The birthrate data is not a mystery. It is not a demographic puzzle requiring a government taskforce. It is a perfectly rational response to a civilization that has proven, repeatedly and with great energy and ingenuity, that it cannot be trusted with the responsibilities it already has. You want people to have children? Give them a world that doesn’t read like a terminal diagnosis. Stop electing the kind of men who think the Doomsday Clock is someone else’s problem. Build institutions that function. Honor the treaties you sign. Perhaps, as a starting condition, stop making the goddamn oceans boil.

A 2024 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, surveying 15,793 Americans aged 16 to 25 across all 50 states, found that 52% said they were hesitant to have children because of climate change, with the majority of respondents describing themselves as “very” or “extremely” worried about it. A 2024 Pew Research Center survey of 770 adults under 50 who said parenthood was unlikely for them found that 57% said they simply don’t want children. Other major reasons included wanting to focus on other things (44%) and concerns about the state of the world, other than the environment (38%). The share of U.S. adults younger than 50 without children who say they are unlikely to ever have children rose 10 percentage points between 2018 and 2023, from 37% to 47%. A 2024 Population Connection survey of 1,418 U.S. adults found that among those who don’t plan on having kids, not wanting them was by far the most important factor, with 46% citing it as having a major impact. A 2023 YouGov poll commissioned by the Woodland Trust found that nearly one in four people aged 16 to 24 in Britain said fears over the climate crisis mean they are willing to consider, or have already decided, to have fewer children than they would otherwise like, with that figure rising to 30% among adults aged 25 to 49. A May 2024 survey by Data for Progress found that half of voters under 45 agreed that climate change will impact their decision to have children.

Climate gets most of the coverage because it is the most legible of the concerns — the one with peer-reviewed data, scientific consensus, and the kind of photogenic disasters that make good television. Flooded cities, burning forests, coral reefs going white and dead. But the generation currently deciding whether to reproduce is also watching the Doomsday Clock move in one direction every year.

In January 2026, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set it to 85 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been in its history, citing aggressive behavior by nuclear powers, fraying arms control frameworks, ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the accelerating integration of AI into military systems.

The farthest the clock has ever been from midnight was 17 minutes, in 1991, after the United States and Soviet Union signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. That was the high point. Everything since has been a slow crawl back toward the thing the clock is named for.

The nuclear situation has gotten materially worse in ways that go beyond the symbolic. All nuclear weapons states are undergoing modernization programs, longstanding diplomatic frameworks are under duress or collapsing, the threat of explosive nuclear testing has returned, and there were three military operations in 2025 taking place under the shadow of nuclear weapons and associated escalatory threats.

Russia has used nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles in Ukraine and repositioned weapons closer to Western Europe. Donald Trump recently boasted about destroying an entire civilization hinting at a nuclear option. Then, there is Israel with their “Samson doctrine” which allows the use of Nuclear Weapons (which they say the don’t have, but totally have) in order to save Israel in case of existential risks. The arms control architecture that kept the Cold War from becoming something much shorter and brighter has been quietly taken apart, and the people who used to maintain it have mostly retired or died.

A child born today will be in their twenties the next time a serious standoff occurs, and there will be a serious standoff, because there always is, and now there are fewer guardrails around what happens when one goes wrong.

Monkeys with nukes.

The AI concern is newer and stranger.

In 2022, a survey of AI researchers found that the majority believed there is a 10% or greater chance that human inability to control AI will cause an existential catastrophe. In 2023, hundreds of AI experts and other notable figures signed a statement declaring that mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.

These are not people who write for supermarket tabloids. They are the researchers building the systems, and a meaningful portion of them think there is a real chance the thing they are building kills everyone.

A 2024 YouGov poll found that 66% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned about nuclear weapons ending humanity, 53% say the same about a pandemic, and 52% about climate change, with AI ranking fifth among nine potential extinction causes asked about, at 44%. Among adults under 30, concern about AI was double that of adults 65 and older, which makes sense, given that the 65-year-olds will mostly be dead before the interesting part happens.

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Then there is the geopolitical backdrop that does not fit into any clean category. The war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza and the regional escalation around it, the return of great-power competition as an organizing fact of international life rather than a Cold War museum piece — all of it has made the world feel more chaotic and less correctable. A 24-year-old deciding whether to have a baby is making that decision while a continuous feed of bombed maternity wards and mass displacement runs on the same phone they carry everywhere. The psychological accumulation is real.

Governments that were supposed to prevent this kind of thing have watched it happen on live television and done the math on their strategic interests.

In many Western countries, institutional decay adds another layer. Pew found that among childless adults under 50, 38% cited concerns about the state of the world other than the environment as a major reason for not having children, and 44% said they wanted to focus on other things like their career or interests — figures significantly higher than the same questions produced among adults over 50 who also did not have children.

Declining trust in public health systems, rising inequality, housing markets that have become a dark joke in most major cities, political systems visibly struggling to address problems that compound over decades — these are the conditions in which someone is supposed to decide that bringing a new person into the world is a good idea.

The financial picture is the most concrete and the least deniable. Day care and preschool prices rose approximately 263% between 1991 and 2024, according to a KPMG analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The total estimated cost of raising a child in the United States from birth to age 18 now exceeds $330,000, according to a Northwestern Mutual analysis. That number does not include college, therapy, or whatever the equivalent of therapy will be called by the time today’s hypothetical child needs it, which they will, because everyone does.

Housing costs continue to outpace wages in most cities. Job security has eroded across industries. The financial foundation that parenthood requires has become more expensive to build and easier to lose.

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A 2023 Pew survey found that only 22% of adults aged 18 to 34 said having children is extremely or very important for people to live a fulfilling life, compared with 68% who said the same about having a job or career they enjoy. A survey of 607 Americans aged 27 to 45, cited in research published in ScienceDirect, found that approximately 60% reported being “very” or “extremely concerned” about the carbon footprint of procreation, and 96% were “very” or “extremely concerned” about the well-being of their existing, expected, or hypothetical children in a climate-changed world.

A child born in 2025 will be 75 years old in 2100 — the year that most of the climate projections, the AI risk timelines, and the nuclear escalation models use as their outer bound for how bad things might get. The people declining to have children are not being irrational. They have read the same reports everyone else has read, and they have done the arithmetic.

And so here we are. The species that painted the Sistine Chapel and sequenced the human genome and wrote King Lear has managed, in the span of a single industrial century, to make the prospect of its own reproduction feel like a bad investment. We dug up several hundred million years of compressed carbon and set it on fire because it was convenient, built enough nuclear weapons to end all complex life on Earth and then aimed them at each other over competing economic theories, and are now in the process of constructing machine intelligences that our own researchers freely admit might kill us, because the quarterly returns looked promising and nobody wanted to be the one to slow down. And having done all of this, we have the extraordinary nerve to be puzzled that young people are not especially enthusiastic about bringing new humans into the mess.

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