Swipe through the story in seven slides.

The Department of Homeland Security’s headquarters campus at St. Elizabeths in Washington, D.C., at an opening ceremony on April 10, 2019. Photo: DHS / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, three unrelated pieces of news landed within a day of each other, and together they made a better case about the state of personal data than any white paper.

Amazon announced that its premium Echo Studio speaker now comes in a version with a camera, so that Alexa can see the room. A transparency nonprofit published a searchable archive of internal records on more than 41,000 employees and contractors of the Department of Homeland Security, handed over by hackers. And a day earlier, TechCrunch had reported on an email from Bank of America telling customers, in effect, please do not give your banking password to your AI assistant, and if you do, the consequences are yours.

On the surface these have little in common. One is a hack-and-leak aimed at the government’s immigration enforcers. One is a gadget launch. One is a bank’s fraud advisory. Underneath, they are the same story told from three positions. Somebody collects information about people. Somebody else has the power to expose it, sell it, misuse it or lose it. And in each case, the person the data describes has remarkably little say about what happens next.

That includes people we are not inclined to sympathize with, and people we are. The DHS leak concerns a federal workforce whose most visible arm, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is accused of concealing its agents’ identities and surveilling its critics; it also concerns clerks and contractors. The Echo Studio concerns ordinary households. The bank email concerns anyone who has ever been told by a chatbot that it could save them time.

This is a long read because the questions are not simple and the sources do not always agree; we say where they differ. We do not link to or reproduce any of the leaked personal data, and we do not name any individuals who appear in it.

Key dates in this story. Sources: OPM/GovExec, FTC, AP, TechCrunch, Wired, Amazon. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What was published

The core facts are consistent across the outlets that reported them. According to Wired, which previewed the data before publication, the leak exposes details of more than 41,000 DHS employees and contractors: email addresses, phone numbers and office addresses, along with references to internal systems and to undercover and surveillance programs. The records span DHS itself and seven component agencies, including ICE and Customs and Border Protection, and were last updated on August 19, 2026.

The archive was published on Wednesday by Distributed Denial of Secrets, a nonprofit that hosts leaked and hacked datasets, under the name “Icepick.” DDoSecrets says it received the material from a group calling itself the Department of Peace, and it says the data comes from DHS’s Okta single sign-on system. A Swiss hacker and journalist who goes by “maia arson crimew” also received the data and built a searchable website for it. According to Nextgov, she said in a post on X that she was not involved in obtaining the data and worked on it “as a journalist conducting source work, research and data work.” In a note attached to the files, the hackers wrote, per Wired and NPR, “They have our information, so it’s only fair that we have theirs.”

The breakdown is where outlets diverge. Wired’s analysis says CBP staffers account for more than half of the records, with ICE at about 10,000, roughly a third of them in Homeland Security Investigations. Another 6,200 belong to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and nearly 1,000 to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. NPR and Fox News also report roughly 10,000 ICE records. The BBC and the Guardian, relaying Reuters, count more than 21,000 CBP records and about 6,600 for ICE, and The Verge, citing TechCrunch, says nearly 7,000. The reason for the gap is not explained; we use “between about 6,600 and 10,000” below.

What was published. Sources: Wired, NPR, BBC, Guardian/Reuters. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The proportion of DHS covered is also disputed. NPR says the database represents about a fifth of a department of a little more than 220,000 people; Wired and Engadget say about a seventh. All agree it is far from the whole workforce, and DDoSecrets co-founder Emma Best said as much: “rather than an indiscriminate directory of every DHS employee, Icepick identifies many of the architects and drivers of DHS policy and operations.”

How reliable is it? News organizations tested it. Reuters, as carried by the Guardian, matched personal information on about six DHS employees to credit-bureau and breach records and called three employees directly, confirming their phone numbers; one said it was the first they had heard of a breach. Nextgov corroborated portions against a work number its reporter had obtained independently, and CyberScoop found current CISA employees in the file along with some who left years ago. Fox News, citing sources, called the incident “catastrophic” and said multiple sources confirmed the authenticity of portions of the data.

What the records say about how DHS works

The contact details are the part that gets the headlines. The part that interests investigators is the organizational detail. Like most large organizations, DHS uses permission groups to control access to internal systems, and Wired counted over 55,000 groups in the data. The group names appear to reference tools used to access immigration court records, pull data from seized phones and conduct surveillance, including a Palantir investigative platform and PenLink, which analyzes phone records and social media.

Wired reports that 39 employees across more than a dozen field offices of Homeland Security Investigations belong to groups whose names include “CUC,” which government court filings say stands for “certified undercover operation.” One group apparently based in the St. Paul, Minnesota, area references a named operation that, according to federal court filings cited by Wired, recently funded undercover surveillance of Minneapolis protest groups. More than 200 CBP accounts belong to a group referencing Mobile Fortify, the face-recognition app immigration agents use to identify people. Roughly 1,300 ICE enforcement accounts were created after July 4, 2025, when the One Big Beautiful Bill Act funded the hiring of 10,000 new ICE enforcement officers.

Reason found ICE liaisons embedded at military combatant commands, including Special Operations Command and Southern Command, with access to the same surveillance tools; it says the Special Operations and Central Command connections had not been publicly reported before.

None of this is proof of wrongdoing: a permission group tells you who can open a tool, not what they did with it. But it is the kind of structural detail that outsiders have had difficulty extracting from the department. As Ryan Shapiro of the transparency group Property of the People put it, email addresses and phone numbers are “indispensable tools” for public-records researchers.

How it happened, and what we do not know

Here the story is thin, and it is worth saying so plainly. The hackers say they got the data by subverting DHS’s single sign-on system, and DDoSecrets says it came from an Okta service. Okta told Wired and Reuters: “Okta is secure, and we have no evidence our data or systems were compromised.” That statement is narrow. It says Okta’s own systems were not breached. It does not rule out that an account, an integration or a DHS-side configuration was compromised.

DHS has said only that it is “aware of a potential breach and is actively working to address the situation swiftly and effectively,” that it takes “all security threats against our employees and officers seriously,” and that it “will update the public when more information is available.” According to Nextgov and the Guardian, the Department of Peace had previously claimed a hack of DHS records tied to outside contractors in March.

The incident does not stand alone. The Guardian calls it the third government data disclosure in a month. ShinyHunters, a criminal group, claimed in September to have stolen data on FBI employees, and Fox News, citing a Pentagon official, reports that a Pentagon personnel-database breach exposed Social Security numbers and employment information on about 2.76 million living personnel and 294,000 deceased individuals. CyberScoop adds that DHS itself suffered a 2014 breach that may have exposed data on 390,000 current and former employees, applicants and contractors. A government that cannot keep its own employee directory private is poorly placed to tell the rest of us that it can safeguard what it collects about us.

Doxxing, or accountability? Both sides

This is the part of the story where we need to be careful, because two serious arguments collide, and each side has facts on its side.

The case for the leak. The people behind Icepick call it an accountability tool. The Swiss researcher crimew, who does not consider the archive doxxing, told Wired that DHS “completely lacks accountability, despite many parts of it being incredibly unpopular,” and that “if they weren’t hiding their involvement in the repressive arm of the US government, there would be no need for us to expose them in the first place.” Ryan Ottignon, a journalist who worked on the searchable database, told NPR that officials “seek to hide who they are,” often in masks and plain clothes, and that the leak is “one step in that oversight process.”

They are pointing at something real. Immigration agents often work with faces covered and no identification. The BBC notes that they rarely identify themselves despite a legal requirement to do so, and that politicians have demanded the rule be enforced. The BBC also reports that ICE agents have shot at more than two dozen people this year and killed at least nine, including two people in Minnesota who were not the targets of arrests. The Trump administration has also pursued its critics aggressively: Wired reports DHS has sought to unmask anonymous social media users, obtain customer records on protesters and secure warrants for surveillance tools aimed at reporters. The department expanded its definition of “doxing,” Wired says, to cover publishing basic facts about public employees such as names and titles. Adam Steinbaugh, a senior attorney at the civil-liberties group FIRE, told Wired that “this is information that would be on a business card” and “that’s not something the government can criminalize.” He also warns that the administration has taken an expansive view of the federal law that bars sharing “restricted personal information” about officers with the intent to threaten them.

Even a web host has made the argument. FlokiNET, the Icelandic provider that refused a takedown request (more on that below), wrote that “doxxing publishes private details about private people so that others can find them at home,” whereas Icepick “publishes work identities of government employees,” and that “journalists cannot report on an agency whose personnel are structurally unknowable.”

The case against. The counterargument is that a work phone number and a name, attached to an agency widely hated by some and defended by others, can put a person in danger, and that the data reaches far beyond the agents people see on the street. The leak covers clerks, analysts, technologists and contractors. Wired’s analysis counts about 4,400 “associates” in the data, whose jobs range from IT developers and data scientists to nurses and detention officers. DHS said it would “ensure all are properly protected.” And the administration has used the law against people who publish information on individual officers: Wired reports that 15 Minnesota residents were charged in June under laws related to stalking and threats of violence, which prosecutors linked to their participation in ICE-opposition activities. Those are allegations, not convictions, and Wired’s reporting does not say the charges involved the publication of leaked data.

There is a national-security dimension that neither side disputes. Alexander Leslie of the threat-intelligence company Recorded Future told Wired that, “if authentic and current, this is an extraordinarily valuable intelligence resource for those seeking to penetrate DHS,” because an adversary could “spend months exploiting these relationships to identify vulnerable personnel, develop convincing impersonation attempts, or compromise ongoing investigations.” That risk exists whether or not you think the agency deserves scrutiny.

There is also a safety debate with contested numbers. DHS says assaults against ICE personnel have risen by 1,649 percent, and Secretary Markwayne Mullin has put it as “more than 1,600%”: the department counted 647 assaults from January 20, 2025, through September 20, 2026, against 37 in the first twenty months of the previous administration, according to a department release carried by Fox News. DHS cites real incidents, including the July 2025 shooting at the Prairieland detention center in Texas. Independent reporting is more skeptical of the percentages. A 2025 analysis by Colorado Public Radio and NPR found “no public evidence” that assaults “have spiked as dramatically” as the administration claimed, though charges for assaulting federal officers had risen by about 25 percent that year, and DHS declined to provide data or methodology. The honest reading is that violence against agents has risen and is a real concern, that the headline percentages come from the department’s own counting, and that neither fact cancels the other.

Then there is the legal and platform response, which shows how little consensus exists. A search site for the data, icepi.cx, was taken offline on Thursday. According to CyberScoop, FlokiNET said it received a request from DHS contractor ZeroFox to remove the data, which it refused. Its registrar, CentralNic, nonetheless placed the domain on hold, and the site returned under a domain from a different registrar. ZeroFox’s stated position, as quoted by FlokiNET, was that the request “rests on two facts: the data was stolen, and it is personal data that identifies and locates real people.” Reason reports that DHS sent a letter demanding that the domain host “stop serving the personal contact and location data of individuals who did not consent.” Bluesky blocked links to the archive, labeling them “malicious,” because they contain contact information “shared without their authorization.” On X, according to Wired, the Grok chatbot pointed curious users to the site.

If you are looking for a clean answer here, we do not have one. A government that hides its enforcers’ identities while demanding transparency about everyone else has created a strong demand for leaks. A leak that publishes tens of thousands of work identities, including support staff, without distinguishing a senior policy official from a payroll contractor is a blunt instrument. Both things can be true. And the line between “public official acting in the public’s name” and “private person with a phone number” is one our laws have not drawn clearly for the digital age.

A speaker with an eye

On the same day, Amazon introduced its latest Alexa devices. The headline product, according to Amazon’s announcement and The Next Web, is the Echo Studio with Home Camera: its premium speaker with a built-in camera, selling for $249.99 and shipping that day. The standard camera-free Echo Studio stays on sale at $219.99.

Amazon’s examples of what the camera does are domestic. Hold up a board-game box and Alexa can explain the rules. Show it a box of cereal and Alexa can recognize it and help you reorder. Use Live View in the Alexa app to check on the room while you are away “whether you want to see how the dog is doing or make sure you didn’t leave the lights on.” Amazon says you will soon be able to pair the speaker with a compatible Fire TV for video calls on the biggest screen in the house. Some features require Alexa+, the company’s AI assistant, which Amazon says is included with a Prime membership.

A standard Echo Studio, the camera-free version that Amazon says remains available. Photo: TaurusEmerald / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The same event brought other cameras and sensors into the home. The all-new Echo Show 16, available for preorder from $499.99, has a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and, for the first time on an Echo Show, night vision. Alexa Home Map, an interactive 3D model of the home that shows devices, Ring and Blink cameras and a timeline that can rewind the last 24 hours across all cameras, starts rolling out in preview later this year, according to The Next Web.

An Amazon Echo speaker in a living-room setting, from the launch coverage. Credit: Amazon, via The Next Web.

Amazon says that “privacy is built into every Echo device from the ground up.” Like all its Echo devices, a dedicated button turns off the microphones and any included cameras. On the Echo Studio with Home Camera, a built-in LED turns on when the device is streaming images or video to the cloud. And “the standard Echo Studio remains available for those who prefer no camera.”

Those are real controls, and they are better than none. But they leave open the questions that matter most. Amazon’s wording that the LED indicates when the device is “streaming images or video to the cloud” suggests that visual analysis happens in Amazon’s data centers, not only on the device, though the announcement does not spell out which processing stays local. Nothing in Amazon’s announcement says how long images from the camera are retained, who inside Amazon or its contractors can view them, or whether they can be used to improve Alexa. Those answers would be in the product’s privacy documentation and in independent testing, and for now the assurances come from Amazon alone.

An earlier-generation Echo Dot beside a mug. Photo: Pittigrilli / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The company’s record with recordings and cameras

You do not need to be paranoid to ask those questions. Amazon’s own history supplies reasons.

In 2017, TechCrunch noted that Amazon “surely knew” a camera in the Echo Look, a device designed to sit in a bedroom, would reinvigorate the privacy debate. Amazon said the camera was off until triggered by voice or the app, and that a prominent button turned off the microphone and camera. But photos and video, TechCrunch wrote, go into the cloud.

In May 2023, the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department announced that Amazon would pay a $25 million civil penalty over allegations that it violated the children’s privacy law by keeping children’s Alexa voice recordings indefinitely unless a parent asked for deletion, leaving transcripts in databases even after deletion requests, and using the retained data to improve its speech-recognition algorithm. The same day, the FTC announced that Ring would pay $5.8 million over allegations that it let any employee or contractor access customers’ private videos, that one employee viewed thousands of recordings, including from bathrooms and bedrooms, and that weak security let hackers take over accounts for about 55,000 U.S. customers. Ring’s order required deletion of videos and face embeddings obtained before 2018. Both matters were settlements.

In March 2025, Amazon ended the “Do Not Send Voice Recordings” option on some Echo devices. According to the Associated Press, the option kept audio from being sent to Amazon’s cloud and processed commands locally; it worked on only three devices and, Amazon said, was used by less than 0.03 percent of customers. Amazon’s reason was that it was expanding Alexa with generative AI features that rely on cloud processing. Customers could still choose not to have recordings saved. The episode matters for the camera because it shows the direction of travel: as the assistants become more capable, more processing moves from your device to someone else’s server.

And in the last year, the debate has moved to faces. Ring’s “Familiar Faces” feature, launched in the U.S. in December 2025, lets camera owners create profiles of frequent visitors. The Electronic Frontier Foundation argued that the system must “scan the faces of all people who approach the camera,” including delivery drivers and passersby who never agreed to anything. Amazon told reporters the feature is off by default and would not be offered in Illinois, Texas or Portland, Oregon, places with active biometric-privacy enforcement; the EFF noted that Amazon would not promise it would stay off by default. In June 2026, according to The Register, a Virginia man filed a proposed class action alleging that Familiar Faces collects biometric data without consent; those allegations are unproven. In February, Ring ended a planned partnership with Flock Safety, a license-plate-reader company used by police, after a Super Bowl ad for a lost-pet feature sparked fears of neighborhood-scale surveillance; Ring said “no Ring customer videos were ever sent to Flock Safety” and did not cite the ad.

The point is not that Amazon is uniquely bad; other companies sell cameras and microphones too. It is that a camera that can recognize objects in your living room belongs to a family of devices whose makers have been found by a federal regulator to have mishandled intimate recordings, and that the legal protection you get depends heavily on which state you live in.

A Bank of America branch in New York. Photo: ishmael daro / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The bank that would like you not to

On October 27, TechCrunch’s security editor, Zack Whittaker, reported on an email that Bank of America had sent to customers, titled “Protecting your finances in the AI World.” The bank urged customers never to share their username and password with another person or an outside service, including AI tools or agents that offer to act on their behalf. A Bank of America spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the email was authentic.

The email contains the sentence that makes it a legal document as much as a warning: “If you do share your credentials,” it reads, “keep in mind that you’re responsible for activity resulting from that access.” TechCrunch notes that account agreements at most banks hold customers responsible for anyone they give their log-in to.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote from Bank of America’s customer email as reported by TechCrunch.

TechCrunch lays out the risks. A shared password lets an assistant do something with your finances without your knowledge. The bank’s fraud systems may conclude someone is raiding the account and lock you out. And “a security flaw in the AI assistant could result in it leaking your banking credentials elsewhere,” handing financially motivated hackers a way in.

The email did not come out of nowhere. According to an October 22 report by Axios, as summarized by Decrypt, major banks have been detecting unauthorized third-party AI agents inside customer accounts, often logging in with the customer’s own credentials, with some taking steps that appear independent of user instructions. Axios, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Morgan Stanley is blocking outside agents while JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi are restricting them, that executives called the situation “horrifying,” and that most banks lean toward read-only access. One executive said they struggle to tell whether a given agent was authorized by the customer or has gone rogue. These accounts rest on anonymous sources.

It is worth noticing what the warning does besides inform. Telling customers never to share a password is good security advice. It is also a way of settling in advance who pays if something goes wrong, and the email’s last line says so plainly. Both things can be true: the risk is real, and the bank’s wording leaves it with the customer.

Why handing an agent your login is different

Why would an AI assistant be riskier than a password manager or a budgeting app? Security researchers have been explaining this for more than a year, and their reasons are specific.

Illustration accompanying TechCrunch’s report on the Bank of America email. Image: AkinBostanci / Getty Images, via TechCrunch.

The first is that AI agents are easy to fool. In August 2025, researchers at the security firm Guardio Labs tested an agentic browser, Perplexity’s Comet, and published the results as “Scamlexity.” In one test they sent the browser a fake email, from a fresh ProtonMail address, posing as a Wells Fargo message with a link to a real phishing page that had been active for days. Comet, they wrote, treated it as a to-do item from the bank and clicked the link without verification, and then, on the fake login page, “prompted the user to enter credentials, even helping fill in the form.” Their conclusion: “The scam no longer needs to trick you. It only needs to trick your AI.”

The second is prompt injection, in which instructions hidden in a web page, email or document are processed by the model as though the user had given them. The same month, researchers at the browser maker Brave published a proof of concept against Comet, showing that a hidden instruction on a web page could make the assistant act against the user. They wrote that “the AI operates with the user’s full privileges across authenticated sessions, providing potential access to banking accounts, corporate systems, private emails, cloud storage, and other services,” and that long-standing web protections such as the same-origin policy are effectively useless against it. Brave was building a competing assistant at the time and reported the flaw to Perplexity, but the technical point is widely shared.

The third is that nobody knows how to fix this fully. In December 2025, the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre, the government’s cyber agency, published a blog post arguing that prompt injection is not like SQL injection, a bug class that engineers learned to eliminate. Large language models do not enforce a boundary between instructions and data, it wrote, and “it’s very possible that prompt injection attacks may never be totally mitigated in the way that SQL injection attacks can be.” Its advice is to seek to reduce the risk and the impact rather than assume the attack can be stopped, and not to let a model that processes emails from strangers have access to privileged tools.

A bank, then, has a technical reason to say no. Given a password, an agent is not a person who might be tricked once. It is software that can be tricked at scale, using your authority. That is a different risk profile than most consumer technology.

Server racks. Photo: Victorgrigas / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

What the law actually does

Three stories, one common feature: the law that applies to each is a patchwork, and none of it was written for this week.

Government data. The standing example of a federal personnel breach is the 2015 hack of the Office of Personnel Management. As GovExec reported at the time, OPM said 21.5 million people were affected by the theft of background-investigation files: 19.7 million who had applied for a clearance or similar check and 1.8 million, mostly spouses and co-habitants. OPM’s first estimate was that 1.1 million records included fingerprints; Wikipedia, citing later reporting, puts the figure at 5.6 million. The attack is widely attributed to a hacking group in China. Victims were offered credit monitoring, at least three years of it, and little else.

The Theodore Roosevelt Federal Building in Washington, home of the Office of Personnel Management, whose background-investigation files were stolen in 2015. Photo: ajay_suresh / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Biometrics. There is still no comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States; what exists is mostly state law. Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act, passed in 2008, is the strongest: it requires consent before a private entity collects biometric identifiers and gives individuals a private right of action, with damages of $1,000 per violation and $5,000 for intentional or reckless ones, according to Wikipedia’s summary. It has produced large class actions, including a $650 million Facebook settlement approved in February 2021. Texas and Washington have their own biometric laws. BIPA does not apply to government entities, so the agents’ face-recognition app discussed in the DHS leak sits outside it. Its reach is why Amazon says it will not offer Familiar Faces in Illinois.

Consumer data. California’s Consumer Privacy Act, as amended by voters in 2020, gives residents the right to know what businesses collect, to delete it, to opt out of its sale or sharing, and, since 2023, to correct it and to limit the use of sensitive information, according to the state attorney general. The Delete Act targets data brokers, which sell personal data on people they have no direct relationship with. Since January 1, 2026, residents can file one deletion request with every registered broker through a state platform called DROP; since August 1, brokers must process those requests at least every 45 days, with fines of $200 per request per day for noncompliance, according to the law firm Alston & Bird.

The FTC. Without a privacy statute, the Federal Trade Commission relies on its authority over unfair and deceptive practices and the children’s privacy law, which is how it reached Alexa and Ring. In January 2025 it finalized orders barring Gravy Analytics and its subsidiary from selling sensitive location data, after alleging they used geofencing to build lists of people who visited medical sites and religious venues. These are real cases, but they depend on the commission’s appetite and resources.

What Europe does differently

The European Union starts from a different premise. Under the General Data Protection Regulation, processing biometric data to identify a person is prohibited by default, unless a narrow exception such as explicit consent applies. That is a structural contrast with the American default, in which collection is allowed unless a specific law forbids it. The EU’s AI Act goes further for the technologies at issue here. Its list of prohibited practices includes untargeted scraping of internet or CCTV footage to build facial-recognition databases, emotion recognition in workplaces and schools, and, for law enforcement, real-time remote biometric identification in publicly accessible spaces. Most of those prohibitions took effect in February 2025, according to the European Commission. (The law is not absolute: the law-enforcement prohibition, in particular, comes with narrow exceptions.)

Europe’s enforcement record is also uneven. In 2021, Luxembourg’s regulator fined Amazon €746 million over how it obtained consent for targeted advertising. In March 2026, as The Record reported, the Luxembourg administrative court vacated the fine and sent the case back, because the regulator had failed to determine whether the violations were intentional and had not adequately considered whether a lesser penalty would do. The court did not reject the regulator’s findings on the substance, and the regulator said Amazon’s practices had been brought into compliance. A landmark fine was undone on procedure, a reminder that strong text on paper does not automatically produce strong protection in practice.

There is also a difference in how the state is treated. Europe’s data-protection rules apply to public authorities as well as to companies, though with broad exceptions for policing and security. In the United States, government and private collection are handled under separate regimes, and some of the strongest private-sector rules, BIPA among them, do not reach the government at all. That is part of why a story about a hack of DHS and a story about a camera in a speaker, though they concern the same kind of data, play out in different legal worlds. And none of this settles the argument over ICE agents’ masks: a stronger privacy regime for citizens does not by itself answer whether an officer carrying out an arrest should be identifiable. That is a question about public power, not only about data.

Who holds it, and who protects it

Back to the question in the headline. Who holds our data? In these stories: a federal department that holds tens of thousands of staff records and far more about the public; a company that is putting a camera in the home; and a bank that holds the money and now says it will not hold the risk. Who protects it? In each case the honest answer is: less than the holder implies, and with obligations that stop well short of what a person would assume.

Cooling equipment and backup generators at a data center, the kind of facility where much of this data ends up. Photo: Rsparks3 / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Three observations follow.

First, the protections are asymmetric. The department could not prevent its directory from leaking, though it has tools of surveillance and legal pressure that ordinary people lack, as the scramble to take down the archive shows. The bank’s email moves risk to the customer. The speaker’s privacy button is a real control, but the default choice, a camera, is made by the company. In every case, the party with more power also has more say in how the risk is described.

Second, consent is doing work it cannot bear. “You can turn the camera off” works for the person who bought the device. It does nothing for the guest, the child or the delivery driver, which is the point the EFF makes about Ring. The bank’s warning works for the person who read the email. And the DHS leak shows the limit from the other direction: tens of thousands of people did not consent to be listed, and many of them, as support staff and contractors, did not choose to be the face of an agency’s policies.

Third, the argument over the leak is an argument about power, and it should be conducted as one. Those who see Icepick as oversight are not wrong that a government cannot be held accountable if its agents are unknowable, or that the same government has used the idea of doxxing to chill criticism. Those who see it as dangerous are not wrong that exposure has costs for people who did not make policy, and that a violent individual or a foreign intelligence service does not distinguish between a supervisor and a clerk. A better answer would draw those distinctions: a legal duty for agents carrying out enforcement to be identifiable to the people they detain, a firm line against publishing home addresses and family details, and serious, independent oversight with access to the records that Icepick’s publishers are trying to pry loose. None of that is on offer in the current argument, and none of it depends on a hacker.

What would help is not mysterious: a federal privacy law with a real enforcement mechanism; limits on what data brokers can sell and to whom; biometric consent rules that reach the public sector; plain-language disclosure of what a camera-equipped device processes locally and what it sends to a server, before it ships; and clear rules about when a customer may authorize software to act on their account, and who bears the loss when it goes wrong. Each has a precedent somewhere: in California, in Illinois, in Brussels.

For now, most of us live in the gap. We hold our own passwords and decide, mostly alone, whether to trust a speaker, a bank or an assistant. The week’s news is a reminder that the people who hold the biggest piles of data, including those who work for the state, have not demonstrated that they can protect them, and that when they fail, someone else pays.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Hero: DHS headquarters ceremony, April 10, 2019, DHS photo via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Echo Studio: TaurusEmerald via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Echo Dot: Pittigrilli via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Bank of America branch: ishmael daro via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Server racks: Victorgrigas via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0. OPM building: ajay_suresh via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0. Data center roof: Rsparks3 via Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Partner images: Echo speaker image credited to Amazon, via The Next Web; illustration credited to AkinBostanci / Getty Images, via TechCrunch.

Graphics by HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.