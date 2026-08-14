More than one in four American adults — roughly 67 million people — are currently living with an active estrangement in their family, according to the first national survey on the subject, run by Cornell sociologist Karl Pillemer for the Cornell Family Estrangement and Reconciliation Project. Pillemer’s definition is broad: it includes aunts, uncles and cousins, not just the nuclear family.

Narrow it to parents and children and the numbers split hard by gender. Longitudinal research published in the Journal of Marriage and Family — a nationally representative sample tracked over decades — found that 26% of adult children reported at least one period of estrangement from their father, against 6% for their mother. First rupture came early: average age 23 with fathers, 26 with mothers.

This is not mutual drifting apart. A 2025 YouGov poll of 4,395 US adults found both sides of the relationship agree on who left. Among estranged parents, 46% say the child ended it and only 13% claim they did. Among estranged adult children, 38% say they cut off the parent and 20% say the parent cut them off. Whoever you ask, the child walked.

Overall, 38% of American adults told YouGov they are currently estranged from an immediate family member: a sibling (24%), a parent (16%), a child (10%), a grandparent (9%), or a grandchild (6%).

The Sociological Drivers

Researchers and clinicians working the field — chief among them psychologist Joshua Coleman, whose account is laid out in Knowable Magazine — point to four structural mechanisms behind the shift:

The death of filial duty. Millennials and Gen Z have inverted the traditional hierarchy. Individual psychological safety and boundary enforcement now outrank historical expectations of blood loyalty.

The weaponization of therapy speak. The mainstreaming of clinical terms — gaslighting, narcissism, toxic — supplies adult children with an authoritative vocabulary for categorizing parental behavior as abuse, which in turn licenses a total cutoff.

Algorithmic validation. Digital echo chambers on Reddit and TikTok have stripped the social stigma from estrangement, reframing “going no-contact” as a celebrated act of self-preservation rather than a relational failure.

The reality disconnect. There is no shared narrative left. Adult children cite manipulative behavior (34%), abuse (34%), and lies or betrayal (31%). Parents blame lies or betrayal (24%), conflicting values or lifestyle (21%), and divorce fallout (20%) — that is, mostly external variables.

Estrangement is frequently episodic. The appetite for repair is not evenly distributed.

YouGov found that 70% of estranged parents would consider reconciling with their child. Only 35% of estranged adult children say the same about a parent — the lowest willingness of any family relationship measured, below siblings (45%) and grandparents (40%).

The Ohio State research behind the Journal of Marriage and Family paper found that most estrangements do eventually end: 81% of those from mothers and 69% of those from fathers saw contact resume in a later wave. But resumption is not resolution. Reconciliation rarely survives a parent’s attempt to litigate the past; it depends almost entirely on the parent accepting the adult child’s terms.

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