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黑猴王 (Black Monkey King)'s avatar
黑猴王 (Black Monkey King)
20h

Now those 52% of young US Americans are the 💕 REAL Pro-Life Americans... 🤭#Good for Them… 💕

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The Ghost of Doremus Jessup's avatar
The Ghost of Doremus Jessup
4h

All things considered, their hesitancy to bring children into this world is a rational response.

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