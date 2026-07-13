Two years ago this June, the Supreme Court handed down a ruling that changed what it means to be poor in America. Since then, the response from state and local governments has been swift, coordinated, and punitive: over 350 cities have passed bills criminalizing unhoused people, saddling them with thousands of dollars in fines and even jail time for sleeping outside — even where there are no shelter beds or housing options available.

According to the National Homelessness Law Center, the tally now stands at more than 350 cities and 14 states, with the Trump administration itself joining the criminalization push at the federal level.

This is not incidental drift. It is policy. Rather than confront the structural roots of the housing crisis — the transformation of shelter into a speculative asset class, the collapse of wages relative to rent, the deliberate defunding of the programs that once kept people housed — municipalities across the country have reached for the oldest tool available to a state that has run out of ideas: the criminal law. Homelessness has not been solved. It has been outlawed.

The Legal Catalyst: Johnson v. Grants Pass

The mechanism is City of Grants Pass v. Johnson, decided 6–3 on June 28, 2024. The case originated in a small Oregon city — population roughly 38,000, with an estimated 600 people experiencing homelessness on a given night — that had passed ordinances prohibiting sleeping on public sidewalks, streets or alleys, camping on public property, and camping and overnight parking in city parks. Violations began with fines and escalated to criminal trespass charges carrying jail time.

Two unhoused plaintiffs sued, invoking the Ninth Circuit’s 2018 precedent in Martin v. Boise, which had held that punishing people for sleeping outside amounts to cruel and unusual punishment when a city lacks adequate shelter space — the logic being that you cannot criminalize a person for an act they have no way to avoid. The Ninth Circuit sided with the plaintiffs. Grants Pass appealed, and 24 amicus briefs later — the most in Supreme Court history — Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority that the Eighth Amendment simply does not answer this question. In his framing, “homelessness is complex. Its causes are many. So may be the public policy responses required to address it,” and the Constitution does not hand federal judges the job of deciding what counts as “involuntary” homelessness or “adequate” shelter.

Justice Sotomayor’s dissent, read aloud from the bench — itself a signal of how strongly she objected — cut to the practical result: “the majority focuses almost exclusively on the needs of local governments and leaves the most vulnerable in our society with an impossible choice: Either stay awake or be arrested.”

The ruling didn’t just decide one Oregon city’s camping ordinance. It overturned Martin v. Boise outright, stripping away the one national guardrail that had existed against criminalizing survival. And the effects were immediate: more than 650,000 people were already estimated to be homeless nationwide at the time of the ruling — the highest count since the government began its annual survey in 2007 — with nearly half sleeping outside. Within a month of the decision, California’s governor issued an executive order directing state agencies to clear encampments — a preview of the wave to come.

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Weaponizing the Ruling — From the States to the White House

What Gorsuch called “flexibility” for local policymakers has, in practice, meant a race to punish. By June 2026 — two years to the week after the decision — the National Homelessness Law Center’s tally showed 350+ cities, 14 states, and the Trump administration itself had enacted measures criminalizing homelessness. Louisiana is a recent entry: Governor Jeff Landry signed what advocates describe as one of the harshest anti-homeless laws in the country.

The federal government did not stay on the sidelines. On July 24, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14321, “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets”, which declares it federal policy to push people into “long-term institutional settings” through expanded civil commitment, and directs agencies to steer discretionary grants toward jurisdictions that enforce bans on urban camping, loitering, squatting, and open-air drug use — while explicitly withdrawing support from the “Housing First” model that has been the bipartisan consensus approach for two decades. The order rests on the claim that “the overwhelming majority” of unsheltered people are “addicted to drugs, have a mental health condition, or both” — a statistic the order does not cite, and which the National Coalition for the Homeless has flatly disputed, noting that many people develop mental health or substance use issues after prolonged homelessness, precisely because of the absence of safe, affordable housing.

The order arrived alongside a budget request proposing a 44% cut to HUD’s affordable housing, homelessness, and community development programs, including elimination of the Continuum of Care program — the main federal architecture for funding permanent housing solutions — in favor of folding it into a short-term emergency grants program. Congress ultimately rejected the most severe cuts in the FY2026 appropriations bill, but HUD has already tried, and been sued over, restructuring the CoC program’s rules in ways that would strip housing assistance from more than 170,000 formerly homeless people by capping how much CoC funding can go toward rental assistance paired with supportive services. This is the current shape of federal homelessness policy: punish the visible poor, defund the programs that quietly reduce their numbers.

The Engine Underneath: Housing as Asset, Not Shelter

None of this cruelty exists in a vacuum. It exists because housing in the United States has been comprehensively repriced as an investment vehicle rather than a place to live, and cities are criminalizing the human wreckage of that repricing instead of addressing it.

The scale of the underlying shortage is staggering. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s latest Gap report, the country is short 7.2 million affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income renters — meaning just 34 affordable and available homes exist for every 100 renter households with extremely low incomes. No state, no major metro area, has an adequate supply. Only one in four eligible renter households receives any federal rental assistance at all.

Layered onto that scarcity is the financialization of what housing stock does exist. Private equity’s presence in rental housing has exploded: the Private Equity Stakeholder Project found the industry now owns roughly one in eight U.S. apartment units, a 50% jump since 2021, with Blackstone alone owning over 230,000 apartment units.

In the Tampa–St. Petersburg metro, where private equity owns more than a quarter of all apartments, the share of cost-burdened renters jumped from 52.6% in 2019 to 61% in 2023, alongside a 49% rent increase — the steepest of any of the 25 largest U.S. metros. Nationally, institutional investors now account for roughly 29–30% of all single-family home purchases, and their acquisitions are associated with a 30% increased probability of an eviction spike in the surrounding neighborhood over six years.

Researchers at UNC Charlotte found 93.5% of the roughly 11,500 homes purchased by one set of private-equity firms were priced under $300,000, meaning corporate capital is displacing first-time buyers specifically at the starter-home level, disproportionately in Black and Brown neighborhoods.

The result is a market that structurally cannot serve the people at the bottom. Half of renters spend close to a third of income on housing; three-quarters of extremely low-income renters are severely cost-burdened, spending over half their income on rent. When wages haven’t kept pace and the safety net has been deliberately narrowed — Medicaid and SNAP cuts running alongside the housing cuts — homelessness isn’t a mystery. It’s arithmetic.

The Human Cost of Handcuffs Instead of Housing

The people living through this are not choosing it. And criminalizing their existence does not make them disappear — it makes them sicker and more likely to die.

A JAMA-published modeling study out of the University of Colorado found that encampment sweeps, bans, and move-along orders — the enforcement mechanism Grants Pass unlocked — could account for 15–25% of deaths among the unsheltered population over a 10-year period, driven by displacement away from medical outreach, addiction treatment, and harm reduction services. The lead author put it plainly: “these widespread practices that forcibly displace people are clearly impacting the health of this population… so much so that it actually decreases the life expectancy of the entire population.” In hundreds of modeled scenarios across cities, researchers found no scenario in which continual involuntary displacement had a neutral or positive health impact.

This is playing out in real cities with real names attached. In Multnomah County, Oregon, roughly 1,200 homeless people died between 2019 and 2023, including 142 by homicide or suicide — a rate ProPublica found to be about 18 times higher than the general population’s. Los Angeles County data show people experiencing homelessness face nearly three times greater mortality risk than the general county population. Every winter, Denver’s homeless community gathers to read the names of the dead — 263 people lost in 2022 alone.

This is the “solution” 350 cities have chosen: not more beds, not more housing vouchers, but citations, sweeps, and — increasingly, under the Trump executive order — the threat of forced institutionalization for people whose only crime is having nowhere else to be.

Two years after Grants Pass, the ledger is clear. Homelessness has not gone down because it was criminalized — the Trump administration’s own critics note homelessness fell 3.3% between 2024 and 2025, before the current wave of federal cuts and executive action even took effect. What criminalization has produced instead is a nationwide infrastructure of fines, arrest records, and jail time that makes the road back into stable housing longer and harder, layered on top of a housing market that private equity and institutional capital have made structurally unaffordable for the people now being arrested for sleeping in it.

None of this is inevitable. The same political moment that produced Grants Pass and Executive Order 14321 has also produced bipartisan momentum — however incomplete — for reining in institutional ownership of housing stock, alongside a long-standing menu of proven alternatives: community land trusts, tenant-owned cooperatives, and above all, direct public investment in housing people can actually afford.

The choice in front of 350 city councils and 14 state legislatures was never really about public order. It was about whether poverty gets treated as a crime or as a policy failure. So far, they have chosen the handcuffs.

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