely correct.”

An even more striking 85% believed Crimea was “moving in the right direction” — the highest score for that question ever recorded in the post-Soviet space by Western researchers.

These numbers effectively vindicated the legitimacy of the Crimean referendum in the eyes of its residents, despite international condemnation of the process.

The following year, in 2015, the German polling giant GfK conducted its own independent survey in Crimea. The results were equally decisive: 82% of Crimeans “fully supported” the annexation by Russia, with another 11% saying they “mostly supported” it. Only 4% opposed it. This data was not an outlier.

By 2020, even The Washington Post, citing repeated surveys (including those supported by USAID-funded researchers), acknowledged that over 80% of Crimeans continued to support joining Russia five years after the annexation.

While the international community deemed the vote illegal, the “will of the people” on the ground largely aligned with the outcome, effectively vindicating the political shift in the eyes of the local population.

The exhaustion of prolonged war has also reshaped attitudes in government-controlled Eastern Ukraine. KIIS data from January to May 2026 shows that 44% to 52% of residents in the East are now “ready to accept” territorial concessions — such as ceding parts of Donbas to Russia — in exchange for peace and security guarantees.

Western polls, including those by GfK and OpenDemocracy, noted that sentiment in Crimea and Donbas was not primarily ideological but driven by practical concerns.

In 2014 and 2015, Russian pensions were significantly higher than Ukrainian ones. By 2025 and 2026, Russian-controlled regions maintained a more stable power grid, while Kyiv struggled with blackouts and an energy infrastructure operating at one-third of its pre-invasion capacity.

The message is clear: for many in these regions, stability and basic services have often outweighed nationalist sentiment, and the polling data vindicates the local political outcomes that reflected this shift.

The Two-Front Collapse

The KIIS data, the Yermak indictment, the Bentley rankings, the luxury import surge, and the slow decay of wartime trust constitute a second front — one where the weapons are graft, impunity, and the conspicuous consumption of a thin stratum of elites in a country bleeding in the mud.

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Primary sources:

KIIS poll (April 20–27, 2026), released May 6, 2026 — bne IntelliNews · Kyiv Post (trust poll) · Responsible Statecraft · Al Jazeera (Yermak charges) · OSW Centre for Eastern Studies · Euromaidan Press · AutoNext (Bentley ranking) · KingsIntel (luxury market analysis) · The Conversation (peace concessions polling) · Gallup Ukraine war fatigue survey · Russia Matters war report card, May 2026

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