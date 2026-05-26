Of the Earth’s roughly 13 billion hectares of total land area, approximately 29% is rendered non-productive by glaciers, extreme deserts, and exposed rock. Of the remaining habitable land, 40% has been converted for agricultural production, according to the UNCCD Global Land Outlook — encompassing cropland, pasture, and associated infrastructure.

This conversion has come almost entirely at the expense of natural ecosystems: forests, grasslands, wetlands, and savannahs that previously functioned as self-regulating biological systems. In their place, agricultural land use has introduced simplified, managed landscapes — monoculture fields and grazing lots — that require continuous external inputs to remain productive.

Primary Impacts on Forests and Freshwater

Agricultural expansion is the dominant driver of pressure on the two resource systems most critical to long-term biosphere stability: forest cover and freshwater availability.

Forests: 90% of Global Deforestation

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, agricultural expansion is responsible for approximately 90% of global deforestation. The figure reflects a broad scientific consensus across land-use research, forestry, and ecology.

The principal driver is the conversion of primary forest to cattle pasture, concentrated in the Amazon basin and parts of Central America. Research published in Science estimates that beef production alone has been responsible for the clearance of tens of millions of hectares over the past four decades. The second major driver is industrial cropland expansion, primarily for soy — the majority of which is produced as animal feed rather than for direct human consumption — and palm oil, which has displaced large areas of biodiverse lowland rainforest across Indonesia and Malaysia.

A structural feature of this dynamic is that a significant share of deforestation for cropland is indirectly linked to livestock: soy grown on cleared land is transported and fed to animals raised elsewhere, connecting geographically distant land-use decisions within a single supply chain.

Freshwater: 70% of Global Withdrawals

The food system accounts for roughly 70% of all freshwater withdrawals globally, according to FAO AQUASTAT data. This share dwarfs residential and industrial consumption combined. The majority goes to crop irrigation; a smaller but significant portion supports livestock watering and feed crop production.

A substantial and growing fraction of agricultural water is drawn from non-renewable sources. Fossil aquifers — underground reserves that formed over geological timescales — are being depleted at rates that far exceed natural recharge. The Ogallala Aquifer, which underlies the agricultural heartland of the American Great Plains, is being drawn down at rates estimated between 10 and 60 times faster than recharge in many areas. NASA GRACE satellite data documents comparable depletion across northern India, with similar trends observed in northern China, the Middle East, and North Africa. These reserves, once exhausted, will not recover on any policy-relevant timescale.

Declining Soil Health

Industrial-scale monoculture farming disrupts the biological processes that maintain soil productivity. The conversion of diverse native vegetation to single-crop systems removes the varied root structures, organic matter inputs, and plant-microbe interactions that sustain soil microbial communities. These communities — comprising bacteria, fungi, and soil invertebrates — are responsible for nutrient cycling, organic matter decomposition, and the maintenance of soil structure.

Their decline reduces the soil’s intrinsic capacity to support crop growth, creating a dependency on external chemical inputs. The UNCCD estimates that approximately 24 billion tonnes of fertile topsoil are lost globally each year to erosion and degradation — a loss that compounds over time as the productive capacity of agricultural land gradually diminishes.

Synthetic Fertilizer Dependency

To compensate for declining soil fertility, modern agriculture relies extensively on synthetic nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers produced through the Haber-Bosch process. This process, which fixes atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia using natural gas as both a feedstock and energy source, now accounts for approximately 2% of global energy consumption annually. Global fertilizer application has increased substantially over the past several decades, with input requirements generally rising as soil organic matter declines and yield targets are maintained.

Nutrient Runoff and Aquatic Hypoxia

Excess nitrogen and phosphorus applied to agricultural land is not fully absorbed by crops. A significant portion enters surface and groundwater systems through runoff and leaching — a process documented by the EPA as the leading source of water quality impairment in rivers and lakes across the United States, with comparable findings in Europe and Asia.

When these nutrients reach coastal waters, they stimulate harmful algal blooms. The subsequent decomposition of algal biomass by bacteria depletes dissolved oxygen, producing hypoxic conditions that exclude most marine life. The Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone, driven by runoff from the Mississippi River basin’s agricultural regions, covers an area comparable in size to New Jersey during summer months. Globally, the number of identified coastal dead zones has grown from approximately 49 in the 1960s to over 400 today. Affected systems include the Baltic Sea, the Chesapeake Bay, and coastal waters adjacent to the Great Barrier Reef.

Projected Trajectories and Institutional Assessments

The IPBES Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (2019) identified land-use change — driven predominantly by agriculture — as the single largest driver of biodiversity loss worldwide. The report estimated that approximately one million plant and animal species face extinction risk, many within decades, with agricultural habitat conversion as the primary pressure.

The World Resources Institute’s “Creating a Sustainable Food Future” analysis concluded that meeting projected food demand for a global population of approximately 10 billion by 2050, while remaining within environmental limits, requires simultaneous reductions in demand for resource-intensive foods, substantial improvements in agricultural productivity per unit of land and water, and large-scale restoration of natural ecosystems. The report found no credible pathway to that outcome that does not involve significant changes to both production systems and consumption patterns.

The structural vulnerability of the current system lies in its dependence on resources — stable soils, accessible freshwater, functioning ecological systems — that are being degraded by the system itself. Transitions toward regenerative agricultural practices, reduced livestock production, and ecosystem restoration have been identified across the literature as necessary components of any durable long-term food system.

Sources: UNCCD Global Land Outlook 2022 · FAO State of the World’s Forests · FAO AQUASTAT · IPBES Global Assessment · World Resources Institute · Our World in Data — Fertilizers

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